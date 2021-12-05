Tech
Do You Know the Difference Between Mortgagor Vs Mortgagee?
Many home buyers are unclear about the difference between mortgagor vs mortgagee. It’s easy to get confused because some of the terms in mortgage agreements are used interchangeably. For instance, the term mortgagor can also be referenced as grantor or consignor.
The distinction concerning mortgagor vs mortgagee is the first makes reference to the individual borrowing money and the second references the entity or person providing the funding.
Another way to remember the difference is using word association tricks. For instance, words used to describe the borrower – mortgagor, grantor, consignor – include the letter ‘o’. Words used to identify the lender – mortgagee, grantee, and consignee – include the letter ‘e’.
Mortgage notes are secured with a promissory note which is a written promise to pay back borrowed funds. Real estate IOUs are legal documents, so mortgagors should read the fine print before attaching their signature.
Promissory notes supply all parties involved with details of the transaction. The document should include the loan principal, rate of interest, dates and amounts of payment installments, prepayment penalty amount, default clause, and date of maturation.
Loan principal pertains to the cost of the house. Lenders charge interest against the principal amount. The rate of interest is based upon various factors including the type of loan and mortgagors’ FICO scores. Borrowers that possess excellent ratings obtain lower interest rates than those with good or average scores.
The majority of lenders assess prepayment penalties in the event borrowers pay off their loan early. Mortgagors need to review the Truth in Lending (TIL) statement which is provided with loan contracts. Additionally, people who apply for a loan are given a Good Faith Estimate which includes the amount of the penalty.
There are good and bad points to getting into mortgage loans which contain a prepayment clause. The upside is these kinds of loans carry a low interest rate. The downside is mortgagors could generate losses when they sell their house or pay back the loan too soon.
The greatest error buyers can make is neglecting to comparison shop lenders. Looking around for the best deal can help buyers obtain lower interest rates and decreased settlement costs. Shaving a quarter percent off interest rates can add up to thousands in savings over the duration of the loan.
Few people would argue that buying a house is a daunting process. However, learning how the process works will improve confidence and enable buyers to make informed decisions.
Several sources provide information about homeownership. A few of the more trustworthy include the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fannie Mae Homepath, and Freddie Mac Homesteps. Additionally, the FDIC offers a complimentary home buying guide filled with valuable information.
For must of us, buying real estate is the most significant purchase we’ll ever get involved with. For this reason, it is crucial to learn everything possible to ensure a smooth home buying experience. Otherwise, uninformed decisions could result in foreclosure that wreaks havoc on credit ratings.
A Dysfunctional Stepfamily Is Emotionally Unhealthy
A dysfunctional stepfamily results when a dysfunctional first family transitions into a stepfamily, by either cohabitation or marriage. Additionally, two healthy first families can produce a dysfunctional stepfamily, by cohabitation or marriage, if they have unrealistic expectations or don’t know how to make a cohesive stepfamily from two different families.
Stepfamily dynamics begin the minute a single parent becomes seriously involved with a partner and the new partner starts interacting with the kids. A stepfamily is formed when the single family and new partner move in together (cohabitate) or get married. A single family refers to either a never-married parent or a couple who is divorced, widowed, or separated but not legally divorced. Of course, this includes any adult, regardless or marital status and without children, who become seriously involved with a single parent.
The definition a dysfunctional first family has evolved over the decades due to societal trends, and it varies by researcher or statistic-gathering team. Here, I am referring to a dysfunctional family as a family unit who is emotionally or physically unhealthy. This includes sexual abuse. Unhappiness is entirely different. Unhappiness refers to an emotion, whereas emotional health refers to a state of being or a state of mind. It is a long-term situational condition, whereas happiness is temporary. One’s happiness can change in minutes, hours, or days. An unhealthy living environment is ongoing. A person can be happy in an unhealthy environment or unhappy in a healthy environment.
A happy person in an unhealthy (dysfunctional) family may mean he/she is unaware of its condition. In most cases, this would be a young child who may not be a target of unhealthy attitudes, not exposed to them, or simply doesn’t comprehend what is going on. There are also many cases of adults who don’t know if their living arrangement is unhealthy or warrants leaving. They don’t want to be deemed a failure for quitting. Some people don’t recognize the warning signs because they can’t see the forest through the trees. Others don’t recognize red flags because they were raised in a similar dysfunctional environment. Adult children of divorce are more vulnerable to dysfunctional relationships because their parents were unable to model a healthy relationship. These are only a few possible explanations for becoming or joining a dysfunctional family. Researchers have come up with many more.
Divorce does not automatically beget dysfunction. Many single parents do a phenomenal job raising their children in a very healthy atmosphere. Respect, hospitality, and genuine concern for others are commonplace. Raising children without shame and not speaking poorly of the other parent keeps the child’s self-esteem intact. A positive environment is a matter of perspective and demeanor. Hence, dysfunction is unrelated to marital status or family structure.
How does somebody figure out if they are in a dysfunctional relationship? Moreover, how does one decide when it would be better to leave? Disagreements, miscommunication, and unhappy times exist in healthy relationships. Couples in them try to ignore occasional unresolved issues. Nobody can be happy all the time. Everybody has bad days. All children test their parents and try to get away with something wrong. They don’t always listen or obey. Many parents argue about how and when to punish their children. Therefore, the mere existence of these ordeals need not be examined closely.
Dysfunction is characterized by an excessive amount of arguments, unresolved issues, and unhappy times. Depression, addiction, and other behavioral or personality disorders are often found in members of a dysfunctional family. Gottman and Markman derived the Four Horsemen to narrow down why relationships fail: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling. These qualities are indicators to re-evaluate your method of resolving conflict.
Ask yourself the following questions to help you determine if you are in a dysfunctional relationship. Then rate your answers with the frequency: never, rarely, sometimes, most of the time, or always.
- Do you care if arguments are resolved?
- Do you enjoy spending time with your partner?
- Does your partner make you smile by doing any of the following: complimenting you, doing something nice for you, say thank you/show appreciation, or remember special occasions?
- Do you feel comfortable discussing personal concerns with your partner?
- Do you feel that you and your partner are a team working together?
If you answered most of the time or always to 3 or more questions, congratulations! You are in a healthy relationship. If you answered sometimes or rarely to 3 or more questions, you are susceptible to unhealthy communication patterns. I suggest taking measures to improve communication or boost romance with your partner, such as taking a class through your church or finding a common interest in a couples’ social group. Reading books or doing research on the internet would be beneficial. If you answered never to 2 or more questions but did not answer most of the time or always to any question, I strongly suggest doing some soul-searching and getting a professional opinion. These questions are only a guideline to set you in the right direction. You are the only person who can determine the best environment for you. If you are in doubt, please seek professional advice. Many professionals offer evaluations or feedback for free.
The Essential Skill for Stacking Holy Fire Auras on an Auradin in Diablo 2 (Part I)
Hand of Justice is a Runeword that is in weapons. Like some Runewords, Hand of Justice has a very specific build mind: Paladins who want to make use of the Level 16 Holy Fire Aura on it.
Requirements:
Any Weapon with 4 sockets
Runes (in order): Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo
The Stats:
Level Required: 67
100% Chance To Cast Level 36 Blaze When You Level-Up
100% Chance To Cast Level 48 Meteor When You Die
Level 16 Holy Fire Aura When Equipped
+33% Increased Attack Speed
+280-330% Enhanced Damage
Ignore Target’s Defense
7% Life Stolen Per Hit
-20% To Enemy Fire Resist
20% Deadly Strike
Hit Blinds Target Target
Freezes Target +3
100% Chance To Cast Level 36 Blaze When You Level-Up
100% Chance To Cast Level 48 Meteor When You Die
Blaze and Meteor are both Fire Skills from the Sorceress’ Fire Spells Skill Tree. While both are very useful Skills, the conditional set on the mods means that you will not be seeing them very often. For Blaze, since you can only equip Hand of Justice at Level 67, and each successive level takes progressively longer to reach, you will probably see it 32 times if (1) you have it on at every level up and (2) you actually reach Level 99, which may take you eternity + 1 years. As for Meteor triggering, most Diablo 2 Players are not too keen on dying.
These mods, especially the last one, would suggest that it would be more useful on a Mercenary, who tend to die often anyway…however, most players would not want to waste such an expensive Runeword on a Merc.
Level 16 Holy Fire Aura When Equipped
This is Hand of Justice’s strongest selling point.
Holy Fire is a Skill from the Paladin’s Offensive Aura Skill Tree. It deals fire damage to anyone that steps within the Aura’s radius, and also adds a healthy amount of fire damage to your character’s attack.
Builds that try to make full use of the Holy Fire, would choose the Hand of Justice Runeword (Level 16 Holy Fire Aura) in their weapons, use the Dragon Runeword (Level 14 Holy Fire Aura) in their body armor, and use Dragonscale, a unique Paladin-only Shield (+15% to Fire Skill damage). In this case, the levels for Holy Fire from Hand of Justice and Dragon stack, giving a total of Level 30 Holy Fire plus the +15% damage from Dragonscale.
Uranian Astrology Forecast, Part 1
August begins with Venus 0° Cancer, the Cardinal axis. As a result, a sense of comfort prevails at the moment. People want to party because the summer is half over, and they feel they have to make the most of summer time left. On Sunday the 2nd of August, Venus will be midpoint=2 0Sun and Jupiter. SU+JU=VE translates into a fortunate, happy, comfortable and a lucky day. Some could be walking around starry eyed and in love. You could feel so good that you might miss a booby trap and then do something you will regret later, like spending money you shouldn’t.
Next we have Monday the 3rd and it’s back to work. Venus is conjunct the US Venus. On the financial front, this appears to be optimistic. But remember, Venus moves quickly, much quicker than the Sun, so this is a quick fix. And we know that quick fixes do not last for very long. It’s a day of strange moods and occurrences, and since the Sun is making a sesquaquadrid to Uranus, these events can’t be trusted. Remember, it is two days before the lunar eclipse, the last eclipse in a three eclipse series. Also on this day, Mercury+ 0 Cardinal=Mars. This picture also includes Hades and Pluto. Pluto+Hades=0 Cardinal. Verbal as well as hand-to-hand confrontations about money and power, or both, can occur at the drop of a hat. If you want to jump into the stock market, because you think the recession is over, make darn sure you know what you are doing. If you do not know when to get in or out, it is very risky and could be financially dangerous. Avoid driving if angry and don’t allow yourself to be baited by another driver. There is an accident-prone planetary picture in place on the 3rd and 4th, Mar+Uranus =Saturn, and an accident could be fatal.
On the 4th Venus+Satrurn=Uranus. This indicates a sudden financial disruption, or in other words, the risk of being separated from your money due to an unforeseen expense or an investment choice. Put off discussing money situations until Friday at the soonest. Mars begins the day 22 1/2° to Jupiter. On one hand it could be fortunate activities, on the other it could be overactive energies that can lead to a fight. Then we have Uranus+Hades=Sun. Be careful today, danger is lurking in the shadows. SU=HA/UR shows a day of sudden unexpected dangers, or problems. The days ends with Mercury making a 22 1/2° aspect to the midpoint of Saturn and Pluto. I expect the stock market to close down on the 4th.
We finally arrive to the 5th, the day of the lunar eclipse. The day begins with Hades at the midpoint of the Aries axis and the Sun axis, and Mercury is 22 1/2° to Uranus. On a positive level ME/UR is new ideas and creative thinking. On the negative side, it is scattered thoughts and communications, flitting from one to another without follow though. Now we come to the big event, the evening lunar eclipse exactly semi-square Hades, a disagreeable and sad evening that goes into the following morning. But for the evening, I suggest you go out and enjoy nature’s show. Mars will be 22 1/2° to the midpoint of Jupiter/ Neptune, so get some popcorn, beer, or cheese and crackers, and wine, lay down on a blanket or sit in a chair and watch the eclipse.
The fol lowing morning of the 6th, the Sun will be semi – square Hades — not a very positive day unless you are a gathering trash, a saint or a senator pushing the new health care bill. Hidden dangers lurk in the shadows. Keep your eyes and ears open, Mercury+Hades=Mars. Acts of abuse, verbal as well as physical can occur, or you can be witness to a crime. Watch your possessions, and lock your car and door before bedding down for the evening. The day ends with Jupiter+Saturn=Mercury. The stock market should close down, and the optimism goes out of the sails.
On Friday the 7th, early in the day Mercury and Venus will be sextile to each other, indicating pleasant communications. With Mercury 7 1/2° mutable and midpoint Sun/cardinal axis, there will be much news about many things. Then Sun at 15° of fixed is midpoint Pluto/Hades, and health care, infections and allergies should be a main topic of the day. People should be careful of food poisoning. If something does not taste right, don’t even swallow it. Mars+Saturn=Admetos. This heralds the beginning of a very sad time. Job losses are still occurring. Mercury ends the day midpoint Jupiter and the Saturn, Uranus midpoint, as Venus+Saturn=Hades, at the same time Venus will be sesquaquadrad to Jupiter. Some will be making a financial killing as many more will feel impoverished. There is a major fly in the financial ointment.
The weekend is here and time for fun, as long as the fun does not cost much money. Today Venus + Saturn =0 cardinal. The money picture is not too good, and the message is to economize. This planetary picture holds for Saturday and Sunday, August 8th and 9th. On the 9th we will experience Mercury + Pluto = Saturn, and the reality of your own, or your friends and family’s money situations or problems comes to the foreground. For some of you the problem may not be money but an unresolved situation that rears its head. Venus will be sasquaquadrate to Neptune, and since it is summer and Sunday, some will take a page from Scarlett O’Hara, by saying “I’ll think about it tomorrow.”
Monday the 10th finds us dealing with a Mars Saturn square, this means fun, fun and more fun, translated into frustration, and more frustration. Mercury + 0 Cardinal/Pluto = Mars, Saturn. Bad financial news making everyone aware that the recovery that was promised has really not arrived. At the same time Venus will semi – square Admetos. Do not give your significant other an ultimatum or you will end up alone. With Mars ( male) and Saturn, plus Venus (female) Admetos, try to ride out this rough period.
The 11th has Sun + Neptune = Jupiter — a sense that things are better than they really are. This planetary picture gives people a false sense of optimism. On that day the Venus axis will be creating a planetary picture of Venus + Jupiter = Neptune, the financial picture is not as rosy as it appears . Count your change, review any and all receipts. This is a perfect picture for misleading and deceptive financial dealings. Keep in mind that Mars is still squaring Saturn (frustration), and these two planets are moving toward Uranus, indicating instability and sudden changes and events.
Wednesday August 12th, we will be experiencing Sun + Mars, Saturn = Jupiter, and financial situations will be laced with intense frustrations. In other words, today is not a good stock market day — and watch your spending. It is a good day to start to keep a record of your spending if you haven’t started already. The day ends with Hades + Zeus = Sun, Kronos. It will be a frustrating day for the President/ruler.
Thursday the 13th is a calmer day. Sun is approaching the opposition to Jupiter, as Venus is making a sextile to Mercury. A sense of optimism can rule the day, but keep a sense of skepticism in your pocket. It would be a good idea to get together with friends tonight.
Friday the 14th begins with the Sun approaching Jupiter, a good and fortunate day. But don’t get carried away because at the same time there is another planetary picture which is not so pleasant. That planetary combination is Saturn + Uranus = Mars. If you are taking a road trip make sure your car is in tip-top condition, especially the brakes, tires and oil change. The planetary picture of the day is Mercury + Uranus = Mars=2 0+ Saturn. This means that all four planets share the same midpoint. If you’re not careful a road accident could be fatal especially if talking on the phone or texting. If you’re aware of the warning you could have a great evening because the day ends with an exact Sun opposite Jupiter. This means that the stock market could close up at the last minute.
Saturday the 15th, Sun will be 22 1/2° to Cupido, this would be a good day for a family gathering like a picnic at the beach. Jupiter + Admetos = Sun + Neptune, a good day for sand and sea. Whatever activities you share with friends or family, remember to keep it inexpensive and safe because the other planetary picture is Saturn + Pluto = Uranus, as Mercury + Uranus = Saturn + Mars. Don’t give into anger, and keep a close watch on your possessions. If not careful you could experience a sudden monetary loss.
Sunday the 16th is another day of leisure as Sun will be midpoint Jupiter and Neptune, at the same time Sun+ Venus = Mercury. This is a day of happy talk and positive thoughts. It is not often that we have nice days like this, so invite a friend or two, or three or more, over for cocktails.
Another Monday is here, but this Monday is different because it is August 17, 2009. The day begins with Mercury conjunct Saturn, bad news. Good for writing or serious thinking about your life situations. Uranus + Admetos = Vulcanus, Apollon, sudden violent eruptions on more than one level. Business dealings that looked prosperous a few months ago may fall apart now. Large companies with many branches, including some on foreign shores are doing well today. That does not mean they will tomorrow — as Jupiter moves away from the picture of Jupiter + 0 Cardinal = Apollon.
