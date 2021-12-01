Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: Everything To Know About Lisa Bonet & Lenny Kravitz’s Relationship Now

Zoë Kravitz is the only daughter of famous exes Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, who have maintained a very close relationship in the years after their divorce.
Zoë Kravitz, 32, is the child of Hollywood royalty. Her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, 54, while her father is legendary musician Lenny Kravitz, 57. Zoë was born in 1988, five years before her famous parents split up. Since then, Zoë has followed in both Lisa and Lenny’s footsteps. She’s released music, including her albums Calm Down and Tenderness, and has become a big-time actress thanks to her roles in Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road, High Fidelity, and the upcoming The Batman, in which she’ll star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. As Zoë’s career continues to blossom, she’s maintained close relationships with her parents — who are still on great terms, too! Below, everything you need to know about Zoë and her famous family’s awesome dynamic.
Lisa Bonet
Lisa is an actress best known for playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World. When she turned 20 on November 16, 1987, Lisa eloped with Lenny in Las Vegas. They welcomed Zoë the following year, and enjoyed time together as a happy family of three, before divorcing in 1993. Lisa started dating actor Jason Momoa, 42, in 2005, and they had two kids together. Their daughter Lola, 14, was born in 2007, followed by son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, in 2008. After several years together, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in October 2017, and are together to this day.
While Lisa’s moved on with Jason, she has still maintained a loving relationship with her ex-husband. The couple frequently attend Hollywood events together to support one another, as well as their daughter. The exes even spend Thanksgivings together! “It’s fantastic. It’s full-on family love,” Lisa told PorterEditin 2018. Thanks to his marriage to Lisa, Jason also has very close bonds with Lenny and Zoë. In November 2020, the Aquaman actor gushed over both his stepdaughter and Lenny to Men’s Health, and said that he hopes his own daughter turns out just like Zoë. “I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family,” Jason told the publication.
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny is a famed singer-songwriter, record producer, and musician, whose most notable songs include “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” “Again,” “Let Love Rule,” “Fly Away,” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” He’s been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and won four. Lenny has also dabbled in acting projects like the movies Precious, The Butler and the upcoming Shotgun Wedding. On the small screen, he’s had guest appearances on The Simpsons,Entourage, and Better Things. As mentioned before, Lenny and Lisa eloped in 1987, when the singer was 23 years old. Their daughter Zoë was born in 1988, and the couple got divorced a few years later. Lenny has not gotten remarried, but he was in relationships with models Vanessa Paradis and Adriana Lima, and then was briefly engaged to Nicole Kidman in the mid-2000s.
Over the years, Lenny has kept up such a wonderful relationship with Zoë, as well as his ex-wife. In October 2020, he told Entertainment Tonightthat there’s “no explanation” for the bond he and Lisa share post-divorce. “We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way,” Lenny explained. The “American Woman” crooner also has an epic bromance with Jason, which he talked about to Men’s Healthin 2020. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny shared. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, etc. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’ ”
Another IVY PARK collection is gearing up to drop just in time for the holiday season and two of Bey’s babies are promoting it!
Source: IVY Park X Adidas
The fifth collaborative line between Beyoncé’s buzzing athleisure wear brand IVY PARK and Adidas is nothing to scoff at, and this time, the collection comes jam-packed with nearly 89 different pieces of apparel along with 11 accessories and “four footwear models”, according toWWD. Dubbed the “Halls of Ivy,” the new gear boasts an academic theme that features a wide range of fun designs including curve-fitting bodysuits, as seen on Bey below, in addition to tweed pattern pants and coats. Faux leather skirts and silhouette hugging dresses are also among IVY PARK’s new offerings.
Bey is all about inclusivity so, if you’re worried about finding your size, have no fear! Sizes will range from XXXS to 3XL for the unisex styles and 1X to 4X for the women’s wear. Prices will be anywhere from $45 to $600. The 28-time Grammy-award-winning star released a statement about the collection telling fans that the new line’s higher learning theme displays a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome,” WWD noted.
For this campaign, the Houston native tapped a few unexpected stars to promote Hall of Ivy’s forthcoming drop including Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green. Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, makes an appearance in the new line’s fun promo winking at the camera as she dawns a pair of black and white tweed pattern pants along with a matching boyfriend blazer.
Additionally, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe’s kids, Deacon, 18, and Ava, 22, are included in the ad.
Of course, Beyonce’s beautiful children, Rumi and Blue, make a special cameo alongside their mom.
Look how big these beauties are getting!
…. Which reminds us! Hall of Ivy’s expansive line features something for the kiddies too! Expect to find items like the houndstooth printed cotton twill jacket as well as down puffer and faux fur coats for the wee-ones. Sizes range from 2T-XL for the fashionable items and 5T-XL for activewear. Prices will range from $30 to $189.
See the full ad below.
Back in August, Beyonce and Adidas’ IVY PARK Rodeo collection nearly sold out within seconds so, the duo’s newest edition might vanish when the Hall of Ivy hits the web on Dec. 9. The collection will make its debut in stores globally on Dec. 10.
Will you be purchasing the new line? Tell us down below.
Ryker sits down with Bruce at the psych ward after Bruce’s arrest for the anthrax attacks in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ finale.
FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker pays Dr. Bruce Ivins a visit after Bruce was arrested for the anthrax attacks that have been terrorizing the nation. “Do you sleep much?” Bruce asks Ryker in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Hot Zone: Anthrax. Ryker replies, “Rarely, you?”
Bruce continues, “I know it doesn’t matter if I did it or not. You got a bunch of little pieces I guess. But what’s the motive?” Ryker says, “Vaccines.” Bruce adds, “A little evil for the greater good.”
Bruce wonders what charges he’s facing now. Ryker tells him that he’s being charged with five counts, and the prosecution is expected to push for the death penalty. “If I did it I guess I deserve that,” Bruce says.
Bruce changes the subject and asks Ryker if he’s ever experienced euphoria. Bruce ends up calling Ryker “delusional” for thinking he’s in control of his life. “A poster child for fortuitous living,” Bruce adds. The word “fortuitous” catches Ryker off guard.
Ryker explains how he witnessed the Pentagon attack on 9/11 with his own eyes. Bruce asks if Ryker saw all that “devastation.” Ryker says that’s not exactly how it went down. Ryker tells Bruce that right around the crash site the “grass was perfect” and no one was running out of the building screaming.
He adds that the plane “exploded inward and practically disintegrated.” A visibly shaken Ryker tells Bruce it was “pure terror.” Ryker continues, “All the debris and all the fallout was forced inside, buried.” Bruce says, “I take it I’m the imploding building. Well, you’re never going to see what’s inside.”
The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place in the months after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Five people ended up dead after letters containing anthrax were sent around the United States. The Hot Zone: Anthrax finale airs on November 30 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic.
Rumors are spreading that NeNe Leakes is having trouble keeping chefs/cooks at The Linnethia Lounge.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member put out a call for chefs/cooks to basically work for free at The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga for a few weeks.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote:
“The Linnethia Lounge is looking for the best cooks/chefs in the Atlanta area to take over our kitchen for 1 week. Every week there will be a different cook/chef for next few weeks! Our lounge guest will be the judge! The WINNER will have the kitchen permanently in January to start their very own restaurant in The Linnethia Lounge.”
Trolls on IG suggested NeNe wants cooks to work for free until after the holidays.
NeNe has denied reports that she is low on cash after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, in September.
The 53-year-old mom-of-two listed the couple’s marital home for $4 million and slashed the list price twice to $3.4 million after receiving no offers.