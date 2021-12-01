Job Openings: NeNe Leakes reportedly having trouble keeping cooks

Rumors are spreading that NeNe Leakes is having trouble keeping chefs/cooks at The Linnethia Lounge.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member put out a call for chefs/cooks to basically work for free at The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga for a few weeks.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

“The Linnethia Lounge is looking for the best cooks/chefs in the Atlanta area to take over our kitchen for 1 week. Every week there will be a different cook/chef for next few weeks! Our lounge guest will be the judge! The WINNER will have the kitchen permanently in January to start their very own restaurant in The Linnethia Lounge.”

Trolls on IG suggested NeNe wants cooks to work for free until after the holidays.

NeNe has denied reports that she is low on cash after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, in September.

The 53-year-old mom-of-two listed the couple’s marital home for $4 million and slashed the list price twice to $3.4 million after receiving no offers.

