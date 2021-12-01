Connect with us

51 seconds ago

Keeler: Kris Bryant would look awesome in Rockies purple. But do you trust Bill Schmidt land a star after whiffing on Trevor Story and Jon Gray?
The Bill Schmidt Era is off to a roaring start. If your idea of “roaring” is watching the Rockies hit the gas with their right foot while they pound the brakes with their left.

Adam Ottavino couldn’t spin the Jon Gray saga into something that doesn’t want to make you bang your head on the kitchen counter.

Instead of moving their veteran right-hander this past summer, when there were suitors lurking, the Rockies said they planned to keep Gray. Schmidt, the then-interim-and-now-full-time Colorado general manager, explained at the time that he felt the pitcher was interested in sticking around.

“We’re hopeful that Jon would like to stay here, which I believe he does,” Schmidt told The Post’s Patrick Saunders back in July, “and that we’re going to be able to find a common ground.”

Spoiler alert: They never did.

The Rockies feared Gray would accept a 1-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer, so they declined to offer one, making him a free agent. This past Sunday night, during the mad shopping spree before the inevitable MLB lockout, the right-hander got away — joining the Texas Rangers on a four-year, $56-million deal — for nothing.

No prospects. Nada.

So while Kris Bryant would look incredible in Rockies purple, take Schmidt’s reported attempts at finding “common ground” with the former Cubs and Giants slugger with a grain of salt.

Or a shot of whiskey.

Oh, he fits. Like a glove. Bryant would immediately become the face of a franchise that traded off one (Nolan Arenado) and is letting two more walk (Gray, Trevor Story).

Bryant slots in at third, first, or in the outfield. He’d turn Coors Field into his personal launching pad. After Nikola Jokic and maybe Nathan MacKinnon, he’d become the biggest star in town, at least until the Broncos have a change of heart at quarterback.

Here’s the problem. When MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted Tuesday that the Rockies’ interest in Bryant was because “they are obviously aiming to compete in 2022” … just …. just … stop.

Stop right there.

If you’re “obviously trying to compete in 2022,” you don’t let a core member of your rotation since 2015, a 2.7 WAR pitcher in 2021, a guy who has the kind of stuff that plays at Coors Field, walk away without a fight.

Is Gray worth $18.4 million with a lifetime 53-49 record, a 4.59 ERA and a 3.91 FIP when German Marquez is making $11.3 million in 2022? Compared to his peers? No way.

But if you’re going for it, then Bryant can’t be the only big piece added to the picture.

Gray pitched 150 innings, on average, in 2019 and ’21. Who fills that gap? The bullpen?

Pony up. Go long. Call Clayton Kershaw. When he laughs and hangs up, call again. Marcus Stroman, same deal. Why should the Rangers, Tigers, Mariners and the Mets have all the fun?

December 1, 2021

Rare shot: Monroe County hunter harvests antlered doe
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – Monroe County hunter Samuel Perotti harvested a rare antlered doe on his property.

The hunt didn’t happen in a day.

“[My good friend] had pictures of this deer,” Perotti said. “Several weeks ago, we saw the deer being chased by some young bucks. So, that was another clue that it was probably the doe that we had on camera.”

Perotti knew what he was looking for. After some time in the blind, he saw a familiar foe walking through the clearing.

“I had my gun up just to see what it was and I thought it was a normal buck,” Perotti said. “When it stepped into the clearing, it turned to look toward the blind that I was sitting in and I recognized the deer. I immediately put the crosshairs on the shoulder and squeezed the shot off.”

Perotti’s first instinct was to clear his suspicion, checking behind the deer’s hind legs for any information. With his beliefs confirmed, Perotti turned his attention to the head, where he was pleasantly surprised to find another rare attribute.

“I started counting points after that and I counted 16 points,” Perotti said. “I was pretty amazed by that. That’s the most points I’ve shot of any kind of buck.”

An antlered-doe sighting isn’t incredibly uncommon, with several sightings surfacing from season to season. Typically, a doe with some kind of antler simply has higher levels of testosterone.

Perotti’s doe was, perhaps, a bit different.

Experts at the Missouri Department of Conservation believe an antlered doe of that size could have both male and female reproductive organs. These rare anomalies are typically incapable of producing offspring. Conservationists estimate antlered doe can be seen once out of every 10,000 deer, but conservation agent Jessica Filla says the number isn’t actually known.

“It’s kind of hard to tell because when we have people harvest their deer, they have to check it as an antlered buck or a doe,” Filla said. “So we don’t really know how many antlered does have been harvested.”

Filla was called to the scene to confirm the harvest. Surprised by the unique find, Filla posed for a picture with Perotti, which the Missouri Department of Conservation later posted to Facebook, garnering thousands of likes, shares and comments.

When asked what Perotti planned to do with his newfound trophy, his answer was simple.

“The antlered doe is at the taxidermist right now.”

December 1, 2021

COVID-19 cases surging again in St. Louis area as more people get tested
ST. LOUIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the St. Louis region, urgent care facilities have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people wanting to get tested for the virus.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported there are currently 364 confirmed COVID-related hospitalizations in the area. In just two weeks, total hospitalizations have increased by 100.

Two Total Access Urgent Care facilities in the St. Louis area are testing about 1,200 people a day for COVID-19.  

“People requesting testing increased by 15%. We’ve also seen our positivity rates increasing,” said Troy Dinkel, the chief medical officer at Total Access Urgent Care.

Dinkel said positivity rates reached 6.9% at the end of October and have since risen to about 11%.

He said their facilities are also seeing an uptick in the number of people testing positive for influenza. Dinkel encourages everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.

December 1, 2021

Boulder skier dies at Eldora Ski Area after collision with snowboarder
A 72-year-old skier died Tuesday in a collision with a snowboarder at the Eldora Ski Area.

The collision happened at about 11 a.m. on the “Windmill” ski run, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Responders found the skier “unconscious and not breathing.”

