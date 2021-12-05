News
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — Donald Trump’s new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors.
The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to rival Twitter and the other social media platforms that banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.
The institutional investors were not identified in a press release issued Saturday by Trump Media and Digital World. The money would come from “a diverse group” of investors after the two companies are combined, it said.
Digital World said in the release that the $1 billion is above the $293 million (minus expenses) that it may invest.
“I am confident that TMTG can effectively deploy this capital to accelerate and strengthen the execution of its business, including by continuing to attract top talent, hire top technology providers, and roll out significant advertising and business development campaigns,” Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando said in the release.
Trump is listed as chair of TMTG. He will get tens of millions in special bonus shares if the combined company performs well, handing the former president possibly billions of dollars in paper wealth.
Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
MILAN — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.
A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.
“When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light,’ Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
She said she initially thought the 57-year-old man was an amputee and had mistakenly offered the wrong arm. She lifted his shirt and saw a silicone arm.
“I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug, unaware, Bua said.
The nurse said the man acknowledged he did not want a vaccine but to obtain a “super” health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other venues in Italy.
He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated, which Italy requires for medical personnel.
The nurse said the man was courteous and left the vaccination center after the failed attempt.
“We stopped and reflected, and we understood that this wasn’t just a surreal situation, but a real attempt at fraud,’ Bua said. She and others at the vaccination site turned paperwork over to superiors so they could report the case, which has been given to prosecutors.
While Italy’s vaccination rate is relatively high at 85% of the currently eligible population ages 12 and over, people in the the age range from 30 to 59 have proven the most resistant to vaccinations, with nearly 3.5 million still not having received their first doses.
Bruins notebook: Taylor Hall comfortable on top line
For the previous two games going into Saturday’s tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, there has been a noticeable jump in Taylor Hall’s step as he’s utilized his speed up and down the left wing.
It’s pretty obvious what’s brought that out.
With Brad Marchand serving a three-game suspension, Hall has filled in for the B’s best forward and, though he’s got just one assist to show for it, he’s enjoying his chance to play on the B’s marquee unit with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.
“I think we’ve had two good games, not much to show for it on the scoresheet. Hopefully we can do a couple things (Saturday) to make that change but I think we’ve played well and controlled play to a certain extent,” said Hall on Saturday morning. “It’s frustrating, especially in that Detroit game (a 2-1 loss) for us to play those minutes and come up shorthanded and lose a game like that because we weren’t able to produce, but those are great players and I’m relishing the opportunity for sure.”
Hall said the key to playing better has been playing sound hockey no matter which way the play is going.
“Just support all over, reloading out of the O-zone and making sure that we try to cut off the other team by the red line. We haven’t played in our end a whole lot and when we do, we seem to be able to move pucks and get pucks out of our end, quickly. That’s the name of the game,” said Hall. “With Bergy, he’s so good defensively, he’ so easy to read off as a winger. And Pasta, I feel over the past couple of years we’ve had a limited number of shifts together, but we seem to read off each other well on the rush and create speed coming over the blue line, which is something that I love to do and kind of what my game’s based around, so that’s been fun.”
Hall said Bergeron’s two-way game that has won him four Selkes (and should have won him a couple of more) allows him to think offense a split second quicker.
“If the puck’s in his vicinity, he’s coming up with it. If there’s battle that he looks like he’s going to win, he wins that battle. That affords you the ability to get on your horse and get moving and react a little but quicker than say a guy that has a lot of 50-50 battles around the ice,” said Hall. “Bergy puts himself in really good spots. He doesn’t take a lot of penalties in doing that. And faceoffs, too. You start with the puck a lot, which is huge and allows you to play with the puck and feel good about your game right off the bat. I think his career speaks for itself and it’s been a lot of fun playing with him.”
Whether Hall’s work on that line has been interesting enough to cause the coaching staff to examine the unthinkable – splitting up Marchand and Bergeron – remains to be seen. But even before Marchand’s suspension, head coach Bruce Cassidy had tried Pastrnak with Hall and Charlie Coyle for a few shifts to see if that could jump start his offense.
Assistant coach Joe Sacco, filling in for Cassidy (COVID protocol), has liked Hall’s game – and not just the way he has been using his speed.
“And in the offensive zone, when Marchie’s in there, they do like to play down low, they like to cycle the puck, they like to protect. And I think that’s been a better part of his game the last couple, as far as protecting the puck, being able to cycle it with those two plays, being able to hang on to it a little longer than maybe normal and he’s been effective in that role,” said Sacco.
McAvoy sidelined with illness
The B’s were without top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for Saturday’s game with what Sacco described as a non-COVID illness and he was a game-time decision. Brought up to fill in for McAvoy was undersized offensive defenseman Jack Ahcan, who has been playing well for Providence (2-8-10 in 17 games).
“He’s just going to have to be solid defensively and then obviously on the offensive side, make the plays when they’re there, because that’s what he does well,” said Sacco. “He moves the puck well, he transitions it well and he should be able to join the rush for us at the appropriate time and maybe create some opportunities there for us.”
Sacco said that Ahcan and Oskar Steen, who was also recalled, had been separated from the group in Providence, where they’ve had a COVID outbreak, and undergone daily testing so they could be eligible for recall.
This and that
Despite the spike in COVID with the Omicron variant, Hall said he didn’t sense there was any hesitance from players wanting to go to the Olympics in Beijing in February. McAvoy (U.S.), Pastrnak (Czech), Bergeron, Marchand and Hall (Canada) would all be under consideration to from their respective countries.
“I haven’t heard anyone being tepid about it,” said Hall. “With the new variants…Covid’s not going away. And that’s why you get vaccinated. I haven’t heard anyone. We’ve got a lot of guys on our team that are going to be on the Olympic teams and they’re excited to go and play and do whatever they can to represent their country. I’m no different. It’s a great opportunity. If you have to go and stay in a bubble for a couple of weeks and get an Olympic medal out of it, I think guys are willing to do that.”…
There was no update on Jakub Zboril, who suffered what looked like a knee injury on Thursday in Nashville. Sacco said that Zboril, he needed help off the ice, will be re-evaluated in a couple of days.
Anton Blidh, out with an apparent shoulder injury he suffered when he was boarded by Oliver Ekman-Larsson last Sunday, skated prior to the morning skate but was not available for Saturday.
Football: Mead falls to Fort Morgan in Class 3A title game
PUEBLO — Mead senior Corby Tecu spent much of Saturday afternoon’s Class 3A title game running through tacklers on his way to a two-touchdown performance. A fitting sendoff for a team that fought through so much after an abrupt and unfortunate end to last season, marching to the program’s first title game appearance 12 months later.
All that was missing was the storybook ending.
Fort Morgan quarterback Briggs Wheatley led a late go-ahead touchdown drive at CSU-Pueblo’s ThunderBowl and David Keller’s interception with 10 seconds remaining sealed the 21-17 win for the Mustangs, who claimed their first football title since 1999.
As the final seconds washed away, players and coaches from Fort Morgan sprinted out onto the field and piled into a mess of happiness. Mead coach Jason Klatt got his team together and did his best to provide perspective on everything that had been gained and not lost.
“The best group of guys in terms of being unselfish,” Klatt said. “And last year’s group was much the same. So, they really wanted to finish the job for last year’s group. But you know what? I think they did. I think we’ve accomplished our purpose and our purpose of being together and learning what it is to be a man of character. They’re champions today because of the way they fought and the adversity that they were (dealt) this season.”
Ka’ili Casco gave Mead a 17-14 lead with 7:40 remaining, setting the stage for Fort Morgan’s talented southpaw quarterback, Wheatley.
One big throw after another, the Mustangs moved down the field with the clock bleeding away. Wheatley converted on fourth-and-5 with a completion to Brayden Fajardo at the sticks past midfield. He found Chase Reding on a third-and-8 with an 11-yard strike inside the 20.
He finally capped it with his legs, surging through the line for a 6-yard TD to make it 21-17 with 3:57 remaining.
Mead’s final drive looked promising but was tainted with three penalties. They moved inside Fort Morgan’s 35, then moved back a bit with another flag. With 15 seconds and ticking, Fort Morgan’s Keller leapt up to snag quarterback Gavin Garrettson’s throw inside the 20 to end things.
“We were on the right side of it, the right side of it, the right side of it, and then you’re on the wrong side of it,” Klatt said. “That’s the game of football. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”
Mead had outgained Fort Morgan by nearly 100 yards on the ground in the opening half but went into the break tied. The opening two quarters saw the Mavericks scoot down the field on drives of 8, 12 and 13 plays. All that showed, though, was Tecu’s point-blank blast up the middle early in the second.
Tecu broke the stalemate, scoring his second TD of the game midway through the third. The Mavericks had forced a three-and-out on the Mustangs’ opening possession after the break and marched down the field. Tecu then pinballed off a defender into the end zone on a fourth-and-1 from the 2.
Fort Morgan responded with scoring drives on its next two possessions. Frank Ortega ran through a giant hole for his second TD run of the day to tie things at 14 with 2:48 left in the third. Then after holding Mead to a field goal after its 12-play drive, the Mustangs drove 65 yards in 11 plays for the winning TD.
“It’s not the way you want to finish but at the end of the day I’m here with my best friends,” Tecu said. “There’s no other place I want to be. And there’s no other team or city I want to represent.”
Tecu rushed for roughly 100 yards, Garrettson had 98 on the ground and Evan Morris had 74. The Mavs outgained Fort Morgan in total, 342-238.
Mead’s run to the football championship was the school’s fourth title game appearance over the last 14 months. The softball program went to the 4A championship in the fall of 2020 before falling to Holy Family. The basketball team won in March and the volleyball team finished runner-up in May.
