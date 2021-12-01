Connect with us

Celebrities

Fully Vaccinated LeBron James Tests Positive for Covid-19

Published

2 mins ago

on

Fully Vaccinated LeBron James Tests Positive for Covid-19
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

LeBron James tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and is expected to miss several games.

ESPN reports the Los Angeles Lakers star has entered the league’s health and safety protocols for Covid-19 positive players.

The NBA Covid-19 protocol requires positive players to spend a minimum of 10 days in isolation away from the team.

After that, a player must undergo a cardiac screening and reconditioning before returning to the court. Players can also return after two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour period.

“Obviously it’s a huge loss,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Tuesday. “It’s disappointing. We just want the best for him right now. That’s where our thoughts are. And we have a next-man-up mindset.”

1638328394 974 Fully Vaccinated LeBron James Tests Positive for Covid 19

Guillermo Proano/WENN

James reportedly began experiencing flu-like symptoms and a rapid PCR test came back positive.

“Hopefully this is something that’s short term. We’ll see,” Vogel said during pregame comments to reporters.

Vogel declined to answer a reporter’s question about James’ symptoms.

James was among the last Lakers players to get the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines. He delayed announcing his vaccine status because he was “skeptical” of the mRNA shots.

“I know that I was very skeptical about it all,” he said. “But after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited, not only for me but for my family and my friends. And that’s why I decided to do it.”

Posted in Health

Tags: breakthrough Covid cases, Covid booster shot, Lebron James, mRNA vaccines, NBA

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Kathy Hilton Says Daughter Paris Will ‘Probably’ Get Pregnant In ‘The Next 6 Months’

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Kathy Hilton Says Daughter Paris Will ‘Probably’ Get Pregnant In ‘The Next 6 Months’
google news

Kathy Hilton revealed her favorite thing about her daughter Paris Hilton’s memorable wedding earlier this month and gave us some insight on what her future could include, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Kathy Hilton, 62, thinks Paris Hilton, 40, could become a mother in less than a year after attending her daughter’s dream wedding. The doting mother said she thinks the socialite, who married Carter Reum, , on Nov. 11, will get pregnant “as soon as possible” now that she’s exchanged vows. “Probably within the next six months. I mean, as soon as it’s possible!” Kathy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife when we asked her when she thinks Paris will be expecting during her appearance at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Kathy also revealed what the highlight of Paris and Carter’s star-studded wedding was for her. “Believe it or not, yes, seeing her walk down the aisle, but I also want to say that the carnival, which I was not looking forward to, I just figured I have to go…it was so much fun,” she said. “Yeah. It was great. Amazing.”

Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton pose together at an event. (Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock)

Paris’ younger sister and Kathy’s other daughter Nicky Hilton, 38, was also at the event with her mom and agreed that the carnival was the highlight of the special weekend, which included three different celebrations. “I would definitely say the carnival to just to have the Santa Monica Pier shut down,” she shared. “I love carnival food and hot dog on a stick.”

Kathy and Nicky were just two of many guests at Paris and Carter’s wedding who seemed to have a blast. Other famous faces at the fun celebrations included her aunt Kyle Richards, Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Nicole Richie, and more. They were all seen in epic photos from the three-night festivities and it truly looked like something wonderful to remember!

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Nicky Hilton at an event. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Before Paris and Carter got married, there were already rumors that she was pregnant with her first child and it led to many headlines across several media platforms. She took to social media, however, to reveal that the rumors were false and explained she’d be the one to announce it when it does happen.

“I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she wrote in a tweet. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have. I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Amber Portwood Storms Off ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion & Calls Ex Gary Shirley ‘Garbage’

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Amber Portwood Storms Off ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion & Calls Ex Gary Shirley ‘Garbage’
google news

Amber Portwood lashed out during the Nov. 30 ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion, when she learned ex Gary Shirley was keeping a secret from her.

Yikes! The Teen Mom OG reunion special ended on a dramatic note on Nov. 30, when Gary Shirley dropped a bomb on ex Amber Portwood, as they were both speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky. Dr. Drew had asked Gary if he’d be open to his daughter, Leah, seeking therapy, and he said she already was. “You probably didn’t know this,” Gary told Amber before she turned away from him in anger.

Clearly, Amber appeared to be upset by the fact that she didn’t know this information, but Gary said Leah asked him to keep a secret. He then admitted that she gave him “permission” to share the news during the reunion, which Amber thought seemed odd.

“It’d good [news] if I knew about it,” Amber said after Dr. Drew tried saying it was a good thing. He also said that Leah might invite Amber to join her in therapy one day, and Amber said, “I hope that one day when she feels comfortable, that happens.”

Amber then reiterated that she had no idea about Leah seeking therapy, to which Gary said that she didn’t want anyone knowing. “I have supported that” because it’s her “safe spot”, he said. “They’re working on different things that can help the communication start between her mom and her.”

Gary then revealed that Leah had met with her therapist 10 times already, and Amber got even more upset. “Here’s the thing — I’m the mother. I need to understand what Leah is going through, so I believe that the communication should be there for that. I also think that Leah is a child — she is not an adult. I am her mother”, she said, while explaining that she should know what’s going on with their daughter.

Gary said he didn’t want to break Leah’s trust in him, but Amber said that wouldn’t be an example of “breaking trust”. Gary also said that he just wanted to let Amber know once Leah gave him permission to do so, but Amber felt he had ulterior motives. “Thank you for letting me know on the stage here,” she said, while hinting that Gary only performs for the camera.

“I don’t need a camera in front of my face for me to know something,” Amber said. “[This] has been going on for years. Every time that I find out something is in front of a camera.”

Things quickly escalated and Gary and Amber were left arguing with each other before she stood up and stormed off stage. “Everything he does is for television,” she said before taking back a first-class ticket she bought him for a flight home. She also made him admit on camera that he’s living off of her money before calling him “garbage” and walking off set.

She also lashed out at Gary’s wife Kristina for “keeping secrets” from her before the episode ended with a “to be continued…”

Want more drama? Part 2 of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs next Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8pm on MTV.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Rihanna Slays In Plunging White Mini Dress & Blazer As She Accepts National Hero Award In Barbados

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

rihanna
google news

National hero Rihanna stunned in a white mini dress and blazer at a ceremony for her National Hero Award in Barbados.

Rihanna stunned in a white mini dress and blazer as she received an insignia for her National Hero Award in her native Barbados on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The singer and entrepreneur, 33, was named Barbados’ 11th national hero by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, simultaneously breaking barriers as she became the second woman to receive the honor.

Rihanna attends another ceremony for her National Hero Award in Barbados on November 30, 2021 (BACKGRID)

The ceremony at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown was part of Barbados celebrating cutting ties with the United Kingdom, removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and becoming a republic. With nearly 400 years of British rule in the rearview, Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados prior to her move to the U.S., was honored by the republic and new President Sandra Mason on Monday, Nov. 29.

Prime Minister Mottley delivered apt remarks as the singer received her award, incorporating lyrics from her hit song “Diamonds.” She said at the ceremony, “Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation.”

In another ceremony on Tuesday, Rihanna was awarded with a medal and delivered a brief speech to the crowds. “This is a day that I will never, ever forget,” she said, per USA Today. “It’s also a day that I never saw coming. I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in.”

rihanna
Rihanna attends another ceremony for her National Hero Award in Barbados on November 30, 2021 (BACKGRID)

Political leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony on Monday. In his speech, the royal, 73, denounced Britain’s legacy of colonialism and slavery within the republic. “From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude,” he said, per PEOPLE.

The prince continued, “Emancipation, self-government and independence were your way-points. Freedom, justice and self-determination have been your guides. Your long journey has brought you to this moment, not as your destination, but as a vantage point from which to survey a new horizon.” Queen Elizabeth sent her congratulations to the new republic in an Instagram post shared on Monday.

“On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first President of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians,” the post read. “I first visited your beautiful country on the eve of independence in early 1966, and I am very pleased that my son is with you today. Since then, the people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending