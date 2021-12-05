Connect with us

News

At St. Paul’s Hillcrest site, redevelopment emphasis is on light industry

Published

7 mins ago

on

At St. Paul's Hillcrest site, redevelopment emphasis is on light industry
South of Larpenteur Avenue and west of McKnight Road in St. Paul, mature trees line a century-old golf course that covers almost as much land as Highland Bridge, the former Twin Cities Ford Motor Co. campus in Highland Park.

Unlike Highland Bridge, where custom home lots over the Mississippi River are now selling for upwards of $1.5 million, much of the planning focus at the Hillcrest site has been figuring out how to draw “light industrial” jobs. The hope is to bring consumer good manufacturers, breweries and medical device makers to a corner of the city that major employers such as 3M and Whirlpool have long since departed.

“We want to see low-barrier jobs — medical assembly work, manual labor work,” said St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang. “On the East Side, we’re a heavy working class community, and we want jobs that immigrants and refugees take on. Members of my own family started off in those fields and work in them to this day.”

The former Hillcrest course spans 112 acres near St. Paul’s East Side border with Maplewood, and a key property owner — the St. Paul Port Authority — is working with the city of St. Paul on a master planning process that could transform the acreage in fundamental ways.

CAPACITY FOR UP TO 1,000 HOUSING UNITS, 1,000 JOBS

A page from the draft Hillcrest Master Plan showing up to 1,000 housing units, 1,000 jobs and green spaces. (Courtesy of the city of St. Paul)

A market study from Maxfield Research and Consulting found capacity for up to 1,000 housing units and 1,000 jobs, with doors opening as soon as 2024 — but waning demand for office and retail construction.

The vision, still officially piecemeal, has drawn both fans and critics. Some are skeptical that locals will reap employment benefits without firm agreements in place.

In April, as part of Hillcrest planning, a review of eight employers situated within the Port Authority’s East Side business centers found only 13 percent of the workers were East Side residents.

A community advisory committee, which has included a dozen residents from the East Side and Maplewood, likely will conclude its work this month by forwarding a full draft of the Hillcrest Master Plan to the St. Paul Planning Commission on Dec. 14. The master plan will then be released by the city in early 2022 for community comments, followed by a formal public hearing before the Planning Commission.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR PUBLIC FEEDBACK

Opportunities for public feedback will continue. Through Dec. 15, the Port Authority will accept applications from residents interested in serving on one of four workgroups next year: urban design, sustainability, outside spaces and housing.

“We’ve been having engagement for three years, and we’ve had six or seven sessions this summer that were pretty well attended by folks in the neighborhood,” said Lisa Theis, executive director of the Greater East Side/District 2 Community Council.

Port Authority president Lee Krueger said he recognizes that some residents feel things are moving too quickly. Public planning for the privately owned Ford site unfolded over the course of a decade while Ford Land, the automaker’s real estate division, worked with the city to prep the site for sale to a master developer. In contrast, the Port Authority bought Hillcrest for $10 million in 2019 and hopes to have buildings in the ground within three years.

A key difference is that the Port Authority controls the Hillcrest site, allowing for a faster planning pace. “The master plan at Ford was done prior to them having a buyer,” Krueger said. “On this, we are the buyer.”

LIGHT INDUSTRIAL JOBS

The closed Hillcrest Golf Course in St. Paul is seen in an aerial photo taken Aug. 18, 2021. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

Concepts released to date call for the bulk of the future housing at Hillcrest to sit toward the site’s northern and western boundaries near McKnight and Larpenteur avenues, with “light industrial” jobs situated farther south along McKnight Road and more out of view from existing residences.

“That’s where we have existing neighborhoods already, and that’s what we’ve been hearing from the community, as well, through all of the input sessions,” Yang said. “They’ve made it really clear. They don’t want to look across the street and see light industrial.”

Critics fear the result will be a series of squat office-warehouse buildings, similar to those that line Phalen Boulevard or Energy Park Drive and draw workers from outside the city, rather than pedestrian-friendly coworking spaces, coffee shops and multi-level buildings offering housing, offices and retail in one site.

Some are pushing instead for a retail and “mixed-use” corridor that could spill over onto White Bear Avenue, which has suffered from commercial flight.

“The city’s comprehensive plan defined Hillcrest as an ‘opportunity site’ with a ‘neighborhood node,’ which is like having a little small town for the neighborhood — a mix of shops and retail, where it really helps people in the community,” said Jan Leadholm, an East Side resident who has been critical of the planning process. “Make it walkable. Make it an economic engine for the area.”

WAYS TO ADD VIBRANCY

Tong Thao, an East Side resident and St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce employee who represents the business community on the advisory committee, said the Port Authority has a strong record of bringing light industrial jobs to the Beacon Bluff campus on East Seventh Street. At Hillcrest, “some people wanted to see placemaking and first-floor retail, but when you think about it, if there’s going to be commercial activity like that it should be on White Bear Avenue,” Thao said.

Yang said there are other ways to add vibrancy, such as murals and public art, without sacrificing entry-level employment accessible to recent immigrants.

“We don’t want to see empty parking lots after business hours,” Yang acknowledged. “We do want to build a very strong communal feel, places where people can convene after business hours.”

