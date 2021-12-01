Connect with us

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos
Cardi B showed how daughter Kulture takes after her dad Offset’s sharp style in a cute new father-daughter Instagram.

Cardi B, 29, was quite the proud mama as she shared stylish Instagrams of daughter Kulture Cephus, 3, and husband Offset, 29, on Nov. 30th. Little Kulture was adorable as she and her rapper dad bundled up for the cute pics. Looking tough, the toddler rocked a motorcycle jacket that matched Offset’s leather pants. After starting off the shots at dad’s side, she hopped into his arms for an even cuter snap. Mom Cardi gave their outfits her stamp of approval in the caption, writing, “Put it on and never take it off.”

Kulture has been adjusting to life as a big sister since Cardi and Offset welcomed a son in September. The “Up” singer revealed her daughter’s take on their new family member while taking questions before hosting the American Music Awards on Nov. 20th. Asked how her daughter reacted to the baby news, Cardi shared a video of Kulture saying, “A baby sister — I want a baby sister.” “Yeah, but it’s a boy!” mom responded in the video, while tweeting an extra-long ellipsis to emphasize the awkwardness. Later on Cardi tweeted about how much Kulture “loves” being a big sister, telling a fan she only gets upset “when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep.”

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son on Sept. 4th. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared the news via social media several days later, posting a picture of the couple cradling their newborn in the hospital while he was covered in a chic Louis Vuitton blanket. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife.

The duo recently snapped up a Tenafly, New Jersey mansion for their new family of four. Cardi showed off the $5.8million estate on her Instagram in mid-November, appearing in awe of the massive entryway. The nine bedroom and nine bathroom abode spans over 13,000 square feet and features a guest house, home movie theatre, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, and a wet bar, according to the New York Post.

Job Openings: NeNe Leakes reportedly having trouble keeping cooks

December 1, 2021

By Sandra Rose 

Rumors are spreading that NeNe Leakes is having trouble keeping chefs/cooks at The Linnethia Lounge.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member put out a call for chefs/cooks to basically work for free at The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga for a few weeks.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

“The Linnethia Lounge is looking for the best cooks/chefs in the Atlanta area to take over our kitchen for 1 week. Every week there will be a different cook/chef for next few weeks! Our lounge guest will be the judge! The WINNER will have the kitchen permanently in January to start their very own restaurant in The Linnethia Lounge.”

Trolls on IG suggested NeNe wants cooks to work for free until after the holidays.

NeNe has denied reports that she is low on cash after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, in September.

The 53-year-old mom-of-two listed the couple’s marital home for $4 million and slashed the list price twice to $3.4 million after receiving no offers.
 

#Insecure: Issa Steph Curry'd Baby Elijah, Sparta-Kicked Condola To Hell & Continued Her Awkward Somethingship With Nathan In Enjoyably Random Episode

December 1, 2021

#Insecure: Issa Steph Curry'd Baby Elijah, Sparta-Kicked Condola To Hell & Continued Her Awkward Somethingship With Nathan In Enjoyably Random Episode
4 episodes left!

We’re pretty sure Issa daydreaming violence against Condola and baby Elijah Mustafa is the funniest opening scene in “Insecure” history that set the tone for the enjoyably random episode.

Issa, who’s still stuck on Lawrence and his baby with ex-almost friend Condola, continued her awkward somethingship with Nathan that can be summed up with their cringe-worthy argument during dinner.

(No compatible couple is arguing like Issa and Nathan while their food gets cold. It’s just not happening)

At some point, we hope Issa explores new options in the final 4 episodes of the series that appears to be headed toward another Issa/Lawrence rekindling–brand new baby and all.

We also catch up with Molly who witnesses a breakthrough in her sick mother’s condition while flirting with a potentially disastrous relationship with married coworker Taurean.

Our fave Natasha Rothwell (Kelli Prenny) made her directorial debut in the episode that was just a taste of things to come from the incredibly talented actress and writer.

“I wanted to direct TV. I wanted to direct a movie. I want to be in that space legitimately and be a player in that space,” said Rothwell in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“And so when it came time to direct during the season, I had a fire that I don’t think I would have had prior to the pandemic. It was an activator in a very real way.”

How do you think the final 4 episodes will go? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) chitter-chatter over episode 6 on the flip.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Look-Alike Daughter, 15, Is All Grown Up As She Joins Mom At Gotham Awards

December 1, 2021

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal & her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, looked like twins at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in NYC on Nov. 29.

Good genes run in the family and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daughter, Ramona, proved that when the mother-daughter-duo attended the 31st annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 29. Maggie, 44, was being honored for her film, The Lost Daughter, which took home a whopping four awards that evening. While it was Maggie’s special night, we couldn’t help but notice how gorgeous and grown-up Ramona, 15, looked in the new photos.

Maggie Gyllenhaal looked gorgeous in this gold sequin cut-out gown at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in NYC on Nov. 29. (Shutterstock)

Maggie looked absolutely stunning when she donned a fitted, gold sequin short-sleeve gown that had a spaghetti-strap halter neckline. The entire bodice was cut out revealing ample cleavage and her tiny waist while the skirt was fitted at her hips and flowed out from the knees down.

Meanwhile, Ramona looked exactly like her mother when she opted to wear a black silk dress with sheer black lace cap sleeves. Her hair was pulled back as her front bangs covered her forehead.

Also in attendance was Maggie’s husband and Ramona’s father, Peter Sarsgaard, who opted to wear a pair of black velvet tuxedo pants with a white button-down shirt tucked in. He kept the top of the shirt unbuttoned and threw on a black blazer on top.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal with her daughter Gloria (left) & Ramona (middle). (Shutterstock)

Maggie and Peter share two adorable daughters together – Ramona and Gloria, 9. It’s uncanny how much their girls look like their parents, especially Maggie. We rarely see Maggie’s daughters out together but back in the summer, Maggie took her two girls out in New York City when they opted to get French food at La Mercerie.

