Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Trying to Find Khloé A ‘Friend’ Of Pete Davidson & Travis Barker’s To Date

Amid their own romances, Kim and Kourtney want to set sister Khloé up with one of Pete Davidson and Travis Barker’s mutual friends.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are on the hunt for a new man for sister Khloé amidst their own blossoming romances — preferably one who runs in the same circle as their beaus. With Kim, 41, dating Pete Davidson and Kourtney, 42, getting engaged to Travis Barker, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that the sisters are “actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis” to introduce to Khloé, 37.

“They want to bring Khloé in the mix and are actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis to possibly start dating Khloe,” the source said. “They all joke that it is unfortunate that Machine Gun Kelly is taken because they would all try to hook him up with Khloé in a heartbeat.” (The musician, real name Colson Baker, is, of course, dating Megan Fox.)

The source explained that the sisters are trying to find someone for Khloé since they’ve gotten closer amidst their whirlwind romances. “Kim’s relationship with Kourtney is sisterly . . . but could always be better,” the source said. “It has gotten much better now that they both are involved in new relationships with mutual friends Pete and Travis.” The two now have “more” to talk about besides motherhood, the source said.

“They love all hanging out together because it is so easy and so much fun, [so] this holiday season is going to be so great when they are all together,” the source continued, adding, “With all these good vibes, it has gotten to a point that they want to bring Khloé in the mix.” The Good American founder was last linked to Tristan Thompson, whom she shares daughter True, 3, with. They split in June after an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2016.

Kourtney and Travis, 46, on the other hand, got engaged in October after nearly a year of dating. As for sister Kim, the SKIMS founder has been linked to Pete, 28, since late October following her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live. The two have gone on a number of dates since then, including dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island. Another source previously told HL that Kim and Pete “just click.”