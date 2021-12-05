News
EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?
By ED WHITE
Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say.
That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
They’re charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Ethan, 15, is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.
The Crumbley parents were taken into custody early Saturday and later appeared in court where a judge set a $500,000 bond for each after they entered not guilty pleas. Their attorneys said they would fight the charges.
Here’s a look at the issues facing the parents:
WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUN?
The semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting Tuesday was purchased by James Crumbley on Nov. 26 while his son stood by at the shop, according to investigators.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Jennifer Crumbley referred to it on social media as a “Christmas present” for her son, and Ethan posted a picture of it on social media, calling it his “new beauty,” McDonald said.
With some very limited exceptions, minors in Michigan aren’t allowed to possess guns. But there is no Michigan law that requires owners to keep guns locked away from kids.
“So many states do. There’s 23 states plus Washington, D.C., that have some form of a secure storage law,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
During the court appearance Saturday, attorney Shannon Smith said the gun used was locked, but she did not say how their son got it.
WILL INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER BE TOUGH TO PROVE?
“It’s an unusual charge to bring,” said Eve Brensike Primus, who teaches criminal procedure at University of Michigan law school.
Police said Ethan Crumbley emerged from a bathroom and started shooting other students in the hallway at Oxford High. A few hours earlier, he and his parents had met with school officials. A teacher had found a drawing on his desk with a gun pointing at the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me,” according to the prosecutor.
Ethan, who had no disciplinary record, was told to get counseling but was allowed to stay in school. His backpack was not checked for a weapon, McDonald said.
Primus said authorities must show gross negligence by the parents and causation, or the act of causing something.
“The prosecutor is going to need facts to support the argument that these parents really knew there was a risk that their son would take a gun and shoot people dead,” she said. “Not just that their son was troubled in some way. This is a homicide charge that carries years in prison. This is not a small charge.”
In 2000, a Flint-area man pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter after a 6-year-old boy who was living with him found a gun in a shoebox and killed a classmate.
WHY AREN’T PARENTS CHARGED MORE OFTEN?
A 2019 assessment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found that guns came from the home of a parent or close relative in 76% of school attacks where firearms were used. In about half, the firearms were easily accessible.
But laws aimed at restricting gun access are not always enforced and vary in strength, experts say.
“Our laws haven’t really adapted to the reality of school shootings, and the closest we have are these child access prevention laws,” said Kris Brown, president of the Brady gun control advocacy group
In 2020, the mother of an Indiana teen was placed on probation for failing to remove guns from her home after her mentally ill son threatened to kill students. He fired shots inside his school in 2018. No one was injured but the boy killed himself.
In Washington state, the father of a boy who killed four students at a high school in 2014 was convicted of illegally possessing firearms. He was not charged for the shooting, although one of his guns was used.
___
AP reporter Sophia Tareen in Chicago contributed to this story.
CU football notes: Buffs begin full offseason with Shannon Turley
With any staffing change, there is an adjustment period.
Last winter, Colorado football players had to adjust to a new strength and conditioning program for the first time in five years.
As the Buffaloes (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12) enter year No. 2 with Shannon Turley leading the sports performance program, they are eager to see the results.
“I’m excited, especially for the amount of work he’s got done in his short amount of time here,” safety Mark Perry said. “And now that we get a full offseason with him, I think it’ll pay off for sure.”
Head coach Karl Dorrell hired Turley in late January. Considered one of the top coaches in his industry, Turley spent this year establishing a new program with the Buffs after taking over for Drew Wilson, who had been at CU for five years.
From linemen to punter Josh Watts, numerous players praised Turley’s efforts this season and CU expects a bigger impact going into the 2022 season.
“Yeah, I’m really excited just since he’s laid his foundation,” tight end Brady Russell said. “He didn’t get here until I think February, so (the offseason) was already shortened. And then he had to teach us the fundamentals of all the work that he does. Now we have a whole offseason already executing those fundamentals and building upon those, doing more complex movements.
“I’ve got a lot of belief in him. I think he does a great job.”
Turley was twice named national strength coach of the year while at Stanford, by FootballScoop.com in 2011 and by the National Strength and Conditioning Association in 2013. He spent 12 years at Stanford, helping the Cardinal to three Pac-12 championships.
Life without Landman
During the last five games of this season, the Buffs’ defense was forced to play without star inside linebacker Nate Landman, who was out with a shoulder injury.
In Landman’s absence, the defense struggled, allowing 35.0 points and 204.6 rushing yards per game. In seven games with him, the defense allowed just 20.7 points and 160.0 rushing yards per game.
As the Buffs go into the offseason, they know they need to figure out how to play good defense without the man who wore No. 53 because he’s not coming back. Landman was a senior this season and he’s hoping to hear his name called during the NFL Draft in the spring.
“I mean, 53 is a leader,” Perry said. “I came in as a freshman and he was the big dog on campus and he’s taught me a lot. He’s taught me a lot about just reading formations and just different stuff like that. And he’s helped me just be confident in myself, so I always appreciate Nate for that.
“Nate’s always a great person to have around. He’s never about himself. He’s always putting the team first and just making sure that everybody around him knows what’s going on and helping us out.”
Perry is now one of the leaders the Buffs will lean on as he goes into his fourth season with CU in 2022. Although the Buffs will miss Landman, Perry believes the defense can thrive without him.
“I think we have guys that will step up,” he said. “They’re in the same room with him and they have a lot of the same qualities that he does. But I think eventually, we’ll get to a point where we’ll have people that can contribute just like Nate.”
Notes
CU allowed at least 200 rushing yards in seven games, including five of the last six games. … Russell led the Buffs with 11 receptions that went for a first down. Brenden Rice and Daniel Arias both had 10.
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99
NORFOLK, Va. — Edward Shames, a World War II veteran who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was 99.
An obituary posted by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory said Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Friday.
Shames was involved in some of the most important battles of World War II. During the war, he was a member of the renowned Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.
“He made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord. He volunteered for Operation Pegasus and then fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne,” according to the obituary.
Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau concentration camp, just days after its liberation.
“When Germany surrendered, Ed and his men of Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest where Ed managed to acquire a few bottles of cognac, a label indicating they were ‘for the Fuhrer’s use only.’ Later, he would use the cognac to toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah,” the obituary said.
After the war, Shames worked for the National Security Agency as an expert on Middle East affairs. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve Division and later retired as a colonel.
Easy Company was the subject of Stephen Ambrose’s 1992 book, “Band of Brothers,” upon which the HBO miniseries was based. The 2001 miniseries, created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, followed Easy Company from its training in Georgia in 1942 all the way to the war’s end in 1945. Shames was portrayed by British actor Joseph May.
Shames is survived by his sons Douglas and Steven, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday morning, the funeral home said.
___
This story has been edited to correct the name of D-Day operation, Operation Overlord, not Overload.
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal
NEW YORK — CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.
The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategize and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.
CNN hired a law firm for the review. The firm recommended Chris Cuomo’s termination and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday.
The network said that “while in the process of that review, additional information has come to light.” CNN would not discuss that information, or characterize whether it had anything to do with his brother.
“It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved,” Zucker said in an email to CNN staff on Saturday.
Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing.
“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot,” he said.
As women came forward accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, his brother, despite being a CNN anchor, pressed sources for information on the accusers and reported back to the governor’s staff on what he was learning.
He was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced harassment charges. But more detail has emerged about the help he gave. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.
