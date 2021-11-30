News
Whataburger superfan first in line for Independence grand opening
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Over 15 hours ahead of the grand opening of the Independence Whataburger, one superfan was already in line.
Laura Ferguson of Independence was born and raised in Texas and started the line at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. The grand opening was on Monday at 11 a.m.
“I had to be first,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson was in line wearing a Whataburger Christmas sweater and matching Whataburger Christmas socks.
She said she has the matching pants, but chose not to wear them for the grand opening.
Ferguson’s efforts and love for the fast-food burger chain are not a selfish commitment. She is picking up orders for all of her coworkers.
“Whataburger with cheese and I got a lot of coworkers I need to order for so I need like 15 meals,” Ferguson said.
After the traffic issues from the Lee’s Summit opening, Independence was proactive and changed the traffic patterns to ease the traffic in the area.
Customers will have to take I-70 East and exit on Little Blue Parkway and head west on 40 Highway. You can not exit east onto 40 Highway.
The updated traffic pattern will be in place until Friday and will be reassessed.
Including the Independence and Lee’s Summit locations, Whataburger has plans to open over a dozen new restaurants in the Kansas City area through 2023. They released tentative Whataburger opening dates for many sites earlier this month.
News
Unvaccinated still driving COVID hospitalizations in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – In early November, COVID-19 numbers at St. Louis regional hospitals had nearly dropped to pre-Delta surge levels. But over the last three weeks, COVID hospitalizations have jumped significantly, with unvaccinated patients making up the overwhelming majority of those being treated.
On Nov. 19, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported COVID hospitalizations climbed over 300 for the first time since Oct. 21. Now 10 days later, the task force says there are 374 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
The task force is comprised of the four major health systems in the region – BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital.
Over the past seven days, task force hospitals have reported 58 more patients admitted than discharged. There were only 53 patients in ICU beds just 18 days ago; there are more than 80 at present. And just 13 days ago, only 32 patients needed ventilator care. That number has grown to 52 patients.
Hospitalizations have jumped 43% over three weeks. On November 11, our region was averaging 231 hospitalizations. We’re now averaging 331 patients hospitalized per day.
Finally, as of Monday, Nov. 29, approximately 77% of the COVID patients at three of the task force health systems are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Statewide, the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated make up 87% of all known COVID cases; fully vaccinated patients are just 2% of COVID hospitalizations.
News
Man rescued after trench collapse at Illinois work site
DUPO, Ill. – First responders rescued a man from a trench that collapsed around him Monday at a worksite in Dupo, Illinois.
The man was a contractor working on a sewer system within Union Pacific’s rail yard near Carondelet Avenue. He became trapped up to his neck after the walls of the trench collapsed just before noon.
Crews worked until about 3 p.m. to free the man, who was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital.
Herb Simmons, the director for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, credited first responders for working diligently and carefully throughout the rescue.
“You can’t just go in there and start grabbing,” said Simmons. “You’ve got the possibility of more ground collapsing around him or the rescuers. It takes time, and that’s why these men and women spend hours and hours of training. It takes time, and that’s why this turned out as good as it did.”
The man was alert and talking to first responders as they transported him to the hospital.
Crews from the Dupo Fire Department, Prairie Dupont Fire Department, St. Louis Task Force, Signal Hill Fire Department, and St. Louis City and St. Clair County Emergency Services worked together during the rescue.
“We are grateful for the numerous fire departments and local emergency response agencies that responded to this incident and that worked throughout the afternoon on this successful rescue,” said Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver.
News
Missouri federal court halts vaccine mandate for some healthcare workers in 10 states
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Missouri court is halting a federal vaccine mandate at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services healthcare facilities. It applies to workers at Medicare and Medicare-certified medical facilities. Employees are supposed to have the first dose of a vaccine before December 6.
The states challenging the mandate are Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Hampshire. They argue that the mandate’s economic costs are overwhelming and that it alters the relationship between states and the federal government.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted this Facebook status update: “GOOD NEWS: Today, the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, issued a preliminary injunction halting the Biden Administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in Missouri.”
“The Missouri-led coalition just obtained an injunction halting Joe Biden’s CMS Healthcare worker vaccine mandate. This was an egregious overreach. We’re fighting back and winning. More to come,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt posted to Facebook.
The suit references the CMS estimate it at 1.38 billion and that does not account for employees leaving or facilities closing over the mandate. CMS said that COVID-19 vaccine requirements by private health systems and previous vaccine mandates by states for other diseases have not led to widespread resignations of health care workers.
The court finds it unlikely that the CMS has the authority to implement the mandate and that it is an “unlawful promulgation of regulations” and that the “vaccine mandate is
arbitrary or capricious.”
Workplace vaccine mandates have become more common recently and generally have resulted in significant compliance.
In New York City, more than 90% of city employees had received the vaccine before a Nov. 1 mandate began. But The New York Times reported that about 9,000 were placed on paid leave for not complying and thousands of others sought religious or medical exemptions.
In the private sector, United Airlines recently required 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated or face termination. Only a couple hundred refused to do so, although about 2,000 sought exemptions. In August, Tyson Foods told its 120,000 U.S. workers that they must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. As of last week, the company said more than 96% of its workforce was vaccinated, including 60,500 people who got their shots after the August announcement.
