Celebrities
Amber Portwood Storms Off ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion & Calls Ex Gary Shirley ‘Garbage’
Amber Portwood lashed out during the Nov. 30 ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion, when she learned ex Gary Shirley was keeping a secret from her.
Yikes! The Teen Mom OG reunion special ended on a dramatic note on Nov. 30, when Gary Shirley dropped a bomb on ex Amber Portwood, as they were both speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky. Dr. Drew had asked Gary if he’d be open to his daughter, Leah, seeking therapy, and he said she already was. “You probably didn’t know this,” Gary told Amber before she turned away from him in anger.
Clearly, Amber appeared to be upset by the fact that she didn’t know this information, but Gary said Leah asked him to keep a secret. He then admitted that she gave him “permission” to share the news during the reunion, which Amber thought seemed odd.
The fun isn’t over yet. 🥳
On next week’s #TeenMomOG reunion, get ready for the laughs, tears, + surprises that can only come from our Teen Mom fam! 🤩💟 pic.twitter.com/wfCe84P29u
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 24, 2021
“It’d good [news] if I knew about it,” Amber said after Dr. Drew tried saying it was a good thing. He also said that Leah might invite Amber to join her in therapy one day, and Amber said, “I hope that one day when she feels comfortable, that happens.”
Amber then reiterated that she had no idea about Leah seeking therapy, to which Gary said that she didn’t want anyone knowing. “I have supported that” because it’s her “safe spot”, he said. “They’re working on different things that can help the communication start between her mom and her.”
Gary then revealed that Leah had met with her therapist 10 times already, and Amber got even more upset. “Here’s the thing — I’m the mother. I need to understand what Leah is going through, so I believe that the communication should be there for that. I also think that Leah is a child — she is not an adult. I am her mother”, she said, while explaining that she should know what’s going on with their daughter.
Cheyenne’s life has been a whirlwind since the birth of baby Ace, co-parenting with Cory, and getting engaged to her boo Zach. 🥰 She sits down at the reunion to talk about it all! 💟
Part 1 of the #TeenMomOG + #YoungandPregnant reunion airs tonight at 8/7c on @MTV! 🤩🍿 pic.twitter.com/vHXK0wzFWp
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 30, 2021
Gary said he didn’t want to break Leah’s trust in him, but Amber said that wouldn’t be an example of “breaking trust”. Gary also said that he just wanted to let Amber know once Leah gave him permission to do so, but Amber felt he had ulterior motives. “Thank you for letting me know on the stage here,” she said, while hinting that Gary only performs for the camera.
“I don’t need a camera in front of my face for me to know something,” Amber said. “[This] has been going on for years. Every time that I find out something is in front of a camera.”
Things quickly escalated and Gary and Amber were left arguing with each other before she stood up and stormed off stage. “Everything he does is for television,” she said before taking back a first-class ticket she bought him for a flight home. She also made him admit on camera that he’s living off of her money before calling him “garbage” and walking off set.
She also lashed out at Gary’s wife Kristina for “keeping secrets” from her before the episode ended with a “to be continued…”
Want more drama? Part 2 of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs next Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8pm on MTV.
Celebrities
Rihanna Slays In Plunging White Mini Dress & Blazer As She Accepts National Hero Award In Barbados
National hero Rihanna stunned in a white mini dress and blazer at a ceremony for her National Hero Award in Barbados.
Rihanna stunned in a white mini dress and blazer as she received an insignia for her National Hero Award in her native Barbados on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The singer and entrepreneur, 33, was named Barbados’ 11th national hero by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, simultaneously breaking barriers as she became the second woman to receive the honor.
The ceremony at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown was part of Barbados celebrating cutting ties with the United Kingdom, removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and becoming a republic. With nearly 400 years of British rule in the rearview, Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados prior to her move to the U.S., was honored by the republic and new President Sandra Mason on Monday, Nov. 29.
Prime Minister Mottley delivered apt remarks as the singer received her award, incorporating lyrics from her hit song “Diamonds.” She said at the ceremony, “Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation.”
In another ceremony on Tuesday, Rihanna was awarded with a medal and delivered a brief speech to the crowds. “This is a day that I will never, ever forget,” she said, per USA Today. “It’s also a day that I never saw coming. I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in.”
Political leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony on Monday. In his speech, the royal, 73, denounced Britain’s legacy of colonialism and slavery within the republic. “From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude,” he said, per PEOPLE.
The prince continued, “Emancipation, self-government and independence were your way-points. Freedom, justice and self-determination have been your guides. Your long journey has brought you to this moment, not as your destination, but as a vantage point from which to survey a new horizon.” Queen Elizabeth sent her congratulations to the new republic in an Instagram post shared on Monday.
“On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first President of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians,” the post read. “I first visited your beautiful country on the eve of independence in early 1966, and I am very pleased that my son is with you today. Since then, the people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart.”
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Bikini & Makes Out With Travis Barker In Hot New PDA Photo
Kourtney Kardashian & fiancé Travis Barker are up to their famous PDA ways with a new hot & heavy photo in the pool.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heating up Instagram again with a new PDA pic! In the hot and heavy snap, Kourtney, 42, rocked a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini top and matching bottom, sitting on the edge of her pool as hubby-to-be Travis, 45, put his arms around her hips and went in for a kiss. For his part, the Blink-182 drummer showed off his numerous tattoos and wore a black trucker hat as the pair got cozy against the California sunset. Kourt simply captioned the post “life with you” as she enjoyed a smooch from her fiancé.
Fans are familiar with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her rocker beau’s tendency to pack on the PDA. Just recently, in Kourtney’s daughter Penelope‘s TikTok, the newly engaged pair danced to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with the 9-year-old and hugged in background after twirling around to helicopter sounds.
They also shared moments from their recent Mexico trip on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach, captioning the photo “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”
In addition to the vacation photos, Kourtney also shared her love for Travis by gifting him his “dream car” for his birthday: a $70,000 black Buick. Travis thanked his “dream girl,” with a series of photos on Instagram. Moreover, Kourtney posted a sweet pic of the two to her Instagram, writing, “I f—ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”
In the photos, the future husband-and-wife got close in a series of shots that seemed to be backstage of one of Travis’ performances, with him bare-chested with a red beanie and matching red jeans and Kourt in a black Guns N’ Roses t-shirt and black pants. “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything,” Travis wrote in the comment section. “I LOVE YOU.”
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Ex Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Tribute In Miami — Photo
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited in Miami for a Louis Vuitton show dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, bringing along daughter North for the tribute.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited at a Louis Vuitton tribute show honoring late artistic director of menswear Virgil Abloh. A prolific fashion designer who also founded the haute streetwear label Off-White, Virgil died on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The luxury brand dedicated its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show to the trailblazer in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30, drawing in big names like Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Joe Jonas, and more.
Kim, Kanye, and North at the LV “Virgil Was Here” tribute show pic.twitter.com/47WGOAl0sS
— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 30, 2021
At the tribute show on Tuesday, exes Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, made it a family affair, bringing along eldest daughter North, 8. The couple, who separated in February after nearly seven years of marriage, also share children Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together.
The exes have been mourning the loss of the late designer, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Kanye’s. (Virgil previously served as a creative director for the rapper’s creative agency, Donda, and has collaborated with him on album covers, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.) Kanye paid tribute to the designer during a recent Sunday Service, having his choir perform a cover of Adele‘s “Easy on Me” in his memory.
On Instagram on Nov. 29, Kim shared a series of photos of the late designer and penned her own tribute. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon?” she wrote. “I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often.”
She continued, “You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. . . We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did.”
Video shows semitrailer dragging car down Illinois highway
Amber Portwood Storms Off ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion & Calls Ex Gary Shirley ‘Garbage’
Keeler: Kris Bryant would look awesome in Rockies purple. But do you trust Bill Schmidt land a star after whiffing on Trevor Story and Jon Gray?
Rihanna Slays In Plunging White Mini Dress & Blazer As She Accepts National Hero Award In Barbados
Rare shot: Monroe County hunter harvests antlered doe
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Bikini & Makes Out With Travis Barker In Hot New PDA Photo
COVID-19 cases surging again in St. Louis area as more people get tested
Kim Kardashian & Ex Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Tribute In Miami — Photo
Boulder skier dies at Eldora Ski Area after collision with snowboarder
Porsha Williams Recalls How ‘Predator’ R. Kelly ‘Mentally Abused’ Her: I ‘Didn’t Love Myself’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to2 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News3 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub