How Can Automated Social Bookmarking Build Backlinks?
Automated Social Bookmarking
The only traffic I like to experience is the one that drives to my blog. There are several ways to get traffic to your site be it paid or free. I like to get free (organic) traffic, and one way to help drive traffic to your blog and/or article is automated social bookmarking. It is a process that enables you to submit your article to several social bookmark sites in one submission.
Why do I need to Social Bookmark?
If you are an Internet marketer, there is no doubt that you need social bookmarking to add to your repertoire. Social Bookmarking sites such as Technorati, Digg and Del.icio.us allow you to add links to sites they like and visitors can grab those links and add it to their personal lists, thus making your site viral.
This concept is such a fantastic way to gain traffic to your sites. For this magic to happen, you have to bookmark your URLs yourself and hope others acknowledge and share your links. If you bookmarked in Digg, users will have to vote your posts up.
If you have enough people vote for your entry, it can make it to the front page of the bookmarking site. Hitting the front page will expose you to thousands of visitors. What can you do with this traffic? Hopefully, you are prepared with a funnel of some sort. Social Bookmarking sites are very sensitive, so it is important that you keep this in mind. ONLY SUBMIT CONTENT THAT IS NEWS WORTHY! Basically, do not use these sites for a sales-pitch of your product or service. Make sure you are providing value. Even you do not have content that is not shared by others, it still will help you with back links and indexing your site. So, it is a win-win situation.
How Does Automated Social Bookmarking Play a Role in Back Links?
The process I explained to you for submitting your URL can be time-consuming. To put that statement into perspective, there are hundreds of social bookmarking sites. How long do you think it will take you to submit to each and every site? You do not have to submit to all, but there are a substantial amount of sites you want to submit to. For me, it would take too long… especially since my time is limited because of my wife and four children.
This is where automation comes in. There are services that makes submitting your links in a simple and quick manner. I am talking about typing in your link and then hitting the submit button. The service does the rest for you. If you have never heard of Onlywire, an automated social bookmarking service, well, now you have, and you should try it out. It is a FREE service.(For a certain amount of submissions per month)
Onlywire has simplified my life for me. Now, I am able to submit to numerous sites with one click. Think about how much traffic you will be able to achieve now. You will be building backlinks that you never thought you can get!
Get those backlinks by using an automated social bookmarking service. You will be ecstatic when your site is indexed faster and you are ranking higher and getting to the 1st page of Google. This is a great way to build organic traffic. Please take action and do not hesitate to contact me if you are in need of assistance.
Helping You Succeed,
Louis Mair
When Are Letters of Administration Needed?
Letters of Administration are required when a loved one dies intestate. They allow the administrator the same rights as an executor who is probating a will.
This means that once the letters of administration have been granted, the administrator will be given letters to give to each financial institution where the deceased holds accounts. These letters will enable the administrator to access their loved ones finances.
Letters of administration are needed in most cases where a loved one dies intestate but not all. For example if all your loved ones finances are held in joint accounts with you, you will not need to apply for letters of administration. The bank will normally just require proof of death, to transfer the assets into your name.
Also if your loved one has assets of less than £5000 after funeral expenses, you will be able to access their bank accounts without letters of administration. Some banks allow assets of under £10,000.
As there is no executor, when a will has not been made, it is important to understand who is entitled to apply for the letters. The law states that this is to be decided in the following order, depending on surviving relatives:
• Civil Partner or Spouse – excluding Common Law Partner
• Children
• Sons or Daughters of the Deceased’s Children
• Parents, Brothers and Sisters
• Grandparents
• Aunts or Uncles – but not their spouses
It is important to note that children under the age of 18 are not entitled to apply for letters of administration alone, and if there are children under the age of 18 and no civil partner or spouse, it is important to seek legal advice from a solicitor or a specialist probate service.
What If The Legal Administrator Does Not Want To Deal With The Estate?
At a time when they are grieving, it is understandable that the person legally entitled to administer the estate would find it difficult to cope. Fortunately they do not have to do so at all. Even the initial application for the letters can be dealt with by a chosen representative.
Dealing with the estate of a relative can be difficult, particularly if they have died intestate. And intestate death often means tracking down the deceased’s finances and even those who are entitled to a share of the estate.
So it is wise to appoint a legal expert to deal with the administration of the will before you apply for the letters. A legal expert would normally be a solicitor, or a specialist probate service. They will do everything on your behalf including dealing with the initial application, finding the deceased’s assets, tracking down any money owing to them and paying any bills.
They will also be able to track down the whereabouts of those entitled to a portion of the estate, according to the law, calculate taxes owing and distribute the proceeds of the estate.
So using a specialist probate service can save you a great deal of time, trouble and stress and it may be worth appointing one to apply for letters of administration on your behalf and deal with the administration of your loved ones estate.
How Can A Fireplace Blower Keep Your Home Warmer?
Having a fireplace in your home is not only beautiful to look at when you have a fire burning and logs crackling, but it is also a great source of warmth and heat as well. To help spread that warmth around the room, or rooms, you can add a fireplace blower. Here is a closer look at how a fireplace blower works and how it can help heat your home this winter.
How does it work?
One of the biggest concerns with having a fireplace has always been the fact that it doesn’t really heat up a room too well. Unless you have a way of blowing the heat out into the room, it will only keep a small area warm. Well, this is where a good fireplace blower will come in. It takes the heat that is generating from the fire and distributes it out into the room. The blower can do this by sitting in front of the fire in order to heat the entire room, or in a doorway to help heat more than one room. Of course, you will always want to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for placing it the right way.
How does it really help?
Keeping warm air from the fireplace circulating throughout the room or home is a great way to reduce heating costs and get the maximum amount of efficiency out of it. It will not have any effect on the combustion of the fire, only in distributing the heat produced.
How do you install it?
Installing a fireplace blower isn’t overly difficult as long as you have a power source handy in which to wire into. Generally speaking, blowers are installed at the same time the fireplace is built, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have one. It may just be a little more expensive in doing so. The job can be accomplished by a do-it-yourselfer, or in most cases, having a company come out and do it for you.
You can find all different types and styles of fireplace blowers on the market. There are many websites that offer online catalogs to browse through as well. Prices range from very affordable to more expensive depending on the model and size. You can easily find one to fit the size of your home.
How Can You Tan Through Your Shirt to Remove Your Tan Lines?
Tan through shirts can be worn anywhere. You can even out your tan lines naturally and safely by just walking around town or watching a summer time parade or by doing anything outdoors. You could wear a tan through shirt to work and then head out to the park for a jog and enjoy the cool feeling this shirt can provide.
Tan through shirts are ideal for those who love outdoor tanning activities without having to spend hours at the beach or at the park flipping over, waiting, flipping over again and again. You now have the ability to tan through your shirt and get rid of the farmer’s tan look that has been haunting you for years! Now more than ever, with the popularity of tan-through technology increasing there will be many more styles and colors to choose from.
Tan-through shirts rapidly wick moisture through the fabric making you feel cool and comfortable on very hot days while at the same time working on removing your tan lines. The tan through material is made from a special knitting technology that creates millions of tiny pores in the fabric. These pores allow approximately half of the sun’s light to pass through to approximately the same degree as a medium level sunscreen so you never risk unprotected exposure to the sun. The fabric is smooth, and the porous nature of the fabric allows your skin to breathe, which keeps you cool all day long.
It is a simple (you just put the shirt on), yet complex technology. Remember to use an SPF6-10 under your shirt to build a base tan safely and naturally during your outdoor activities. One of the benefits of a tan-through shirt is that it is very lightweight and very easy to take care of which should make it number one on your packing list when going on vacation.
One example is the collared tan-through golf shirt: Picture yourself playing golf on the greens in 85 degree temperature and after 4 hours you still feel as cool as when you did back on the first hole. You should be able to enjoy a nice easy stroke without fighting the stickiness and perspiration that many golfers experience.
The quality of a tan through shirt is perhaps a bit more than a regular sports shirt. Tan-through shirts keep you very cool and they’re comparable in price to any fine sportswear brand. You are also receiving so much more in return in regards to the services that the tan-through shirt provides to you.
So the next time it’s going to be a hot sunny day, try a tan-through shirt. Not only will you get all the benefits of a regular sports shirt, but the tan through aspect will help you even out your tan lines, keep you cooler and stay lighter on your feet all at the same time.
