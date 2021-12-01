How Supreme Can Make Millions Through NFTs

Supreme – the ultra-trendy brand. NFTs – a concept that most do not have a grasp of but is bound to be the future for buying and trading art and basically anything digital. Both Supreme and NFTs can benefit one another. The ability to buy Supreme’s digital content through NFTs would be a surefire way to get everyone to know, talk about and want NFTs even more than they do now. But for Supreme, the stakes are higher. NFTs can be a multi-million dollar opportunity for Supreme, creating a secondary market for the company.

Sounds far-fetched? Well, it doesn’t have to be. First, a quick briefing on NFTs. NFTs are non-fungible tokens that are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain. This digital content isn’t limited to digital art and can extend to images of physical objects, video game skins, GIFs, Tweets, virtual real estate and more. NFTs are non-fungible, so unlike fungible assets, like Bitcoin, they are unique and not mutually exchangeable. No two NFTs are the same. Once you own an NFT you are the sole owner.

One of the appeals of Supreme has been exclusivity and unparalleled creativity. Everybody wants Supreme’s latest drops, but there are only limited numbers of certain Supreme products. People have waited in line for days to get their hands on Supreme merch. So, there is no reason to believe that people wouldn’t jump on the opportunity to buy Supreme’s NFTs, especially if that means they will be the sole owner of that specific Supreme digital product. And there is no reason why Supreme shouldn’t jump on the opportunity to capitalize on NFTs. The NFT market rose to USD 2.5bn in the first half of 2021, and it just keeps growing and growing. With its unparalleled creative direction, Supreme could create merchandise like digital art and videos that would be coveted by thousands of people.

Luckily, the marriage between Supreme and NFTs could happen very soon thanks to NFT marketplaces like Spores Network that align with its branding and vision. Spores Network believes that the decentralization of ownership and burgeoning metaverse will uniquely bridge our digital and physical lives. Their mission is to create an NFT ecosystem that is creator-centric, community-driven, and borderless. Spore’s unique twist on the NFT marketplace is that they function as a media company that leverages an NFT marketplace and game publishing platform to activate content creators in art, games and entertainment.

Supreme’s capitalization of NFTs could change the future of the company and the future of how NFTs are perceived. For Supreme — and all of us — it would be best if this union happens sooner rather than later.