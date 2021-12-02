News
Witnesses describe moments before crash that killed St. Louis County officer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Witnesses remember the moment they saw a driver speeding down the road and plowing into a county police car Wednesday afternoon.
FOX 2 Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured debris scattered all over the area of Chambers and Crete Road in North Saint Louis County.
“Just crazy and for them to come over this hill like that — it’s just tragic,” witness Anthony Davis told Fox 2.
Davis said he lives nearby and saw several cars speeding down Chambers before the crash. He believes the suspect was going at least 70 miles per hour, even with the speed limit being 40mph.
“As I was coming down Chambers, I see two cars like they were flying each other coming this way,” Davis added.
Another witness, Boyd Kipp, said he saw the moment the crash happened and says the suspect hit the police car head-on.
“A big loud boom and that was it is a cloud of smoke and then the police,” said Boyd Kipp, “He just flew over. He tried to veer over to smack him.”
Davis said speeding happens all the time around the area.
“Every other night. There’s always somebody speeding, drag racing, or start the car off and see how fast the car is going,” Davis explained.
Davis said something needs to be done before another life is lost. “I just feel for the loss of anybody. But, from what I’ve seen, as far as the damage, it doesn’t look good at all,” Davis admitted.
County police have not yet released any details on what exactly led up to the crash.
St. Louis planning panel approves Topgolf rezoning project
ST. LOUIS–After years of rumored interest in opening a second location in the St. Louis region and the first in the city itself, a potential Topgolf sports entertainment complex took a concrete step forward Wednesday.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that a proposal to rezone 14 acres at Compton and Chouteau “to develop a 68,000 square foot, three-story outdoor recreation and entertainment center” unanimously passed the city’s planning commission Wednesday. City officials confirmed to the paper that the project was indeed for a Topgolf.
According to city planning documents, the land is “currently in operation as industrial uses and vacant properties. The initiated parcel are currently vacant and used for right-of-way for the Compton Avenue Bridge.”
The property falls within the larger Midtown Redevelopment area, with city planning documents noting,
“This large area is primarily viewed as a location for significant new development and possible repurposing of selective existing development that could include commercial, residential, and office uses. The intent would be to take advantage of the proximity to the Grand MetroLink station and the proposed Great Rivers Greenway trail system. Any development along Grand Boulevard should help create an enhanced physical and activity bridge between I-64 and Chouteau Avenue”
A mixed use project that would bring a second Target location to the city was just announced earlier this fall.
Topgolf’s first St. Louis location opened in Chesterfield Valley in 2018, just as the PGA Championship was held in West St. Louis County at Bellerive Country Club.
Missing St. Louis County 14-year-old found safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four days after she walked out of a family member’s home, a missing St. Louis County teen has been found safe.
Amira Shahid was last seen at house in the 2100 block of East Humes Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe she may have left with a man.
The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Shahid on Monday.
County police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the advisory later Wednesday afternoon after she’d been located.
Coalition working to make recreational marijuana legal across Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri, a coalition is now making efforts to expand that to recreational marijuana.
After success with pushing the legalization for medical marijuana, the Legal Missouri 2022, is starting a new campaign.
“Every state in the northeast, on the west coast and most of the mountain west now has legalized the adult use of marijuana, and then our neighbor to the east, Illinois has legalized marijuana for the past two years, so we know that it’s something that could work here in Missouri,” John Payne, a member of Legal Missouri 2022.
Their goal is to get enough votes to help legalize marijuana in Missouri.
The coalition filed an initiative with the secretary of state in August.
They have until May 8 to gather 170,000 valid signatures from voters.
That would force a state-wide vote on the ballot for the 2022 election.
“This will be the single largest criminal justice reform undertaken in Missouri and it is long overdue,” Justice Gatson, founder of Reale Justice Network, said.
Endorsers said it’s a long process, but will play a big role in leveling the legal playing field for people of color.
They also note it will allow Missourians, with nonviolent marijuana-related offenses, to automatically expunge their criminal records and allow people to be a legal part of the marijuana industry.
