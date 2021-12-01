News
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman testified on Tuesday that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sometimes present when the witness, then just 14, had sexual interactions with the financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The witness, using the pseudonym “Jane,” was the first of four alleged victims expected to testify against Maxwell at a New York City trial where she is charged with recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004.
A prosecutor began by asking the woman how old she was when she had “sexual contact” with Epstein.
“Fourteen years old,” she responded in a quiet voice.
She also was asked if there was ever anyone else in the room when there was sexual contact.
“Ghislaine Maxwell,” she replied.
The testimony was expected to continue throughout the day and into Wednesday.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. One of her lawyers said in an opening statement Monday that she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein, who killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
Earlier Tuesday, a former pilot for Epstein testified that he never saw evidence of sexual activity on planes as he flew his boss and others — including a prince and ex-presidents — for nearly three decades.
Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., the trial’s first witness, was responding to questions by a defense lawyer when he acknowledged that he never encountered sexual activity aboard two jets he piloted for roughly 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019.
He said he stayed in the cockpit for the majority of flights, but would sometimes emerge to go to the bathroom or get coffee.
Although he was called as a witness by the government, Visoski’s testimony seemed to aid the defense of Maxwell as he answered questions posed by Maxwell attorney Christian Everdell about what he saw when he straightened up the aircraft after a flight.
Visoski didn’t hesitate when Everdell asked him if he ever saw sexual activity when he went for coffee or found sex toys when he cleaned up.
“Never,” the pilot answered to both questions. He said he never saw used condoms either.
And when he was asked if he ever saw sex acts with underage females, he answered: “Absolutely not.”
The pilot said Epstein never warned him to stay in the cockpit during flights and also encouraged him to use a bathroom near the rear of the plane that would require him to walk past the plane’s couches.
He said he never saw any children on his planes who were not accompanied by their parents.
When Everdell asked him about a teenager who prosecutors say was sexually abused by Epstein before she became an adult, Visoski said he believed she was “mature” when he was introduced to her.
He also acknowledged that Clinton was a passenger on a few flights in the 2000s and he had piloted planes with Britain’s Prince Andrew, the late U.S. Sen. John Glenn of Ohio — the first American to orbit Earth — and former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, “more than once.”
Visoski said Epstein gave him 40 acres of land to build a house on the financier’s New Mexico property and paid for his daughters’ college education.
Epstein’s plane was derisively nicknamed “The Lolita Express” by some in the media after allegations emerged that he had used it to fly teenage girls to his private island, his New Mexico ranch and his New York City townhouse.
Maxwell, 59, traveled for decades in circles that put her in contact with accomplished and wealthy people before her July 2020 arrest.
Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey where Maxwell stood in the hierarchy of Epstein’s world, Visoski said Maxwell “was the Number 2.” He added that “Epstein was the big Number 1.”
The testimony supports what Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors in her opening statement Monday when she said Epstein and Maxwell were “partners in crime.”
Pomerantz said Maxwell recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and one of her lawyers said in an opening statement Monday that she's being made a scapegoat for Epstein, who killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
Visoski testified briefly on Monday before beginning Tuesday on the witness stand.
Spire bills to rise about $14 monthly in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Spire customers in Missouri are about to see a hike in their natural gas bills starting November 30. The rise in rates will be for both Spire East and West customers.
Spire East residential customers will see a 22 cent increase per therm while Spire West will see a 39 cent increase per therm. Spire East serves customers in St. Louis and Spire West serves people on the Kansas City side of the state.
A Spire spokesperson said on average, that will be a $14.52 increase for Spire East customers. It will be more for Spire West customers with an average increase of $24.36.
Spire says the price increase is two-fold. The rise is in part to the cost of natural gas during last February’s Polar Vortex and the overall rise of natural gas costs.
Spire said the Public Service Commission has also allowed the utility to spread the cost over a three-year period. A Spire spokesperson also stressed that the utility doesn’t make money from the cost of natural gas. The hike is to cover the cost of the increase.
The utility said the Spire STL pipeline is why the increase is less for customers in the eastern part of Missouri. Spire said during last year’s Polar Vortex it was able to tap into natural gas from the northeast but on the western side of the state, it had to rely on gas from the south.
The rise in natural gas prices comes as Spire is waiting to learn if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will extend the company’s emergency certificate past December 13.
Back in June, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the approval for the 65-mile long pipeline in 2018 was unlawful, leaving some customers worried about the future.
In October, Spire asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to keep operating to no avail. The court ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts” of the pipeline. The court also questioned the pipeline’s necessity.
Three key things the Dolphins are doing up front defensively during four-game winning streak
The Miami Dolphins’ secondary has gotten much of the praise for the way the defense has played during their four-game winning streak — and rightfully so, with the game-changing plays cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland, among others, have made — but much of the credit should go to the front seven, as well.
In this lights-out stretch for the defense in wins against the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, the Dolphins have begun turning near sacks into actual sacks, batted down balls at the line of scrimmage when not getting to the quarterback and have been stout against the run.
To start with the pass rush, 16 of the Dolphins’ 28 sacks have come in the past four games.
“A big part is finishing,” said Dolphins defensive line coach Austin Clark of what the pass rushers have done better in this stretch. “We missed quite a few earlier in the year in different games where they’re right there and we just missed a sack or [the quarterback was] able to move around more and we didn’t finish on the ball. I think that’s a big area. And the guys rushing together would be the second thing.”
The defense doing it collectively was one of the main things rookie outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips noted on Monday as to why he was able to get three sacks against Carolina. Oftentimes, there was initial pressure elsewhere that led the quarterback into Phillips’ grasp. He nearly had a fourth on Sunday, but it was his missed sack that led to a teammate getting one.
“It all has to tie together: The coverage, you win on a rush, sometimes the ball’s out. There’s so many different factors that come into play,” said outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard. “Our main focus is always the team rush mentality. Are we on the same page? Do we have good middle push, good level rush? Are we working together as a unit?
“Do guys win one on one? Absolutely. Is that the majority of the time? Actually, no. It’s this guy set it up, he had good middle push in the pocket, flushed him outside, and so we celebrate those things.”
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah leads the way in pass bat-downs at the line of scrimmage. When he deflected a third-quarter Cam Newton pass on Sunday, it increased his league-leading number to eight with it being his seventh consecutive game with a batted ball.
“I know the ball is coming out hot, so best-case scenario, you just put your hands up and bat the ball down,” said Ogbah after the win over the Jets, noting practice and instincts as key factors in executing it.
It’s something that has extended to all the pass rushers. Against the Panthers, Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Zach Sieler and Adam Butler also had pass deflections.
“It’s a core staple of one of the things that we talk about defensively,” said defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. “We put a huge emphasis on it in 2020. That was one of the big things that we started with drill-wise, and we’ve carried that over.”
Added Clark: “In the quick game, that’s how we can affect the quarterback. When they’re spitting it out, when they’re checking the ball down, that’s a way to affect the quarterback. We preach that to our guys.”
Between the pressure on the quarterback and batted balls, all of it begins with stopping the run first to put opponents in difficult passing downs.
In the past seven games, the Dolphins are allowing just 84.4 rushing yards per game. Nose tackle Raekwon Davis’ reinsertion into the lineup from his early-season knee injury has fallen in line with that improvement, but there’s more to it.
“In terms of just the front play,” Clark said, “I think pad leverage, block release and playing with great eye control, among other things, but those are the three main things that we kind of focus on.”
He added specifically of Davis that he’s playing with “patience and controlled aggression.”
His presence also benefits the linebackers as the 6-7, 330-pound Davis eats up double teams, freeing up defenders in the second level.
“As a linebacker, you love to have a guy like Raekwon in there,” said linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, who also mentioned Sieler, Ogbah and Christian Wilkins’ play in that regard. “Big body guy. He’s a high-energy guy, does a great job of getting off blocks, getting to the football.”
Miami looks to keep the defensive momentum going against quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Omar Kelly: Dolphins can’t afford for winning ways to mask glaring issues
Let’s play the “what if game” for one minute with the hopes that it might provide some clarity on the 2021 Miami Dolphins season, and the lessons we should be taking from it.
If the resurgent Dolphins had received the calls and bounces they didn’t get during their seven-game losing streak, and it had resulted in three more wins, would our assessment of the team, coaches, front office and roster be different?
If Will Fuller had gotten a pass interference call in the end zone, and Miami scored at the 1-yard line, turning an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders into an overtime win, would you view this team the same?
If Urban Meyer hadn’t outsmarted Miami’s entire coaching staff, putting the Jacksonville Jaguars in position to kick the game-winning field goal instead of forcing overtime, and Miami somehow managed to pull off a win, would you view these coaches more favorably?
If Kyle Pitts hadn’t put on a superhero cape and delivered two big receptions in the game-winning drive that propelled the Falcons to a 30-28 win, the Dolphins might be sitting atop the AFC — right next to the 8-4 New England Patriots, the team Miami beat in the opener. Albeit saddled with a horrendous offensive line, a lackluster run game that averages just 3.4 yards per carry (second worst in NFL), an injury-prone receiving unit and an inconsistent defense.
If the Dolphins were on a playoff trajectory and in the AFC East hunt heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants (4-7) instead of being 5-7, would it mean we can overlook this team’s glaring issues?
That is why I’d argue this season’s struggles was a blessing in disguise because we needed to see the issues for this regime to build a title contending team.
The Dolphins needed the humbling that the seven-game losing streak provided because it identified their deficiencies — then tested and reinforced the core principles that coach Brian Flores and his staff have been preaching for three seasons.
Flaws were exposed instead of them being masked by wins, which will eventually create change and upgrades that could produce a better team down the line.
At least that’s the hope.
That’s usually what hasn’t happened with this franchise every time they get to this point.
Patience is important when building a dynasty, but it’s not as important as being able to properly assess the roster and the franchise’s strengths and weaknesses in order to create solutions.
This season should provide everyone in a position of power — Flores and general manager Chris Grier — a clear picture of what needs to be done. Owner Steve Ross should put everyone on notice because a repeat of what happened this offseason and during the season should cost people their jobs.
Consider this a recalibration.
View 2021 as an opportunity to reassess your standing, program, and most importantly, your process.
This team had similar issues last year, and some actually carried over from the year before, considering the offensive line and the lack of a running game has been an issue every year of Flores’ tenure. Yet many were raving about how promising the franchise was after its 10-6 finish in 2020.
Then very little got fixed, despite a few moves to address the perceived issues, and some areas became more problematic because of decisions made.
No matter how this season turns out, the Dolphins need to examine why the signing of oft-injured Will Fuller was a disaster, analyze how they thought the purging of offensive lineman Ereck Flowers made sense, and discuss if viewing the tailback position as an afterthought is a wise approach.
And Flores must examine whether his offensive staff is good enough to product a top-10 offense.
This season shouldn’t not be swept under the rug, no matter how it ends.
The season’s final month is important for continued development and problem solving. But this upcoming offseason is about survival.
That’s why the mistakes made in 2021 can’t be ignored.
And they better not be repeated.
