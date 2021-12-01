HEALTH
5 Risk Factors for Missed Colon Cancer or Polyps During Your Colonoscopy
The first and possibly the most important is an adequate bowel preparation
The ability to see pre-cancer polyps and colon tumors is dependent on you having colon clear of residual stool. This is dependent on you completing the bowel preparation as prescribed as well as drinking lots of supplemental fluid during the prep. All preps require you to fast from solids for a full day before your exam and only drink clear fluids. If you have had a prior poor prep or have tendency to be constipated, take medications or have conditions that slow the movement of your bowels then you may be asked to stop eating solids two days before your exam.
You will be asked to take one of several bowel preparations as directed by your provider. It has been proven that split dosing (dividing the preparation medications into two separate timed doses, typically the evening before very early on the day of the exam) achieves the highest success rate in adequate clearing of the colon. It cannot be over emphasized that no matter what prep you use; all of them are work the best when you drink lots of clear liquids.
Despite being given very detailed bowel preparation instructions some individuals fail to follow these instructions especially drinking plenty of fluids. Some just fail to drink adequate fluids during the prep or fail to avoid eating the day before or start too late to have adequate time to clear out all the stool and fluid. The patients in whom inadequate bowel prep is noted must be rescheduled for a repeat exam. You don’t want to go through the bowel preparation half-heartedly only to have to have to be canceled or have an incomplete or inadequate colonoscopy that requires a repeat exam.
Non-gastroenterologist preforming exam increases risk of missed lesion
Multiple studies have confirmed that the risk of missed polyps and colon cancers is much higher when a physician other than a gastroenterologist performs the colonoscopy exam. The risk of missed polyps has been reported as high as 50% when colonoscopy is performed by a non-gastroenterologist. If possible you should insist that either a gastroenterologist performs your colonoscopy or a colorectal surgeon who routinely performs many exams a year. Most gastroenterologists perform over a 1000 colonoscopies a year.
Incomplete exam during your first colonoscopy risks missed lesions
Failure to reach the end of the colon is known risk for missed colon polyps and colon cancer. Inexperienced endoscopists and non-gastroenterologists may fail to reach the cecum but not be aware. Photo documentation of the anatomical landmarks of the cecum are increasingly used by endoscopists to document the extent of the exam was complete. If it is not clear from your report that exam was complete you should as
Women and older age
Several studies have shown that the female gender and older age are independent risk factors for missed polyps and interval colon cancers. If you are a woman or an older individual you should be aware of these risks and not be dissuaded from insisting that you had adequate bowel prep, complete and careful withdrawal examination. Some women have more difficult examinations technically than men and older patients may also have significant diverticular disease making the examination more difficult so an experienced endoscopist is important. Also older patients commonly have multiple other medical problems that may influence the endoscopist to try to complete the exam quickly to avoid intra-procedure complications including sedation issues.
Inexperienced endoscopists or those with poor technique or too rapid exam
More experienced endoscopists miss less lesions than trainees and less experienced endoscopists even when time of withdrawal is equal. The accepted standard for withdrawal time is now six minutes or more. Almost all exams report withdrawal time and many endoscopists have known withdrawal time averages correlated with their polyp detection rate. Subpar withdrawal times and polyp detection rates would be an indicator that an endoscopist’s technique is below that generally accepted within peers. Poor endoscopy technique is related to training of the endoscopist as well as number of procedures performed in the past. As the number of procedures increase the skill of the endoscopist almost always improves
Conair vs BaByliss Hair Dryer – Which Is The Best Ionic Tourmaline Hair Dryer?
Both companies make affordable ionic tourmaline hair dryers but the Conair Infiniti is a lot cheaper than the BaByliss PRO TT (Carrera 2) Tourmaline 3000. So, does this make Conair the better buy, or does the BaByliss cost more because it delivers more? Here’s what you get and don’t get with both dryers.
If you looking to replace your old blow dryer then be sure to but one than is ionic and features both ceramic and tourmaline components. Basically, traditional dryers produce lots of positive ions that are extremely bad for your hair, whereas ionic dryers produce negative ions that help seal the cuticle and lock in moisture in the hair shaft. Negative ions also break down water droplets into much smaller droplets that evaporate quickly and can even be absorbed into your hair, meaning you get quicker drying times with less damaged hair that looks shinier and feels healthier.
Ceramic is used for the heating element as it produces even heat distribution and is also self regulating so the heat stays at the desired temperature. Ceramic also produces infrared heat that dries hair from the inside out thereby helping to reduce heat damage.
Tourmaline is a precious stone that naturally emits lots of negative ions. When incorporated into the dryers components you get the maximum possible amount of negative ions.
The Conair hair dryer (Infiniti Professional Tourmaline Ionic Styler) retails at nearly half the cost of the BaByliss and is very value for the money. Despite being cheaper than most other brands, you get a professional 1875 watt motor which compares favorably to the 1900 watt motor that comes with the BaByliss. Apart from price it outscores its competitor in as much as you not only get a concentrator but also a tourmaline ceramic diffuser – the BaByliss Carrera 2 does not come with a diffuser.
However the BaByliss hair dryer does come with more heat/speed settings – 3 heat and 3 speed compared to 3 heat and 2 speed settings of the Conair (both come with a cool shot button).
Cord length can be an important consideration and again the BaByliss outscores its competitor as it comes with a generous 9′ cord compared to only 7′.
Another very important point to consider when buying a blow dryer is how much it weighs. Using one can become very tiring so it’s important to find a lightweight model. The Conair Infiniti weighs a hefty 3.45 lbs but the BaByliss only weighs 1.26 lbs. Again, this makes the Carrera a clear winner.
If how an appliance looks is important to you, rest assured that both are very stylish and sleek in appearance and won’t disgrace your vanity unit.
In conclusion, the Conair hair dryer is a great buy if you’re on a budget and don’t require a third speed setting and don’t mind it being a little on the heavy side. However, there’s no doubting that the BaByliss hair dryer nudges its competitor into second place and it’s really worth spending that bit extra.
What’s Behind USPSTF’s New Breast Cancer Screening Recommendation?
The news has been buzzing about the recent change in recommendations for breast cancer screening. The old guidelines suggested that women begin having mammograms beginning at age 40, and that they be screened once each year. Now the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says that women should wait until they are 50 years old to begin breast cancer screening, and that they should only have an exam done every two years.
This new recommendation comes as a shock to anyone who is familiar with breast cancer, which is treated most effectively when detected early. Outrage at the new breast cancer screening standard has come especially from women who are survivors of breast cancer, and whose ability to defeat the disease came because they were getting regular screenings beginning at age 40.
This sudden drastic change definitely seems suspicious. Logically connecting the dots would tell a rational person that somehow this new recommendation is linked to the healthcare reform debate that has been a hot topic over the months since Barack Obama took office. His determination to overhaul what has been the best health care system in the world now seems to be anything but benign. Doctor Peter Jokich of the Rush University Medical Center said in an interview with ABC News that the new guidelines are about “money and politics” and show symptoms of “the beginnings of rationing care”. Dr. Susan BoolBol, Beth Israel Medical Center commented that “[The new guidelines] will set breast cancer back about 30 years.”
The American Cancer Society quickly rebutted the new guidelines, saying that it will continue to promote the existing policy. However, the collateral damage to many women in the United States may already be done when considering the response to the new recommendation. Many offices who screen for breast cancer are seeing appointment cancellations as a direct result of the announcement.
If indeed these new guidelines are a foreshadowing of the demise of the US health care system as our freedoms are sacrificed one at a time on the alter of liberal progressivism, it comes as a surprise to me that the announcement would be made before the camel gets its nose far enough into the tent to have any traction. I don’t know what was said in the meetings that led to these new guidelines, but they are obviously out of stride with the great majority of those who are in the know in the medical field. Could the panel have simply made a mistake, as if it’s an isolated body out of touch with what’s going on in medicine and cancer research? The task force’s recommendation statement includes a section entitled “Harms of Detection and Early Intervention”, citing “psychological harms”, unnecessary tests, and “inconvenience” for women whose mammogram tests result in false positives. That sounds like a parent asserting that her infant shouldn’t be warned to stay out of the street because it might hurt his feelings. And besides, there may not even be a car coming for a long time.
One might argue, “But it’s just a recommendation. Nobody is forced to follow it.” Well, tell that to the insurance companies who may use this recommendation as a way to limit their coverage to screenings that fall within these guidelines. There are programs and policies that are greatly affected by the recommendations of a such an influential body as the USPSTF.
For those of us who have known for a long time that there are people in Washington whose intentions with health care, bailouts, and other aspects of American society are not what they would like us to believe, this new health care rationing recommendation is another warning about what could be ahead.
Keratosis Pilaris On Face – Saving Face
Although keratosis pilaris is not a condition that would likely lead to any other serious ailments and diseases, it could be embarrassing to have such bumpy skin on the face. This skin condition is largely considered to be cosmetic in nature. Keratosis pilaris on face parts is very difficult to hide. It might just be vanity but the embarrassment that having such a skin condition on the face could affect a person’s self-confidence and self-esteem. If your keratosis pilaris appears on your face, there are a number of ways by which you could improve the appearance of your skin and save face.
Keratosis pilaris on face parts is called keratosis pilaris rubra faceii. This kind of keratosis pilaris looks like acne. These small bumps on the skin are conical papules caused by keratinization. Usually found on the cheeks, these conical papules, also referred to as folliculocentric papules, appear as small patches of bumpy skin. Such skin condition often comes with redness and inflammation. One similar skin condition that is also suspected when keratosis pilaris rubra faceii is observed is roscaeca. Unlike acne, this skin condition is largely caused by keratin plugs rather than bacteria. As such, acne treatments will not likely rid your face of the small bumpy patches of keratosis pilaris.
Just like keratosis pilaris found in any other part of the body, there are natural remedies that would work well in improving skin appearance. Although experts have not yet found a permanent cure for this skin condition, there are a number of ways by which the appearance of small bumpy patches could be diminished. The basic rule in treating keratosis pilaris is to cleanse the skin twice a day, exfoliate once a day, and moisturize for most of the day.
Cleanse the face twice a day with a mild facial wash. Note that the skin on the face is much more sensitive than those of other parts of the body. There are times when pilaris is not easily noticeable in the upper arms or the thighs. Those that appear on the face, however, are usually red and inflamed. You should take care to use only the mildest and gentles cleansing products around. Choose those soaps that are free of harsh chemicals that could irritate the skin more. Be careful also not to wash too much. Twice a day is just about reasonable enough to prevent further drying of the facial skin.
Exfoliating the skin, again using gentle products, should be your next step. This step cleans away the dirt and impurities that are clogging the pores and are causing the papule formation, the skin irritation, and the skin inflammation. While this would not completely erase the presence of these small bumpy patches of skin, it would at least help diminish the size of the bumps and ease the inflammation quite a bit.
Lastly, keeping the skin moisturized is another one of the things you can do to improve the appearance of your pilaris. Drinking lots of water is perhaps the best way to ensure that your face, and your entire body is hydrated enough. Other ways by which you can keep your face moisturized is to use creams or lotions that contain powerful emollients, and soaking in bath water infused with a few tablespoons of Vitamin E oil.
