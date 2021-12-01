The Top 4 Ways to Get Whiter, Brighter Teeth

Share Pin 0 Shares

You have to admit it, getting whiter teeth is very important to have a good impression to other people. Having bright, white teeth will sure help you land your dream job and it would make the people around you seem nicer towards you. Here are the top four ways to achieve brighter and whiter teeth.

1. Bleaching – do not worry, the bleach that is used in this procedure is not like those that are used to whiten clothes. This bleach is dental bleach that is used to whiten you teeth. This procedure is done in dental office and is very quick to perform especially if the dentist is an expert. It can be finished in less than an hour. But the downside of this operation is that it is very expensive. But in spite of the fact that it is expensive, many people are choosing this procedure because it saves them time and effort to whiten their teeth.

2. Whitening Gels – teeth whitening gels are commonly used with trays that help the whitening agent to seep into the teeth. There are two types of teeth whitening gels and trays. You can buy over the counter gels and trays, and you can go to your dentist and purchase custom made trays and gels. It is important to know the difference between these gels and trays. Gels and trays from your dentist are more preferred in getting whiter teeth. It does its job faster compared to over the counter gels because it has stronger whitening agent. Trays that come from dentist are custom made to fit your teeth, compared to over the counter trays which is generic in size and can cause irritation of the gums.

3. Strips – whitening strips are becoming a popular way to get those white teeth. It is affordable, easy to use, and is effective. Although it takes more time for the whitening strips to do its job, it delivers the same results. There are many kinds of teeth whitening strips that are available today, and they have different bleaching agent strengths. Stronger bleaching agents whitens your teeth faster the weaker ones. You can ask your dentist to know the best bleaching agent strength for you.

4. Toothpastes – there are many types of toothpaste that promises to make your teeth whiter and stronger. These are different than regular toothpaste that is available today. These toothpastes are specifically designed to whiten your teeth. It usually contains chemicals, abrasives and other agents that remove stains on the surface of the teeth. Everyday use is sometimes needed to achieve desired results.

In conclusion, getting whiter teeth today is easier compared to 20 years ago. There are many different types of teeth whitening products today that are both effective and safe to use. It is advisable to consult your dentist before buying and using any teeth whitening products. They know the best products and can help you in choosing the products that best suits you. Just remember that is good to be always on the safe side especially when it comes to your health.