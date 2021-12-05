Have a Tattoo? You May Be At Risk of Cancer

Share Pin 0 Shares

Do you currently have a tattoo or considering getting one? Then it’s a good idea to read up on the effects of obtaining one. Few people research how a tattoo can affect their health. Instead, they’re more worried about hiring a quality artist that can draw the beautiful artwork they’ve picked out. But as with any major decision you make in life, you need to seriously consider the possible outcomes. The issue is that people aren’t made aware of the dangers tattoos can pose to your health. The reality is that it can potentially lead to cancer. In the alternative cancer treatments community, patients are being warned of the possible dangers associated with tattoos.

If you already have a tattoo, you can speak with a naturopathic oncologist in your area to learn more about your options.

Tattoo Ink and Cancer

You hear all the time the carcinogenic effects of smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol excessively. But what about the people who are all inked up with tattoos? In the past, it was said that tattoo ink was nonreactive histologically. This means that it doesn’t cause a reaction with your tissues and cells.

However, there’s recent evidence that suggests differently. A team of researchers from the University of Bradford decided to use an atomic force microscope to examine skin that was tattooed. This allows them to see on a nano-level. The results of the preliminary study showed that the tattoo process actually remodels your collagen.

Then, the nanoparticles in the tattoo ink was found inside of the collagenous network and blood vessels of participants. This goes to show that the ink does penetrate the surface of your skin and travels to other parts of your body, possibly entering into your organs and tissues.

The issue here is that tattoo ink isn’t regulated and many are known to have cancer-causing compounds. This is a health concern that needs to be addressed, especially with the rise in people getting tattoos these days. This is a grave concern at alternative cancer treatments centers across the USA.

Tattoo Ink Nanoparticles Possibly Carcinogenic

It’s the nanoparticles in the ink that you should be worried about, since that’s what’s traveling throughout the human body. Evidence points to there being toxic effects on the brain and nervous system caused by certain nanoparticles – and some may even cause cancer. Back in 2011, there was a study published in The British Journal of Dermatology that shows that there are nanoparticles inside of tattoo ink. Black ink has the smallest particles, while white has the largest. Colored ink is somewhere in between.

Why put your life at risk when you don’t have to? If you’re afraid your tattoo ink is toxifc for your body, make sure to consult with a naturopathic oncologist at an alternative cancer treatments center near you. There, you can obtain a variety of services, such as ozone therapy and chelation therapy.