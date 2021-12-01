News
Mastrodonato: Revs playoff stinker a missed opportunity to win over Boston sports fans
FOXBORO — The pressure was too much.
Or maybe it was the 23-day layoff between games, a poisonous drink disguised as a gift by the MLS schedule-makers.
Whatever it was, the New England Revolution missed a golden opportunity to win over some Boston sports fans when it counted.
With more than 25,000 on hand at Gillette Stadium for the Revs’ first home playoff game since 2014, the Revs put up a stinker on Tuesday night. They were sloppy, outclassed and perhaps outmanaged by a lesser team in New York City FC, which won in penalty kicks to end the Revs’ historic season.
When it was all over, the crowd looked stunned. Most fans stood still at their seats for several minutes after Alexander Callens buried the final penalty kick past the Revs’ MLS goalie of the year, Matt Turner, as the final blow.
This was the Revs’ chance and they missed it.
For all the good things that happened for the Revs in 2021, for the accolades they collected, the stars they developed and the fans they might’ve won over, the Revs missed a golden opportunity to put themselves into the spotlight of the ultra-competitive Boston sports scene.
The regular season is important, but seasons that end in the first round of the playoffs are rarely considered a success in this town. The Revs know that.
And now we’re back to the question that continues to go unanswered: when will Boston turn its eyes more assertively in the direction of Robert Kraft’s sporting stepchild? Will it take a stadium in Boston to make it happen or can Kraft put together a product that sells itself 20 miles away?
The Revs tried with an international superstar, luring Jermaine Jones from Germany and bringing him to New England in 2014, when the Revs made it to the MLS Cup finals but lost to the L.A. Galaxy.
They tried with the best coach in MLS history, Bruce Arena, who replaced Brad Friedel in 2019 and has turned the Revs into an instant contender.
They tried with three designated players and went 3-for-3 in successful signings in Carles Gil from Spain, Adam Buksa from Poland and Gustavo Bou from Argentina.
They even drafted and developed their own stars, including Tajon Buchanan, a first-round draft pick out of Syracuse University whose deftness on the pitch is as silky as David Pastrnak is on the ice. Buchanan was so good in his time in New England that he will now transfer to Belgium, where he’ll begin his international career for the first division Club Brugge.
This was the team that could have stolen the hearts of even the most hardened Boston sports fan.
Instead, it showed up on Tuesday night and struggled to get anything going.
NYCFC had a clear plan: smother Gil and Buchanan with physical force.
Gil made an impact in the first 10 minutes, when he sent several crosses into the box, including one that found the head of Buksa for a dreamy goal that tied the game, 1-1.
But Gil was rarely seen for the duration of the game.
“I think the referee really struggled to control the game,” Arena said. “There was a lot of fouling. They did a good job disrupting us most of the night with the fouls. The referee for some reason wasn’t aware that Carles Gil was fouled probably 10 times in this game.”
Buchanan, who often flies around the field with creative freedom typically reserved for more experienced veterans, was tackled over and over by two or three NYFC players. He committed fouls and got fouled every other minute, it seemed. And until he found the ball on his foot in the 118th minute and buried a one-timer into the net to tie the game and send it to penalty kicks, Buchanan had played perhaps his worst game in a Revs uniform.
“He was a little frustrated,” Arena said. “He hung in there.”
The Revs finished with just 43% possession.
In truth, they were lucky to make it to penalty kicks. NYCFC had chances upon chances in front of Turner, who also suits up for the United States National Team, but couldn’t convert.
Afterwards, Arena said he was disappointed, but the MLS Coach of the Year was largely stoic.
He also admitted something noteworthy: the Revs, who set the MLS record with 73 points this season, maybe “played over our heads a little bit” this year.
“It was a good year,” he added. “We don’t have the best roster in the league. It has to get a little bit better for sure. But if you look at the year on the whole, it was a really good year. Certainly we would’ve liked to win the MLS Cup.”
The Revs tried to avoid blaming the 23-day layoff between matches, but it wasn’t easy.
Asked if it affected his club, Arena said, “Possibly a little bit, but certainly not an excuse.”
It was a magical ride for Arena’s squad. It just ended too soon.
News
Revolution fall in shootout to NYCFC in MLS Cup playoffs
FOXBORO — The New England Revolution’s historic season ended with penalty kick loss to New York City FC in the MLS Cup Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night before 25,509 at Gillette Stadium.
The game was tied 2-2 at the end of overtime and the outcome came down to penalty kicks. NYCFC made all five of their penalty kicks on Revs keeper Matt Turner while New England made only three. Striker Adam Buksa, the team’s leading scorer in the regular season, was stopped by NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson in the second round of penalties before the final winning goal by Alexander Callens.
The Revolution finished at 22-6-7 while NYCFC improved to 15-11-9 and will face the Union in Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference final on Sunday.
“In single elimination and you go to a shootout you position yourself for that and it’s a crapshoot, anyone can win,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena.
Arena signed on with the Revolution in May 2019 and the terms of his contract were not released. When asked after the game if he planned to continue coaching the Revolution, Arena made a long sigh and gave a vague response.
“My future, I didn’t think about it after the game ended to be honest with you,” said Arena. “We will see what makes sense and every day I coach is sort of a blessing and if it ends today, it ends today, it’s not the end of the world.
“I am really comfortable with the number of years I have been able to coach. We will see if it continues. We will see what makes sense. We will let the owners think about it a little bit and we will all move forward.”
New York City FC super sniper Valentin Castellanos scored on a fabulous header to take a 2-1 lead in the 109th minute. Castellanos gave the Revolution new life when he drew a red card in the 113th minute, leaving NYCFC down a man for the remainder of the overtime.
Arena made fresh substitutions to chase the equalizer and the move paid off when Emmanuel Boateng’s cross set up Tajon Buchanan for a tally in the 118th minute.
“These things happen and one team walks off the field a winner and one loses and you don’t feel good about it,” said Arena. “That’s the reality of the situation and I think our guys gave a great effort as did our opponent.
“It was a very competitive game and give NYCFC credit.”
Arena had no surprises in his starting 11, employing the same lineup he used down the stretch to secure the first Supporters’ Shield in club history. Arena kept his starting 11 on the pitch throughout regulation and made his first substitutes at the start of overtime.
NYCFC stunned the crowd by taking a 1-0 edge in the third minute on a spectacular collaboration that began with a throw in. NYCFC worked the ball to the right flank, where defender Tayvon Gray found a seam to attack.
Gray lofted the ball onto the foot of midfielder Santiago Rodriguez, who rifled it by Turner into the upper left corner for his fourth of the season.
New England responded with a rampage and netted the equalizer on a set piece in the ninth minute. Midfielder Carles Gil, the assist kingpin of MLS, lofted the ball from outside the box into the middle penalty area. Buksa got position under the ball and headed it by Johnson for his 17th of the season.
Castellanos, who led MLS with 19 goals in the regular season, picked up a yellow card in the 19th minute for his nasty takedown of Revs center back Andrew Farrell. Castellanos led MLS in fouls committed (83) and drew the first of two yellow cards in the game.
The game tightened up in the second half despite an uptick in tempo. Rodriguez had two quality shots on Turner and picked up a yellow card in between.
The Revolution were content to play a possession game and that set up Gustavo Bou for a quality chance in the 68th minute. Matt Polster intercepted a clear and fed Bou for an open shot at the top of the penalty area.
Bou unleashed a bullet that required a diving stop by Johnson. Gray had an uncontested shot from 15 feet in the 87th minute but his shot sailed over the crossbar.
News
Massachusetts lawmakers agree to $4 billion ARPA spending bill, but likely too late to see it pass this year
House and Senate lawmakers have reached deal on a $4 billion coronavirus relief spending bill, breaking gridlock over how the two chambers sought to spend billions in federal aid and surplus state tax revenue dollars, but leaving little hope the bill will inch over the finish line this year.
In a statement sent out late Tuesday evening, Joint Committee on Ways and Means co-chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, and Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues, D-Westport, announced they have “reached an agreement that resolves the differences between the respective House and Senate spending packages.”
But it’s an agreement that came late. Lawmakers blew past a self-imposed deadline to broker a deal ahead of their seven-week holiday break which began Nov. 17. While the House and Senate chambers could take a vote during informal sessions over the coming weeks, it’s unlikely the massive spending proposal will pass since a single lawmaker can derail a vote.
The co-chairs revealed little about the details of the agreement, saying more information would come when the conference report is finalized.
“This $4 billion spending agreement is reflective of an extensive public hearing process we engaged in earlier this year and encompasses a wide array of one-time investments to put these funds to work for the residents and communities of our Commonwealth, including sectors hardest hit by the global pandemic — such as housing, economic recovery, public health, mental health, climate preparedness, education and workforce — with a focus on supporting communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and addressing economic and racial inequality,” Michlewitz and Rodrigues said in a joint statement.
The Democrat-led House and Senate both passed plans to spend roughly $3.82 billion from a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and state tax surplus dollars in the waning hours of 2021’s formal sessions. Although the bills moved before a six-member committee with two days to spare before the break, lawmakers failed to reconcile differences until Tuesday night.
Gov. Charlie Baker and advocates have slammed lawmakers over their inaction with disbursing nearly $5 billion in remaining federal ARPA dollars intended to alleviate the pain of the pandemic on the Bay State’s most vulnerable residents.
Baker, who proposed his own bill to “immediately” spend about half of that cash said during an appearance on GBH Radio on Monday that he is “incredibly unhappy” that the Legislature blew off its commitment to get him a spending bill by Thanksgiving.
Andrea Park, a staff attorney for advocacy agency Mass Law Reform Institute, told the Herald the lack of action by lawmakers “has been incredibly frustrating to a lot of people.”
“It’s Rescue Plan Act money, so lets use it to rescue the people in neighborhoods we need to be addressing,” she said.
News
Bruins drop one to Red Wings, 2-1
The Bruins played without their head coach Bruce Cassidy and their best player Brad Marchand and, try as they might have, they did not have enough left to beat a middling Detroit Red Wings team at the Garden on Tuesday.
Defenseman Marc Staal’s first goal of the year proved to be the game-winner in the Wings’ 2-1 victory over the sputtering B’s. Despite Marchand’s absence due to a suspension and Cassidy in COVID protocol, the B’s outshot the Wings 42-16 but could not do enough in the tough areas of the ice to score more than a single tally, which came on a two-man advantage. There was simply not enough traffic in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.
“I did think we made it a little easy on the goaltender at times by not getting in front of him enough. I thought we could have done a better job of providing a screen, taking his sight lines away, better than what we did, and certainly make it a little harder on him,” said assistant coach Joe Sacco, running the bench while Cassidy is infirmed.
The lead-up to this game was unquestionably weird. The surprising Marchand suspension came down Monday night and the players arrived at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning to discover their coach was in COVID protocol.
“Everything happened really fast. The Marchie thing came out (Monday) night and then you come to the rink and know that Butchie’s not going to be behind the bench. You’ve got to adjust,” said Taylor Hall, who replaced Marchand on the B’s top line. “That’s the world that we live in right now, that’s the season and everyone in the league has to go through that at some point this year. It doesn’t seem like COVID’s going away right now and every team has had to battle through some things and right now, that’s some adversity that we have.”
The absences of Marchand and Cassidy were not the only plot twist to the night. It became public on Monday that Jake DeBrusk had requested a trade, something with which the B’s are trying to accommodate him. But with the B’s shorthanded (Anton Blidh was also out with an upper body injury), they needed DeBrusk to play.
Hall said the 25-year-old left wing addressed his teammates before the morning skate.
“He just said, ‘I love you guys. This is something in my career and I’m at a crossroads’ and it’s something he’s going to have to do,” said Hall, who has dealt with his share of awkward situations in his own career. “But he’s not a distraction at all. It’s almost better that it’s out there. You have a day to digest that. Jake’s a great kid. He’s got a lot of skill and he’s going to have a good career in this league. As a group, as an organization, you deal with those distractions head on and you just go play the game. That’s the culture, that’s the model that we have. Whoever’s in, you’ve got to play well and that’s what we said this morning. We expect Jake to play as well as he can, even under the circumstances.”
DeBrusk seemed to go unnoticed by the crowd on his first shift but when he touched the puck on a rush on his second shift, he heard a few boos. On a night when there wasn’t a lot of excitement generated, you could hear the odd fan derisively yell out to DeBrusk. But the fan treatment wasn’t overly abusive. In 10:25 of ice time, he had just one of the B’s 67 shots taken.
“I thought Jake was OK,” said Sacco.
For the second time in as many games, the B’s went into the third period with a 1-0 deficit. And for the second straight game, they evened it up on the power play.
This time the equalizer came on a 5-on-3 at 6:20, a one-timer from David Pastrnak that finally beat Nedeljkovic, a blast beating the Wings’ netminder off a feed from Hall to tie it at 1-1.
But with a delayed call coming up on Mike Reilly, the Wings took the lead again with 8:27 left in the third period. Reilly thought he was slew-footed by Michael Rasmussen and got up angry, cross-checking Rasmussen and earning the penalty. Detroit stayed on the attack and, with the extra skater on the ice, Staal — one of the Wings in the box for Pastrnak’s goal — was able to skate in for a big rebound and score over a sprawling Linus Ullmark to make 2-1.
It was only a one-goal deficit but, considering what it took for the B’s to score their goal, it seemed insurmountable. As it turned out, it was.
After a scoreless first period, the B’s appeared to be taking control of the game early in the second period when a neutral zone mishap led to a 1-0 lead for Detroit at 5:03. Charlie Coyle tried to make a pass through the middle of the ice but his attempt went off Filip Zadina’s skate and right to Pius Suter, who had just changed onto the ice. Suter gave it right back to Zadina, who was able to gain a step on Coyle and Derek Forbort, cut across the top of the crease and beat Ullmark with a backhander.
With a few more grumbles from the crowd than usual, the B’s went back to work, spending much more time in the offensive zone than in their own, but with little success, thanks to good initial stops by Nedeljkovic and fairly decent coverage by the Detroit skaters. The B’s needed to do a better job of forcing the issue in the slot and crease areas to get to loose pucks.
And though they finally did get on the board on the two-man advantage, they never did solve that issue. In the end, the B’s could tip their caps to Nedeljkovic, but they knew they didn’t test him enough.
