#Insecure: Issa Steph Curry’d Baby Elijah, Sparta-Kicked Condola To Hell & Continued Her Awkward Somethingship With Nathan In Enjoyably Random Episode

Published

1 min ago

on

#Insecure: Issa Steph Curry’d Baby Elijah, Sparta-Kicked Condola To Hell & Continued Her Awkward Somethingship With Nathan In Enjoyably Random Episode
4 episodes left!

We’re pretty sure Issa daydreaming violence against Condola and baby Elijah Mustafa is the funniest opening scene in “Insecure” history that set the tone for the enjoyably random episode.

Issa, who’s still stuck on Lawrence and his baby with ex-almost friend Condola, continued her awkward somethingship with Nathan that can be summed up with their cringe-worthy argument during dinner.

(No compatible couple is arguing like Issa and Nathan while their food gets cold. It’s just not happening)

At some point, we hope Issa explores new options in the final 4 episodes of the series that appears to be headed toward another Issa/Lawrence rekindling–brand new baby and all.

We also catch up with Molly who witnesses a breakthrough in her sick mother’s condition while flirting with a potentially disastrous relationship with married coworker Taurean.

Our fave Natasha Rothwell (Kelli Prenny) made her directorial debut in the episode that was just a taste of things to come from the incredibly talented actress and writer.

“I wanted to direct TV. I wanted to direct a movie. I want to be in that space legitimately and be a player in that space,” said Rothwell in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“And so when it came time to direct during the season, I had a fire that I don’t think I would have had prior to the pandemic. It was an activator in a very real way.”

How do you think the final 4 episodes will go? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) chitter-chatter over episode 6 on the flip.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Look-Alike Daughter, 15, Is All Grown Up As She Joins Mom At Gotham Awards

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal & her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, looked like twins at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in NYC on Nov. 29.

Good genes run in the family and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daughter, Ramona, proved that when the mother-daughter-duo attended the 31st annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 29. Maggie, 44, was being honored for her film, The Lost Daughter, which took home a whopping four awards that evening. While it was Maggie’s special night, we couldn’t help but notice how gorgeous and grown-up Ramona, 15, looked in the new photos.

Maggie Gyllenhaal looked gorgeous in this gold sequin cut-out gown at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in NYC on Nov. 29. (Shutterstock)

Maggie looked absolutely stunning when she donned a fitted, gold sequin short-sleeve gown that had a spaghetti-strap halter neckline. The entire bodice was cut out revealing ample cleavage and her tiny waist while the skirt was fitted at her hips and flowed out from the knees down.

Meanwhile, Ramona looked exactly like her mother when she opted to wear a black silk dress with sheer black lace cap sleeves. Her hair was pulled back as her front bangs covered her forehead.

Also in attendance was Maggie’s husband and Ramona’s father, Peter Sarsgaard, who opted to wear a pair of black velvet tuxedo pants with a white button-down shirt tucked in. He kept the top of the shirt unbuttoned and threw on a black blazer on top.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal with her daughter Gloria (left) & Ramona (middle). (Shutterstock)

Maggie and Peter share two adorable daughters together – Ramona and Gloria, 9. It’s uncanny how much their girls look like their parents, especially Maggie. We rarely see Maggie’s daughters out together but back in the summer, Maggie took her two girls out in New York City when they opted to get French food at La Mercerie.

Kenya Moore: Gizelle Needs “To Learn How to Read” RHOP Cast

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Kenya Moore says Gizelle Bryant Needs to “Learn how to Read” Costars Ahead of RHOP Reunion as Wendy Osefo calls Gizelle a “Turkey Neck”
As the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion has played out over the past few weeks, one thing that fans and Bravolebrities can both agree on is that this reunion has been MESSY.

Between host Andy Cohen calling out Wendy Osefo for downgrading from her “binder” to large cardboard “receipts” and Gizelle Bryant’s apparent lackluster response to Wendy looking at guest-host Nicki Minaj’s cue cards, it seems that the ladies need a lesson on reading each other down. And current Real Housewives of Atlanta and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast member Kenya Moore thinks her pal, Gizelle, could use a few pointers.

This all came after Gizelle posted this scathing tweet aimed at Wendy, who responded with a sharp and shady follow-up of her own, calling her a “turkey neck” who didn’t “tweet all season.”

Kenya, who is friends with Gizelle, was recently asked during an Instagram Live session about whether or not she thought her RHOP pal needed a little help in the “reading” department.

Laughing, Kenya stated, “Gizelle knows I have told her every single reunion, ‘Gizelle, call me first before you do a reunion.’ Does Gizelle call me? Clearly, she doesn’t. I’m like, ‘Gizelle, you are too smart, you are too pretty, and you are the face of RHOP. You cannot sit there and get read down, every single time… every single reunion. You cannot be a queen if you’re getting read like that. Stop. You need to learn how to read.’”

With that being said, Kenya went on to say that she loves Gizelle regardless of her less-than-stellar comeback skills. When one fan called Gizelle messy, Kenya was quick to jump to her pal’s defense.

“I mean, people call me messy too. I mean, come on, it’s a job right? If we weren’t messy, I read when you guys are like, ‘Oh, Kenya needs to be messy.’ Stop. You can’t win either way,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion just concluded airing. Perhaps, Gizelle will reach out to Kenya ahead of future reunions?

Photos Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock, Instagram/GizelleBryant, Shannon Finney/Bravo

Election Day in Atlanta: Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens in Mayoral Runoff

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Facebook

Today is Election Day in Atlanta. The two Black candidates, Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens face off in a close mayoral race.

Atlanta residents are heading to the polls today to replace one-term mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who decided not to seek a 2nd term.

The polls opened early Tuesday, but poll watchers say the turnout has been low so far.

Current Atlanta City Council President Moore won 41% of the vote on Nov. 2nd. Fellow City Council member Dickens followed with 23% of the votes. A runoff was necessary since neither candidate won 50% of the vote.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed somehow came in third in the voting behind Moore and Dickens. Reed conceded a few days later.

Keisha Lance Bottoms has since thrown her support behind Dickens, who has the support of rappers and nightclub owners.

Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris endorsed Dickens in a video in which he seemed to blame Moore for the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

There are also reports that Moore threatened to shut down strip clubs, which would send dozens of Atlanta’s finest strippers to the unemployment line.

But Moore has vigorously denied the allegations (see video below, courtesy of ATL Uncensored).

Polls will stay open until 7 or 8 p.m. tonight. Find out your polling place here and check out the results of all runoff races here.
 

Posted in Politics

Tags: Andre Dickens, Felicia Moore, local elections, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayoral candidate, political news

