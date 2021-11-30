Celebrities
Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before
After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband.
Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to be hesitant about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s choice in men. Simon shared that sticking to one woman may be a challenge for him, as his grandfather had 25 wives. “I come from a family where there was abundant love, but there wasn’t enough to go around,” the 57-year-old businessman told Porsha while out to dinner, explaining that there were “so many kids, so many wives.”
Porsha, 40, then asked how many wives were in the mix. “Grandaddy? 25,” Simon said with a smirk, adding that his father had only two wives. “Where I come from, there’s nothing abnormal about having different women,” the Nigeria native added. “As a matter of fact, there’s women from my part of the country that tell their husbands, ‘You can have one side b—h.’ And from time to time, the wife and the side b—h get together and make sure there’s not another side b—h.”
As the dinner continued, Porsha made it clear to her fiancé she did not approve of the idea of him having multiple wives, then asking if he had ever cheated. “Of course, everybody has cheated,” he stated, causing fans to come out of the woodwork on Twitter to express their disdain at Simon’s confession, urging the former peach holder to “run” from the situation.
“Simon told porsha that his Grandfather had 25 wives, Simon said that in his culture the wife allows 1 side b—h. Simon has had 3 wives. Run Forrest! Run!” one user joked. “Regardless of how many weeks it was & even if it were months, IT’S TOO SOON PORSHA!!! Get to know him: 4 wives 5 kids Grandpa had 25 wives Dad had 2 wives,” another fan tweeted. “This dude married 4X & confidentially admits he’s cheated multiple times,” one person stated, adding a GIF of Steve Harvey waving red flags on his talk show.
The former RHOA star announced her departure from the franchise on Sept. 30, taking to Instagram to share her feelings about leaving the show. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” Porsha wrote. “Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.” Although she departed from the beloved series, she continues with her place in the Bravoverse with her new show with Simon.
Celebrities
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Hate Crime Hoax Trial 3 Years After Scandal — Photos
Jussie Smollett arrived for jury selection on day one of his hate crime trial in Chicago with his family, including his mom and sister.
Jussie Smollett arrived at court for the first day of his hate crime trial in Chicago on Monday, Nov. 29 with family by his side. The Empire actor, 39, is accused of filing false reports about being the victim of racist and homophobic attack in 2019. A grand jury indicted the the actor, who is openly-gay, of six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to Chicago police in February 2020, but Jussie has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.
The actor has been accused of orchestrating his attack by hiring brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo to take “advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” per authorities. The brothers confessed to the plot, claiming to authorities that Jussie first “attempted to gain attention by sending a false letter that relied on racial, homophobic and political language” before the attacks.
At the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Monday, Jussie arrived with his family, including mother Janet and Emmy-nominated actress sister Jurnee, for day one of the trial. Jury selection began on Monday with six potential jurors being asked about whether they had ever watched the show Empire or read stories about the attack on TMZ.
Jussie initially told police that he was attacked on January 29, 2019 by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him. He alleged that they put a noose around his neck and poured an unidentified substance on him. In a statement issued to Essence in February of that year, he addressed misinformation on the internet and said, “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level.”
“Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” his statement continued. Following the incident, celebrities, politicians, and public figures sent words of support to Jussie, with then-President Donald Trump condemning the attack as “horrible.”
In an interview with BET correspondent Marc Lamont Hill in September, Jussie addressed the charges for the first time and said he believed authorities and media were “trying to sell” an agenda by painting him as guilty. “When I step back, I can see the way they served the narrative to the people: That it was intentionally created to make people doubt from the very, very beginning,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m not really living for the people that don’t believe.”
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA In Background Of Penelope Disick’s TikTok
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, is having fun on her new TikTok account, recently taking a cute video and catching mom and her fiancé, Travis Barker, in the background!
Just a month after Travis Barker, 45, popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, the family is enjoying some quality time together! Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 9, whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, 38, posted a cute TikTok on Nov. 28, dancing to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with Kourtney and Travis in tow as the two lovebirds packed on the PDA in the background. The three twirled around to the sound of helicopters, smiling and laughing as Travis then grabbed his bride-to-be and hugged her tight while Penelope continued twirling.
@pandkourt
Penelope posted the TikTok to her new joint account with mom Kourtney they started about a month ago. The elementary schooler has posted numerous cute videos since starting the account, also showing up on the page of her soon-to-be stepsister, Alabama Barker, 15. “P.” as mom calls her, also shared numerous videos from the family’s recent trip to Mexico, documenting the fly from the private jet to the tropical resort, showing off the spectacular views and beach vibes.
Travis and Kourt also shared moments from their Mexico journey on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach. The pair also rode horses on the beach and the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet shot of he and Kourtney on horseback to his Instagram story. Travis captioned the photo by calling it a “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”
Celebrities
Violet Affleck, 15, Looks So Grown Up As She Prepares For Driving Lesson With Mom Jennifer Garner
Violet Affleck takes the wheel! Ben Affleck and Jen Garner’s teenage daughter was pictured prepping for a driving lesson, and her famous mom was there to witness the milestone moment.
Violet Affleck won’t need dad Ben Affleck or mom Jennifer Garner to chauffeur her around much longer, and that’s because she’s started to learn how to drive! The 15-year-old got behind the wheel with a driving instructor in Brentwood, California on November 28. In paparazzi pics, Violet could be seen chatting it up with the instructor and Jennifer, 49, who was present for the pre-driving lesson meeting. The 13 Going on 30 must have been pretty excited for this big moment, considering that soon Violet will be able to drive around all by her herself.
For the driving lesson, Violet wore a white sweater, blue jeans, a pair of sneakers, glasses, and a pink face mask. The teen held her phone in her hand as she stood beside her famous mother, who wrapped her arms in her hands while conversing with Violet’s driving teacher. Jennifer dressed fairly casually in a short-sleeve blue T-shirt that she slightly tucked into her denim jeans. She finished off her look with black sneakers and kept her gorgeous dark hair down.
It’s unclear how Violet’s driving lesson went, but we certainly hope well! It wasn’t a surprise that Jennifer was there to support her daughter, considering the actress is such a loving mom to Violet, as well as to her other daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. She welcomed all three kids during her marriage to Ben, 49, with whom she’s continued to co-parent. The A-list exes were married in 2005 but separated exactly a decade later. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.
Jennifer and Ben most recently reunited on Halloween 2021, when they took their kids trick-or-treating in Malibu, California. Ben’s girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was also there, as were her twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Earlier that day, Jen Garner and Ben were spotted with their kids at Huckleberry cafe, reported PEOPLE.
Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before
Man rescued after trench collapse at Illinois work site
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Hate Crime Hoax Trial 3 Years After Scandal — Photos
Missouri federal court halts vaccine mandate for some healthcare workers in 10 states
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA In Background Of Penelope Disick’s TikTok
UPDATE: 66-year-old goes missing on day he’s due in court for sex crimes
Violet Affleck, 15, Looks So Grown Up As She Prepares For Driving Lesson With Mom Jennifer Garner
Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago
Tiffany Haddish & Common Split After More Than A Year Of Dating – Report
Philly native Chris Myarick’s ‘crazy’ first career catch helped bury the Eagles
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to2 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News3 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub