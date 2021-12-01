Bitcoin
Mortgage Loan Officer Training: 10 Helpful Tips That Can Instantly Boost Your Income
Well here they are… 10 mortgage loan officer training tips to improve efficiency and increase revenue. These tips have made me hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years and I’m confident they will do the same for you:
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #1:
Only use a few lenders
Depending on your niche, all you really need is a few good lenders. With a portfolio of about five lenders, you can handle all credit grades and even special programs like stated, no doc and 100% financing.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #2:
Read your lender’s guidelines to build an intimate knowledge of their products and procedures – THIS IS A MUST!!! (And easy to do if you only use a few lenders.) Don’t rely on lender reps to tell you about their guidelines. They are human and can make mistakes just like the rest of us.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #3:
Send gifts to your appraiser, title agents, and underwriters to gain favor. This is a great way to build relationships with the people you rely on to do business. Look for a reason to send these people a thank you card along with a gift. This is another good reason to use only a few good lenders.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #4:
Define your market
What loans will you do and what loans will you not touch? You can and will cause yourself undue heartache if you agree to take a loan that is outside of your market. For instance, I refused to even look at a loan unless the borrowers had a credit score of 580 or higher. If an applicant has a credit score less than 580, I referred them to my loan officer partner and split the commissions.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #5:
Specialize
Find a niche. Specialists always make more than generalists. Everyone does purchase loans on single family houses. What if you became the expert in your area on financing investment properties, construction loans, or VA loans? With some work and dedication you could become the mortgage lending “guru” for your niche and monopolize your marketplace.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #6:
Location, location, location
If you can: Keep a frig in your office, place a copier close to your assistant’s desk, and have your computer printer right next to your desk. This will save loads of time walking around the office. It will also keep your assistants focused. Sometimes it’s hard to walk through an office without falling into several casual conversations that can lower your team’s production.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #7:
Get all documentation up front
I believe in getting every piece of documentation I could possibly need right up front. That way if a problem arises you have a greater chance of being able to fix the problem on your own without bothering the borrowers.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #8:
Only the necessities
Just because you collect extra documentation, doesn’t mean you have to use it. Don’t submit extra paperwork to your processor or to underwriting. It could open a can of worms you don’t want opened. Only turn in exactly what’s need to fund the loan – nothing more or less.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #9:
Sandwich technique
At some point you’ll need to contact a borrower during the loan process and ask for more information. When this situation arises, try using the sandwich technique:
Re-establish rapport
Make your request: “Oh by the way I need___. When can you fax it to me?”
Continue rapport building dialog.
Say goodbye and politely get off the phone.
If you have a difficult borrower, this works like a charm to diminish their anxiety level.
Mortgage Loan Officer Training Tip #10:
Testimonials
Get testimonials from everyone. They are great marketing tools for your business. Use them to target your client’s CPA, HR manager at work, real estate agent and financial planner to establish a referral relationship.
There you have it. Incorporate these ideas into your mortgage business and see how they impact your bottom line.
By the way, if you would like to get another 13 mortgage loan officer training tips that can instantly boost your income by $5,000 per month, visit:
www.Mortgage-Leads-Generator.com/a/13tips.htm
Please feel free to reprint this article as long as the resource box is left intact and all links are hyperlinked.
How Supreme Can Make Millions Through NFTs
Supreme – the ultra-trendy brand. NFTs – a concept that most do not have a grasp of but is bound to be the future for buying and trading art and basically anything digital. Both Supreme and NFTs can benefit one another. The ability to buy Supreme’s digital content through NFTs would be a surefire way to get everyone to know, talk about and want NFTs even more than they do now. But for Supreme, the stakes are higher. NFTs can be a multi-million dollar opportunity for Supreme, creating a secondary market for the company.
Sounds far-fetched? Well, it doesn’t have to be. First, a quick briefing on NFTs. NFTs are non-fungible tokens that are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain. This digital content isn’t limited to digital art and can extend to images of physical objects, video game skins, GIFs, Tweets, virtual real estate and more. NFTs are non-fungible, so unlike fungible assets, like Bitcoin, they are unique and not mutually exchangeable. No two NFTs are the same. Once you own an NFT you are the sole owner.
One of the appeals of Supreme has been exclusivity and unparalleled creativity. Everybody wants Supreme’s latest drops, but there are only limited numbers of certain Supreme products. People have waited in line for days to get their hands on Supreme merch. So, there is no reason to believe that people wouldn’t jump on the opportunity to buy Supreme’s NFTs, especially if that means they will be the sole owner of that specific Supreme digital product. And there is no reason why Supreme shouldn’t jump on the opportunity to capitalize on NFTs. The NFT market rose to USD 2.5bn in the first half of 2021, and it just keeps growing and growing. With its unparalleled creative direction, Supreme could create merchandise like digital art and videos that would be coveted by thousands of people.
Luckily, the marriage between Supreme and NFTs could happen very soon thanks to NFT marketplaces like Spores Network that align with its branding and vision. Spores Network believes that the decentralization of ownership and burgeoning metaverse will uniquely bridge our digital and physical lives. Their mission is to create an NFT ecosystem that is creator-centric, community-driven, and borderless. Spore’s unique twist on the NFT marketplace is that they function as a media company that leverages an NFT marketplace and game publishing platform to activate content creators in art, games and entertainment.
Supreme’s capitalization of NFTs could change the future of the company and the future of how NFTs are perceived. For Supreme — and all of us — it would be best if this union happens sooner rather than later.
Education Loans – Fulfill Your Educational Dreams
Education is an important factor that helps us to shape our career. For anyone to have a bright future education is very important. It helps in over all development of an individual who can serve his needs and requirement in a better way. If you are well educated then you can be employed easily and earn your livelihood. But quality education may not be possible for everyone as they might not be financially sound enough to support their needs. In such case you can easily depend on education loans and fulfill your educational needs conveniently.
Education loans can be obtained in secured and unsecured forms easily. If you can promise your valuable asst like car, property and valuable documents as security then you can apply for secured education loans. However if you can not pledge or don’t have anything to pledge then you can apply for unsecured education loans.
The loan amount of education loans depends on the course that you want to pursue. You can borrow anything according to your course fee. The repayment of these loans is convenient as you can start the repayment after completion of your course. Sometimes you are allowed a break of 6-9 months so that you can search a job meanwhile.
Education loans carry lower interest rates so that students can repay the loan easily after the course completion. You can join professional course, go for graduate and post graduate courses as per your requirements.
If you are suffering from bad credit records like CCJs, IVA, arrears, defaults, missed payments and bankruptcy then also you can apply for education loans. Now bad credit holders need not feel disappointed.
Now the application has been made much easier as you can apply for education loans online. Online processing is faster and free from formalities. You can also fetch a lucrative deal by comparing various loan quotes.
Cardano’s Next Big Thing: Genius Yield’s Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO)
Genius Yield is launching its ISPO: Stake your ADA, Support new projects and Obtain the new project’s tokens
Genius Yield is a DeFi asset management solution implemented on the Cardano blockchain to provide superior yield optimization and high returns to users. Genius Yield has developed an AI-powered Smart Liquidity Management protocol that algorithmically automates asset allocation to maximize users’ annual percentage yield (APYs) while minimizing risk exposure.
High capital efficiency is achieved by leveraging a concentrated liquidity DEX, similar in functionality to Uniswap V3, but completely redesigned from the ground up to fully benefit from Cardano’s UTXO-based ledger.
While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming for most users. Genius Yield is an all-in-one solution that enables users to benefit from advanced algorithmic trading strategies within an intuitive, hassle-free, and secure platform.
Mission
Genius Yield was designed to address the complexity of navigating yield opportunities in DeFi. Its mission is to democratize DeFi for everyone by providing best-in-class automated liquidity management, powered by AI.
In the spirit of financial inclusion, the platform was created to cater to both sophisticated and novice DeFi users. At Genius Yield, we believe knowledge is power. This is why we created the Genius Academy, a community-driven educational and mentorship platform that teaches DeFi concepts and supports everyone in their journey towards financial freedom.
What is an ISPO?
An ISPO is a revolutionary new fundraising mechanism that is more fair, inclusive, secure. It is a unique and inclusive financing tool that allows the community to support their favorite project without investing their own assets but instead leveraging Cardano’s native reward incentive structure.
How can you delegate ADA to earn GENS tokens? By participating in the ISPO, the Cardano community can support Genius Yield’s development, while earning GENS protocol tokens. To do so, users must use their wallets to delegate their ADA to Genius Yield’s stake pool (e.g. Yoroi and Daedalus).
An ISPO is a good way for DeFi initiatives to distribute tokens in a fair and decentralized manner while also gaining community support. It poses no danger to delegators since, unlike an IDO, they do not have to spend their ADA to obtain protocol tokens.
Furthermore, because of its superior and unique Proof-of-Stake design, ISPOs are only available on the Cardano blockchain. Genius Yield is devoted to fully utilizing Cardano’s protocol, including a rigorous and UTXO-first approach to product design and development.
We at Genius Yield believe that ISPOs has the potential to reignite the ecosystem of PoS blockchains by providing benefits to all parties involved. Because most members of the crypto community have seen the many hollow promises of the 2017–2018 ICO era, risks associated with IODs, the new ISPO model has a chance to earn their trust.
As more crypto projects turn to ISPOs for funding, investors will be able to support the projects they care about without fear of losing money.
Genius Yield ISPO basics
- Start date: December 15th, 2021
- End date: June 15th, 2022
- $GENS Rewards: 10 Million GENS
- Running for 36 Epoch (1 epoch = 5 days)
- Accumulated $GENS rewards will be airdropped to the delegator’s wallet after at the Token Genesis Event (time of minting).
The Daedalus or Yoroi wallets allow ADA holders to delegate their funds to a stake pool in exchange for staking rewards. To participate in the ISPO you will simply need to delegate to Genius Yield’s’ stake pools. In return, you will be rewarded with GENS tokens based on the amount of ADA staked and the length of staking. For more details see our ISPO documentation.
