Can I Control What Leaseholders Store In Their Garage?

Share Pin 0 Shares

It is very difficult for the freeholder of a coach house property, to control or manage what a leaseholder of one of the garages stores in their garage.

Being the freeholder is often called being the landlord of the garages – however this isn’t strictly the correct terminology. The freeholder doesn’t get to choose the tenants/leaseholder of the garage, doesn’t enter into any tenancy agreements with the leaseholder, and doesn’t have any rights to inspect the garage.

The Leaseholders tittle deeds will specify that they are not permitted to install any electrics into the garage or plumbing, and are only to store an insured motor vehicle. If a leaseholder breaks away from this guidance it is a civil matter, and not a criminal one.

A freeholder’s title deed will detail that they can have electrics, and plumbing as required – and also store contents in the garage if they wish. Coach House insurance will cover the contents of the garage for the freeholder only. The contents of a leaseholder garage will not be covered – therefor stored at the leaseholder own risk.

Owning a Coach House property will bring with it specific Insurance needs, and you must choose a specific Coach House Insurance policy/Coach House Buildings Insurance policy that will include cover for the leasehold/all of garages on the buildings insurance element. Ordinary home insurance will not cover coach house property’s, so you must do your research end make sure you buy a policy that is intended for a coach house.

Insurance is available from specialist insurance providers, but not mainstream providers, it is also not available on-line. You must be careful to search for Coach House Insurance, or Coach House buildings Insurance specifically to make sure you get in touch with the correct people, and have the correct purposeful conversations. This way you will not run the risk of having insurance declined when you submit a claim.

The contents of a garage may be responsible for a insurance claim, for example a fire caused by flammable liquids being incorrectly stored, so it is vital that your insurance is for the correct property type, and the garages are specified. This way the insurer is aware of the risks they are covering. As explained, you cannot really control what a leaseholder stores in their garage so you must protect yourself in the event that something happens such as this.

Please check your policy specify’s the garages.