News
CU football notes: Buffs begin full offseason with Shannon Turley
With any staffing change, there is an adjustment period.
Last winter, Colorado football players had to adjust to a new strength and conditioning program for the first time in five years.
As the Buffaloes (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12) enter year No. 2 with Shannon Turley leading the sports performance program, they are eager to see the results.
“I’m excited, especially for the amount of work he’s got done in his short amount of time here,” safety Mark Perry said. “And now that we get a full offseason with him, I think it’ll pay off for sure.”
Head coach Karl Dorrell hired Turley in late January. Considered one of the top coaches in his industry, Turley spent this year establishing a new program with the Buffs after taking over for Drew Wilson, who had been at CU for five years.
From linemen to punter Josh Watts, numerous players praised Turley’s efforts this season and CU expects a bigger impact going into the 2022 season.
“Yeah, I’m really excited just since he’s laid his foundation,” tight end Brady Russell said. “He didn’t get here until I think February, so (the offseason) was already shortened. And then he had to teach us the fundamentals of all the work that he does. Now we have a whole offseason already executing those fundamentals and building upon those, doing more complex movements.
“I’ve got a lot of belief in him. I think he does a great job.”
Turley was twice named national strength coach of the year while at Stanford, by FootballScoop.com in 2011 and by the National Strength and Conditioning Association in 2013. He spent 12 years at Stanford, helping the Cardinal to three Pac-12 championships.
Life without Landman
During the last five games of this season, the Buffs’ defense was forced to play without star inside linebacker Nate Landman, who was out with a shoulder injury.
In Landman’s absence, the defense struggled, allowing 35.0 points and 204.6 rushing yards per game. In seven games with him, the defense allowed just 20.7 points and 160.0 rushing yards per game.
As the Buffs go into the offseason, they know they need to figure out how to play good defense without the man who wore No. 53 because he’s not coming back. Landman was a senior this season and he’s hoping to hear his name called during the NFL Draft in the spring.
“I mean, 53 is a leader,” Perry said. “I came in as a freshman and he was the big dog on campus and he’s taught me a lot. He’s taught me a lot about just reading formations and just different stuff like that. And he’s helped me just be confident in myself, so I always appreciate Nate for that.
“Nate’s always a great person to have around. He’s never about himself. He’s always putting the team first and just making sure that everybody around him knows what’s going on and helping us out.”
Perry is now one of the leaders the Buffs will lean on as he goes into his fourth season with CU in 2022. Although the Buffs will miss Landman, Perry believes the defense can thrive without him.
“I think we have guys that will step up,” he said. “They’re in the same room with him and they have a lot of the same qualities that he does. But I think eventually, we’ll get to a point where we’ll have people that can contribute just like Nate.”
Notes
CU allowed at least 200 rushing yards in seven games, including five of the last six games. … Russell led the Buffs with 11 receptions that went for a first down. Brenden Rice and Daniel Arias both had 10.
News
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99
NORFOLK, Va. — Edward Shames, a World War II veteran who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was 99.
An obituary posted by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory said Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Friday.
Shames was involved in some of the most important battles of World War II. During the war, he was a member of the renowned Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.
“He made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord. He volunteered for Operation Pegasus and then fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne,” according to the obituary.
Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau concentration camp, just days after its liberation.
“When Germany surrendered, Ed and his men of Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest where Ed managed to acquire a few bottles of cognac, a label indicating they were ‘for the Fuhrer’s use only.’ Later, he would use the cognac to toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah,” the obituary said.
After the war, Shames worked for the National Security Agency as an expert on Middle East affairs. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve Division and later retired as a colonel.
Easy Company was the subject of Stephen Ambrose’s 1992 book, “Band of Brothers,” upon which the HBO miniseries was based. The 2001 miniseries, created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, followed Easy Company from its training in Georgia in 1942 all the way to the war’s end in 1945. Shames was portrayed by British actor Joseph May.
Shames is survived by his sons Douglas and Steven, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday morning, the funeral home said.
___
This story has been edited to correct the name of D-Day operation, Operation Overlord, not Overload.
News
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal
NEW YORK — CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.
The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategize and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.
CNN hired a law firm for the review. The firm recommended Chris Cuomo’s termination and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday.
The network said that “while in the process of that review, additional information has come to light.” CNN would not discuss that information, or characterize whether it had anything to do with his brother.
“It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved,” Zucker said in an email to CNN staff on Saturday.
Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing.
“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot,” he said.
As women came forward accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, his brother, despite being a CNN anchor, pressed sources for information on the accusers and reported back to the governor’s staff on what he was learning.
He was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced harassment charges. But more detail has emerged about the help he gave. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.
News
DeShayla Strachan: Defendants have rights too: How the 6th Amendment guards against government abuse.
Editor’s note: Once a month through spring, Twin Cities law professors from diverse backgrounds and perspectives are writing about timely constitutional ideas and issues. Here’s more about this series and previous columns.
The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants certain rights when they have been formally accused of a criminal act. They have the right to a speedy trial (including a public trial without unnecessary delay), the right to a lawyer, the right to an impartial jury, the right to know who their accusers are, the nature of the charges against them, and the right to call witnesses.
This amendment was added to the Bill of Rights in 1791. It satisfies the democratic expectation of transparency and fairness in criminal proceedings. We will briefly explore each of these rights and what they mean in a criminal prosecution.
This amendment and the Constitution itself are important to me as a former state prosecutor because, when followed, they uphold the integrity of prosecution. They’re special to me as a Black woman because the Constitution was not always meant to protect us as people, but we are now afforded equal protection under the law, and the accused are disproportionately Black people.
The right to a speedy trial: Justice delayed is justice denied.
The requirements of a public and speedy trial are an essential part of due process. Without this right, criminal defendants could be held indefinitely for unproven accusations. This is one of the most important rights. If too much time passes, witnesses could die, move away, or simply forget what happened. Physical evidence could even be lost.
That said, there is no hard and fast rule on how long is too long to wait for trial. It varies state by state.
However, the U.S. Supreme Court laid out several factors to determine whether a trial is speedy enough. Those factors include the length of delay, the reason for the delay, and the defendant’s assertion of their right to a speedy trial.
The defendant can also waive their right to a speedy trial. This often happens when it is the accused requesting more time to prepare for trial. The court may ask that they waive their right to a speedy trial in order for the request to be granted.
If the right to a speedy trial has been violated before trial, the court may dismiss the charges. If it is determined the right to a speedy trial was violated after trial, a court could overturn a conviction.
Each state has its own speedy trial rules. When a criminal defendant demands speedy trial, that speeds up the clock and the government then has to bring the case sooner than planned, usually within 50 days of the demand. It also means the defendant must be available and ready for trial.
For federal cases, the Speedy Trial Act of 1974 states the trial must begin within 70 days of the date formal charges are filed or from the date the defendant appears before an officer of the court for which the charge is pending; whichever is later.
In Minnesota, when a defendant demands speedy trial, the trial must begin within 60 days from the date of the demand or plea, or within 10 days if the defendant is in custody for a misdemeanor. This rule does not apply to defendants entering guilty pleas.
The right to a jury of your peers
The right to have the trial decided by a jury seeks to eliminate bias and protect impartiality. This section of the Sixth Amendment takes the case out of the judge’s hands and puts the decision-making on jurors. It allows the state and the defense attorneys to have a say in the jury selection. The lawyers on both sides have the opportunity to question the jury panel and screen out anyone who is potentially prejudiced.
It’s what you have to look forward to when you receive that juror summons in the mail.
A pool of jury candidates will come into the courtroom for questioning by the lawyers and sometimes the judge as well. For example, if one juror says she hates all cops, she may be stricken by the prosecution. On the other hand, if the same juror said she respects all police officers, would believe anything they say, and is not able to put those beliefs aside to decide the case fairly, she may be stricken by the defense.
Attorneys also get a limited number of what are called “peremptory challenges,” which allow them to strike a potential juror for no reason at all.
This selection process is also known as voir dire, which is French for “to speak the truth.” The goal is to choose a diverse cross-section of the community to decide the case without bias.
In addition to a jury trial, this amendment guarantees a public trial. That’s important because it protects the accused from secret trials that may encourage abuse of the system.
There are some exceptions. For example, a judge may close public proceedings or limit access in certain cases to keep order in the court or prevent witness intimidation. You may have seen this in the Bill Cosby or Derek Chauvin trials which had limited access due to the high-profile nature of the cases.
Better call Saul — the right to a lawyer
The criminally accused have the right to an attorney. This right also applies to custodial interrogations. That means any time law enforcement questions you about a crime and you are not free to end the conversation, you have the right to a lawyer. It is important because without legal assistance, the police may intimidate or coerce an accused criminal to provide testimony against their will. The right to counsel evens the playing field so people accused of criminal activity cannot be bullied by the government.
Additionally, the right to legal counsel applies any time there is a criminal proceeding. Defendants who cannot afford a private attorney are entitled to a public defender. It doesn’t guarantee there will be no conviction. Defendants can still be convicted even if they have the assistance of an attorney.
However, if it is proven that the attorney’s performance was not effective or up to the reasonable standard for the profession, the criminal defendant may be able to get their conviction overturned.
Also, if a full defense is hindered by prosecutorial misconduct, the defendant may be able to challenge their conviction.
We saw this happen when Bill Cosby, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2018, was released from prison in July 2021. The prosecutor in that case promised Cosby in 2005 that he would not charge him criminally if Cosby testified in the civil case against him. But the prosecutor went back on his promise and charged Cosby anyway. The court ruled that “when a prosecutor makes an unconditional promise of non-prosecution, and when the defendant relies upon that promise to the detriment of his constitutional right not to testify, the principal of fundamental fairness that undergirds due process of law in our criminal justice system demands that the promise be enforced.”
The Confrontation Clause
Criminal suspects must be made aware of who their accuser is and the crimes they are accused of committing.
This usually comes in the form of an indictment or formal criminal charge. In state criminal cases, it may come in the form of an arraignment, where an accused person is brought to court to answer a criminal charge. Both types of court hearings will give the accused criminal a list of the charges they face. The Confrontation Clause also gives criminal suspects the right to see their accuser(s) and cross-examine them. They can also call their own witnesses in their defense.
The confrontation of accusers usually plays out in trial when the prosecution calls witnesses who have knowledge of the facts in the case. This clause prevents the government from relying on hearsay or out-of-court statements.
Prosecutors must put their witnesses on the stand to testify under oath. The defense attorney representing the accused criminal can then question the government’s witnesses to discredit them or poke holes in the state’s case. The questioning is often hostile and puts pressure on the witnesses to tell the truth.
The defense attorney can call witnesses at the end of the state’s case to tell the defendant’s side of the story but there is no requirement to do so. The defendant also does not have to testify in his or her own defense.
There you have it – the Sixth Amendment.
Other constitutional rights pertaining to suspected criminals include the Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure and the Fifth Amendment right to be protected from self-incrimination. But that’s another article for another day.
If you have ever wondered how an attorney can defend a murderer, child abuser, or any other terrible criminal, remember, alleged criminals have rights too. They are “the accused” and are innocent until proven guilty. Criminal defense attorneys protect their clients’ constitutional rights and keep the government from abusing the system.
DeShayla Strachan is a visiting assistant professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She is a former prosecutor as well as a former journalist.
CU football notes: Buffs begin full offseason with Shannon Turley
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal
DeShayla Strachan: Defendants have rights too: How the 6th Amendment guards against government abuse.
‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge On Why She Was Scared of Shannon
Chatfield outlasts Erie to claim Class 4A championship in instant classic
Saweetie Sizzles In Sparkly Corset Bodysuit After Icy Jack Daniel’s Event — Photos
Brainerd area ranked first among US ice fishing destinations
Chatfield’s message to Erie quarterback Blake Barnett after heartbreaking loss: “You’re going to do great things”
CNN Fires Chris Cuomo After Suspension
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to2 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News4 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub