Best WOTLK Stormwind Harbor Tips – Benefits of Knowing These
Gamers all over the world knows that since the release of Wrath of the Lich King, the latest expansion of World of Warcraft, this game will take the gaming world by storm. Great surprises and more upgrades can be made with the WOTLK Stormwind Harbor Tips. The Northrend is the place where most of the events in Wrath of the Lich King occurs. It is said that in order for you to go there, you have to pass through Stormwind Harbor.
So what is SW harbor? what benefits can I get from knowing this? Wotlk stormwind harbor tips – benefits from knowing this gives you the detailed tips and guides regarding the harbor.As a start here are the tips:
SW Harbor –
It is a place where noisy sounds of people who are fishing, ships docking,leaving and ships that are also being fixed or constructed, it basically represents what a typical pier looks like in our world.
Going to SW Harbor –
The secret on how to go to this place is to find out where the point of access is located. The location of this point is between park area and the Cathedral area square.
Races that are in this place-
It has different races namely;
Humans
Gnomes
Dwarves
All of these raises can be taken to the Northrend’s region, the Borean Tundra.The pier is a key to the passage going to the Northrend and whats special about this harbor is that the line that connects kalimdor and the Easter kingdoms known as Menethil Harbor, will know be replaced by the line that connects SWH to valliance keep, one of Borean’s flight points. In this case the night elfs race can also benefit from this harbor, it can also give them safer passage than what they used to took before the harbor was created.
15 Cool Ways Kids Can Enjoy the Beach
For the grown-ups, beaches are great for sun-bathing, surfing, and swimming, but for kids it is more than that. For kids it is a different world altogether. On the beaches, they have all the freedom to use their imagination and to increase the spectrum of their thinking. Here, they can dance, sing, play, dive, surf and do a hundreds thousand activities. Following are few of the exciting activities which one can enjoy with their kids on the beach.
1. Treasure Hunt
This is one of the most loved games for kids. When you have sand all around you, hiding things will become even more interesting. This game can be modified in a number of ways. One of them could be where parents can hide things under the sand and place an identifier on top of it. They can then ask the kids to guess what is there under each identifier. For example, if they have put a Kids Jewellery Box under the sand they can put a bangle over it. The article at the top will be a hint to what is under the sand.
2. Beach Bowling
Creating the bowling pins out of the sand will be the first exciting part of this game, followed by playing a game of bowling with your gang. The re-creation of pins every time will make them even more involved in the game. They can play this game in groups as well, where they can keep rotating the roles of bowling, creating pins etc.
3. Beach Funny Faces
The best way to play with the sand is to show your creativity. You can draw numerous funny faces on the beach. While creating these faces, kids can also play a game where they will talk to each other by making only faces and not speaking. This will encourage them to understand different kinds of human emotions. Who knows? We may get back a totally new set of emoticons invented by these little geniuses.
4. Sun-Dial
This is one of the easiest and simplest activities you can enjoy on a beach. You only need a stick and few pebbles, which you can get easily. Place the stick in the centre in an upright position and place the pebbles around it equidistant from each other in a circle. While chilling out and playing, kids will observe and learn how the motion of the sun is associated with our time system.
5. Sponge-Animal
Let the children understand how a certain object can absorb so much of water and become heavy. First, they can make the sponge-animals absorb water from the sea and then they can play various throwing and catching games with these sponges. When someone catches the sponge, they will be splashed with water.
6. Balloon Fish
Sitting on the sea-shore, one can easily find a couple of fishes closer to shore. Parents can show children some fishes in the sea, and can ask the kids to draw the faces of the fishes which they saw near the shore on the balloons. They can then fill balloons with water and will be happy to see the inflating of their balloon. This will make them understand how things inflate in real world.
7. Passing the Water
This game is played by more than one player. The more people, the more interesting this game will become. The main idea behind this game is to pass the water in one player’s glass, to the glass of the person who is standing right behind him. They can make themselves stand in any way. They can either stand one after the other in a straight queue or they can even form a circle.
8. Beach Ball with a Balloon
15 Cool Ways Kids Can Enjoy the Beach8Kids can place one balloon at the center of the towel, and can play a game of catch by making the balloon jump up and down on the towel. The aim will be to save the balloons from bursting.
9. Hide and Seek Castles
First, the kids will have to prepare several castles from sand and will have to name them individually. When the game will proceed, one of the kids will become the finder and rest all will try to hide behind the castle. The Finder will then guess who is behind each castle.
10. Playing with Alphabets/Numbers
The beach can be treated as a large notebook for beginners who have just started learning the alphabet, and numbers. We can help them learn the shapes of different letters and numbers by making them draw the figures on the beach. The moment the sea will erase these drawings, it will be fun for kids to re-draw them, and this will allow them to practice.
11. Beach-Tents
Kids can prepare a small beach-tent out of their bed-sheet, sticks, and some medium-sized pebbles. Sleeping in tents in jungles has always been fun for people in any age group, but one can not take kids into jungle. To make the kids feel like they are in the jungle, parents can decorate their tents in hut-like fashion, and also place some bushes around the tent.
12. Tug-O-War
One of the favorite games for all age groups, this can be played by using a simple item, like rope, and involves a lot of teamwork. The kids will learn how to make strategies to defeat their opponents. Though this game symbolizes strength, good strategies will usually prevail. Parents can include themselves in this activity to keep the game moving, as most of the time, kids will not be able to survive in this game for more than few seconds.
13. Shell-Search
The young Sherlock-Holmes can get hands-on experience searching for different kinds of shells. The person who gets the most shells will be the winner.
14. Music
Here, parents can help their kids identify the sound and rhythm of sea-waves, and how they relate to the sounds that musical instruments make. However, this activity will require quietness and an isolated beach, but the effort to find one will definitely pay-off.
15. Mom’s Bucket
This game can be taken as a war between the moms who have brought their children to the beach. The moms are required to hold the buckets 10-15 meters from the shore, and the kids will bring water from the shore to fill the bucket. Whoever fills it up first will be the winner. Here, one can utilize the timing of the waves to reduce the distance travelled to fill up the bucket quickly.
Best WoW Profession to Make Money in Cataclysm
Wondering what the best WoW profession to make money is in Cataclysm? In this article, I will attempt to answer that question and give you advice on which professions to pick for Cataclysm (or any future expansion for that matter).
When thinking of the best WoW profession to make money, most players tend to think about the amount of raw gold they can make with that profession. Personally, my time is valuable, so I like to think of the best WoW profession to make money as the one that can make me the most gold in the shortest amount of time.
Crafting Professions
Most players think of professions in WoW as either crafting (using materials to make something and learn recipes) or gathering (collecting materials out in the world to sell). However, due to the way World of Warcraft has socially evolved, this is no longer the case.
These days, only certain professions actually craft items to sell on the auction house. These include Jewelcrafters (cutting gems), Tailors (legging enchants) and Alchemists (who create consumables like Flasks). These professions tend to be the most profitable because you can quickly craft a bunch of items and then sell them on the Auction House. You can make 20 items to sell and then list them on the AH in just 5 minutes.
With crafting professions, there is no need to wait for players to bring their materials to you or count on them to tip. You simply make the item and sell if for what you think is fair. For this reason, these are some of the best WoW professions for making money.
Service Professions
It turns out that the most common WoW professions are also the worst professions when it comes to getting gold. Enchanting, Blacksmithing, and Leatherworking are all service professions. Players using these professions rarely buy materials, create an item, and then sell it. Instead, players seek them out, bring their own materials, and tip anywhere from 0-15 gold.
This is not a profitable situation for the crafter, as he or she is limited by the amount of customers who actually know him by name and the number of tips is finite. Compare that to a true crafting profession. Once an item is on the auction house, the thousands of players on your server all have a chance to buy it, and you could make your sale while sleeping in real life!
Service professions only make money when logged into the game, which makes them not very good at making money!
Gathering Professions
Gathering professions follow a boom-bust pattern; their profit potential is always going up and down. With the release of any expansion, gathering is very profitable and slowly loses value over the lifespan of an expansion.
The reason for this fluctuation is because gatherers mainly collect items people use to level up professions. With the release of Cataclysm, many crafters will be on the lookout for materials to level up with. This drives the price of ore and herbs way up! However, once more people reach the new profession skill cap, they will stop buying as much materials and the price will go down.
Since Cataclysm is right around the corner, I think the gathering professions are a good choice at the moment. Mining just might be the best WoW profession for making money in Cataclysm, at least for a few weeks.
Old School Music For Today
Without a doubt, the music industry is changing rapidly, live streaming music, videos, mp3 download capabilities, radio air play, blog publications, podcast and even vinyl is back. Who knows; will cassette tapes and eight track tapes resurface again? The key to all of this is having a sound that moves you. As many recording artist today, sample other artist of yester-year, there are still a few old school originators who still got the funk; groove and music that truly touches the soul. Today’s music needs to have a sound that will paint a beautiful picture and set an atmosphere of love, hope, and good times.
Not too many recording artist has what it takes to get a sound from yesterday and to make it today’s groove to get you bobbing your head and patting your feet to the beat. Music is something you need to feel that resonates in your soul to move you to want to respond with a smile, a dance, a time to reflect on the good times and even times that were not so good. It is something that frees you up and allows you a time to unwind after a long days work.
Funky guitar rhythms’, followed by electric lead guitar solos, bouncing bass lines, smooth piano melodies, synthesizer keyboards, horny-horn arrangements and drums all contribute to a sound that is danceable. Then when you add modern-day voice-box, also called talk-box, whether done on the keyboard or guitar, as long as what’s being said is clear and understandable, along with a good beat; then this type of sound is accepted by most music lovers around the world.
“Let Me Play It” is a demonstration of a former funk master who inspired Varges Thomas and a host of many other musicians’ who continues to carry the torch. This is the sound that the late Roger Troutman left with the world. Varges spent numerous hours with one of the world’s best musician who shared some of his tricks and tips with producing records. Undoubtedly noticeable, “let me play it” has all the evidence of a student taught well by his mentor.
As you listen to this old school music with today’s sound; the results are remarkable. Take time to unwind, listen to a groove that will move you to the dance floor and have a bounce in your steps. Whether on the dance floor, at home, the clubs, while riding in your car, or any other place you may be; the rhythm and beat of the funk is here to stay.
