News
Man rescued after trench collapse at Illinois work site
DUPO, Ill. – First responders rescued a man from a trench that collapsed around him Monday at a worksite in Dupo, Illinois.
The man was a contractor working on a sewer system within Union Pacific’s rail yard near Carondelet Avenue. He became trapped up to his neck after the walls of the trench collapsed just before noon.
Crews worked until about 3 p.m. to free the man, who was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital.
Herb Simmons, the director for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, credited first responders for working diligently and carefully throughout the rescue.
“You can’t just go in there and start grabbing,” said Simmons. “You’ve got the possibility of more ground collapsing around him or the rescuers. It takes time, and that’s why these men and women spend hours and hours of training. It takes time, and that’s why this turned out as good as it did.”
The man was alert and talking to first responders as they transported him to the hospital.
Crews from the Dupo Fire Department, Prairie Dupont Fire Department, St. Louis Task Force, Signal Hill Fire Department, and St. Louis City and St. Clair County Emergency Services worked together during the rescue.
“We are grateful for the numerous fire departments and local emergency response agencies that responded to this incident and that worked throughout the afternoon on this successful rescue,” said Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver.
Suggest a Correction
News
Missouri federal court halts vaccine mandate for some healthcare workers in 10 states
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Missouri court is halting a federal vaccine mandate at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services healthcare facilities. It applies to workers at Medicare and Medicare-certified medical facilities. Employees are supposed to have the first dose of a vaccine before December 6.
The states challenging the mandate are Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Hampshire. They argue that the mandate’s economic costs are overwhelming and that it alters the relationship between states and the federal government.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted this Facebook status update: “GOOD NEWS: Today, the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, issued a preliminary injunction halting the Biden Administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in Missouri.”
“The Missouri-led coalition just obtained an injunction halting Joe Biden’s CMS Healthcare worker vaccine mandate. This was an egregious overreach. We’re fighting back and winning. More to come,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt posted to Facebook.
The suit references the CMS estimate it at 1.38 billion and that does not account for employees leaving or facilities closing over the mandate. CMS said that COVID-19 vaccine requirements by private health systems and previous vaccine mandates by states for other diseases have not led to widespread resignations of health care workers.
The court finds it unlikely that the CMS has the authority to implement the mandate and that it is an “unlawful promulgation of regulations” and that the “vaccine mandate is
arbitrary or capricious.”
Workplace vaccine mandates have become more common recently and generally have resulted in significant compliance.
In New York City, more than 90% of city employees had received the vaccine before a Nov. 1 mandate began. But The New York Times reported that about 9,000 were placed on paid leave for not complying and thousands of others sought religious or medical exemptions.
In the private sector, United Airlines recently required 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated or face termination. Only a couple hundred refused to do so, although about 2,000 sought exemptions. In August, Tyson Foods told its 120,000 U.S. workers that they must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. As of last week, the company said more than 96% of its workforce was vaccinated, including 60,500 people who got their shots after the August announcement.
Suggest a Correction
News
UPDATE: 66-year-old goes missing on day he’s due in court for sex crimes
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County authorities issued an endangered SILVER advisory Monday after a 66-year-old man walked out of his apartment overnight and left a suicide note behind. He was due in court that morning to stand trial for numerous sex crimes.
According to a spokesperson for the St Louis County Police Department, Michael Taber had been staying at an apartment in the 1900 block of Lemay Ferry Road. He was reported missing around 2 a.m.
Police said Taber left his cellphone and an ankle monitor behind at the apartment.
Court records indicate he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial in St. Louis City for one count of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree aggravated sexual abuse, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Taber has several diagnosed medical conditions—dementia, kidney and liver failure, and internal bleeding—and did not take any of his medications with him.
Taber stands 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. He’s believed to be wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Taber or has information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
Suggest a Correction
News
Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago
By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett “is a real victim” of a “real crime,” his attorney said during the ex-“Empire” actor’s trial Monday, despite prosecutors’ claim that he staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago.
Defense attorney Nenye Uche said two brothers attacked Smollett in January 2019 because they didn’t like him, and that a check the actor paid the men was for training so he could prepare for an upcoming music video. Uche also suggested a third attacker was involved.
“Jussie Smollett is a real victim,” Uche told jurors in a Chicago courtroom.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett staged a racist and homophobic assault and told police he was the victim after the television studio where he worked didn’t take hate mail he had received seriously, a prosecutor said during opening statements in the ex-“Empire” actor’s trial Monday.
Smollett has maintained he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January 2019 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a report that ignited political and ideological divisions around the country. But special prosecutor Dan Webb said the actor recruited two brothers to help him carry out the fake attack, then reported it to Chicago police, who classified it as a hate crime and spent 3,000 staff hours on the investigation.
“When he reported the fake hate crime that was a real crime,” said Webb, who was named as special prosecutor after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped the original charges filed against Smollett. A new indictment was returned in 2020.
Smollett, who arrived at the courthouse in Chicago Monday with his mother and other family members, is charged with felony disorderly conduct. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said it is likely that if Smollett is convicted he would be placed on probation and perhaps ordered to perform community service.
Webb told jurors that the two brothers — who worked on the “Empire” set with Smollett — say the actor paid them $3,500 to pose as his attackers after he was unhappy about how the studio handled the letter he received. That letter included a drawing of a stick figure hanging from a tree and “MAGA,” a reference to Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan, Webb said.
He said Smollett then concocted the fake attack and had a “dress rehearsal” with the two brothers, including telling them to shout racial and homophobic slurs and “MAGA.” Smollett also told the brothers to buy ski masks, red hats and a rope, Webb told jurors.
“He told them to use a rope to make it look like a hate crime,” Webb said.
The 12 jurors plus three alternate jurors were sworn in late Monday for a trial that Judge James Linn said he expects to take about one week. Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom and the proceedings are not being livestreamed, unlike in other recent high-profile trials.
Whether Smollett, who is Black and gay, will testify remains an open question. But the siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, will take the witness stand and are expected to repeat what they have told police officers and prosecutors: that they carried out the attack at Smollett’s behest.
Jurors also may see surveillance video from more than four dozen cameras that police reviewed to trace the brothers’ movements before and after the reported attack, as well as a video showing the brothers purchasing a red hat, ski masks and gloves from a beauty supply shop hours earlier.
Smollett’s attorneys have not spelled out how they will confront that evidence. Lead attorney Nenye Uche declined to comment ahead of this week’s proceedings. But there are clues as to how they might during the trial.
Buried in nearly 500 pages of Chicago Police Department reports is a statement from an area resident who says she saw a white man with “reddish brown hair” who appeared to be waiting for someone that night. She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she “could see hanging out from underneath his jacket what appeared to be a rope.”
Her comments could back up Smollett’s contention that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Further, if she testified that the man was white, it would support Smollett’s statements — widely ridiculed because the brothers, who come from Nigeria, are Black — that he saw pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers.
Given there is so much evidence, including the brothers’ own statements, that they participated in the attack, it is unlikely that Smollett’s attorneys will try to prove they did not take part. That could lead the defense to contend that Smollett was the victim of a very real attack at the hands of the brothers, perhaps with the help of others, who now are only implicating the actor so they won’t be charged.
The $3,500 check could be key, although Smollett says he wrote it to pay one of the brothers to work as his personal trainer.
“I would assume the defense is going to zero in on that,” said Joe Lopez, a prominent defense attorney not involved with the case.
What they will almost certainly do is attack the brothers’ credibility, reminding jurors that they are not facing the same charges as Smollett, despite admitting they took part in the staged attack.
“Everything Smollett is responsible for, they are responsible for,” said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law and is not involved in the case.
Finally, Smollett’s career could take center stage. Prosecutors could make the same point that then-Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson made when he announced Smollett’s arrest in 2019: that Smollett thought the attack would win him more fame and a pay raise.
But Lopez said the defense attorneys might ask the jury the same question he asked himself.
“How would that help him with anything?” he asked. “He’s already a star.”
___
Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.
Man rescued after trench collapse at Illinois work site
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Hate Crime Hoax Trial 3 Years After Scandal — Photos
Missouri federal court halts vaccine mandate for some healthcare workers in 10 states
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA In Background Of Penelope Disick’s TikTok
UPDATE: 66-year-old goes missing on day he’s due in court for sex crimes
Violet Affleck, 15, Looks So Grown Up As She Prepares For Driving Lesson With Mom Jennifer Garner
Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago
Tiffany Haddish & Common Split After More Than A Year Of Dating – Report
Philly native Chris Myarick’s ‘crazy’ first career catch helped bury the Eagles
Zendaya Stuns In Backless Black Gown For 2021 Ballon d’Or Event With Tom Holland
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to2 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News3 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub