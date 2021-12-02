News
Lincoln County schools to loosen COVID protocols after health order ruling
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Winfield R-IV School District is the first in the St. Louis area to loosen COVID-19 protocols for its students after Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled that health orders such as quarantines violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause.
The judge ordered that all existing health orders issued by local health authorities are “null and void.”
During Monday night’s school board meeting, district leaders approved modifying their close contact protocol to align with the court ruling. The district will no longer require students or staff to quarantine if they do not have symptoms and were a close contact with someone who tested positive to COVID-19.
“Once we saw that court ruling come out last week, we were very motivated to take action,” said Winfield R-IV School District Superintendent Daniel Williams. “Following judge Green’s decision last week, we met Monday night and really recognized that the original guidance from DESE and DHSS were not valid at this point.”
Superintendent Williams said students who have symptoms will still have to quarantine unless they test negative for the virus, or have a note from a healthcare professional.
“We’ve been extremely blessed here in Winfield that our numbers have stayed extremely low,” the superintendent said.
Among the more than 1500 students across the district’s four schools, there are currently seven students and two staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. Six students are considered close contacts, according to the district’s data released this week.
“The data that really helped drive our decision is that the large percentage of students who we were quarantining from school and restricting their ability to have in-person instruction where we had such a very low percentage of student and staff testing positive,” Superintendent Williams said.
Tom Ellersieck, a grandparent of four students in the district said some of his grandchildren had to be quarantined in the past.
“I’m an ex-teacher and I think they need to be in school and they need to be safe in school,” he said.
Superintendent Williams said the community overall has welcomed this change of loosened protocols but will continue to keep an eye out on cases.
“In many communities throughout the country, there have been very different opinions on how to approach mitigating measures on covid, and I think at this juncture our Board of Education is certainly representing their constituents well.”
FOX 2’s Zara Barker asked Williams if there was some concern due to the Omicron variant.
“I think over the last 18 months there is concern with everything that is mentioned, I think right now it is a really wait and see, we really rely upon the officials that are in a position to give schools guidance,” he said.
View the letter district officials sent to parents below:
News
Witnesses describe moments before crash that killed St. Louis County officer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Witnesses remember the moment they saw a driver speeding down the road and plowing into a county police car Wednesday afternoon.
FOX 2 Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured debris scattered all over the area of Chambers and Crete Road in North Saint Louis County.
“Just crazy and for them to come over this hill like that — it’s just tragic,” witness Anthony Davis told Fox 2.
Davis said he lives nearby and saw several cars speeding down Chambers before the crash. He believes the suspect was going at least 70 miles per hour, even with the speed limit being 40mph.
“As I was coming down Chambers, I see two cars like they were flying each other coming this way,” Davis added.
Another witness, Boyd Kipp, said he saw the moment the crash happened and says the suspect hit the police car head-on.
“A big loud boom and that was it is a cloud of smoke and then the police,” said Boyd Kipp, “He just flew over. He tried to veer over to smack him.”
Davis said speeding happens all the time around the area.
“Every other night. There’s always somebody speeding, drag racing, or start the car off and see how fast the car is going,” Davis explained.
Davis said something needs to be done before another life is lost. “I just feel for the loss of anybody. But, from what I’ve seen, as far as the damage, it doesn’t look good at all,” Davis admitted.
County police have not yet released any details on what exactly led up to the crash.
News
St. Louis planning panel approves Topgolf rezoning project
ST. LOUIS–After years of rumored interest in opening a second location in the St. Louis region and the first in the city itself, a potential Topgolf sports entertainment complex took a concrete step forward Wednesday.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that a proposal to rezone 14 acres at Compton and Chouteau “to develop a 68,000 square foot, three-story outdoor recreation and entertainment center” unanimously passed the city’s planning commission Wednesday. City officials confirmed to the paper that the project was indeed for a Topgolf.
According to city planning documents, the land is “currently in operation as industrial uses and vacant properties. The initiated parcel are currently vacant and used for right-of-way for the Compton Avenue Bridge.”
The property falls within the larger Midtown Redevelopment area, with city planning documents noting,
“This large area is primarily viewed as a location for significant new development and possible repurposing of selective existing development that could include commercial, residential, and office uses. The intent would be to take advantage of the proximity to the Grand MetroLink station and the proposed Great Rivers Greenway trail system. Any development along Grand Boulevard should help create an enhanced physical and activity bridge between I-64 and Chouteau Avenue”
A mixed use project that would bring a second Target location to the city was just announced earlier this fall.
Topgolf’s first St. Louis location opened in Chesterfield Valley in 2018, just as the PGA Championship was held in West St. Louis County at Bellerive Country Club.
News
Missing St. Louis County 14-year-old found safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four days after she walked out of a family member’s home, a missing St. Louis County teen has been found safe.
Amira Shahid was last seen at house in the 2100 block of East Humes Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe she may have left with a man.
The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Shahid on Monday.
County police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the advisory later Wednesday afternoon after she’d been located.
