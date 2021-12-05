HEALTH
Manage the Stress of Being the Best
How do you manage the stress of being the best? If you’re really focused on never putting a foot wrong it can be overwhelming and exhausting, not just for you but for all concerned. You may even be aware of people who check their work so often that they effectively become word-blind and would find it hard to tell if there was an error! If you’re at that stage in your pursuit of being the best you can lose the ability to critically review your work.
Whilst caring enough to be good, making an effort to improve and aiming to produce an exceptional piece of work all have an important role it’s also important not to subject ourselves to constant overbearing scrutiny and pressure. It’s stressful to be subjected to other people snapping at our heels, waiting for us to fail or cave under the unremitting pressure and criticism. They’re impatiently biding their time so that they can replace us and step into our role.
Let’s consider some ways to manage the stress of being the best.
– If we work in a highly competitive environment we may feel stressed and living under constant ‘supervision’. The problem with this scenario is that stress generates more stress and becomes debilitating over time. We may find our clear thinking, powers of concentration and focus are all affected, as well as our health and wellbeing, ability to sleep and enjoyment of a good-humoured approach to life. Being firm about breaks and time out is important, as is trying to remove yourself from negative people and situations as often as possible.
– Some responsibilities are important and matter more than others. Yes a client, customer or friend deserve to have their requests treated with due deference and respect but some things are urgent whilst others are less so. Whilst we shouldn’t agree to help or undertake something we can’t fully commit to, equally there are times when enough is enough. Not every piece of work requires being worked on throughout the night or being double, triple or quadruple checked! However, it may be a useful strategy to have someone look over any work that you’re apprehensive about. A trusted third-party can often provide valuable reassurance.
– There’s no need to be an expert in every area. There will be times when our skills are not up to a particular request. There may be areas which we don’t fully understand or are not trained in. Accept and admit this rather than try to muddle through. Offer to source someone who’s competent in that field and forge a connection with them; it could even lead to you forming an alliance or partnership, on occasion resulting in a lucrative new string to both your bows.
– How do you feel if someone says that they can’t do something? So long as it’s done in the right way, not too often or after they’ve made a hash of an important piece of urgent work I’m sure you appreciated their honesty and were understanding. It helps if you’re offered alternative solutions, perhaps a contact they have or a working relationship with someone in that field who could step in and fill the breach. Doing that could result in a win/win for all concerned. Reflect on what worked for you and determine to adopt that approach.
– Aiming to constantly be the best can require sacrifices to be made, and it’s often our personal life which takes the strain as it’s the path of least resistance. We may find ourselves cancelling or missing out on precious moments with our children, us time with our partner or social occasions with family or friends. Deciding to side-line those times means that not only do we miss out on personal rest and relaxation, but we also risk damaging or alienating those relationships through neglect. When people are regularly dropped they will start to cope without you, but also get the message that you care more about work than you do about them.
– Manage the stress of being the best by focusing on developing your brand and letting it work for you. Becoming the ‘go to’ guy in a particular niche can be achieved by giving demonstrations, free samples, talks, workshops, writing articles and blogs, maintaining a high-profile. Turning up consistently, whether it be at network meetings, online or in the media can be managed to suit your lifestyle, so easing the stress. Let potential customers become so familiar with your name that you automatically spring to mind whenever your area of expertise is being considered.
– Let others sing your praises. Rather than hassle people for endorsements, step back and let your good work speak for itself. When other people become your ambassadors they recommend you with confidence, pleased that they know someone who’s good. Equally, be keen to recommend people you know, like and trust. Oil the wheels of your relationships and then the stress to be the best will subside as you become quietly confident in your field.
Let others contribute and be part of your team. They may not work in the same way as you but you’ll get more enthusiasm, commitment and potentially great new ideas from them as a consequence.
There are many ways to manage the stress of being the best. Don’t let perfectionism get in the way of you doing a great job!
Have a Tattoo? You May Be At Risk of Cancer
Do you currently have a tattoo or considering getting one? Then it’s a good idea to read up on the effects of obtaining one. Few people research how a tattoo can affect their health. Instead, they’re more worried about hiring a quality artist that can draw the beautiful artwork they’ve picked out. But as with any major decision you make in life, you need to seriously consider the possible outcomes. The issue is that people aren’t made aware of the dangers tattoos can pose to your health. The reality is that it can potentially lead to cancer. In the alternative cancer treatments community, patients are being warned of the possible dangers associated with tattoos.
If you already have a tattoo, you can speak with a naturopathic oncologist in your area to learn more about your options.
Tattoo Ink and Cancer
You hear all the time the carcinogenic effects of smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol excessively. But what about the people who are all inked up with tattoos? In the past, it was said that tattoo ink was nonreactive histologically. This means that it doesn’t cause a reaction with your tissues and cells.
However, there’s recent evidence that suggests differently. A team of researchers from the University of Bradford decided to use an atomic force microscope to examine skin that was tattooed. This allows them to see on a nano-level. The results of the preliminary study showed that the tattoo process actually remodels your collagen.
Then, the nanoparticles in the tattoo ink was found inside of the collagenous network and blood vessels of participants. This goes to show that the ink does penetrate the surface of your skin and travels to other parts of your body, possibly entering into your organs and tissues.
The issue here is that tattoo ink isn’t regulated and many are known to have cancer-causing compounds. This is a health concern that needs to be addressed, especially with the rise in people getting tattoos these days. This is a grave concern at alternative cancer treatments centers across the USA.
Tattoo Ink Nanoparticles Possibly Carcinogenic
It’s the nanoparticles in the ink that you should be worried about, since that’s what’s traveling throughout the human body. Evidence points to there being toxic effects on the brain and nervous system caused by certain nanoparticles – and some may even cause cancer. Back in 2011, there was a study published in The British Journal of Dermatology that shows that there are nanoparticles inside of tattoo ink. Black ink has the smallest particles, while white has the largest. Colored ink is somewhere in between.
Why put your life at risk when you don’t have to? If you’re afraid your tattoo ink is toxifc for your body, make sure to consult with a naturopathic oncologist at an alternative cancer treatments center near you. There, you can obtain a variety of services, such as ozone therapy and chelation therapy.
How to Grow Healthy Organic Food
The increasing pollution of the environment with industrial waste and poisonous substances have become a major health concern in recent years. Food, air, water and other essentials components of human existence are now polluted with dangerously high concentrations of poisonous chemical. As a result, there is now an increasing need for organic food that is free of pollution.
Some organic vegetables can be grown at home, as they require very little space. Thus, the following tips will help to comfortably grow healthy organic food at home.
To renew the bed in your garden, slice under the turf and turn it over. Cover it with wood chips and wait a few weeks. You can then use this bed to grow healthy organic food. The ground you have turned over is made richer by the turf that is under it.
When you notice an area with a lot of weeds, instead of pulling them, take a shovel and dig under it. Then turn the soil over so that the weeds feed your seeds like manure would. This will save you time and also keep the weeds from growing back.
Other organic components that can be used to grow organic food include dry leaves, left-over food, hay, straws, animal waste, charcoal, and other things. Once available, put those away in an airtight container, or a pit dug behind in your backyard. The more you gather and put in these airtight spaces, the more organic compost you will have to use on your garden.
To prevent your herbs from rotting, dry them immediately after harvesting. After drying, keep them away from moisture by storing them in a cool dry place. This will also prevent the growth of bacteria that can cause food poisoning.
Some bugs are important for your garden. Example is the lady bug. This is because it feeds on other bugs like aphids, which destroy the crops by eating up the leaves. Lady bugs prey on these bugs and thus help in growing healthy organic crops. Other helpful bugs are butterflies. These help with pollination of the plants.
Add a little bit of water to the biological decay, and spread it on your plants in an efficient way. This is better for providing organic based nutrients to your plants than using chemical fertilizers. It also prevents the contamination of the environment with toxic chemicals. All these help to make plants more organic, healthy and free of toxic contaminants.
Water your garden with a hose under low pressure. This ensures that your garden is gradually irrigated or soaked without flooding. It will also give you time to multitask. You, therefore, get more things done will gardening.
When you develop the techniques for growing organic food, you will know that it is worth the effort when you see the quality of produce that you will grow. Thus, if you are interested in growing your own non-contaminated, healthy organic food, give it a try, and you will be happy you did.
Sinus Pressure – A Quick Cure – Step One
Among the various sinus ailments afflicting modern society, sinus pressure could rank as one of the most common since it is connected with other related sinus afflictions. Yet, as this article will endeavor to show, it is avoidable in many cases, at least to a substantial extent. But before I try to do that I should mention my credentials: I am a former sinus pressure sufferer who for many years fought sinus pressure along with other sinus problems such as: sinus infections, congestion, headache, excessive drainage. Yet I was able to find an effective cure with my Maker’s help. For over two years now I have stayed cured and intend to remain that way. This is how I did it:
The eclectic approach–healing systems combination
Many are willing to recognize that medicine alone does not hold the silver bullet to preventing and curing suffering from health issues. Some have chosen to believe that a combination of healing systems used in a harmonious way holds more potential for healing some maladies than trusting just one system to come up with the total solution. Thus my “adventure” a few years ago using this eclectic approach on a non-scientific basis to try to cure my sinus problems. The results were very rewarding.
Nutrition as first step
Frankly, what we eat has more to do with our sinuses than most of us realize. For a number of years I had read, for example. the deleterious effect of significant amounts of certain foods. For this reason one of the first things I did to alleviate my sinus problems was to reduce substantially the amount of them. I was amazed at the results just a few days later. I still had some sinus problems, but they had diminished considerably just by this nutritional change. Of course, when we talk about some o these foods we need to realize the pervasive quality of this food commodity.
From cold breakfast cereal to baked beans some ingredients in them would not be so detrimental if it were not for the large amount some foods contain. Of course, we cannot stop eating regular food because they contain some of these ingredients, but we can device some simple strategies so that the accumulated effect is not detrimental. For example, if I eat baked beans–which as indicated contain a substantial amount of an undesirable ingredient like high fructose corn syrup–and drink something which has this ingredient–and then top off the meal with ice cream or German chocolate cake for dessert containing high fructose corn syrup also, then the accumulated effect can be pretty powerful and the sinuses will let us know it without hesitation.
Scientific data
Modern research results have left little room for doubt about the effect of significant amounts of some foods not only on the sinuses, but on a person’s general health also. Space limitations do not allow for citing authoritative statements in this respect, from public health officials to physicians. They all conclude that sugar used indiscriminately is responsible for many health problems and that most people are not either listening or aware of this fact.
Conclusion
From my perspective the best way to treat certain ailments is to use a combination of healing systems. Today I am free from sinus problems and enjoy life much more. One of the first steps I took, to lower substantially sugar, worked wonders on my sinuses. There is no doubt in the minds of nutritionists and medical scientists that some foods when used in significant amounts has an undesirable effect on human health. When it comes to the cure of sinus issues or to the prevention of them these foods are a powerful negative element to consider.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
