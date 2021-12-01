Connect with us

Celebrities

BeyHive Blessings: Beyoncé Enlists Her Precious Princesses Blue Ivy & Rumi For ‘Halls Of Ivy’ IVY PARK X ADIDAS Ad

Published

1 min ago

on

Another IVY PARK collection is gearing up to drop just in time for the holiday season and two of Bey’s babies are promoting it!

Source: IVY Park X Adidas 

The fifth collaborative line between Beyoncé’s buzzing athleisure wear brand IVY PARK and Adidas is nothing to scoff at, and this time, the collection comes jam-packed with nearly 89 different pieces of apparel along with 11 accessories and “four footwear models”, according to WWD. Dubbed the “Halls of Ivy,” the new gear boasts an academic theme that features a wide range of fun designs including curve-fitting bodysuits, as seen on Bey below, in addition to tweed pattern pants and coats. Faux leather skirts and silhouette hugging dresses are also among IVY PARK’s new offerings.

Bey is all about inclusivity so, if you’re worried about finding your size, have no fear! Sizes will range from XXXS to 3XL for the unisex styles and 1X to 4X for the women’s wear. Prices will be anywhere from $45 to $600. The 28-time Grammy-award-winning star released a statement about the collection telling fans that the new line’s higher learning theme displays a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome,” WWD noted.

For this campaign, the Houston native tapped a few unexpected stars to promote Hall of Ivy’s forthcoming drop including  Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green. Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, makes an appearance in the new line’s fun promo winking at the camera as she dawns a pair of black and white tweed pattern pants along with a matching boyfriend blazer.

Additionally, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe’s kids, Deacon, 18, and Ava, 22, are included in the ad.

Of course, Beyonce’s beautiful children, Rumi and Blue, make a special cameo alongside their mom.

Look how big these beauties are getting!

…. Which reminds us! Hall of Ivy’s expansive line features something for the kiddies too! Expect to find items like the houndstooth printed cotton twill jacket as well as down puffer and faux fur coats for the wee-ones. Sizes range from 2T-XL for the fashionable items and 5T-XL for activewear.  Prices will range from $30 to $189.

See the full ad below.

Back in August, Beyonce and Adidas’ IVY PARK Rodeo collection nearly sold out within seconds so, the duo’s newest edition might vanish when the Hall of Ivy hits the web on Dec. 9. The collection will make its debut in stores globally on Dec. 10.

Will you be purchasing the new line? Tell us down below.

Celebrities

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Finale Preview: Ryker Confronts Bruce After His Arrest

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Ryker sits down with Bruce at the psych ward after Bruce’s arrest for the anthrax attacks in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ finale.

FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker pays Dr. Bruce Ivins a visit after Bruce was arrested for the anthrax attacks that have been terrorizing the nation. “Do you sleep much?” Bruce asks Ryker in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Hot Zone: Anthrax. Ryker replies, “Rarely, you?”

Bruce continues, “I know it doesn’t matter if I did it or not. You got a bunch of little pieces I guess. But what’s the motive?” Ryker says, “Vaccines.” Bruce adds, “A little evil for the greater good.”

Tony Goldwyn as Dr. Bruce Ivins. (National Geographic)

Bruce wonders what charges he’s facing now. Ryker tells him that he’s being charged with five counts, and the prosecution is expected to push for the death penalty. “If I did it I guess I deserve that,” Bruce says.

Bruce changes the subject and asks Ryker if he’s ever experienced euphoria. Bruce ends up calling Ryker “delusional” for thinking he’s in control of his life. “A poster child for fortuitous living,” Bruce adds. The word “fortuitous” catches Ryker off guard.

Ryker explains how he witnessed the Pentagon attack on 9/11 with his own eyes. Bruce asks if Ryker saw all that “devastation.” Ryker says that’s not exactly how it went down. Ryker tells Bruce that right around the crash site the “grass was perfect” and no one was running out of the building screaming.

He adds that the plane “exploded inward and practically disintegrated.” A visibly shaken Ryker tells Bruce it was “pure terror.” Ryker continues, “All the debris and all the fallout was forced inside, buried.” Bruce says, “I take it I’m the imploding building. Well, you’re never going to see what’s inside.”

Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim as Matthew Ryker. (National Geographic)

The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place in the months after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Five people ended up dead after letters containing anthrax were sent around the United States. The Hot Zone: Anthrax finale airs on November 30 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic.

Celebrities

Job Openings: NeNe Leakes reportedly having trouble keeping cooks

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Instagram

Rumors are spreading that NeNe Leakes is having trouble keeping chefs/cooks at The Linnethia Lounge.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member put out a call for chefs/cooks to basically work for free at The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga for a few weeks.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

“The Linnethia Lounge is looking for the best cooks/chefs in the Atlanta area to take over our kitchen for 1 week. Every week there will be a different cook/chef for next few weeks! Our lounge guest will be the judge! The WINNER will have the kitchen permanently in January to start their very own restaurant in The Linnethia Lounge.”

Trolls on IG suggested NeNe wants cooks to work for free until after the holidays.

NeNe has denied reports that she is low on cash after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, in September.

The 53-year-old mom-of-two listed the couple’s marital home for $4 million and slashed the list price twice to $3.4 million after receiving no offers.
 

Posted in Food & Dining

Tags: chef, contest, cooking, food and dining, NeNe Leakes, nightclub news

Celebrities

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Cardi B showed how daughter Kulture takes after her dad Offset’s sharp style in a cute new father-daughter Instagram.

Cardi B, 29, was quite the proud mama as she shared stylish Instagrams of daughter Kulture Cephus, 3, and husband Offset, 29, on Nov. 30th. Little Kulture was adorable as she and her rapper dad bundled up for the cute pics. Looking tough, the toddler rocked a motorcycle jacket that matched Offset’s leather pants. After starting off the shots at dad’s side, she hopped into his arms for an even cuter snap. Mom Cardi gave their outfits her stamp of approval in the caption, writing, “Put it on and never take it off.”

Kulture has been adjusting to life as a big sister since Cardi and Offset welcomed a son in September. The “Up” singer revealed her daughter’s take on their new family member while taking questions before hosting the American Music Awards on Nov. 20th. Asked how her daughter reacted to the baby news, Cardi shared a video of Kulture saying, “A baby sister — I want a baby sister.” “Yeah, but it’s a boy!” mom responded in the video, while tweeting an extra-long ellipsis to emphasize the awkwardness. Later on Cardi tweeted about how much Kulture “loves” being a big sister, telling a fan she only gets upset “when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep.”

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son on Sept. 4th. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared the news via social media several days later, posting a picture of the couple cradling their newborn in the hospital while he was covered in a chic Louis Vuitton blanket. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife.

The duo recently snapped up a Tenafly, New Jersey mansion for their new family of four. Cardi showed off the $5.8million estate on her Instagram in mid-November, appearing in awe of the massive entryway. The nine bedroom and nine bathroom abode spans over 13,000 square feet and features a guest house, home movie theatre, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, and a wet bar, according to the New York Post.

