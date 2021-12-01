News
Teen suspects in Hinkley High School shooting charged as adults
Three teen suspects have been charged as adults in the parking lot shooting at Hinkley High School that sent three students to the hospital.
The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Tuesday in connection to the Nov. 19 shooting, according to a DA’s news release. All three 16-year-old suspects face multiple felony charges.
Larry Renee Jefferson, Dalen Lenale Brewer and Diego Flores have been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault, second degree-assault, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Jefferson faces the felony charge of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime, the release said. Jefferson and Brewer have status conference hearings scheduled in court on Dec. 15. A status conference hearing is scheduled for Flores on March 7. All three suspects face two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers as part of the charges.
The Hinkley students who were shot are both 17, a male and a female, and an APS Avenues student is a 16-year-old male, according to authorities.
A school security officer returned fire when the shooting started around noon, police said, and applied a tourniquet to one of the wounded students. One of the three was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the other two were “self-transported.” The shooting stemmed from a fight in the school’s parking lot.
News
2021 Mountain West all-conference football teams: CSU Rams, Air Force land two apiece on first team
Air Force and Colorado State each landed two players on the Mountain West all-conference football first team, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Rams were represented by senior tight end Trey McBride and senior defensive lineman Scott Patchan, while the Falcons featured junior running back Brad Roberts and senior offensive lineman Hawk Wimmer.
Wyoming senior linebacker Chad Muma, who was a standout at Legend High School in Parker, was also a first-team selection.
Among those making the second team include Colorado State senior punter Ryan Stonehouse and Air Force senior defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and junior linebacker Vince Sanford.
Nevada junior quarterback Carson Strong was named the offensive player of the year. San Diego State junior defensive lineman Cameron Thomas received defensive player of the year honors. San Diego State’s Brady Hoke was named the Mountain West coach of the year.
Here’s a look at the Mountain West’s awards and all-conference teams:
Individual honors
Offensive player of the year: Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada
Defensive player of the year: Cameron Thomas, Jr., DL, San Diego State
Special teams player of the year: Matt Araiza, Jr., P/PK, San Diego State
Freshman of the year: Cameron Friel, QB, UNLV
Coach of the year: Brady Hoke, San Diego State
2021 All-Mountain West football first team
Offense
- QB: Carson Strong, Jr., Nevada
- WR: Khalil Shakir, Sr., Boise State
- WR: Romeo Doubs, Sr., Nevada
- WR: Deven Thompkins, Sr., Utah State
- RB: Brad Roberts, Jr., Air Force
- RB: Charles Williams, Sr., UNLV
- TE: Trey McBride, Sr., Colorado State
- OL: Hawk Wimmer, Sr., Air Force
- OL: John Ojukwu, Sr., Boise State
- OL: Alex Akingbulu, Sr., Fresno State
- OL: William Dunkle, Jr., San Diego State
- OL: Zachary Thomas, Sr., San Diego State
- PK: Jonah Dalmas, So., Boise State
- KR: Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State
Defense
- DL: Scott Patchan, Sr., Colorado State
- DL: Tristan Nichols, Sr., Nevada
- DL: Cameron Thomas, Jr., San Diego State
- DL: Viliami Fehoko, Jr., San José State
- LB: Darius Muasau, Jr., Hawai‘i
- LB: Caden McDonald, Sr., San Diego State
- LB: Kyle Harmon, Sr., San José State
- LB: Chad Muma, Sr., Wyoming
- DB: Evan Williams, Jr., Fresno State
- DB: Khoury Bethley, Sr., Hawai‘i
- DB: Patrick McMorris, Jr., San Diego State
- DB: Trenton Thompson, Sr., San Diego State
- P: Matt Araiza, Jr., San Diego State
- PR: Romeo Doubs, Sr., Nevada
2021 All-Mountain West football second team
Offense
- QB: Jake Haener, Sr., Fresno State
- WR: Jalen Cropper, Jr., Fresno State
- WR: Calvin Turner, Sr., Hawai‘i
- WR: Isaiah Neyor, So., Wyoming
- RB: Greg Bell, Sr., San Diego State
- RB: Xazavian Valladay, Sr., Wyoming
- TE: Cole Turner, Sr., Nevada
- OL: Ben Dooley, So., Boise State
- OL: Jake Stetz, Sr., Boise State
- OL: Aaron Frost, Sr., Nevada
- OL: Jack Snyder, Sr., San José State
- OL: Keegan Cryder, Sr., Wyoming
- PK: Matt Araiza, Jr., San Diego State
- KR: Savon Scarver, Sr., Utah State
Defense
- DL: Jordan Jackson, Sr., Air Force
- DL: Scott Matlock, Jr., Boise State
- DL: David Perales, Sr., Fresno State
- DL: Keshawn Banks, Sr., San Diego State
- LB: Vince Sanford, Jr., Air Force
- LB: Daiyan Henley, Sr., Nevada
- LB: Jacoby Windmon, Jr., UNLV
- LB: Justin Rice, Sr., Utah State
- DB: JL Skinner, Jr., Boise State
- DB: Cortez Davis, Sr., Hawai‘i
- DB: Tayler Hawkins, Sr., San Diego State
- DB: C.J. Coldon, Jr., Wyoming
- P: Ryan Stonehouse, Sr., Colorado State
- PR: Stefan Cobbs, Jr., Boise State
News
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman testified on Tuesday that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sometimes present when the witness, then just 14, had sexual interactions with the financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The witness, using the pseudonym “Jane,” was the first of four alleged victims expected to testify against Maxwell at a New York City trial where she is charged with recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004.
A prosecutor began by asking the woman how old she was when she had “sexual contact” with Epstein.
“Fourteen years old,” she responded in a quiet voice.
She also was asked if there was ever anyone else in the room when there was sexual contact.
“Ghislaine Maxwell,” she replied.
The testimony was expected to continue throughout the day and into Wednesday.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. One of her lawyers said in an opening statement Monday that she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein, who killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
Earlier Tuesday, a former pilot for Epstein testified that he never saw evidence of sexual activity on planes as he flew his boss and others — including a prince and ex-presidents — for nearly three decades.
Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., the trial’s first witness, was responding to questions by a defense lawyer when he acknowledged that he never encountered sexual activity aboard two jets he piloted for roughly 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019.
He said he stayed in the cockpit for the majority of flights, but would sometimes emerge to go to the bathroom or get coffee.
Although he was called as a witness by the government, Visoski’s testimony seemed to aid the defense of Maxwell as he answered questions posed by Maxwell attorney Christian Everdell about what he saw when he straightened up the aircraft after a flight.
Visoski didn’t hesitate when Everdell asked him if he ever saw sexual activity when he went for coffee or found sex toys when he cleaned up.
“Never,” the pilot answered to both questions. He said he never saw used condoms either.
And when he was asked if he ever saw sex acts with underage females, he answered: “Absolutely not.”
The pilot said Epstein never warned him to stay in the cockpit during flights and also encouraged him to use a bathroom near the rear of the plane that would require him to walk past the plane’s couches.
He said he never saw any children on his planes who were not accompanied by their parents.
When Everdell asked him about a teenager who prosecutors say was sexually abused by Epstein before she became an adult, Visoski said he believed she was “mature” when he was introduced to her.
He also acknowledged that Clinton was a passenger on a few flights in the 2000s and he had piloted planes with Britain’s Prince Andrew, the late U.S. Sen. John Glenn of Ohio — the first American to orbit Earth — and former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, “more than once.”
Visoski said Epstein gave him 40 acres of land to build a house on the financier’s New Mexico property and paid for his daughters’ college education.
Epstein’s plane was derisively nicknamed “The Lolita Express” by some in the media after allegations emerged that he had used it to fly teenage girls to his private island, his New Mexico ranch and his New York City townhouse.
Maxwell, 59, traveled for decades in circles that put her in contact with accomplished and wealthy people before her July 2020 arrest.
Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey where Maxwell stood in the hierarchy of Epstein’s world, Visoski said Maxwell “was the Number 2.” He added that “Epstein was the big Number 1.”
The testimony supports what Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors in her opening statement Monday when she said Epstein and Maxwell were “partners in crime.”
Pomerantz said Maxwell recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and one of her lawyers said in an opening statement Monday that she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein, who killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
Visoski testified briefly on Monday before beginning Tuesday on the witness stand.
News
Spire bills to rise about $14 monthly in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Spire customers in Missouri are about to see a hike in their natural gas bills starting November 30. The rise in rates will be for both Spire East and West customers.
Spire East residential customers will see a 22 cent increase per therm while Spire West will see a 39 cent increase per therm. Spire East serves customers in St. Louis and Spire West serves people on the Kansas City side of the state.
A Spire spokesperson said on average, that will be a $14.52 increase for Spire East customers. It will be more for Spire West customers with an average increase of $24.36.
Spire says the price increase is two-fold. The rise is in part to the cost of natural gas during last February’s Polar Vortex and the overall rise of natural gas costs.
Spire said the Public Service Commission has also allowed the utility to spread the cost over a three-year period. A Spire spokesperson also stressed that the utility doesn’t make money from the cost of natural gas. The hike is to cover the cost of the increase.
The utility said the Spire STL pipeline is why the increase is less for customers in the eastern part of Missouri. Spire said during last year’s Polar Vortex it was able to tap into natural gas from the northeast but on the western side of the state, it had to rely on gas from the south.
The rise in natural gas prices comes as Spire is waiting to learn if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will extend the company’s emergency certificate past December 13.
Back in June, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the approval for the 65-mile long pipeline in 2018 was unlawful, leaving some customers worried about the future.
In October, Spire asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to keep operating to no avail. The court ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts” of the pipeline. The court also questioned the pipeline’s necessity.
Suggest a Correction
Teen suspects in Hinkley High School shooting charged as adults
BeyHive Blessings: Beyoncé Enlists Her Precious Princesses Blue Ivy & Rumi For ‘Halls Of Ivy’ IVY PARK X ADIDAS Ad
2021 Mountain West all-conference football teams: CSU Rams, Air Force land two apiece on first team
‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Finale Preview: Ryker Confronts Bruce After His Arrest
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Job Openings: NeNe Leakes reportedly having trouble keeping cooks
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos
Spire bills to rise about $14 monthly in St. Louis area
#Insecure: Issa Steph Curry’d Baby Elijah, Sparta-Kicked Condola To Hell & Continued Her Awkward Somethingship With Nathan In Enjoyably Random Episode
Three key things the Dolphins are doing up front defensively during four-game winning streak
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to2 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News3 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub