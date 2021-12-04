Tech
Discover the Top 7 Lead Generation Methods for Your Business (And Understand Them)
Just like the classic real estate industry question: “What are the TOP 3 most important features of any property?” (location, location, location) – the single most important fuel you’ll ever create, buy or wish you had for your business is leads, leads, leads! Doesn’t it make sense to know and understand the top 7 ways to generate leads?
Production Method # 1:
Direct Visual Impact. Impact? Really? Really! Unfortunately, when it comes to direct lead generation like it has been done for decades, most people get it wrong. It doesn’t matter if it is a sign on the side of your vehicle, building or bandit signs, you must be direct, powerful and short with your message. Your colors must be bright and high contrast. Yellow and black signs work best, period. The sign area must be maximized so that letters are as big as possible. Become a sign sage – evaluate readability, placement and “attention factor” of every sign you see. Emulate the best of what you see.
Production Method # 2:
It is very important that you become hyper-aware of the power of coupons. You can easily make a business card that is also a coupon. When you do this, you are adding huge power to every card you give out. Can you put flyers on car windows? If you put a flyer on my windshield, it makes me want to meet you to give you a piece of my mind. When you put a valuable coupon the size of a business card just above my door handle in the window rubber, I will put it in my wallet – BIG difference!
Production Method # 3:
The U.S. Post Office (USPS) is now offering delivery of an 8″ x 11″ flyer for 16 cents per mail box. This is an amazing deal. It gets better. You can sell advertising on a flyer to other businesses that do not compete with you and cover your cost. Please understand, you can get 5,000 double sided color flyers that are plastic coated for about $400. You can see, with both sides available for ads (coupons) you’ll have plenty of space to sell and at the same time, your ad (coupon) appears on a portion of the same flyer. This is endless free advertising in exchange for a little work. You could even make money while getting your ad for free!
Production Method # 4:
We all hate email SPAM, don’t we? However, you may not realize that you have probably responded to a SPAM email at some time. From that email, you may have built trust in the person who sent you the original SPAM. SPAM is legal if you follow some simple rules – Google it. Major corporations use legal email SPAM. Most people don’t realize that the SPAM law is actually the CAN-SPAM law (meaning you can spam as long as you follow a half dozen simple rules).
How can you do it so no one gets upset? Offer free help or valuable information. I did this with real estate agents (for example). I sent them valuable tips they had never been sent before. I told them in the original email that I would continue to send tips unless they unsubscribed. I made it extremely easy for them to unsubscribe. I quickly built a big list which accepted my emails. I eventually made an offer of my product to them in the same email with a tip. My product was real estate buyer leads which we (my son and I) produced on the internet. We offered a great bargain. It is because we continued offer free great information along with the product offer that very few unsubscribed.
Production Method # 5:
Run a simple drawing for something. We have all put our business card in a box for a free lunch. If you have a brick and mortar business, you can do this to get attention for a new product in your inventory. Make the drawing for that product. Put the drawing date out about 60 days. People will give you their name, email and cell phone number. Follow up and offer them a “special phone offer” discount for the product.
Production Method # 5:
Create a business card rack in your shop. You can buy these racks as well. They are designed to hold about 20 business cards in up to 60 slots. Next, buy some $1 or $2 desktop plastic business card holders. Make a business card coupon. Visit local businesses around your business. Introduce yourself and say, “I would like to ask a favor – would you put my cards on your counter?” Show them your 40 cards in the little individual rack. Ask for their cards – “I’ll display your cards in my shop.” This works like a charm!
Production Method # 6:
The famous review service (YELP) is a powerful lead generator. Most people do not realize that they must register their business with YELP. Google+ is powerful as well. Get registered at both, now! Start writing YELP reviews on every business service you use. Write honest reviews. Your reviews will be posted by YELP only after you have written multiple reviews.
Production Method # 7:
Online lead production. How do you get leads online? There are several ways – it is a big subject. Google has (recently and once again) made changes… and now, You Tube clips seem to have more power than ever. If you don’t know how to make and upload You Tube clips, consider investing the time. Another time tested method is to create simple but powerful capture website pages. These pages typically make a true and powerful offer of something of real value, for free.
What ever you do, never stop generating leads. Build sustainable systems that are easy to maintain. You will be a big success.
What should you do next?
Create a Vibrant Online Presence With SEO Experts
Introduction of the Internet has cut off the geographical boundaries and has changed the entire concept of conducting businesses. To rule in the world of the Internet, it is vital to make your business visible to the clients. So, in today’s competitive era developing a website is not the end of the task. Businesses need a website which has the potential to attract traffic, engender leads and convert into sales. Search engine optimization is a whole new way to reach the goals of a business. A good website is the one that have adequate fodder to feed all the search engine spiders. This in turn ensures a better page ranking thereby making a business successful.
To acquire a prominent place, it is important to take help from a certified SEO provider. Their skill can certainly help you to get a good rank in search engine results. Here are some of the other advantages of hiring a dedicated expert.
Vibrant Online Presence:
SEO experts are much knowledgeable and are aware of updates. Making use of several techniques such as article submission, guest blogging, link building etc they develop a website. By building credibility, they make sure of a vibrant presence. The only aim of these tricks is to attract targeted audience. If your website has all the elements that a customer requires, it will convert into sales.
Eliminate the Risk of Blacklisted:
Very often due to a fall of rank, website owners get demoralized. To get success they make use of various short-cuts. But the harsh truth is, in the online world there is no such word called as short-cut. If you are trying to increase the rank to a good level by artificial means, it can turn destructive. Search engine algorithms can find shady or black-hat SEO techniques. Expertise in such scenario is the only answer to staying away from the blacklist.
Benefit from Quality Content:
The whole process of developing and increasing its level needs a lot of time and practice. Apart from usage of many techniques, incorporation of quality content plays a vital role. Your website needs to update every time by providing adequate information. If the website has the same content every time they visit, then surely it is going to cast a bad influence on your website. Content is a driver of the entire online marketing activity.
All the above-discussed points describe how SEO benefit a business. Their knowledge can turn the tables and make your business reach a prominent place. In today’s date, their experience and skill can certainly make sure of a vibrant presence.
Rohan Online Elf Templar Class Build (Pure PvE/Pure PvP)
This is an awesome build for the Elf Templar, great at PvE and great at PvP. Templars are in a sense battle priests. They are extremely difficult to kill in PvP and PvE making it easy to solo and great in parties.
Stat Build: This builds points are mostly distributed in Psyche but has some points in intelligence too. The main reason I put points into intelligence is to get the most out of the Hammer based attacks and the DoT’s (Poison). This also leaves room to add skill points to some of the intelligence/psyche based healing and attack spells. I suggest if you get enough skill stones from cash shop or finding them from mobs you should put them in Mental Barrier or Party Absorb HP, and Absorb HP.
PvE: You have access to Magic Barrier and MP barrier making you impenetrable and nearly impossible to kill. With these skills in your arsenal you will be able to take on multiple mobs at the same time and destroying then quickly without seeing your HP bar ever go down. Doing your quests and solo grinding is a breeze, your only problem is that you might get bored lol. This build allows you to be able to tank some smaller bosses and not feel much pain. However larger bosses that have a lot of HP and do a lot of damage it might not be a good idea to tank since you have very low hp. This build even allows you to act as a priest in a party if a pure priest cannot be found. Has good healing and good resurrection skills. Unfortunately you can do the killing in the party and need to focus on party survival unless you are great at doing some light killing and healing at the same time 🙂
PvP: This build and the Templar are very good in PvP. They don’t have a huge amount of DPS but they can outlast most classes as they can absorb a ton of damage with MP Barrier and Magic Barrier and on top of that they can heal themselves making them immortal 🙂 You can severely weaken opponents using Dispel on them and deleting their buffs and you have the ability to cast Reflection which makes you immune to enemy harmful effects and casts them back at them. If you are low on mana or your absorption buffs are out you can use the Teleport spell to buy you some time for a recast of them.
Stat Point Build at Level 99
The recommended spell upgrades:
(Elf Healer Tree)
1. Heal-Level 5: Heals the target by 600% of Intelligence and 600% of Wisdom.
2. MP Recovery-Level 5: Increases the MP recovery speed of the target by 60% for 15 minutes.
3. Root-Level 1: For 4 seconds the target is unable to move.
4. Cure Confusion-Level 1: Cures the target of confusion.
5. Divine Aura-Level 1: Party only skill. When monsters become hostile, instantly resets the aggro value of the caster.
6. Cure Silence-Level 1: Cures target of Silence.
7. Magic Buff-Level 5: Increases the magical attack power of the target by 25% for 30 minutes.
8. Group Heal-Level 5: Heals the entire party by 700% of Wisdom and 200% of Intelligence.
9. Reveal Hidden-Level 1: Hidden players and monsters in a radius of 12 will be revealed for 30 seconds.
10. Magic Barrier-Level 5: Absorbs physical damage 12 times the caster’s Wisdom, lasts 60 seconds if not all damage is absorbed.
11. Teleport-Level 1: Instantly teleports 7 meters in the direction that the caster selects.
12. Resurrection-Level 1: Resurrects target of up to level 20 with 10% of HP.
13. Poison-Level 5: Deals 10 ticks of damage over time by 100% of Intelligence and 50% of Wisdom over 30 seconds.
14. Kill Time-Level 1: Causes the next skill cast to not have a recast time. Effective duration 15 minutes if unused.
The recommended spell upgrades:
(Elf Templar Tree)
1. Wisdom Buff-Level 5: Increases the Wisdom of the target by 15% for 30 minutes.
2. Reincarnation-Level 5: Resurrects target of up to level 100 with 75% HP and MP. Restores 70% of the experience lost.
3. Intelligence Buff-Level 5: Increases the Intelligence of the target by 15% for 30 minutes.
4. Rebirth-Level 1: If the caster dies within 30 seconds of using this skill, experience loss will not apply.
5. Absorb HP-Level 1: 3% of physical damage dealt is converted into HP.
6. Dispel-Level 5: Randomly removes 5 buffs from an enemy or 5 debuffs from a friendly target.
7. Holy Hammer-Level 5: Increases 1-handed hammer damage by 12% and attack speed by 60% for 30 minutes.
8. Party Absorb HP-Level 1: 2% of physical damage dealt is converted into HP for the entire party.
9. Reflection-Level 5: Harmful skill effects and debuffs are reflected back to the caster for 50 seconds.
10. Holy Crash-Level 5: 1-handed hammer attack skill with damage equal to 500% of Intelligence. Also stuns the target.
11. MP Barrier-Level 5: Each 10 HP damage taken is converted to 10 MP consumed.
12. Unravel-Level 1: Removes root status from the target.
13. Hammer Stun-Level 5: 1-handed hammer attack that damages 8 enemies in a radius of 14 meters and stuns for 6 seconds.
14. Final Crash-Level 5: Attack spell with damage equal to 800% of Wisdom.
15. AOE MP Drain-Level 5: Attack spell that damages the target and X enemies around it with 90% MP damage and does 14 times that amount as HP damage.
16. Cast Over-Level 1: The next skill used within 30 seconds can be cast instantly.
Credits go to http://freetoplaymmorpgs.com/rohan-online
Fire Bowls: A Brief History of Hibachi
When many people think of hibachi, they think about the Japanese-style teppanyaki dining that’s popular among Japanese-style restaurants in the U.S. With its literal translation meaning “fire bowl,” the word refers more to the tool that cooks the food than it does to a particular style of dining. Historically, the tool wasn’t even used to cook food until many centuries after its inception, as it was initially a heating device used by the Japanese to hold burning charcoal. The earliest devices were cylindrical or box-shaped with an open top. They were made from heatproof materials, such as cypress wood lined with clay. Although it was many years before it was used as a cooking device, it is associated in the U.S. with the small cooking stoves or iron hot plates used in modern Japanese restaurants.
A Long, Rich History
Hibachi traces its roots as far back as AD 794, when the first written records indicating its use appeared. Those early heating tools were made of cypress, with a clay lining on the inside that was strong enough to resist the fire. As with most tools, the design improved over time, and before long, craftsmen began making them out of ceramic, metal, and other heatproof materials. During this time, they also transformed from practical devices into decorative pieces featuring lacquered finishes and other embellishments. While they were initially used by aristocrats and samurai in Japan, it wasn’t long before all classes of people started using these practical devices to generate heat.
In the hundreds of years since they were originally developed, the heat bowls have evolved and taken on new uses. Prior to World War II, they were still used as heating devices, but during the war, Japanese troops used them as cigarette lighters and portable stoves. After the war, they were replaced by oil heaters, but they are stilled used today for some traditional Japanese ceremonies, and also as decorative antique items.
Hibachi in the U.S.
The hibachi grill made its way to America after World War II, when Americans wanted to re-create the meals they experienced while traveling to other parts of the world. Many restaurants began using small aluminum or cast iron grills to allow patrons to cook their own food at their table, which in turn contributed to the rise in popularity of grilling skewered meat and vegetables at home on small backyard grills.
Around the same time, this style of cooking took off at modern Japanese-style restaurants in the U.S. This type of dining experience emphasizes entertainment as much as it does the meal itself. Typically, guests gather around one large table, with a flat-top grill made of cast iron or sheet metal in the middle. The chefs cook Japanese fare in front of the guests, often adding a theatrical flair to the meal to keep guests entertained while waiting for their food. While the appropriate term for this type of meal is teppanyaki, it’s commonly referred to as hibachi in American culture.
