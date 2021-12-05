News
Colorado School of Mines drops Angelo State to reach NCAA Division II semifinals for first time in program history
GOLDEN — It was the kind of play Colorado School of Mines redshirt senior running back Michael Zeman had been practicing, but even still, it made the fans at Marv Kay Stadium rise to their feet.
Zeman, a Harlon Hill Award finalist, got low and put Angelo State cornerback Kason Cooper on his back with a block that fired up the crowd. Then quarterback John Matocha scrambled and found receiver Mason Karp, who ran it in for a 42-yard score.
“He came in full-speed ahead,” Zeman said. “I don’t wanna fit that up because ultimately he could knock me back into John, but being able to get him on the ground and then giving John that edge to make a play and then have Karp bust it, yeah, it was awesome.”
It was a game-defining play that helped the Orediggers (12-1) to their first NCAA Division II national semifinals in program history with a 34-26 win over the Rams (11-2) on Saturday afternoon.
With the NCAA re-seeding the final four teams, Mines was tabbed the No. 3 seed and will head to Georgia to play No. 2 Valdosta State (11-1) next Saturday at 10 a.m. MT.
Matocha threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-24 passing, while Zeman had 138 yards on the ground and two scores.
It was a slow start for Mines, as the Orediggers notched just one first down and 26 total yards (five rushing) and trailed 3-0 after one quarter.
But in a big spot early in the second quarter, the Orediggers found life. Facing third-and-15, Matocha looked across the middle and found Max McLeod, who took it the rest of the way for a 60-yard score to give the Orediggers a 7-3 lead.
On the Rams’ next drive, they had three first downs to get inside Mines’ territory. The Rams opted to go for it on fourth-and-short, but Mines coach Greg Brandon called a timeout. It worked, as linebackers Cameron Reller and Hayden Greg stuffed backup running back Carl Odom. (Starting running back Nathaniel Omayebu III did not play due to injury.)
“I didn’t tell our defense anything,” Brandon said, referencing the timeout. “When they went for it, our guys rose to the occasion. We’ve done that all season. We’ve made plays on both sides and our defense has been lights out for four months.”
The Orediggers took advantage of the momentum as Matocha capped an excellent drive with a 21-yard strike to Josh Johnston. The extra point was blocked, which made it 13-3.
Special teams played a role in the victory as Mason Pierce got Mines moving with a 28-yard punt return. It made short work of a short field, and went five plays, 42 yards, and Zeman plowed his way from a yard out to make it 20-3 with 2:24 left in the half.
Facing a three-score deficit, the Rams responded in the third quarter. Rams running back Alfred Grear gained the edge on the corner and was gone for a 90-yard run to cut the deficit to 20-10.
“Alfred is capable of doing that on any play, he really is,” Angelo State Jeff Girsch said. “If you miss one tackle, he’s really hard to tackle in the open field if he can get through. There was that belief that we could get back into the game.”
Soon after, Zeman delivered his ferocious block, and Karp’s score proved to be the last big action of the third quarter, with Mines leading 27-10.
In the final frame, the Rams pulled within two possessions again, as quarterback Zach Bronkhorst found Noah Massey in the back left corner of the end zone to make it 27-17 with 6:09 left. Bronkhorst finished 23 of 41 for 331 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
After recovering an onside kick, the Orediggers made the most of it, again. On third-and-5 from the 39, Matocha pitched a shovel pass to Zeman who weaved his way past another defender for a score and 34-17 lead.
News
DAs, retailers say California needs tougher retail theft law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Spurred by a recent run of large-scale smash-and-grab robberies, prosecutors and retailers are pushing back on assertions by California’s governor and attorney general that they have enough tools to combat retail theft in the wake of a voter-approved easing of related laws.
“We cannot function as a society where we have told people over and over again that there is no consequence for stealing other people’s property,” said Vern Pierson, immediate past president of the California District Attorneys Association and El Dorado County’s district attorney.
The complaints came as authorities on Friday announced what they said was “one of the largest retail theft busts in California history,” a haul of $8 million worth of merchandise stolen from San Francisco Bay Area retailers including CVS, Target and Walgreens, along with $85,000 in cash and nearly $1.9 million from various bank accounts.
While shoplifting has been a growing problem, recent large-scale thefts in California and elsewhere in which groups of individuals brazenly rush into stores and take goods in plain sight are ”raising it to a whole new level,” said California Retailers Association President and CEO Rachel Michelin.
“We feel a little bit like we’re under assault,” she said.
National retail groups last month estimated the annual losses to be in the tens of billions of dollars. Some states’ attorney generals are supporting a congressional bill that would require more prevention efforts by large online marketplaces, where experts say many of the stolen goods are fenced.
The thefts have become a political issue as well, particularly in California, where critics place blame on progressive policies like Proposition 47, a ballot measure approved by 60% of state voters in 2014 that reduced certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta separately argued Wednesday that police and prosecutors still have the legal tools to go after such perpetrators, and Newsom called out some local officials he said choose not to do so.
“It’s patently false to assert that we have enough laws on the books that are fixing this problem, because it’s obviously not going away and won’t be going away,” countered John Kabateck, director of the California chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Yet arrests are happening and the five people who pleaded guilty in the massive bust Bonta announced Friday did so under existing laws to various felonies, including conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, receiving stolen property and money laundering.
The crimes involved date from 2018 to 2020, highlighting that while the current spike in brazen theft is gathering attention, it’s not a new phenomenon.
San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said the five busted were part of a network “responsible for an international distribution center” that funneled merchandise stolen in retail thefts, robberies, commercial and residential burglaries to other countries, with the money returned to the United States.
Bonta said the pleas “should serve as a warning shot to anyone thinking about participating in organized retail theft and committing brazen crimes.”
The lead defendant in the case will be sentenced to six years in state prison, but the others face far lighter penalties including probation and a suspended prison sentence.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles authorities on Thursday announced 14 arrests in 11 recent smash-and-grab robberies. And San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin last week charged nine people with looting targets including Louis Vuitton and other Union Square retailers.
Newsom has repeatedly said prosecutors can “stack” multiple misdemeanor thefts into a felony charge. But Pierson, the district attorney, said that “reveals a significant misunderstanding of the law in the wake of Prop. 47.”
Subsequent court decisions require that the repeated thefts involve the same victim and conduct eventually amounting to a loss exceeding $950, which Pierson said “is very difficult to prove.”
“The law here in California is very clear — we cannot simply stack petty thefts into a felony,” he said.
Will Matthews, a spokesman for Californians for Safety and Justice, which sponsored Proposition 47, cited penal code sections for receiving stolen property, organized retail theft, conspiracy, grand theft or aggregating crimes that he said provide “multiple avenues” for filing more serious charges.
“Unfortunately, too many of our law enforcement leaders … are choosing to play a blame game,” he said.
A law firm that has worked with the prosecutors’ association last week introduced a ballot measure that would allow up to a year in jail for anyone who previously was twice convicted of various thefts.
“Brazen retail theft, auto theft, porch piracy, and other similar crimes are out of control,” asserts the initiative proposed by attorney Thomas Hiltachk.
News
US drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures.
Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests.
The push for shots is expected to grow more intense as President Joe Biden urges vaccinated Americans to get booster shots to combat the emerging omicron variant. The White House said Thursday that more than two in three COVID-19 vaccinations are happening at local pharmacies.
And pharmacists worry another job might soon be added to their to-do list: If regulators approve antiviral pills from drugmakers Merck and Pfizer to treat COVID-19, pharmacists may be able to diagnose infections and then prescribe pills to customers.
“There’s crazy increased demand on pharmacies right now,” said Theresa Tolle, an independent pharmacist who has seen COVID-19 vaccine demand quadruple since the summer at her Sebastian, Florida, store.
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines started picking up over the summer as the delta variant spread rapidly. Booster shots and the expansion of vaccine eligibility to include children have since stoked it.
On top of that workload and routine prescriptions, many drugstores also have been asking pharmacists to counsel patients more generally on their health or about chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.
Pharmacies also have been handling more phone calls from customers with questions about vaccines or COVID-19 tests, noted Justin Wilson, who owns three independent pharmacies in Oklahoma.
“We’re all working a lot harder than we did before, but we’re doing everything we can to take care of people,” Wilson said, adding that he has not had to temporarily close any of his pharmacies or limit hours so far.
Tolle said she was lucky to hire a pharmacy resident just before the delta surge arrived. The new employee was supposed to focus mostly on diabetes programs but has largely been relegated to vaccine duty.
Tolle said her Bay Street Pharmacy is now giving about 80 COVID-19 vaccines a day, up from 20 before the delta wave.
“God’s timing worked out well for me,” she said. “We would not have gotten through without having that additional person here.”
Others haven’t been as fortunate. A CVS Health store on the northeast side of Indianapolis shuttered its pharmacy in the middle of the afternoon Thursday due to staffing issues. A sign taped to the metal gate over the closed pharmacy counter also told customers that the pharmacy will soon start closing for a half hour each afternoon so the pharmacist can have a lunch break.
Such temporary closures have ebbed and flowed in pockets around the country throughout the pandemic, but they have grown more acute in recent months, said Anne Burns, a vice president with the American Pharmacists Association.
Pharmacies all need minimum staffing to operate safely, and they sometimes have to close temporarily if they fall below those levels.
Burns said many pharmacies already had relatively thin staffing levels heading into the pandemic, and a wave of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians left after the virus hit.
“There is a lot of stress and burnout for individuals who have been going at this since March of 2020,” she said.
CVS Health spokesman T.J. Crawford said he couldn’t comment on the circumstances for one store. But he said his company continues “to manage through a workforce shortage that isn’t unique to CVS Health.”
Rival drugstore chain Walgreens also has adjusted pharmacy hours “in a limited number of stores,” spokesman Fraser Engerman said.
Both companies are hiring. CVS Health says it has hired 23,000 employees from a push it started in September. About half of that total was pharmacy technicians, who can deliver vaccines.
As companies scramble to hire or keep staff, Burns and Tolle worry about adding even more responsibilities like diagnosing and treating COVID-19.
Tolle noted that it is not clear yet how pharmacists will be reimbursed for the time they take to diagnose and prescribe. That will have to be clarified, especially if cases surge again and drugstores need to add even more workers to help.
“We want to be able to help our communities,” she said. “I don’t know how pharmacies are going to manage it.”
Sherri Brown, a city employee in Omaha, Nebraska, was searching for a vaccine booster dose, but two nearby pharmacies didn’t have appointments available and a third didn’t have the brand she wanted. She wound up getting a shot at a county-run clinic on Friday.
“I just wanted to protect myself,” said Brown, who suffered through two weeks of coughing, headaches and fatigue when she caught the virus in January, before she was vaccinated. “I guess I’m encouraged to see that people are taking this more seriously.”
News
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — Donald Trump’s new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors.
The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to rival Twitter and the other social media platforms that banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.
The institutional investors were not identified in a press release issued Saturday by Trump Media and Digital World. The money would come from “a diverse group” of investors after the two companies are combined, it said.
Digital World said in the release that the $1 billion is above the $293 million (minus expenses) that it may invest.
“I am confident that TMTG can effectively deploy this capital to accelerate and strengthen the execution of its business, including by continuing to attract top talent, hire top technology providers, and roll out significant advertising and business development campaigns,” Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando said in the release.
Trump is listed as chair of TMTG. He will get tens of millions in special bonus shares if the combined company performs well, handing the former president possibly billions of dollars in paper wealth.
Colorado School of Mines drops Angelo State to reach NCAA Division II semifinals for first time in program history
DAs, retailers say California needs tougher retail theft law
US drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
Bruins notebook: Taylor Hall comfortable on top line
Football: Mead falls to Fort Morgan in Class 3A title game
EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?
CU football notes: Buffs begin full offseason with Shannon Turley
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to2 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News4 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub