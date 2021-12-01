Bitcoin
Bitcoin Aims Fresh Run To $60K, Why Bulls Could Face Hurdles
Bitcoin is trading above the $56,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $58,500 to start a major increase in the coming sessions.
- Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above the $58,000 and $58,500 levels.
- The price is still trading above $57,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $58,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $58,500 resistance to start a steady increase in the near term.
Bitcoin Price is Showing Bullish Signs
Bitcoin price corrected lower below the $57,000 support level. However, BTC remained stable above the $56,200 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The recent low was near $56,555 and the price is now moving higher. It broke the $57,000 resistance zone. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $59,230 swing high to $56,555 low.
It is still trading above $57,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $57,850 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $59,230 swing high to $56,555 low.
The first major resistance is near the $58,200 level. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $58,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above the $58,200 resistance zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next key resistance is near the $58,500 level, above which the bulls could aim a test of $60,000. Any more gains might push the price towards $61,200.
Fresh Drop In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $58,500 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $57,000 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $56,200 level and the 100 hourly SMA. A downside break below the $56,200 support may perhaps push the price towards $55,500. Any more losses might lead the price towards $55,000.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $57,000, followed by $56,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $58,000, $58,500 and $60,000.
Bitcoin
AscendEX Lists VERA Token
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the VERA Token (VERA) under the trading pair VERA/USDT on AscendEX starting on December 1 at 2 p.m. UTC.
Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that provides essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages — making it one of the most powerful open financial platforms for non-fungible assets. By providing unprecedented access to NFTs and financing for NFTs across various blockchains, Vera allows any metaverse or marketplace to generate new revenue streams, reimagine user experiences, and empower communities.
The lending and renting capabilities on Vera allow users to list their NFTs on the marketplace with their desired rental terms. Currently, the Vera testnet supports collateralized NFT rentals, requiring the borrower to deposit collateral to rent an NFT. Non-collateralized NFT rentals will be available on the platform in late Q4 2021.
$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and is set up as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera’s system of NFT rental, lending, and financing pools upon the launch of the mainnet. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT mortgage loans.
Users who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing and rental fees to reduce the cost if they post the tokens or NFTs as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are used to burn $VERA tokens and pay lenders. The constant burning of $VERA reduces its total supply, thus supporting the token price level while demand remains steady.
AscendEX is excited to list $VERA and help further drive Vera’s mission to build open, secure, and powerful NFT financial products that are equally available to everyone, everywhere.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to futures, margin and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry-leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About VERA
Vera is the best-decentralized way to rent, lend, and mortgage non-fungible tokens (NFT). Founded in 2021 and backed by notable investors in the decentralized fintech space such as Animoca Brands and the Web3 Foundation, Vera’s mission is simple: To build open, secure, and powerful NFT financial products that are equally available to everyone everywhere. Vera supports NFTs from major blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Polkadot, and Solana. Using Vera, applications such as metaverses, games, and marketplaces can generate new revenue streams, reimagine user experiences, and empower their communities.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: http://vera.financial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/veradefi
Telegram: https://t.me/veranetwork
Discord: http://vera.financial/discord
Disclaimer: This is a Paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin
Grayscale Launches Solana Trust Following Investors ‘Appetite’
Grayscale Investments, the largest cryptocurrency fund in the world, announced a Solana trust, adding the growing cryptocurrency to its list of product offerings. They have shown great interest in Solana’s performance and see a near and long-term potential in it because of its capability for experimentation.
In a public release, Grayscale Investments said they will be “enabling investors to gain exposure to SOL in the form of a security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping SOL directly.” This will require a $25,000 minimum investment, charging Grayscale’s standard 2.5% management fee.
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein commented to Forbes:
In many investors’ minds, there’s a continued appetite to invest in Solana, In some sense, it is a more cost-effective blockchain [than Ethereum], and today we are seeing over 500 decentralized apps and about 1.2 million monthly active users on the network. When you kind of take a step back, and you see how quickly it has been able to ramp up, it’s certainly pretty impressive.
Regarding the investor’s appetite for Solana, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is a strong supporter of the digital asset, giving a constant public endorsement that has become a key point of its current visibility.
Bankman-Fried has shared his view on Solana being better than Ethereum given its lower fees and possibilities of use and recently claimed it has the potential of becoming the next Bitcoin by mass adoption level.
Related Reading | Solana Could Become The Next Bitcoin, According To FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
With this addition, Solana becomes the 16th offering in Grayscale’s product line. They also provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), Decentraland (MANA), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Filecoin (FIL), Litecoin (LTC), Livepeer (LPT), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Zcash (ZEC), and Horizen (ZEN).
Solana, the “Ethereum killer”, has had a great year overall, being in the investor’s spotlight, rallying to new all-time highs, showing massive adoption. It has aggressively dominated the terrain of funds held in cryptocurrency wallets.
The cryptocurrency managed to climb to the 4th position of largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with a value of over $70 billion. The inclusion of Grayscale’s portfolio promises more visibility around institutional and individual accredited investors.
Related Reading | Solana Tops Cardano, Ethereum To Become The Most Staked Cryptocurrency
Grayscale Sees Potential In Solana
Despite the issues Solana has faced -such as the network’s 17-hour outage- and being more centralized than its close competitors, many call for its staking token SOL to hit $300 next, after having rallied close to $217,50 recently. Solana also dominates DeFi services and NFT minting, and its native token SOL became one of the best-performing assets of the year.
Solana Lab’s CEO, Anatoly Yakovenko, recently commented to The Block that the chances of the network going down again don’t really matter “in terms of safety to funds in the state”, not worried about the possibility of it happening again as he claims the users have nothing to worry about if they do not care about the time the transactions could take during an outage.
Sonnenshein shared that Grayscale sees near and long-term potential in Solana, not only seeing the growing interest from important investors but its fields of use for blockchain technology.
What’s been interesting about Solana is that it gives users the ability to learn, experiment, and build. They generally have more budget to experiment on the protocol than some other more established blockchains like Ethereum, because of lower transaction fees.
Bitcoin
Cardano Ambassador Addresses FUD Surrounding The Project
Cardano has been in the middle of some major FUDs these past weeks and this has not been good for the value of the digital asset. Numerous negative news circulated around the asset, the most prominent being the delisting of ADA for U.S. users from the eToro crypto exchange. Since then, the altcoin has suffered massive dips that have sent the price of the digital asset towards three-month lows.
Related Reading | Cardano Founder Addresses Liquidity Concerns Over eToro Delisting
Although news of the delisting is a week out, the FUD surrounding the project has not subsided. This has prompted a Cardano ambassador to take action and has led to a run-down of why the FUD around the digital asset has refused to die out.
Cardano Is A Legitimate Alternative To Ethereum
The Cardano ambassador took to Twitter to address all of the FUDs that have been circling the altcoin in recent weeks. For one, they explain that most of it have been because Cardano presented the only legitimate alternative to the leading smart contracts platform, Ethereum. This leans into the fact that Cardano has often been proposed as an “Ethereum killer” after smart contracts capability has debuted on the blockchain.
They pointed to the network activity that showed that Cardano’s activity has consistently been on the rise in the past few weeks. While Ethereum had maintained momentum in the same time period, Cardano had spiked significantly, pointing to increased adoption. Yet, the market continued to treat the digital asset like it is a failing project.
Furthermore, Cardano had recorded such heavy spikes in network activity despite still being a bit away from the first decentralized exchanges launching on the network. Right now, NFTs are the only avenue with which both blockchains compete and Cardano has already recorded more activity.
Cardano network activity spikes above Ethereum | Source: Twitter
The ambassador closed out the Twitter thread by saying pointing out that the network has not really been given any benefit of the doubt since it launched. Nevertheless, the project has proved the market wrong and will continue to do so.
We have never been given the benefit of the doubt by the industry.
We were told we could never do PoS and our consensus will never work – we proved them wrong.
Now we are told our ecosystem will not have any worthwhile dapps and we will prove them wrong again.
— Southrye – (₳) (@Southrye) November 28, 2021
ADA continues to suffer dips | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
ADA Struggles Against FUD
The impact of all the FUD that has been circling the project has shone through in the price of ADA. The digital asset had dipped below $1.5 for the first time in three months and had touched the low $1.4 before recovery back up again. All progress that Cardano had made during this period had been buried underneath the FUD and panic among investors as sell-offs continued.
Related Reading | Cardano Active Addresses Shoots To New Highs Amid Downtrend
Despite this, the asset has not lacked support from its community. Taking to Twitter, others expressed their outlook for the future of the cryptocurrency. Choosing to focus instead on the potential of the blockchain instead of the current situation.
$ADA can be more scalable than #ETH. #Cardano uses a fraction of the energy of $BTC & $ETH. Ether’s fees are high & #ADA is a strong competitor. $ADA‘s scarcity of 45B coins will lead to an increase in value & demand, and will also provide banking services to the Worlds unbanked
— Andrew | Investing, Stocks & Crypto (@FluentInFinance) November 28, 2021
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson also took time out to approve of the message being passed. The founder tweeted that others were terrified of Cardano due to being a self-sustaining project that doesn’t need outside help to grow.
And they are terrified because there doesn’t need to be some magical Cardano 2 to survive. It’s a future proof design and we are systematically building towards it together with the strongest and most engaged community brick by brick https://t.co/JDOKhAwrZA
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 28, 2021
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
