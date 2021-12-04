How Can Automated Social Bookmarking Build Backlinks?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The only traffic I like to experience is the one that drives to my blog. There are several ways to get traffic to your site be it paid or free. I like to get free (organic) traffic, and one way to help drive traffic to your blog and/or article is automated social bookmarking. It is a process that enables you to submit your article to several social bookmark sites in one submission.

Why do I need to Social Bookmark?

If you are an Internet marketer, there is no doubt that you need social bookmarking to add to your repertoire. Social Bookmarking sites such as Technorati, Digg and Del.icio.us allow you to add links to sites they like and visitors can grab those links and add it to their personal lists, thus making your site viral.

This concept is such a fantastic way to gain traffic to your sites. For this magic to happen, you have to bookmark your URLs yourself and hope others acknowledge and share your links. If you bookmarked in Digg, users will have to vote your posts up.

If you have enough people vote for your entry, it can make it to the front page of the bookmarking site. Hitting the front page will expose you to thousands of visitors. What can you do with this traffic? Hopefully, you are prepared with a funnel of some sort. Social Bookmarking sites are very sensitive, so it is important that you keep this in mind. ONLY SUBMIT CONTENT THAT IS NEWS WORTHY! Basically, do not use these sites for a sales-pitch of your product or service. Make sure you are providing value. Even you do not have content that is not shared by others, it still will help you with back links and indexing your site. So, it is a win-win situation.

How Does Automated Social Bookmarking Play a Role in Back Links?

The process I explained to you for submitting your URL can be time-consuming. To put that statement into perspective, there are hundreds of social bookmarking sites. How long do you think it will take you to submit to each and every site? You do not have to submit to all, but there are a substantial amount of sites you want to submit to. For me, it would take too long… especially since my time is limited because of my wife and four children.

This is where automation comes in. There are services that makes submitting your links in a simple and quick manner. I am talking about typing in your link and then hitting the submit button. The service does the rest for you. If you have never heard of Onlywire, an automated social bookmarking service, well, now you have, and you should try it out. It is a FREE service.(For a certain amount of submissions per month)

Onlywire has simplified my life for me. Now, I am able to submit to numerous sites with one click. Think about how much traffic you will be able to achieve now. You will be building backlinks that you never thought you can get!

Get those backlinks by using an automated social bookmarking service. You will be ecstatic when your site is indexed faster and you are ranking higher and getting to the 1st page of Google. This is a great way to build organic traffic. Please take action and do not hesitate to contact me if you are in need of assistance.

Helping You Succeed,

Louis Mair