Beauty
The Top 4 Ways to Get Whiter, Brighter Teeth
You have to admit it, getting whiter teeth is very important to have a good impression to other people. Having bright, white teeth will sure help you land your dream job and it would make the people around you seem nicer towards you. Here are the top four ways to achieve brighter and whiter teeth.
1. Bleaching – do not worry, the bleach that is used in this procedure is not like those that are used to whiten clothes. This bleach is dental bleach that is used to whiten you teeth. This procedure is done in dental office and is very quick to perform especially if the dentist is an expert. It can be finished in less than an hour. But the downside of this operation is that it is very expensive. But in spite of the fact that it is expensive, many people are choosing this procedure because it saves them time and effort to whiten their teeth.
2. Whitening Gels – teeth whitening gels are commonly used with trays that help the whitening agent to seep into the teeth. There are two types of teeth whitening gels and trays. You can buy over the counter gels and trays, and you can go to your dentist and purchase custom made trays and gels. It is important to know the difference between these gels and trays. Gels and trays from your dentist are more preferred in getting whiter teeth. It does its job faster compared to over the counter gels because it has stronger whitening agent. Trays that come from dentist are custom made to fit your teeth, compared to over the counter trays which is generic in size and can cause irritation of the gums.
3. Strips – whitening strips are becoming a popular way to get those white teeth. It is affordable, easy to use, and is effective. Although it takes more time for the whitening strips to do its job, it delivers the same results. There are many kinds of teeth whitening strips that are available today, and they have different bleaching agent strengths. Stronger bleaching agents whitens your teeth faster the weaker ones. You can ask your dentist to know the best bleaching agent strength for you.
4. Toothpastes – there are many types of toothpaste that promises to make your teeth whiter and stronger. These are different than regular toothpaste that is available today. These toothpastes are specifically designed to whiten your teeth. It usually contains chemicals, abrasives and other agents that remove stains on the surface of the teeth. Everyday use is sometimes needed to achieve desired results.
In conclusion, getting whiter teeth today is easier compared to 20 years ago. There are many different types of teeth whitening products today that are both effective and safe to use. It is advisable to consult your dentist before buying and using any teeth whitening products. They know the best products and can help you in choosing the products that best suits you. Just remember that is good to be always on the safe side especially when it comes to your health.
Beauty
Conair vs BaByliss Hair Dryer – Which Is The Best Ionic Tourmaline Hair Dryer?
Both companies make affordable ionic tourmaline hair dryers but the Conair Infiniti is a lot cheaper than the BaByliss PRO TT (Carrera 2) Tourmaline 3000. So, does this make Conair the better buy, or does the BaByliss cost more because it delivers more? Here’s what you get and don’t get with both dryers.
If you looking to replace your old blow dryer then be sure to but one than is ionic and features both ceramic and tourmaline components. Basically, traditional dryers produce lots of positive ions that are extremely bad for your hair, whereas ionic dryers produce negative ions that help seal the cuticle and lock in moisture in the hair shaft. Negative ions also break down water droplets into much smaller droplets that evaporate quickly and can even be absorbed into your hair, meaning you get quicker drying times with less damaged hair that looks shinier and feels healthier.
Ceramic is used for the heating element as it produces even heat distribution and is also self regulating so the heat stays at the desired temperature. Ceramic also produces infrared heat that dries hair from the inside out thereby helping to reduce heat damage.
Tourmaline is a precious stone that naturally emits lots of negative ions. When incorporated into the dryers components you get the maximum possible amount of negative ions.
The Conair hair dryer (Infiniti Professional Tourmaline Ionic Styler) retails at nearly half the cost of the BaByliss and is very value for the money. Despite being cheaper than most other brands, you get a professional 1875 watt motor which compares favorably to the 1900 watt motor that comes with the BaByliss. Apart from price it outscores its competitor in as much as you not only get a concentrator but also a tourmaline ceramic diffuser – the BaByliss Carrera 2 does not come with a diffuser.
However the BaByliss hair dryer does come with more heat/speed settings – 3 heat and 3 speed compared to 3 heat and 2 speed settings of the Conair (both come with a cool shot button).
Cord length can be an important consideration and again the BaByliss outscores its competitor as it comes with a generous 9′ cord compared to only 7′.
Another very important point to consider when buying a blow dryer is how much it weighs. Using one can become very tiring so it’s important to find a lightweight model. The Conair Infiniti weighs a hefty 3.45 lbs but the BaByliss only weighs 1.26 lbs. Again, this makes the Carrera a clear winner.
If how an appliance looks is important to you, rest assured that both are very stylish and sleek in appearance and won’t disgrace your vanity unit.
In conclusion, the Conair hair dryer is a great buy if you’re on a budget and don’t require a third speed setting and don’t mind it being a little on the heavy side. However, there’s no doubting that the BaByliss hair dryer nudges its competitor into second place and it’s really worth spending that bit extra.
Beauty
Keratosis Pilaris On Face – Saving Face
Although keratosis pilaris is not a condition that would likely lead to any other serious ailments and diseases, it could be embarrassing to have such bumpy skin on the face. This skin condition is largely considered to be cosmetic in nature. Keratosis pilaris on face parts is very difficult to hide. It might just be vanity but the embarrassment that having such a skin condition on the face could affect a person’s self-confidence and self-esteem. If your keratosis pilaris appears on your face, there are a number of ways by which you could improve the appearance of your skin and save face.
Keratosis pilaris on face parts is called keratosis pilaris rubra faceii. This kind of keratosis pilaris looks like acne. These small bumps on the skin are conical papules caused by keratinization. Usually found on the cheeks, these conical papules, also referred to as folliculocentric papules, appear as small patches of bumpy skin. Such skin condition often comes with redness and inflammation. One similar skin condition that is also suspected when keratosis pilaris rubra faceii is observed is roscaeca. Unlike acne, this skin condition is largely caused by keratin plugs rather than bacteria. As such, acne treatments will not likely rid your face of the small bumpy patches of keratosis pilaris.
Just like keratosis pilaris found in any other part of the body, there are natural remedies that would work well in improving skin appearance. Although experts have not yet found a permanent cure for this skin condition, there are a number of ways by which the appearance of small bumpy patches could be diminished. The basic rule in treating keratosis pilaris is to cleanse the skin twice a day, exfoliate once a day, and moisturize for most of the day.
Cleanse the face twice a day with a mild facial wash. Note that the skin on the face is much more sensitive than those of other parts of the body. There are times when pilaris is not easily noticeable in the upper arms or the thighs. Those that appear on the face, however, are usually red and inflamed. You should take care to use only the mildest and gentles cleansing products around. Choose those soaps that are free of harsh chemicals that could irritate the skin more. Be careful also not to wash too much. Twice a day is just about reasonable enough to prevent further drying of the facial skin.
Exfoliating the skin, again using gentle products, should be your next step. This step cleans away the dirt and impurities that are clogging the pores and are causing the papule formation, the skin irritation, and the skin inflammation. While this would not completely erase the presence of these small bumpy patches of skin, it would at least help diminish the size of the bumps and ease the inflammation quite a bit.
Lastly, keeping the skin moisturized is another one of the things you can do to improve the appearance of your pilaris. Drinking lots of water is perhaps the best way to ensure that your face, and your entire body is hydrated enough. Other ways by which you can keep your face moisturized is to use creams or lotions that contain powerful emollients, and soaking in bath water infused with a few tablespoons of Vitamin E oil.
Beauty
Teeth Cleaning and Its Effects
Methods of teeth cleaning
Bleaching is the best method used by cosmetic dentist to improve look of teeth. The teeth become white by repeated use of bleach. It is part of cosmetic applications and different dentist may use different products for dental cleaning. In these days mostly dentist use bleaching powder but before use they explain the details of use and method of use to patients.
With bleaching Miami Cosmetic Dentistry dentist believes the teeth can be whitened and stains can be removed. To make teeth white decolorization of teeth takes place. The teeth become white and glow due to repeated use of bleaching powder.
Miami Cosmetic Dentistry doctors choose the best method and procedure for cleaning of teeth. These days the people prefer to visit those dentists who can clean teeth easily and in short time period. The mild bleaching can also make teeth whiter. These days a large number of dentist use peroxide for improving the color of teeth and to provide a better smile for all people.
The higher dosage of peroxide is used by dentist to clean infected gums and the other area of mouth. But higher usage of peroxide is very harmful to human skin. The gum guards are used by dentist while cleaning teeth to protect teeth from any harm. Teeth whitening can be done by using whitening gel. These days new products are launched for cleaning and making teeth white.
Mostly cosmetic denturist use wide variety of whitening gel kits which helps in cleaning teeth. But by using bleaching powder or whitener the oral diseases cannot be controlled. Only the growth of bacteria can be hindered by use of mouthwash. Daily proper mouth wash can help me in cleaning teeth.
Miami cosmetic dental surgeon doctors are one such place where you will be happy to see the change in your lifestyle with a change in your smile. Do consider Miami cosmetic dental surgeons for working professionally on your teeth. A great smile is right and the is all yours with it.
