What’s next for Jack Dorsey? His other company recently opened a huge office in his hometown of St. Louis

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What’s next for former CEO Jack Dorsey after he leaves Twitter? The St. Louis native announced that he is stepping down today. He also happens to own another successful tech business that recently opened an office with hundreds of employees in downtown St. Louis. But, it does not seem likely that he will return to his hometown.
Jack Dorsey is succeeded by Twitter’s current chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal and will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022. Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has been CTO since 2017.
Dorsey has faced criticism from investors about his management, particularly his decision to concurrently serve as CEO of another company he founded, the payment firm Square.
Jim McKelvey and Jack Dorsey founded Square in St. Louis back in 2009. They moved the headquarters to the San Fransisco Bay area in 2013.
Square’s newest office is now located in the former Post-Dispatch building in St. Louis. There are 850 employees that started working at the new location this summer. Will Jack Dorsey be one of them?
McKelvey has known Dorsey for over 30 years and they are very chummy. He tells Entrepreneur Quarterly that he will work out of the St. Louis office when he is here. The billionaire has several other projects going on in town like the LaunchCode non-profit, Made space, and the Third Degree Glass Factory. Although, he did purchase a multi-million dollar Manhattan apartment in 2018.
Dorsey has been active in St. Louis since moving away. He has been helping to remove blighted buildings from his hometown and is active in building up the tech community. In 2013 he returned to help small businesses connect with Square. He also returned to the St. Louis area during the 2014 Ferguson marches.
Computers and communication were a big part of Dorsey’s interests while growing up in St. Louis. He was born in 1976 and attended Bishop DuBourg High School. At the age of 15, he developed a computer program that helped taxi drivers and other fleets of vehicles to stay in constant communication. The program was used by taxicab companies for the next few decades.
Dorsey went to the Missouri University of Science and Technology and then transferred to New York University. He dropped out of college before getting his degree. In the year 2000, he moved to the San Fransisco Bay area to start a company based offering his taxi dispatch system through the internet. The idea eventually became what we know as Twitter and Dorsey posted his first tweet in 2006.
It is not clear whether Dorsey is coming back to his hometown to settle down. I’m sure that he would be more than welcome. Unfortunately, Dorsey probably won’t be coming back to Missouri. He has previously expressed interest in running for mayor of New York among other life goals. He also owns a $22 million seaside house in San Francisco.
Dorsey did not hint at what he will be doing next. But, he did share the letter detailing his departure to Twitter:
Hello team.
After almost 16 years of having a role at our company, from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO, I decided it’s finally time for me to leave. Why?
There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being “founder-led.” Ultimately I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders. There are 3 reasons I believe now is the right time.
The first is Parag becoming our CEO. The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep.
The second is Bret Taylor agreeing to become our board chair. I asked Bret to join our board when I became CEO, and he’s been excellent in every way. He understands entrepreneurship, taking risks, companies at massive scale, technology, product, and he’s an engineer. All of the things the board and the company deserve right now. Having Bret in this leadership role gives me a lot of confidence in the strength of our board
going forward. You have no idea how happy this makes me!
The third is all of you. We have a lot of ambition and potential on this team. Consider this: Parag started here as an engineer who cared deeply about our work and now he’s our CEO (I also had a similar path…he did it better!). This alone makes me proud. I know that Parag will be able to channel this energy best because he’s lived it and knows what it takes. All of you have the potential to change the course of this company for the better. I believe this with all my heart!
Parag is CEO starting today. I’m going to serve on the board through my term (May-ish) to help Parag and Bret with the transition. And after that…I’ll leave the board. Why not stay or become chair? I believe it’s really important to give Parag the space he needs to lead. And back to my previous point, I believe it’s critical a company can stand on its own, free of its founder’s influence or direction.
I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, of course. I love this service and company…and all of you so much. I’m really sad…yet really happy. There aren’t many companies that get to this level. And there aren’t many founders that choose their company over their own ego. I know we’ll prove this was the right move.
We’ll have an all-hands meeting tomorrow at 9:05 AM Pacific to discuss it all. Until then, thank you all for the trust you’ve placed in me, and for the openness to build that trust in Parag and yourselves. I love you all.
jack
PS I’m tweeting this email. My one wish is for Twitter Inc to be the most transparent company in the world. Hi mom!
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Over 15 hours ahead of the grand opening of the Independence Whataburger, one superfan was already in line.
Laura Ferguson of Independence was born and raised in Texas and started the line at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. The grand opening was on Monday at 11 a.m.
“I had to be first,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson was in line wearing a Whataburger Christmas sweater and matching Whataburger Christmas socks.
She said she has the matching pants, but chose not to wear them for the grand opening.
Ferguson’s efforts and love for the fast-food burger chain are not a selfish commitment. She is picking up orders for all of her coworkers.
“Whataburger with cheese and I got a lot of coworkers I need to order for so I need like 15 meals,” Ferguson said.
After the traffic issues from the Lee’s Summit opening, Independence was proactive and changed the traffic patterns to ease the traffic in the area.
Customers will have to take I-70 East and exit on Little Blue Parkway and head west on 40 Highway. You can not exit east onto 40 Highway.
The updated traffic pattern will be in place until Friday and will be reassessed.
Including the Independence and Lee’s Summit locations, Whataburger has plans to open over a dozen new restaurants in the Kansas City area through 2023. They released tentative Whataburger opening dates for many sites earlier this month.
ST. LOUIS – In early November, COVID-19 numbers at St. Louis regional hospitals had nearly dropped to pre-Delta surge levels. But over the last three weeks, COVID hospitalizations have jumped significantly, with unvaccinated patients making up the overwhelming majority of those being treated.
On Nov. 19, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported COVID hospitalizations climbed over 300 for the first time since Oct. 21. Now 10 days later, the task force says there are 374 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
The task force is comprised of the four major health systems in the region – BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital.
Over the past seven days, task force hospitals have reported 58 more patients admitted than discharged. There were only 53 patients in ICU beds just 18 days ago; there are more than 80 at present. And just 13 days ago, only 32 patients needed ventilator care. That number has grown to 52 patients.
Hospitalizations have jumped 43% over three weeks. On November 11, our region was averaging 231 hospitalizations. We’re now averaging 331 patients hospitalized per day.
Finally, as of Monday, Nov. 29, approximately 77% of the COVID patients at three of the task force health systems are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Statewide, the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated make up 87% of all known COVID cases; fully vaccinated patients are just 2% of COVID hospitalizations.
DUPO, Ill. – First responders rescued a man from a trench that collapsed around him Monday at a worksite in Dupo, Illinois.
The man was a contractor working on a sewer system within Union Pacific’s rail yard near Carondelet Avenue. He became trapped up to his neck after the walls of the trench collapsed just before noon.
Crews worked until about 3 p.m. to free the man, who was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital.
Herb Simmons, the director for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, credited first responders for working diligently and carefully throughout the rescue.
“You can’t just go in there and start grabbing,” said Simmons. “You’ve got the possibility of more ground collapsing around him or the rescuers. It takes time, and that’s why these men and women spend hours and hours of training. It takes time, and that’s why this turned out as good as it did.”
The man was alert and talking to first responders as they transported him to the hospital.
Crews from the Dupo Fire Department, Prairie Dupont Fire Department, St. Louis Task Force, Signal Hill Fire Department, and St. Louis City and St. Clair County Emergency Services worked together during the rescue.
“We are grateful for the numerous fire departments and local emergency response agencies that responded to this incident and that worked throughout the afternoon on this successful rescue,” said Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver.
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub