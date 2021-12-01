Mastrodonato: Revs playoff stinker a missed opportunity to win over Boston sports fans

FOXBORO — The pressure was too much.

Or maybe it was the 23-day layoff between games, a poisonous drink disguised as a gift by the MLS schedule-makers.

Whatever it was, the New England Revolution missed a golden opportunity to win over some Boston sports fans when it counted.

With more than 25,000 on hand at Gillette Stadium for the Revs’ first home playoff game since 2014, the Revs put up a stinker on Tuesday night. They were sloppy, outclassed and perhaps outmanaged by a lesser team in New York City FC, which won in penalty kicks to end the Revs’ historic season.

When it was all over, the crowd looked stunned. Most fans stood still at their seats for several minutes after Alexander Callens buried the final penalty kick past the Revs’ MLS goalie of the year, Matt Turner, as the final blow.

This was the Revs’ chance and they missed it.

For all the good things that happened for the Revs in 2021, for the accolades they collected, the stars they developed and the fans they might’ve won over, the Revs missed a golden opportunity to put themselves into the spotlight of the ultra-competitive Boston sports scene.

The regular season is important, but seasons that end in the first round of the playoffs are rarely considered a success in this town. The Revs know that.

And now we’re back to the question that continues to go unanswered: when will Boston turn its eyes more assertively in the direction of Robert Kraft’s sporting stepchild? Will it take a stadium in Boston to make it happen or can Kraft put together a product that sells itself 20 miles away?

The Revs tried with an international superstar, luring Jermaine Jones from Germany and bringing him to New England in 2014, when the Revs made it to the MLS Cup finals but lost to the L.A. Galaxy.

They tried with the best coach in MLS history, Bruce Arena, who replaced Brad Friedel in 2019 and has turned the Revs into an instant contender.

They tried with three designated players and went 3-for-3 in successful signings in Carles Gil from Spain, Adam Buksa from Poland and Gustavo Bou from Argentina.

They even drafted and developed their own stars, including Tajon Buchanan, a first-round draft pick out of Syracuse University whose deftness on the pitch is as silky as David Pastrnak is on the ice. Buchanan was so good in his time in New England that he will now transfer to Belgium, where he’ll begin his international career for the first division Club Brugge.

This was the team that could have stolen the hearts of even the most hardened Boston sports fan.

Instead, it showed up on Tuesday night and struggled to get anything going.

NYCFC had a clear plan: smother Gil and Buchanan with physical force.

Gil made an impact in the first 10 minutes, when he sent several crosses into the box, including one that found the head of Buksa for a dreamy goal that tied the game, 1-1.

But Gil was rarely seen for the duration of the game.

“I think the referee really struggled to control the game,” Arena said. “There was a lot of fouling. They did a good job disrupting us most of the night with the fouls. The referee for some reason wasn’t aware that Carles Gil was fouled probably 10 times in this game.”

Buchanan, who often flies around the field with creative freedom typically reserved for more experienced veterans, was tackled over and over by two or three NYFC players. He committed fouls and got fouled every other minute, it seemed. And until he found the ball on his foot in the 118th minute and buried a one-timer into the net to tie the game and send it to penalty kicks, Buchanan had played perhaps his worst game in a Revs uniform.

“He was a little frustrated,” Arena said. “He hung in there.”

The Revs finished with just 43% possession.

In truth, they were lucky to make it to penalty kicks. NYCFC had chances upon chances in front of Turner, who also suits up for the United States National Team, but couldn’t convert.

Afterwards, Arena said he was disappointed, but the MLS Coach of the Year was largely stoic.

He also admitted something noteworthy: the Revs, who set the MLS record with 73 points this season, maybe “played over our heads a little bit” this year.

“It was a good year,” he added. “We don’t have the best roster in the league. It has to get a little bit better for sure. But if you look at the year on the whole, it was a really good year. Certainly we would’ve liked to win the MLS Cup.”

The Revs tried to avoid blaming the 23-day layoff between matches, but it wasn’t easy.

Asked if it affected his club, Arena said, “Possibly a little bit, but certainly not an excuse.”

It was a magical ride for Arena’s squad. It just ended too soon.