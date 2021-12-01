Bitcoin
Education Loans – Fulfill Your Educational Dreams
Education is an important factor that helps us to shape our career. For anyone to have a bright future education is very important. It helps in over all development of an individual who can serve his needs and requirement in a better way. If you are well educated then you can be employed easily and earn your livelihood. But quality education may not be possible for everyone as they might not be financially sound enough to support their needs. In such case you can easily depend on education loans and fulfill your educational needs conveniently.
Education loans can be obtained in secured and unsecured forms easily. If you can promise your valuable asst like car, property and valuable documents as security then you can apply for secured education loans. However if you can not pledge or don’t have anything to pledge then you can apply for unsecured education loans.
The loan amount of education loans depends on the course that you want to pursue. You can borrow anything according to your course fee. The repayment of these loans is convenient as you can start the repayment after completion of your course. Sometimes you are allowed a break of 6-9 months so that you can search a job meanwhile.
Education loans carry lower interest rates so that students can repay the loan easily after the course completion. You can join professional course, go for graduate and post graduate courses as per your requirements.
If you are suffering from bad credit records like CCJs, IVA, arrears, defaults, missed payments and bankruptcy then also you can apply for education loans. Now bad credit holders need not feel disappointed.
Now the application has been made much easier as you can apply for education loans online. Online processing is faster and free from formalities. You can also fetch a lucrative deal by comparing various loan quotes.
Cardano’s Next Big Thing: Genius Yield’s Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO)
Genius Yield is launching its ISPO: Stake your ADA, Support new projects and Obtain the new project’s tokens
Genius Yield is a DeFi asset management solution implemented on the Cardano blockchain to provide superior yield optimization and high returns to users. Genius Yield has developed an AI-powered Smart Liquidity Management protocol that algorithmically automates asset allocation to maximize users’ annual percentage yield (APYs) while minimizing risk exposure.
High capital efficiency is achieved by leveraging a concentrated liquidity DEX, similar in functionality to Uniswap V3, but completely redesigned from the ground up to fully benefit from Cardano’s UTXO-based ledger.
While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming for most users. Genius Yield is an all-in-one solution that enables users to benefit from advanced algorithmic trading strategies within an intuitive, hassle-free, and secure platform.
Mission
Genius Yield was designed to address the complexity of navigating yield opportunities in DeFi. Its mission is to democratize DeFi for everyone by providing best-in-class automated liquidity management, powered by AI.
In the spirit of financial inclusion, the platform was created to cater to both sophisticated and novice DeFi users. At Genius Yield, we believe knowledge is power. This is why we created the Genius Academy, a community-driven educational and mentorship platform that teaches DeFi concepts and supports everyone in their journey towards financial freedom.
What is an ISPO?
An ISPO is a revolutionary new fundraising mechanism that is more fair, inclusive, secure. It is a unique and inclusive financing tool that allows the community to support their favorite project without investing their own assets but instead leveraging Cardano’s native reward incentive structure.
How can you delegate ADA to earn GENS tokens? By participating in the ISPO, the Cardano community can support Genius Yield’s development, while earning GENS protocol tokens. To do so, users must use their wallets to delegate their ADA to Genius Yield’s stake pool (e.g. Yoroi and Daedalus).
An ISPO is a good way for DeFi initiatives to distribute tokens in a fair and decentralized manner while also gaining community support. It poses no danger to delegators since, unlike an IDO, they do not have to spend their ADA to obtain protocol tokens.
Furthermore, because of its superior and unique Proof-of-Stake design, ISPOs are only available on the Cardano blockchain. Genius Yield is devoted to fully utilizing Cardano’s protocol, including a rigorous and UTXO-first approach to product design and development.
We at Genius Yield believe that ISPOs has the potential to reignite the ecosystem of PoS blockchains by providing benefits to all parties involved. Because most members of the crypto community have seen the many hollow promises of the 2017–2018 ICO era, risks associated with IODs, the new ISPO model has a chance to earn their trust.
As more crypto projects turn to ISPOs for funding, investors will be able to support the projects they care about without fear of losing money.
Genius Yield ISPO basics
- Start date: December 15th, 2021
- End date: June 15th, 2022
- $GENS Rewards: 10 Million GENS
- Running for 36 Epoch (1 epoch = 5 days)
- Accumulated $GENS rewards will be airdropped to the delegator’s wallet after at the Token Genesis Event (time of minting).
The Daedalus or Yoroi wallets allow ADA holders to delegate their funds to a stake pool in exchange for staking rewards. To participate in the ISPO you will simply need to delegate to Genius Yield’s’ stake pools. In return, you will be rewarded with GENS tokens based on the amount of ADA staked and the length of staking. For more details see our ISPO documentation.
A Short History of the Mortgage
Most people know what a mortgage is, due to the fact that many people have one. But, do you know how the mortgage itself came about? Here is some basic history on the mortgage and where it came from:
In the beginning, a mortgage was just a conveyance of land for a fee. The buyer paid the seller a set rate, with no interest, and the seller would sign over the land to the buyer. There were usually conditions that had to be met before the land would be the property of the buyer, just like today, but usually it was based upon the assumption that the land would produce the money to pay back the seller. So, a mortgage was written due to this fact, and the mortgage stayed in effect no matter if the land produced or not.
But this old arrangement was very lopsided in that the seller of the property, or the lender who was holding the deed to the land, had absolute power over it and could do whatever they liked, which included selling it, not allowing payment, refusing payoff, and other issues which caused major problems for the buyer, who held no ground at all. With time, and blatant abuse of the mortgage system, the courts began to uphold more of the buyer’s rights so that they had more to stand on when it came to owning their land. Eventually, they were allowed to demand the deed be free and clear upon the payoff of the property. There were still steps taken to ensure that the seller still had enough rights to keep their interest safe and make sure that their money was paid.
In the U.S., some states have created their own version of the mortgage, which is why they are referred to as “lien states”. In England and Wales, the Law of Property Act of 1925 created a close parallel to the U.S.’s stance on mortgages. In 1934, mortgages began to be widely used again in the U.S., and the Federal Housing Administration helped to lower the down payments on homes to make it easier for buyers to purchase a home. During that time, around 40% of people in the United Sates owned homes. Now, that number is closer to 70%, due to the lower interest rates.
Although mortgages today have evolved into many different forms, they are still basically the same essential contract that they were in the beginning. Now, there are many more laws and regulations to help protect the buyer, seller, and creditor. There are also many different ways to lock in a low interest rate, you just need to talk to your mortgage broker about what the rates are now and what kinds of programs they offer to keep those interest rates low throughout the life of your loan.
StormX Price Prediction 2021 – Will STMX Hit $0.3 Soon?
- Bullish STMX price prediction ranges from $0.033 to $0.263.
- STMX price might also reach $0.3 soon.
- STMX bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.006.
In StormX (STMX) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about STMX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
StormX(STMX) is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. StormX allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards. StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that enables users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases.
According to CoinGecko, the StormX (STMX) price is trading at $0.03058 with a 24-hour trading volume of $55,435,748, at the time of writing. However, STMX has decreased by 3.47% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, STMX has a circulating supply of 10.00B STMX. Currently, STMX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, Upbit, Hotcoin Global, and HitBTC.
StormX (STMX) Price Prediction 2021
StormX (STMX) holds the 195th position on CoinGecko right now. STMX price prediction 2021 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A triangle is a continuation pattern on a chart that forms a triangle-like shape. Triangles are similar to wedges and pennants and can be either a continuation pattern if validated or a powerful reversal pattern, in the event of failure. It is depicted by drawing trendlines along a converging price range, that can notes pause in the prevailing trend.
In the weekly time frame chart, it is possible for the STMX to reach $0.11 if the bull trend continues. Or else, if the price of the STMX breaks the breakout point at $10.031, it will fall to the support level at $0.011. So, the trend of the STMX is based on the breakout.
StormX (STMX) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of STMX.
From the above weekly time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of STMX.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.033
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.079
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.263
- Support Level 1 – $0.015
- Support Level 2 – $0.006
The charts show that STMX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, STMX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.263.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of STMX might plummet to almost $0.006, a bearish signal.
StormX (STMX) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of STMX. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of STMX stays above the range of 68.79226, so it indicates a very strong trend.
Conclusion
The STMX is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term STMX price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.165032 this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the STMX ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.263 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.3, if investors have planned that STMX is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
