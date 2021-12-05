News
At St. Paul’s Hillcrest site, redevelopment emphasis is on light industry
South of Larpenteur Avenue and west of McKnight Road in St. Paul, mature trees line a century-old golf course that covers almost as much land as Highland Bridge, the former Twin Cities Ford Motor Co. campus in Highland Park.
Unlike Highland Bridge, where custom home lots over the Mississippi River are now selling for upwards of $1.5 million, much of the planning focus at the Hillcrest site has been figuring out how to draw “light industrial” jobs. The hope is to bring consumer good manufacturers, breweries and medical device makers to a corner of the city that major employers such as 3M and Whirlpool have long since departed.
“We want to see low-barrier jobs — medical assembly work, manual labor work,” said St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang. “On the East Side, we’re a heavy working class community, and we want jobs that immigrants and refugees take on. Members of my own family started off in those fields and work in them to this day.”
The former Hillcrest course spans 112 acres near St. Paul’s East Side border with Maplewood, and a key property owner — the St. Paul Port Authority — is working with the city of St. Paul on a master planning process that could transform the acreage in fundamental ways.
CAPACITY FOR UP TO 1,000 HOUSING UNITS, 1,000 JOBS
A market study from Maxfield Research and Consulting found capacity for up to 1,000 housing units and 1,000 jobs, with doors opening as soon as 2024 — but waning demand for office and retail construction.
The vision, still officially piecemeal, has drawn both fans and critics. Some are skeptical that locals will reap employment benefits without firm agreements in place.
In April, as part of Hillcrest planning, a review of eight employers situated within the Port Authority’s East Side business centers found only 13 percent of the workers were East Side residents.
A community advisory committee, which has included a dozen residents from the East Side and Maplewood, likely will conclude its work this month by forwarding a full draft of the Hillcrest Master Plan to the St. Paul Planning Commission on Dec. 14. The master plan will then be released by the city in early 2022 for community comments, followed by a formal public hearing before the Planning Commission.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR PUBLIC FEEDBACK
Opportunities for public feedback will continue. Through Dec. 15, the Port Authority will accept applications from residents interested in serving on one of four workgroups next year: urban design, sustainability, outside spaces and housing.
“We’ve been having engagement for three years, and we’ve had six or seven sessions this summer that were pretty well attended by folks in the neighborhood,” said Lisa Theis, executive director of the Greater East Side/District 2 Community Council.
Port Authority president Lee Krueger said he recognizes that some residents feel things are moving too quickly. Public planning for the privately owned Ford site unfolded over the course of a decade while Ford Land, the automaker’s real estate division, worked with the city to prep the site for sale to a master developer. In contrast, the Port Authority bought Hillcrest for $10 million in 2019 and hopes to have buildings in the ground within three years.
A key difference is that the Port Authority controls the Hillcrest site, allowing for a faster planning pace. “The master plan at Ford was done prior to them having a buyer,” Krueger said. “On this, we are the buyer.”
LIGHT INDUSTRIAL JOBS
Concepts released to date call for the bulk of the future housing at Hillcrest to sit toward the site’s northern and western boundaries near McKnight and Larpenteur avenues, with “light industrial” jobs situated farther south along McKnight Road and more out of view from existing residences.
“That’s where we have existing neighborhoods already, and that’s what we’ve been hearing from the community, as well, through all of the input sessions,” Yang said. “They’ve made it really clear. They don’t want to look across the street and see light industrial.”
Critics fear the result will be a series of squat office-warehouse buildings, similar to those that line Phalen Boulevard or Energy Park Drive and draw workers from outside the city, rather than pedestrian-friendly coworking spaces, coffee shops and multi-level buildings offering housing, offices and retail in one site.
Some are pushing instead for a retail and “mixed-use” corridor that could spill over onto White Bear Avenue, which has suffered from commercial flight.
“The city’s comprehensive plan defined Hillcrest as an ‘opportunity site’ with a ‘neighborhood node,’ which is like having a little small town for the neighborhood — a mix of shops and retail, where it really helps people in the community,” said Jan Leadholm, an East Side resident who has been critical of the planning process. “Make it walkable. Make it an economic engine for the area.”
WAYS TO ADD VIBRANCY
Tong Thao, an East Side resident and St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce employee who represents the business community on the advisory committee, said the Port Authority has a strong record of bringing light industrial jobs to the Beacon Bluff campus on East Seventh Street. At Hillcrest, “some people wanted to see placemaking and first-floor retail, but when you think about it, if there’s going to be commercial activity like that it should be on White Bear Avenue,” Thao said.
Yang said there are other ways to add vibrancy, such as murals and public art, without sacrificing entry-level employment accessible to recent immigrants.
“We don’t want to see empty parking lots after business hours,” Yang acknowledged. “We do want to build a very strong communal feel, places where people can convene after business hours.”
Calling local hiring at Port Authority sites too limited, some advocates are asking for a community benefits agreement that outlines hiring, living wage and training requirements. “Within a community benefits agreement, you have to have an enforcement mechanism with some teeth,” said Jim Erchul, executive director of Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services.
The Port Authority has promised to work with the Eastside Employment xChange, a coalition of community-based organizations, on job placement. The xChange, however, has paused in-person recruiting during the pandemic, according to its website.
Local hiring “depends on the companies they recruit to the site, and generally speaking (at Port Authority centers) it’s businesses that want to expand,” said Anne DeJoy, executive director of the East Side Neighborhood Development Company and co-chair of the Hillcrest community advisory committee. “We’re really pushing for jobs that are entry-level and have opportunities for training.”
HOUSING, AFFORDABILITY AND COMMUNITY SPACES
After job growth, much of the community advisory committee’s focus has centered on housing, which has brought out strong feelings on all sides.
“It’s actually a good mix — one or two streets that will be single-family homes, which will transition over to the commercial properties,” Thao said. “At Larpenteur and McKnight, there will be more medium-density and high-density housing. That’s what it will be zoned for.”
Seanne Thomas, a Realtor with ABC Realty and Twin Cities Real Estate, worries that the Port Authority’s forte has been jobs, not housing and community amenities. He’d like to see a replacement for the outdated Hayden Heights Library, a new community center and other public spaces.
Instead, “we’re going to get a campus full of one-story development with a little bit of housing on the edge,” Thomas said. “The difference between what they’re planning for the Ford site — and that’s a comparable acreage — and what they’re planning for Hillcrest is a slap in our face.”
While the Port Authority has not asked the city to make tax increment financing — a type of real estate subsidy — available for Hillcrest, affordable housing built on-site would still qualify for TIF. A draft affordable housing policy aims to get 30 percent of the nearly 1,000 housing units to qualify as affordable housing. Technically, that would add up to as many as 300 affordable units.
But Benjamin Werner, director of the Housing Justice Program at the East Side Freedom Library, noted that what qualifies as “affordable” on paper is often out of reach for East Side households, about a third of whom earn less than $35,000 annually.
Truer affordability, said Werner, would be housing units targeted to households earning no more than 30 percent of area median income, which is about $31,000 for a family of four. To his frustration, based on current discussions, less than a third of the affordable units — or no more than 100 in total — would be priced at that level of accessibility.
Theis said it’s too soon to dig into those numbers with that level of detail.
“It’s really hard to dispute something that isn’t even decided yet,” Theis said. “Basically they’re just putting blocks on a map to see where things would fit. Other than these master goals of 1,000 jobs and 1,000 houses, the master plan doesn’t state ‘these jobs are going to be this, exactly’ or ‘there will be this amount of houses at this affordability level.’ Other than the word ‘housing’ and the word ‘light industrial’, we don’t know what that means yet.”
Here are more facts on the development:
NEW NAME FOR HILLCREST
The St. Paul Port Authority has been collecting possible new names for the future Hillcrest development, and it recently narrowed options to three finalists that combine references to the East Side, Hillcrest and the Hayden Heights neighborhood. The top three are Eastcrest Heights, Hillpoint Heights and The Heights.
Votes are being collected online through Sunday, Dec. 5, at sppa.com/topthree.
CARBON NEUTRAL
Part of the master planning process has focused on ways to offset carbon emissions through energy efficiency and renewable energy, from green roofs and electric car charging stations to solar panels and LEED certification on structures. “The Port Authority has made it clear in their presentations they’re not looking for smokestacks,” said St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang. “At Hillcrest, the aspiration is it will be a carbon-free site.”
POLLUTED SOILS
In light of fungicide mercury contamination associated with the former golf course, the Port Authority plans to remove and replace polluted soils after the master plan is approved. The work will be reviewed and approved by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “There’s still ponds that are there that hold that contamination, and they anticipate having to take out a lot of trees, which is not popular,” acknowledged Anne DeJoy, executive director of the East Side Neighborhood Development Company and co-chair of the Hillcrest community advisory council.
PARKS
The St. Paul Port Authority has committed to preserving up to 15 acres of green space — including parks, open space, stormwater and wetland areas — on top of five acres maintained by St. Paul Parks and Recreation.
FAQ
The city of St. Paul and St. Paul Port Authority have assembled answers to frequently asked questions about the Hillcrest site here: https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/planning-and-economic-development/planning/hillcrest-golf-course-master-plan-0
Zach Wilson, Jets can’t afford to have another slow start vs. Eagles
The Jets’ theme for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is simple: Get more from Zach. The earlier the better.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Zach Wilson looked like a 22-year-old quarterback who hadn’t played in a month in Gang Green’s 21-14 win in Houston last week. Wilson — who returned to action for the first time since suffering a knee sprain — was up and down vs. the Texans. He struggled early, but steadied the ship in the second half throwing for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Wilson is a competitive guy, so naturally he was hard on himself after the game. But he is trying to keep the proper perspective on his development.
“Being in this position, no one expects it to be perfect. Of course, I’m hard on myself. I get frustrated at times, but I understand it’s all part of the process of where we’re trying to get,” Wilson said. “I’ve just got to keep taking it one day at a time and really just one play at a time.”
Head coach Robert Saleh loves that fiery competitiveness about his young quarterback because Wilson never seems content.
“The best individuals are their own worst critic, or greatest critic, if you will. I never look at somebody being too hard on themselves. You’re supposed to be hard on yourself,” Saleh said. “If you can’t expect yourself to be great and be perfect, then who will? He’s internally motivated, and that’s all you can ask for out of these young men, that internal motivation, be the best version of yourself every single day and that’s something he strives for every day.”
This week for Jets (3-8), it’s about the No. 2 overall pick making noticeable improvement against the Eagles (5-7) at MetLife Stadium. It’s a great opportunity because the Eagles defense allows quarterbacks to complete 71% of their passes, highest in the NFL.
We aren’t talking about anything crazy, like throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns, Wilson hasn’t done either in his career, yet.
One day he will.
But on Sunday, Wilson needs to start faster in the first half. That’s one of Saleh’s objectives for the former BYU standout.
“It’s finding ways to get better, get more comfortable, be great with your footwork, be great with your eyes, keep the main thing the main thing, get the ball to the open guy, go through your progressions,” Saleh said. “It seems simple, but getting comfortable earlier in games, but that just comes with time. So, just improve every game and really improve on the simplistic part of it. And he is. He’s got such a great mindset to him, especially for a young man. We know he’s going to get better every time he steps out onto the football field, so we’re looking forward to it.”
It’s an odd phenomenon as he’s only thrown for 75 yards — by far the lowest among NFL starters — with three interceptions in the first quarter of games throughout his seven starts.
It’s impossible to explain because it doesn’t make sense why he struggles early. Is it confidence? Is it defensive game plans? Is it playcalling?
To put in context how lousy his first quarters have been, Wilson threw for 108 yards in the fourth quarter against the Panthers in his first career start.
Wilson doesn’t know why he starts slow, but refuses to overthink the issue.
“I think it’s just getting comfortable and settled in. There’s not one thing to point at or I don’t even really think it needs to be necessarily a huge point of emphasis because I think the more you put on it, I guess the harder it becomes,” Wilson said. “You’ve just got to go out and play ball and I think that’s my mindset is I’ve just got to come out ripping it from the beginning and just playing fast and just getting into a rhythm from the beginning. I don’t think there’s any secret to it, you just got to be able to go out and do it.”
Let’s go beyond the first quarter in examining his slow starts. The second quarter isn’t much better. He’s thrown for more yards (312), but he’s tossed four interceptions with zero touchdowns.
So in the first half, Wilson is completing just 49% of his passes with seven interceptions and no TDs for a dismal passer rating of 28.
It’s mind blogging. In the second half, Wilson is a drastically different quarterback. His passer rating is 88. His completion percentage is 64%. He’s thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions.
It’s two different quarterbacks.
To start faster, Wilson must trust what his eyes are showing him. He’s a smart quarterback. According to LaFleur, Wilson does a good job with his pre-snap execution by getting guys lined up correctly and going through the right reads. But sometimes he hesitates and doesn’t let it rip.
Wilson also needs to show improvement in his fundamentals within the pocket. There have been various times when there’s pressure around him he panics.
Wilson is completing 28% of his passes under pressure. That’s going to be a challenge this week as the Eagles are Top 4 in pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats. Sometimes it leads to happy feet like in the third quarter against the Texans when he rolled left and missed Ryan Griffin in the end zone.
But Wilson left a clean pocket to scramble. If he stayed in the pocket, Griffin was open down the middle. Nothing major because it almost turned into a touchdown. But it’s mundane aspects of his game that must improve.
“The big thing with Zach, and you’ll see it a lot with young quarterbacks, they get to number one in progression and they’re usually waiting because they’re used to having time in the pocket from where they’ve come from. In this league, you’ve got to be able to say “no” faster, which will come in time,” Saleh said. “The second part is just consistency and footwork. In this game, your footwork has to be so consistent. We always talk about reading coverage with your feet and the timing of everything are with your feet.”
Wilson deserves a pass for being rusty in his first start back from a knee injury. But this week it’s time to start seeing improvement.
News
Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence
Dear Amy: I am a 56-year-old woman. When I was growing up, my father had an affair with “Sarah,” our next-door neighbor. This affair lasted for many years.
Everyone knew about it — at least everyone in my family knew (my mom, my brother, and myself).
My dad died 17 years ago. Sarah has also died.
My mother is 87, has some dementia, and seems to have forgotten everything about this, which is good.
My question is: At the time, I was very close to “Annie,” Sarah’s daughter.
During all of those years, starting from a very young age, I said nothing to her. Now, I see Annie and her sister’s photos on Facebook, and I have a hankering to contact them to ask if they were aware of this affair.
Their father is still alive.
What would be the point of this? I really don’t know.
It was like the unspoken secret for so many years.
And, if they do not know about this, then why would I want to hurt them by telling them about this sordid history between their mother and my father, right?
I’d appreciate your take on this.
— Conflicted
Dear Conflicted: My reaction to this is — if you don’t know “the point” of an action or reaction, then you should wait until the point makes itself evident.
Another way to think about this is to ask yourself: “What good could come of this?”
Maybe “the good” is you unburdening yourself of knowledge you’ve always held onto as a deep secret. However, doing so, you might upend another family.
I tend to believe that the truth is the truth, and we all might as well know the truth.
However, I also feel strongly that some things just aren’t our business.
Is your parents’ marriage and your father’s consensual relationship your news to share? Do you have the right to dive into your next-door neighbors’ marriage?
You could certainly connect with your childhood friend on Facebook and attempt to re-establish a relationship without spilling the beans to see if Annie makes the first move.
Dear Amy: I have been singing my entire life. I started out in the choir at my church and was often asked to lead songs.
It wasn’t until I became an adult that I realized that the racing heart and sweating weren’t just due to nerves, but because I suffered from severe anxiety about singing in front of people.
I am (in my opinion) outgoing, and have no problem speaking in front of people, but singing is something totally different.
Over the past few years, my anxiety has peaked.
I have been asked to sing at several weddings (and funerals).
The first time I just decided to suck it up. It seemed to go well, but I was a total wreck.
The next time, I was vocal about my fears of singing in front of a crowd.
I was told to just “pray about it” and reminded that I have a gift and I should use it. Well, Amy, I drink myself under the table at every wedding I sing at because the anxiety causes so much stress for me.
My husband has told me that he flat-out refused to let me do this again because I am so terrified about singing.
He says that I need to put my foot down.
How do I do it in a way that won’t upset someone asking me to sing for their wedding/funeral, especially when the request is mostly coming from family?
— The Wedding Singer
Dear Wedding Singer: Here’s a tip: The more words you use to explain yourself, the more openings you will create, which people will plow through.
Don’t offer reasons. Be gracious, polite, and consistent.
An example:
They: “Will you sing at your niece’s wedding?
You: “Oh, it’s sweet of you to ask, but I’m retired.”
They: “You can’t! You’re so good at it and this is for family! We’re counting on you.”
You: “How nice. I’ve retired.”
They: “Is it your nerves again? You can get over that!”
You: “Thank you. I’ve retired.”
You could do them a favor and suggest another singer — but this will not be your problem to solve.
Dear Amy: Another thank you for devoting a column to the experiences of Vietnam veterans. I served, too, and reading those letters from fellow vets reminded me of everything we’ve been through. It’s been tough.
— Fellow Veteran
Dear Veteran: Welcome home.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 13 game at Arrowhead Stadium
