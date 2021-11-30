Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA In Background Of Penelope Disick’s TikTok
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, is having fun on her new TikTok account, recently taking a cute video and catching mom and her fiancé, Travis Barker, in the background!
Just a month after Travis Barker, 45, popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, the family is enjoying some quality time together! Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 9, whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, 38, posted a cute TikTok on Nov. 28, dancing to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with Kourtney and Travis in tow as the two lovebirds packed on the PDA in the background. The three twirled around to the sound of helicopters, smiling and laughing as Travis then grabbed his bride-to-be and hugged her tight while Penelope continued twirling.
@pandkourt
Penelope posted the TikTok to her new joint account with mom Kourtney they started about a month ago. The elementary schooler has posted numerous cute videos since starting the account, also showing up on the page of her soon-to-be stepsister, Alabama Barker, 15. “P.” as mom calls her, also shared numerous videos from the family’s recent trip to Mexico, documenting the fly from the private jet to the tropical resort, showing off the spectacular views and beach vibes.
Travis and Kourt also shared moments from their Mexico journey on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach. The pair also rode horses on the beach and the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet shot of he and Kourtney on horseback to his Instagram story. Travis captioned the photo by calling it a “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”
Celebrities
Violet Affleck, 15, Looks So Grown Up As She Prepares For Driving Lesson With Mom Jennifer Garner
Violet Affleck takes the wheel! Ben Affleck and Jen Garner’s teenage daughter was pictured prepping for a driving lesson, and her famous mom was there to witness the milestone moment.
Violet Affleck won’t need dad Ben Affleck or mom Jennifer Garner to chauffeur her around much longer, and that’s because she’s started to learn how to drive! The 15-year-old got behind the wheel with a driving instructor in Brentwood, California on November 28. In paparazzi pics, Violet could be seen chatting it up with the instructor and Jennifer, 49, who was present for the pre-driving lesson meeting. The 13 Going on 30 must have been pretty excited for this big moment, considering that soon Violet will be able to drive around all by her herself.
For the driving lesson, Violet wore a white sweater, blue jeans, a pair of sneakers, glasses, and a pink face mask. The teen held her phone in her hand as she stood beside her famous mother, who wrapped her arms in her hands while conversing with Violet’s driving teacher. Jennifer dressed fairly casually in a short-sleeve blue T-shirt that she slightly tucked into her denim jeans. She finished off her look with black sneakers and kept her gorgeous dark hair down.
It’s unclear how Violet’s driving lesson went, but we certainly hope well! It wasn’t a surprise that Jennifer was there to support her daughter, considering the actress is such a loving mom to Violet, as well as to her other daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. She welcomed all three kids during her marriage to Ben, 49, with whom she’s continued to co-parent. The A-list exes were married in 2005 but separated exactly a decade later. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.
Jennifer and Ben most recently reunited on Halloween 2021, when they took their kids trick-or-treating in Malibu, California. Ben’s girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was also there, as were her twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Earlier that day, Jen Garner and Ben were spotted with their kids at Huckleberry cafe, reported PEOPLE.
Celebrities
Tiffany Haddish & Common Split After More Than A Year Of Dating – Report
Tiffany Haddish and Common reportedly decided to part ways after she confirmed they were dating in Aug. 2020.
Tiffany Haddish, 41, and Common, 49, have broken up. The lovebirds split because their lives are just too “busy” right now, according to one source. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source told PEOPLE on Nov. 29.
The news comes more than a year after Tiffany confirmed they were dating in an interview on Steve-O‘s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “I am in a relationship,” the Girls Trip star said before revealing it was with Common. She also joked about their similarly shaved heads at the time. “Yeah, we’re twins now,” she said.
HollywoodLife has reached out to both Tiffany and Common’s reps about their reported split but have yet to receive a response.
Before their reported breakup, Tiffany and Common kept their romance pretty private but were occasionally seen out and about together. The comedian also called the relationship the “best” she’s ever been in during her interview with Steve-O. “It’s the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she said. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It really seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him!”
In March 2021, she also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “things” were “going really well” between them.
Tiffany and Common first met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019 and became friends at first. [It] “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” she admitted to Steve-O. She further explained that it was only after a virtual date on Bumble that they started a relationship. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f***ing,” she said.
Not too long after she confirmed their romance, Common gushed over Tiffany during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He called her a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person” and added, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”
Celebrities
Zendaya Stuns In Backless Black Gown For 2021 Ballon d’Or Event With Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed while looking incredible and posing on the red carpet of the special event in Paris, France.
Zendaya, 25, turned heads on Nov. 29 when she showed up to the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in a gorgeous black gown that revealed skin in the back. The actress was joined by her reported boyfriend Tom Holland, 25, who wore a classic black and white tuxedo, as she stepped outside a car in Paris, France, and was photographed and filmed while walking and later posing on the red carpet. She looked gorgeous as she confidently stood in front of the various cameras and flaunted her fashion choice, which featured a tied section in the back.
The beauty added black heels to the look and wore her long locks up in a style that included a side part. She also rocked thick hoop earrings and subtle classic makeup that brought out some of her best facial features.
Welcome to @Zendaya and Spiderman @TomHolland1996, at the 2021 Ballon d’Or Ceremony !#ballondor pic.twitter.com/0fWFRzQTgC
— Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
The star-studded event Zendaya and Tom attended is presented by France Football and recognizes some of the best footballers around the world. Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain football received his seventh Ballon d’Or award at the ceremony after he and Argentina won Copa America earlier this year. He was one of the many impressive athletes to show up to the event with his family and looked great.
Zendaya and Tom’s appearance at Ballon d’Or comes after they were seen reuniting for a dinner date in Paris on Nov. 28. They enjoyed food at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant and were dressed in warm fashionable outfits as they bundled up outside of the location. They didn’t pay much attention to cameras and seemed to want to keep a low profile as they were seen walking separately.
The Spider-Man stars first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing in July 2021. Since then, they’ve been pretty private about their life together and Tom even touched upon it in an interview with GQ this month. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told the outlet. “This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”
