Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA In Background Of Penelope Disick’s TikTok

Tiffany Haddish and Common reportedly decided to part ways after she confirmed they were dating in Aug. 2020.

Tiffany Haddish, 41, and Common, 49, have broken up. The lovebirds split because their lives are just too “busy” right now, according to one source. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source told PEOPLE on Nov. 29.

The news comes more than a year after Tiffany confirmed they were dating in an interview on Steve-O‘s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “I am in a relationship,” the Girls Trip star said before revealing it was with Common. She also joked about their similarly shaved heads at the time. “Yeah, we’re twins now,” she said.

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Tiffany and Common’s reps about their reported split but have yet to receive a response.

Before their reported breakup, Tiffany and Common kept their romance pretty private but were occasionally seen out and about together. The comedian also called the relationship the “best” she’s ever been in during her interview with Steve-O. “It’s the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she said. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It really seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him!”

In March 2021, she also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “things” were “going really well” between them.

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019 and became friends at first. [It] “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” she admitted to Steve-O. She further explained that it was only after a virtual date on Bumble that they started a relationship. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f***ing,” she said.

Not too long after she confirmed their romance, Common gushed over Tiffany during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He called her a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person” and added, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”