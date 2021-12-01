Celebrities
Rihanna Slays In Plunging White Mini Dress & Blazer As She Accepts National Hero Award In Barbados
National hero Rihanna stunned in a white mini dress and blazer at a ceremony for her National Hero Award in Barbados.
Rihanna stunned in a white mini dress and blazer as she received an insignia for her National Hero Award in her native Barbados on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The singer and entrepreneur, 33, was named Barbados’ 11th national hero by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, simultaneously breaking barriers as she became the second woman to receive the honor.
The ceremony at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown was part of Barbados celebrating cutting ties with the United Kingdom, removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and becoming a republic. With nearly 400 years of British rule in the rearview, Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados prior to her move to the U.S., was honored by the republic and new President Sandra Mason on Monday, Nov. 29.
Prime Minister Mottley delivered apt remarks as the singer received her award, incorporating lyrics from her hit song “Diamonds.” She said at the ceremony, “Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation.”
In another ceremony on Tuesday, Rihanna was awarded with a medal and delivered a brief speech to the crowds. “This is a day that I will never, ever forget,” she said, per USA Today. “It’s also a day that I never saw coming. I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in.”
Political leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony on Monday. In his speech, the royal, 73, denounced Britain’s legacy of colonialism and slavery within the republic. “From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude,” he said, per PEOPLE.
The prince continued, “Emancipation, self-government and independence were your way-points. Freedom, justice and self-determination have been your guides. Your long journey has brought you to this moment, not as your destination, but as a vantage point from which to survey a new horizon.” Queen Elizabeth sent her congratulations to the new republic in an Instagram post shared on Monday.
“On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first President of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians,” the post read. “I first visited your beautiful country on the eve of independence in early 1966, and I am very pleased that my son is with you today. Since then, the people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart.”
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Bikini & Makes Out With Travis Barker In Hot New PDA Photo
Kourtney Kardashian & fiancé Travis Barker are up to their famous PDA ways with a new hot & heavy photo in the pool.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heating up Instagram again with a new PDA pic! In the hot and heavy snap, Kourtney, 42, rocked a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini top and matching bottom, sitting on the edge of her pool as hubby-to-be Travis, 45, put his arms around her hips and went in for a kiss. For his part, the Blink-182 drummer showed off his numerous tattoos and wore a black trucker hat as the pair got cozy against the California sunset. Kourt simply captioned the post “life with you” as she enjoyed a smooch from her fiancé.
Fans are familiar with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her rocker beau’s tendency to pack on the PDA. Just recently, in Kourtney’s daughter Penelope‘s TikTok, the newly engaged pair danced to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with the 9-year-old and hugged in background after twirling around to helicopter sounds.
They also shared moments from their recent Mexico trip on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach, captioning the photo “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”
In addition to the vacation photos, Kourtney also shared her love for Travis by gifting him his “dream car” for his birthday: a $70,000 black Buick. Travis thanked his “dream girl,” with a series of photos on Instagram. Moreover, Kourtney posted a sweet pic of the two to her Instagram, writing, “I f—ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”
In the photos, the future husband-and-wife got close in a series of shots that seemed to be backstage of one of Travis’ performances, with him bare-chested with a red beanie and matching red jeans and Kourt in a black Guns N’ Roses t-shirt and black pants. “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything,” Travis wrote in the comment section. “I LOVE YOU.”
Kim Kardashian & Ex Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Tribute In Miami — Photo
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited in Miami for a Louis Vuitton show dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, bringing along daughter North for the tribute.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited at a Louis Vuitton tribute show honoring late artistic director of menswear Virgil Abloh. A prolific fashion designer who also founded the haute streetwear label Off-White, Virgil died on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The luxury brand dedicated its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show to the trailblazer in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30, drawing in big names like Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Joe Jonas, and more.
Kim, Kanye, and North at the LV “Virgil Was Here” tribute show pic.twitter.com/47WGOAl0sS
— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 30, 2021
At the tribute show on Tuesday, exes Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, made it a family affair, bringing along eldest daughter North, 8. The couple, who separated in February after nearly seven years of marriage, also share children Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together.
The exes have been mourning the loss of the late designer, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Kanye’s. (Virgil previously served as a creative director for the rapper’s creative agency, Donda, and has collaborated with him on album covers, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.) Kanye paid tribute to the designer during a recent Sunday Service, having his choir perform a cover of Adele‘s “Easy on Me” in his memory.
On Instagram on Nov. 29, Kim shared a series of photos of the late designer and penned her own tribute. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon?” she wrote. “I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often.”
She continued, “You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. . . We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did.”
Porsha Williams Recalls How ‘Predator’ R. Kelly ‘Mentally Abused’ Her: I ‘Didn’t Love Myself’
In a recent interview, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Porsha Williams opened up about meeting R. Kelly in her twenties and how he became a ‘predator’ in her life with mental abuse.
Porsha Williams, 40, got candid in a new interview about her turbulent past with R. Kelly, 54, whom she met when she was 25. In a Nov. 30 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Porsha detailed why, when numerous women came forward with abuse accusations against the R&B singer, she also decided to speak up.
“You know, putting R. Kelly’s name in [my book, The Pursuit of Porsha], because some people I named, some people I didn’t name, and putting his name in the book is just putting a name to another face that I had already encountered before,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said. “He had just been one of the men who was a predator in my life, who had taken advantage of me and mentally abused me in my life. So I saw him no different than those same men.”
The mother to Pilar, 2, continued by reflecting on why she endured such treatment from R. Kelly and other men. “That same darkness, the same treatment, [those men] faced and met the same Porsha who didn’t know her self worth. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t see who I was in those situations,” she shared. “You know, I was a grown woman. I had a penthouse in Buckhead, I had my own business. I wasn’t your usual so-called victim. But because as a young woman, I did not value who I was, that’s how I got myself into those situations.”
Porsha also opened up about her relationship with R. Kelly in a Nov. 17 interview with People, saying how she wanted to “help anyone who’s been hurt by him,” adding that she wanted investigators to know her experience wit the singer, who was convicted of sex-trafficking and racketeering on Sept. 27. The former RHOA star shared how it was difficult to open up about the experience in her memoir, adding that she hesitated to tell her mom about it as well.
“I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way,” she told the outlet. “I don’t want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself.”
