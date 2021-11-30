Celebrities
Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Trying to Find Khloé A ‘Friend’ Of Pete Davidson & Travis Barker’s To Date
Amid their own romances, Kim and Kourtney want to set sister Khloé up with one of Pete Davidson and Travis Barker’s mutual friends.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are on the hunt for a new man for sister Khloé amidst their own blossoming romances — preferably one who runs in the same circle as their beaus. With Kim, 41, dating Pete Davidson and Kourtney, 42, getting engaged to Travis Barker, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that the sisters are “actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis” to introduce to Khloé, 37.
“They want to bring Khloé in the mix and are actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis to possibly start dating Khloe,” the source said. “They all joke that it is unfortunate that Machine Gun Kelly is taken because they would all try to hook him up with Khloé in a heartbeat.” (The musician, real name Colson Baker, is, of course, dating Megan Fox.)
The source explained that the sisters are trying to find someone for Khloé since they’ve gotten closer amidst their whirlwind romances. “Kim’s relationship with Kourtney is sisterly . . . but could always be better,” the source said. “It has gotten much better now that they both are involved in new relationships with mutual friends Pete and Travis.” The two now have “more” to talk about besides motherhood, the source said.
“They love all hanging out together because it is so easy and so much fun, [so] this holiday season is going to be so great when they are all together,” the source continued, adding, “With all these good vibes, it has gotten to a point that they want to bring Khloé in the mix.” The Good American founder was last linked to Tristan Thompson, whom she shares daughter True, 3, with. They split in June after an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2016.
Kourtney and Travis, 46, on the other hand, got engaged in October after nearly a year of dating. As for sister Kim, the SKIMS founder has been linked to Pete, 28, since late October following her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live. The two have gone on a number of dates since then, including dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island. Another source previously told HL that Kim and Pete “just click.”
Celebrities
Normani Covers Up In Nothing But A White Sheet For 2022 Pirelli Calendar
Normani was one of many stars to show off sexy and creative poses in the new 2022 Pirelli calendar, which has an ‘On The Road’ theme.
Normani, 25, is looking gorgeous in a revealing new photo shoot! The singer posed while lying down in nothing but a white sheet in an eye-catching pic for the epic 2022 Pirelli calendar. She has her long locks down and spread out underneath her arms, which are placed up and above her head, in the feature, and is also rocking several necklaces and bracelets.
The theme of the just released calendar that Normani posed for is “On The Road” and all photos were taken last summer in three days at the Palace Theatre and Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, CA as well as the Scalinatella hotel in Capri, Italy. It also features other high-profile artists from different musical genres such as Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Saweetie, St. Vincent, who appears on the cover, and Kali Uchis.
The incredible new product was unveiled by creator and singer Bryan Adams, who was trying to display memorable moments of musicians while they’re out on the road for their music. “It would be very, very hard to encapsulate everything that happens on the road in a couple of days. So what I tried to do was to represent some of the aspects of it… for example, musicians never really see the front of the building, they see the back of the building, we see the stage door, we see the backstage area, we see the basement of a building… you go from the stage door to the car door to the hotel door to the train door to the bus door, so it’s a bunch of doors, but it’s always about travelling…” he said about the calendar, according to ET Canada.
In addition to the calendar, Bryan also released the new song “On The Road,” which he admitted he wrote in one day. He also joked about not being able to tour and said there were some room service items he “didn’t miss.”
Before she wowed in Bryan’s calendar, Normani made a lasting impression at the Savage X Fenty fashion show in Sept. She performed in a tight green jumpsuit at the event and was surrounded by shirtless hunks as she rocked the night to “Wild Side.”
Celebrities
Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before
After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband.
Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to be hesitant about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s choice in men. Simon shared that sticking to one woman may be a challenge for him, as his grandfather had 25 wives. “I come from a family where there was abundant love, but there wasn’t enough to go around,” the 57-year-old businessman told Porsha while out to dinner, explaining that there were “so many kids, so many wives.”
Porsha, 40, then asked how many wives were in the mix. “Grandaddy? 25,” Simon said with a smirk, adding that his father had only two wives. “Where I come from, there’s nothing abnormal about having different women,” the Nigeria native added. “As a matter of fact, there’s women from my part of the country that tell their husbands, ‘You can have one side b—h.’ And from time to time, the wife and the side b—h get together and make sure there’s not another side b—h.”
As the dinner continued, Porsha made it clear to her fiancé she did not approve of the idea of him having multiple wives, then asking if he had ever cheated. “Of course, everybody has cheated,” he stated, causing fans to come out of the woodwork on Twitter to express their disdain at Simon’s confession, urging the former peach holder to “run” from the situation.
“Simon told porsha that his Grandfather had 25 wives, Simon said that in his culture the wife allows 1 side b—h. Simon has had 3 wives. Run Forrest! Run!” one user joked. “Regardless of how many weeks it was & even if it were months, IT’S TOO SOON PORSHA!!! Get to know him: 4 wives 5 kids Grandpa had 25 wives Dad had 2 wives,” another fan tweeted. “This dude married 4X & confidentially admits he’s cheated multiple times,” one person stated, adding a GIF of Steve Harvey waving red flags on his talk show.
The former RHOA star announced her departure from the franchise on Sept. 30, taking to Instagram to share her feelings about leaving the show. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” Porsha wrote. “Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.” Although she departed from the beloved series, she continues with her place in the Bravoverse with her new show with Simon.
Celebrities
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Hate Crime Hoax Trial 3 Years After Scandal — Photos
Jussie Smollett arrived for jury selection on day one of his hate crime trial in Chicago with his family, including his mom and sister.
Jussie Smollett arrived at court for the first day of his hate crime trial in Chicago on Monday, Nov. 29 with family by his side. The Empire actor, 39, is accused of filing false reports about being the victim of racist and homophobic attack in 2019. A grand jury indicted the the actor, who is openly-gay, of six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to Chicago police in February 2020, but Jussie has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.
The actor has been accused of orchestrating his attack by hiring brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo to take “advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” per authorities. The brothers confessed to the plot, claiming to authorities that Jussie first “attempted to gain attention by sending a false letter that relied on racial, homophobic and political language” before the attacks.
At the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Monday, Jussie arrived with his family, including mother Janet and Emmy-nominated actress sister Jurnee, for day one of the trial. Jury selection began on Monday with six potential jurors being asked about whether they had ever watched the show Empire or read stories about the attack on TMZ.
Jussie initially told police that he was attacked on January 29, 2019 by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him. He alleged that they put a noose around his neck and poured an unidentified substance on him. In a statement issued to Essence in February of that year, he addressed misinformation on the internet and said, “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level.”
“Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” his statement continued. Following the incident, celebrities, politicians, and public figures sent words of support to Jussie, with then-President Donald Trump condemning the attack as “horrible.”
In an interview with BET correspondent Marc Lamont Hill in September, Jussie addressed the charges for the first time and said he believed authorities and media were “trying to sell” an agenda by painting him as guilty. “When I step back, I can see the way they served the narrative to the people: That it was intentionally created to make people doubt from the very, very beginning,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m not really living for the people that don’t believe.”
