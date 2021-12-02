Celebrities
Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper Fuel Reconciliation Speculation At Premiere Of His New Movie
Irina Shayk supported ex Bradley Cooper at the premiere of his film ‘Nightmare Alley,’ sparking speculation that the two are back together.
Irina Shayk gave a pinstripe suit a sexy update at the premiere of ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper’s film Nightmare Alley in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The model, 35, paired the black suit with plunging leather suspenders as she posed on the black carpet, once again sparking speculation that she and Bradley, 46, have reconciled following their 2019 split.
The model slicked her hair back and opted for a bold red lip for the evening, while Bradley — whom she shares daughter Lea, 4, with — looked dapper in a black suit. The former couple did not pose together at the premiere of the film, a 1940s crime thriller about an ambitious carny who has the talent of manipulating others. The movie is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham.
Bradley leads the ensemble cast as Stanton Carlisle. Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Richard Jenkins also star in the Guillermo del Toro-directed rendition, which serves as a remake of sorts of the 1947 film adaptation. At the premiere on Wednesday evening, Bradley told Entertainment Tonight that having Irina there was “very special.”
It’s unclear if the couple, who dated for four years prior to their split, are back together. However, the premiere isn’t the first time they’ve sparked reconciliation rumors. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Bradley and Irina were spotted strolling arm-in-arm in New York in mid-November. Following the sighting, a source told Page Six that the co-parents celebrated Thanksgiving together with Lea.
According to the outlet, the former couple and their daughter went to the ballet together for The Nutcracker, reportedly meeting up with Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Schulman. “They looked very happy,” the source said. “Everybody was smiling and giggling.”
While generally private about her relationship and family, Irina offered rare comments about co-parenting while on the digital cover of ELLE‘s March issue: “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad.” Irina also called Bradley the “most amazing dad.”
Celebrities
Jonah Hill Rocks Bushy Beard & Long Hair As Jerry Garcia On Set Of ‘Grateful Dead’ Biopic — Photo
Jonah Hill was almost unrecognizable as he was seen dressed in a tie-dye hoodie and matching shorts while getting ready to portray Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Grateful Dead biopic.
Jonah Hill, 37, is gearing up to take on the incredible role of Jerry Garcia from the Grateful Dead on the small screen and is already looking the part! The actor was photographed walking around the set of the upcoming biopic about the band, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, in West Hollywood, CA on Nov. 30, and looked a lot like the late singer with a bushy beard and long hair. He also wore a tie-dye hoodie and matching shorts by Camp High, which was clearly inspired by the 1960s era in which Jerry lived.
In addition to his shirt and shorts, Jonah wore tie-dye socks and Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows that appeared to be a tribute to their fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 a few days ago. He also puffed on a cigarette and looked relaxed as he gets ready to film what will definitely be a memorable flick.
The untitled Grateful Dead biopic will “chronicle the band’s formation in the Bay Area as the ’60s psychedelic counterculture movement started to take off,” according to Variety. The band was known for being one of the bands that catapulted the rise of psychedelic counterculture and toured the country with devoted fans known as Deadheads. Jerry, who struggled with heroin and cocaine addictions throughout his life, died of a heart attack at the age of 53 in 1995.
In addition to starring in the highly-anticipated film, Jonah will produce it with his company Strong Baby along with his producing partner Matt Dines. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski of American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson will write the script and surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will executive produce it along with Jerry’s daughter Trixie Garcia, Eric Eisner and Bernie Cahill.
The movie is being developed by Apple and when asked about why he chose to direct it, Martin reportedly said, “The Grateful Dead were more than just a band. They were their own planet, populated by millions of devoted fans.”
Celebrities
Bryan Randall: 5 Things About Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend Whom She Calls A ‘Saint’
Who is Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, whom she’s dated since 2015? Here we break down 5 things to know about the actress’ beau whom she recently called a ‘saint.’
Sandra Bullock, 57, has been dating boyfriend Bryan Randall, 55, since 2015, but the couple doesn’t like to spend too much time in the spotlight together, keeping their relationship pretty low-key, In a recent appearance on Red Table Talk, however, Sandra got candid about some intimate details about her life, calling Bryan a “saint” and the “love of my life,” detailing how they’ve kept their relationship strong over the years.
So who is Bryan Randall? “He’s the guy who will always get the door or get her jacket and help put it on,” a friend of the Bird Box actress told Us Weekly in Nov. 2017. “Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”
In addition to how much Bryan loves his A-list actress girlfriend, below we’re breaking down five things to know about the man who stole Sandra’s heart and cares for her kids.
He’s a photographer from Portland
Bryan works as a professional photographer and has worked in L.A. for some time. He runs a successful company called Bryan Randall Photography and mainly focuses on outdoor scenes and children’s portraits. Although he enjoys living in California with Sandra, he’s actually from the northern part of the West Coast — Portland, Oregon to be exact. Back in 2015, a source revealed to PEOPLE that his relationship with Sandra was the “word on the Portland street” with “everyone [thinking] it’s great he’s dating [Sandra].”
He’s a dad
Like Sandra, who has two adopted children, son Louis (b. 2010) and daughter Laila (b. 2012), Bryan also has an adult daughter named Skylar Staten Randall, from a previous relationship. Although not much is known about their father-daughter relationship, a source previously told PEOPLE in 2015 that the doting dad is a true family man. “He’s a great guy and had a great family life growing up,” a family friend told the publication. “His parents are amazing people. Everyone is really proud of him for being a talented photographer and model.”
He used to be a fashion model
Although the Portland-born photographer may have been thrust into the public sphere with his A-list girlfriend, it turns out he’s actually familiar with the spotlight himself. Before he took up photography, he previously worked as a high-end fashion model, gracing the pages of Vogue Paris and doing ads for major labels like Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent. He also appeared alongside supermodel Cindy Crawford for a 2011 spread in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore.
He previously dated other stars in Hollywood
Just like his familiarity with show business from modeling, Bryan also dabbled in other Hollywood romances before Sandra. He once dated Paris St. John, daughter of The Young and the Restless’ Kristoff St. John and boxer Mia St. John. Mia told Us Weekly in 2015 that Bryan was “kooky, goofy” and was “so funny” and “very young at heart.” She also called him a “free spirit” and that he “couldn’t care less about money,” saying he was able to “live off the land.”
In addition to his romantic connections in tinsel town, Bryan also briefly studied acting at L.A. drama school Anthony Meindl’s Actor Workshop, per PEOPLE. A few of the screenwriter and former actor’s students at the studio include Jenna Dewan and Shailene Woodley.
Sandra’s kids adore him
As we mentioned above, Bryan is a known family man, which is why he was a great fit for Sandra and her two adopted children, Louis and Laila, According to a source, Bryan “couldn’t be more involved” with the upbringing of the Ocean’s Eight star’s kids, reported Closer. “The kids adore Bryan and of course Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan.”
The insider went on to share that her kids also love spending time with the photographer and their mom, soaking up new experiences together. “[Sandra and Bryan] prefer private time, like hiking with the kids, exploring nature. But their outings to public places and restaurants, like their recent visit to Soho House in West Hollywood, are just as special,” the source added. “They get a real kick out of them interacting with people. Sandra loves being a mom and she sees how time flies by, she doesn’t want to miss a moment of this special time.”
Celebrities
Wendy Williams Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’ As She Leaves Miami Wellness Center — Watch
Wendy Williams stayed cozy in a luxe Versace robe as she gave an update on her health amid a hiatus from her talk show.
Wendy Williams‘ on-going health issues have been a concern to her loyal fans — however, the 57-year-old says she’s doing “fabulous” in a new, brief video. The Wendy Williams Show host was filmed leaving a Miami wellness center earlier this week, where a photographer shared some well wishes for the New Jersey native in video published by The Shade Room.
“Everyone does hope you feel better…good luck to you,” the photographer can he heard saying, as Wendy replied “Thank you!…Thank you very much.” He then asked “Are you doing okay?” prompting her to reply, “Wendy is doing fabulous,” before teasing there’s “more Wendy stuff” on the way in the future.
A barefoot Wendy was being escorted by a male as she headed into a black SUV as she wore a red “I ♡ BAROQUE BATHROBE” by Versace. She’s proven to be a fan of the item over the years, sporting an array of colors including a yellow one on a flight back in 2017. In recent weeks, she’s also been seen in a wheelchair.
Wendy has yet to appear on the 13th season of her show, which premiered on Oct. 4 after being pushed back, due to her health. The popular show has continued with a string of guest hosts, including Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, and Leah Remini. Remini is currently co-hosting with DJ and television personality Michelle Visage through Dec. 10.
The former radio host recently addressed her fans via Instagram, assuring them that she’s “making progress” and that things are taking “longer than expected” as she thanked her guest hosts. “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” she wrote via Instagram on Nov. 10.
“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” Wendy also said. “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”
