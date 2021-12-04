News
Hawaii’s mountains brace for a blizzard while Colorado continues in a snow drought
Hawaii sits 20 degrees of latitude south of where Colorado sits, has mostly a tropical climate and is surrounded by ocean, yet, portions of the island chain are bracing for blizzard conditions. While Colorado is no stranger to blizzard conditions, this season all types of frozen precipitation have been quite rare.
As of 3pm EST, only two states in the U.S. have a winter weather product issued within their borders. One is Alaska and the other? Hawaii! 🌴 The current snowpack on Mauna Loa’s summit can be seen with visible satellite, with more snow expected to fall this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EVFkXHzRFN
— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 2, 2021
It is fairly common for the highest elevations (above 11,000 feet) in Hawaii to receive snow, which means the peaks of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea are often the most likely places to see it occur. A Kona low is what is drawing in a lot of moisture from the south while a cold front sweeps through bringing the chill needed atop the biggest mountains. Of course, not all of Hawaii is going to see snow. The lower elevations are bracing for several inches of rain and mudslides in the coming days.
The weather in Hawaii right now is pretty active. There are flood watches, high surf warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings in effect across the archipelago chain. This weekend in paradise is likely to be a bit of a washout for the folks who live or are vacationing there. Up to 8 inches of rain may fall on the Big Island this weekend, while up to a foot of snow impacts the highest peaks. Winds will gust up to 100 mph at times on the mountaintops while lower elevations brace for 40-60 mph winds. On top of this, the coastal areas of the Big Island are expecting 20- to 30-foot waves this weekend as a result of this Kona low.
This is the weather, minus the big surf, that we so desperately need here in Colorado. Rain or snow is severely lacking and temperatures are drying things out even faster thanks to how anomalously warm they have been. Some places across Colorado just hit their hottest temperature ever recorded in December.
Many locations set record high temperatures for the month yesterday. In these places, yesterday was the warmest December day in history.
The monthly record high for Denver is 79 degrees. We had 73 on Wednesday and 72 Thursday.#cowx pic.twitter.com/iuUAazGl0k
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 3, 2021
This early-December heat is coming after one of Colorado’s warmest November’s on record. There are some changes coming. By next week, the pattern is supposed to change up a bit and we could be looking at a series of storms impacting Colorado’s mountains. The possibility of snow in Denver is there although it is not that high. While we still wait for our first snow in Denver, know that snow is coming eventually. It may not be as much as what we hope for, but at this point, we will take anything we can get.
Snowpack numbers are sitting at 66-percent of normal statewide with even lower values being experienced in the San Juan mountains. December is a time when our mountains can accrue a lot of water from snow, so lets hope that this December pans out as we so direly need it to.
Andy Stein is a freelance meteorologist.
News
Grading the Week: Time for Jim McElwain to come home again to Colorado State?
Maybe it’s just the two years of Steve Addazio talking here, but Jim McElwain is starting to look pretty good right now.
If the past seven seasons of CSU Rams football have taught us anything, it’s that athletic director Joe Parker could do worse with his next football coaching hire. A lot worse.
Steve Addazio — F
It’s hard to truly put into words how much of a disaster the Addazio Era was for Colorado State.
On a scale of “Nick Saban at Alabama” to “Mike Price at Alabama,” the Grading the Week staff would rate the Daz’s tenure a solid “Les Miles at Kansas.”
There were losses. There were off-the-field allegations. And, yes, we could see the train wreck coming from the moment it left the station. But at least the Daz actually coached a few games at CSU — something Price never got to do after being hired and fired within a few months by the Tide in 2003.
Now, here we are back at the same spot we were two years ago, when Urban Meyer sightings in FoCo were seen as a reason for hope, rather than the impending doom they actually foretold.
The first thing we’d do if we were Parker: Take Meyer’s business card out of the rolodex and light it on fire.
The second: Flip to our old friend Jim and see if maybe, just maybe, he’s interested in getting the band back together at Fort Fun.
Crazy as that sounds, consider this: As poorly as things ended at the conclusion of McElwain’s three years with the Rams, at least the university received $7 million to watch him shuffle off to Florida.
That’s a heck of a lot better than paying Mike Bobo ($1.825 million) and the Daz ($3 million) to go away.
It’s not like we didn’t have a lot of fun while McElwain was stalking the sidelines in green and gold. The Rams went 22-16 in his three years at CSU, culminating with a 10-2 regular season in 2014 that stands as the most successful in the 14 seasons since legendary coach Sonny Lubick was unceremoniously relieved of his duties.
After getting let go by Florida midway through the 2017 season, McElwain’s also comported himself quite well at Central Michigan, going 19-13 with a pair of eight-win campaigns.
There’s even recent precedent to point to in the Mountain West.
Brady Hoke bolted San Diego State for Michigan, got fired from multiple jobs, then returned to the Aztecs and led them an 11-1 season and a spot in this weekend’s conference title game.
Jeff Tedford left Fresno State, where he was an assistant for six years, for greener Pac-12 pastures, only to come back in 2017 as head coach and lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back double-digit-win seasons.
There’s no reason McElwain can’t do the same thing at CSU.
(OK, so maybe there are a few.)
Karl Dorrell — D-
Those calling for Darrin Chiaverini’s head finally got their wish earlier this week.
It’s hard to argue with the CU Buffs head coach’s decision to part ways with the embattled offensive coordinator after the team’s more-dreadful-than-it-sounds 4-8 season.
The Buffs offense was as bad as it’s been in a long, long time. Borderline unwatchable. It stands to reason the person who should be held accountable is the man calling the plays.
Still, we can’t help but feel like Dorrell found an obvious scapegoat in Chiaverini.
Dorrell could’ve just as easily taken over play-calling duties once it became clear things were going south. And it was clear pretty early on in the season.
That Dorrell didn’t, despite his background as an offensive coach, always felt like a dereliction of duty.
News
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Life lesson college football coaches teach players? Always look out for No. 1.
College football coaches just dump kids and their programs like snake-oil salesmen running out of town.
Fred, independent thinker
Kiz: There will be no tears shed here for Oklahoma losing coach Lincoln Riley to USC or Brian Kelly abandoning Notre Dame for Louisiana State. Can’t blame them for chasing the dream and the green. Ain’t that America? But maybe we should dispense with the balderdash about football coaches being employed to teach life lessons to players, unless the lesson is: Always look out for No. 1. In the case of Kelly, his interest in molding the minds of young men is as phony as the hilariously bad southern accent he adopted when introducing himself to LSU fans at a basketball game in Baton Rouge.
Any rational person marked this game in Kanas City as a loss for the Broncos as soon as the NFL schedule was released. I sincerely hope I’m wrong, but it’s fanciful to think Denver’s path to the playoffs goes through K.C. Now, when the Chiefs come to Denver at the end of the season … maybe.
Mr. U, tough cowboy
Kiz: While the Broncos will be 9.5-point underdogs on “Sunday Night Football,” the best reason to believe they have a shot to beat Kansas City? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can still wing it, but he has lost his Midas touch. K.C. has scored more than 20 points only once in its last five games. Fearless prediction: Although the losing streak will reach 12, the Broncos will end their misery against the Chiefs on the final weekend on the regular season, and that victory just might be enough to earn Denver a playoff berth.
This is why Michael Porter Jr fell to the Nuggets in the NBA draft. There were so many warning signs, and bad backs don’t go away.
Brad, easy rider
Kiz: As the 24-year-old forward recovers from the third surgery on his back, we wish him well. But if MPJ is ever again the player that got Nuggets Nation dreaming about finally bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy home to this dusty old cowtown, it will be a minor medical miracle.
Major League Baseball wants us to think it cares about the competitiveness and quality of the sport, then puts Rockies owner Dick Monfort as one of the lead negotiators for the owners in their labor dispute with players. Makes sense to me!
Andrew, wee bit sarcastic
Kiz: What little trust remained in the shaky relationship between players and franchise owners was wrecked by the economic stress caused by COVID-19. Baseball is sick. The cure is going to be painful. They will play ball again after this labor dispute is settled, but only an April fool would bet the 2022 season will start on time.
And today’s parting shot reveals what Monfort could do to keep Denver baseball fans content if his team doesn’t take the field.
You think the team might open the Rooftop at Coors Field to the public even if a labor dispute shuts down the games? Do that and I don’t think we’d miss the Rockies or Major League Baseball.
Domingo, Denver
News
Week 13 NFL Picks: AFC East lead on the line when Patriots visit Bills on Monday night
Game of the week
New England at Buffalo
The Patriots are a 2 1/2-point underdog Monday night despite a six-game winning streak in which they have allowed more than 13 points just once. But Buffalo, which has alternated wins and losses over the last six weeks, plays with urgency and ties the Patriots in the AFC East.
Bills 20, Patriots 17
Lock of the week
Washington at Las Vegas
Not a kind schedule for WFT, which beat Seattle and has to travel cross country on a short week while the Raiders were last seen stunning Dallas on Thanksgiving. The Raiders are a 2 1/2-point favorite and move to 7-5 behind Derek Carr’s three touchdown passes.
Raiders 34, Washington 20
Upset of the week
N.Y. Giants at Miami
A lot of big point-spreads so not a lot of choices for straight upsets, but we’ll go with the Giants, who are a 4 1/2-point underdog. Big Blue is expected to be without injured quarterback Daniel Jones so it will be the defense that carries the day and ends the Dolphins’ four-game winning streak.
Giants 13, Dolphins 10
Around the AFC: New England cornerback J.C. Jackson’s price rising with each interception
Impressive Bengals. Cincinnati has rebounded to beat Las Vegas by 19 and Pittsburgh by 31 points since its bye week and among the most impressive Bengals statistics is their discipline/fundamentals. The Bengals have an NFL-low 43 penalties, nine fewer than any other team and a whopping 37 fewer than seven teams. Cincinnati (7-4), which hosts the Chargers (6-5) on Sunday, have been streaky with three two-game winning streaks. If they beat the Bolts, the Bengals will have their first three-game winning streak since starting 2015 with eight consecutive victories. Cincinnati-Broncos in Week 15 is looming as an intriguing showdown.
Missing Henry. Titans running back Derrick Henry’s worth to his team, already documented and significant, has been amplified since he injured his foot Oct. 31 at Indianapolis. Despite missing the last four games, Henry still leads the NFL in carries (219) and is second in yards (937) and third in touchdowns (10). Tennessee, which is off this week, eclipsed 30 points five times in Henry’s eight games, but have managed 28, 23, 13 and 13 points during his absence (2-2 record); it lost at home to Houston and was routed at New England the last two weeks. Fortunately for Tennessee (8-4), it leads the AFC South by 2 1/2 games and holds the tie-breaker over Indianapolis via the series sweep.
Jackson’s price rising. New England cornerback J.C. Jackson is one of the league’s top bargains this year, playing on the second-round restricted free agent tender of $3.384 million. He might make five times that in 2022 via either franchise tag/long-term deal from the Patriots or hitting the open market. Jackson’s 24 interceptions (seven this year, second-most in the league) are the third-most by a player in his first four years since the 1970 merger. The first-place Patriots face Buffalo’s second-ranked scoring offense (29.6 points per game) on Monday.
Around the NFC: Rams’ veteran stars aren’t playing like it during losing streak
Reeling Rams. The Rams (7-4) are still looking for their first win since getting outside linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham on the field (0-2). Sunday is a must win against Jacksonville because Los Angeles’ next four games are at Arizona, vs. Seattle, at Minnesota and at Baltimore. Quarterback Matthew Stafford needs to play better for the Rams to have any chance in the playoffs, likely as an on-the-road wild card. During the three-game losing streak, Stafford’s passer ratings have been 71.0, 67.4 and 96.6. The passing game misses Robert Woods, who had 45 catches in eight games before sustaining a torn ACL.
Brady rolls on. Can a defending Super Bowl champion be quietly lurking? We say yes about Tampa Bay, which is 8-3 and third in the NFC behind Arizona (9-2) and Green Bay (9-3). The Buccaneers are 23rd in rushing (95.8 yards per game), but first in passing (305.9). Quarterback Tom Brady, 44, continues to defeat Father Time. He enters Week 13 leading the league in pass attempts (457), completions (309) and touchdowns (30) and second in yards (3,403). The extra regular season game should allow Brady to eclipse 40 touchdowns for the first time since 2007 (50).
49ers surging. Like the Broncos, San Francisco has recovered from an early-season four-game losing streak. The 49ers were 3-5 after losing at home to Arizona in Week 9, but have beat the Rams, Jacksonville and Minnesota by 21, 20, and eight points, respectively. The 49ers (6-5) hold the sixth playoff spot heading to dreadful Seattle (3-8). Sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell is another find by veteran running backs coach Bobby Turner and Co. Mitchell carried 27 times apiece in wins over the Rams (91 yards) and Vikings (133 yards). The 49ers have four of their final six games on the road, including Cincinnati and Tennessee.
