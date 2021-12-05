At St. Paul’s Hillcrest site, redevelopment emphasis is on light industry

South of Larpenteur Avenue and west of McKnight Road in St. Paul, mature trees line a century-old golf course that covers almost as much land as Highland Bridge, the former Twin Cities Ford Motor Co. campus in Highland Park.

Unlike Highland Bridge, where custom home lots over the Mississippi River are now selling for upwards of $1.5 million, much of the planning focus at the Hillcrest site has been figuring out how to draw “light industrial” jobs. The hope is to bring consumer good manufacturers, breweries and medical device makers to a corner of the city that major employers such as 3M and Whirlpool have long since departed.

“We want to see low-barrier jobs — medical assembly work, manual labor work,” said St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang. “On the East Side, we’re a heavy working class community, and we want jobs that immigrants and refugees take on. Members of my own family started off in those fields and work in them to this day.”

The former Hillcrest course spans 112 acres near St. Paul’s East Side border with Maplewood, and a key property owner — the St. Paul Port Authority — is working with the city of St. Paul on a master planning process that could transform the acreage in fundamental ways.

CAPACITY FOR UP TO 1,000 HOUSING UNITS, 1,000 JOBS

A market study from Maxfield Research and Consulting found capacity for up to 1,000 housing units and 1,000 jobs, with doors opening as soon as 2024 — but waning demand for office and retail construction.

The vision, still officially piecemeal, has drawn both fans and critics. Some are skeptical that locals will reap employment benefits without firm agreements in place.

In April, as part of Hillcrest planning, a review of eight employers situated within the Port Authority’s East Side business centers found only 13 percent of the workers were East Side residents.

A community advisory committee, which has included a dozen residents from the East Side and Maplewood, likely will conclude its work this month by forwarding a full draft of the Hillcrest Master Plan to the St. Paul Planning Commission on Dec. 14. The master plan will then be released by the city in early 2022 for community comments, followed by a formal public hearing before the Planning Commission.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR PUBLIC FEEDBACK

Opportunities for public feedback will continue. Through Dec. 15, the Port Authority will accept applications from residents interested in serving on one of four workgroups next year: urban design, sustainability, outside spaces and housing.

“We’ve been having engagement for three years, and we’ve had six or seven sessions this summer that were pretty well attended by folks in the neighborhood,” said Lisa Theis, executive director of the Greater East Side/District 2 Community Council.

Port Authority president Lee Krueger said he recognizes that some residents feel things are moving too quickly. Public planning for the privately owned Ford site unfolded over the course of a decade while Ford Land, the automaker’s real estate division, worked with the city to prep the site for sale to a master developer. In contrast, the Port Authority bought Hillcrest for $10 million in 2019 and hopes to have buildings in the ground within three years.

A key difference is that the Port Authority controls the Hillcrest site, allowing for a faster planning pace. “The master plan at Ford was done prior to them having a buyer,” Krueger said. “On this, we are the buyer.”

LIGHT INDUSTRIAL JOBS

Concepts released to date call for the bulk of the future housing at Hillcrest to sit toward the site’s northern and western boundaries near McKnight and Larpenteur avenues, with “light industrial” jobs situated farther south along McKnight Road and more out of view from existing residences.

“That’s where we have existing neighborhoods already, and that’s what we’ve been hearing from the community, as well, through all of the input sessions,” Yang said. “They’ve made it really clear. They don’t want to look across the street and see light industrial.”

Critics fear the result will be a series of squat office-warehouse buildings, similar to those that line Phalen Boulevard or Energy Park Drive and draw workers from outside the city, rather than pedestrian-friendly coworking spaces, coffee shops and multi-level buildings offering housing, offices and retail in one site.

Some are pushing instead for a retail and “mixed-use” corridor that could spill over onto White Bear Avenue, which has suffered from commercial flight.

“The city’s comprehensive plan defined Hillcrest as an ‘opportunity site’ with a ‘neighborhood node,’ which is like having a little small town for the neighborhood — a mix of shops and retail, where it really helps people in the community,” said Jan Leadholm, an East Side resident who has been critical of the planning process. “Make it walkable. Make it an economic engine for the area.”

WAYS TO ADD VIBRANCY

Tong Thao, an East Side resident and St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce employee who represents the business community on the advisory committee, said the Port Authority has a strong record of bringing light industrial jobs to the Beacon Bluff campus on East Seventh Street. At Hillcrest, “some people wanted to see placemaking and first-floor retail, but when you think about it, if there’s going to be commercial activity like that it should be on White Bear Avenue,” Thao said.

Yang said there are other ways to add vibrancy, such as murals and public art, without sacrificing entry-level employment accessible to recent immigrants.

“We don’t want to see empty parking lots after business hours,” Yang acknowledged. “We do want to build a very strong communal feel, places where people can convene after business hours.”

Calling local hiring at Port Authority sites too limited, some advocates are asking for a community benefits agreement that outlines hiring, living wage and training requirements. “Within a community benefits agreement, you have to have an enforcement mechanism with some teeth,” said Jim Erchul, executive director of Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services.

The Port Authority has promised to work with the Eastside Employment xChange, a coalition of community-based organizations, on job placement. The xChange, however, has paused in-person recruiting during the pandemic, according to its website.

Local hiring “depends on the companies they recruit to the site, and generally speaking (at Port Authority centers) it’s businesses that want to expand,” said Anne DeJoy, executive director of the East Side Neighborhood Development Company and co-chair of the Hillcrest community advisory committee. “We’re really pushing for jobs that are entry-level and have opportunities for training.”

HOUSING, AFFORDABILITY AND COMMUNITY SPACES

After job growth, much of the community advisory committee’s focus has centered on housing, which has brought out strong feelings on all sides.

“It’s actually a good mix — one or two streets that will be single-family homes, which will transition over to the commercial properties,” Thao said. “At Larpenteur and McKnight, there will be more medium-density and high-density housing. That’s what it will be zoned for.”

Seanne Thomas, a Realtor with ABC Realty and Twin Cities Real Estate, worries that the Port Authority’s forte has been jobs, not housing and community amenities. He’d like to see a replacement for the outdated Hayden Heights Library, a new community center and other public spaces.

Instead, “we’re going to get a campus full of one-story development with a little bit of housing on the edge,” Thomas said. “The difference between what they’re planning for the Ford site — and that’s a comparable acreage — and what they’re planning for Hillcrest is a slap in our face.”

While the Port Authority has not asked the city to make tax increment financing — a type of real estate subsidy — available for Hillcrest, affordable housing built on-site would still qualify for TIF. A draft affordable housing policy aims to get 30 percent of the nearly 1,000 housing units to qualify as affordable housing. Technically, that would add up to as many as 300 affordable units.

But Benjamin Werner, director of the Housing Justice Program at the East Side Freedom Library, noted that what qualifies as “affordable” on paper is often out of reach for East Side households, about a third of whom earn less than $35,000 annually.

Truer affordability, said Werner, would be housing units targeted to households earning no more than 30 percent of area median income, which is about $31,000 for a family of four. To his frustration, based on current discussions, less than a third of the affordable units — or no more than 100 in total — would be priced at that level of accessibility.

Theis said it’s too soon to dig into those numbers with that level of detail.

“It’s really hard to dispute something that isn’t even decided yet,” Theis said. “Basically they’re just putting blocks on a map to see where things would fit. Other than these master goals of 1,000 jobs and 1,000 houses, the master plan doesn’t state ‘these jobs are going to be this, exactly’ or ‘there will be this amount of houses at this affordability level.’ Other than the word ‘housing’ and the word ‘light industrial’, we don’t know what that means yet.”

Here are more facts on the development:

NEW NAME FOR HILLCREST

The St. Paul Port Authority has been collecting possible new names for the future Hillcrest development, and it recently narrowed options to three finalists that combine references to the East Side, Hillcrest and the Hayden Heights neighborhood. The top three are Eastcrest Heights, Hillpoint Heights and The Heights.

Votes are being collected online through Sunday, Dec. 5, at sppa.com/topthree.

CARBON NEUTRAL

Part of the master planning process has focused on ways to offset carbon emissions through energy efficiency and renewable energy, from green roofs and electric car charging stations to solar panels and LEED certification on structures. “The Port Authority has made it clear in their presentations they’re not looking for smokestacks,” said St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang. “At Hillcrest, the aspiration is it will be a carbon-free site.”

POLLUTED SOILS

In light of fungicide mercury contamination associated with the former golf course, the Port Authority plans to remove and replace polluted soils after the master plan is approved. The work will be reviewed and approved by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “There’s still ponds that are there that hold that contamination, and they anticipate having to take out a lot of trees, which is not popular,” acknowledged Anne DeJoy, executive director of the East Side Neighborhood Development Company and co-chair of the Hillcrest community advisory council.

PARKS

The St. Paul Port Authority has committed to preserving up to 15 acres of green space — including parks, open space, stormwater and wetland areas — on top of five acres maintained by St. Paul Parks and Recreation.

FAQ

The city of St. Paul and St. Paul Port Authority have assembled answers to frequently asked questions about the Hillcrest site here: https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/planning-and-economic-development/planning/hillcrest-golf-course-master-plan-0