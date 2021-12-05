News
US drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures.
Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests.
The push for shots is expected to grow more intense as President Joe Biden urges vaccinated Americans to get booster shots to combat the emerging omicron variant. The White House said Thursday that more than two in three COVID-19 vaccinations are happening at local pharmacies.
And pharmacists worry another job might soon be added to their to-do list: If regulators approve antiviral pills from drugmakers Merck and Pfizer to treat COVID-19, pharmacists may be able to diagnose infections and then prescribe pills to customers.
“There’s crazy increased demand on pharmacies right now,” said Theresa Tolle, an independent pharmacist who has seen COVID-19 vaccine demand quadruple since the summer at her Sebastian, Florida, store.
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines started picking up over the summer as the delta variant spread rapidly. Booster shots and the expansion of vaccine eligibility to include children have since stoked it.
On top of that workload and routine prescriptions, many drugstores also have been asking pharmacists to counsel patients more generally on their health or about chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.
Pharmacies also have been handling more phone calls from customers with questions about vaccines or COVID-19 tests, noted Justin Wilson, who owns three independent pharmacies in Oklahoma.
“We’re all working a lot harder than we did before, but we’re doing everything we can to take care of people,” Wilson said, adding that he has not had to temporarily close any of his pharmacies or limit hours so far.
Tolle said she was lucky to hire a pharmacy resident just before the delta surge arrived. The new employee was supposed to focus mostly on diabetes programs but has largely been relegated to vaccine duty.
Tolle said her Bay Street Pharmacy is now giving about 80 COVID-19 vaccines a day, up from 20 before the delta wave.
“God’s timing worked out well for me,” she said. “We would not have gotten through without having that additional person here.”
Others haven’t been as fortunate. A CVS Health store on the northeast side of Indianapolis shuttered its pharmacy in the middle of the afternoon Thursday due to staffing issues. A sign taped to the metal gate over the closed pharmacy counter also told customers that the pharmacy will soon start closing for a half hour each afternoon so the pharmacist can have a lunch break.
Such temporary closures have ebbed and flowed in pockets around the country throughout the pandemic, but they have grown more acute in recent months, said Anne Burns, a vice president with the American Pharmacists Association.
Pharmacies all need minimum staffing to operate safely, and they sometimes have to close temporarily if they fall below those levels.
Burns said many pharmacies already had relatively thin staffing levels heading into the pandemic, and a wave of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians left after the virus hit.
“There is a lot of stress and burnout for individuals who have been going at this since March of 2020,” she said.
CVS Health spokesman T.J. Crawford said he couldn’t comment on the circumstances for one store. But he said his company continues “to manage through a workforce shortage that isn’t unique to CVS Health.”
Rival drugstore chain Walgreens also has adjusted pharmacy hours “in a limited number of stores,” spokesman Fraser Engerman said.
Both companies are hiring. CVS Health says it has hired 23,000 employees from a push it started in September. About half of that total was pharmacy technicians, who can deliver vaccines.
As companies scramble to hire or keep staff, Burns and Tolle worry about adding even more responsibilities like diagnosing and treating COVID-19.
Tolle noted that it is not clear yet how pharmacists will be reimbursed for the time they take to diagnose and prescribe. That will have to be clarified, especially if cases surge again and drugstores need to add even more workers to help.
“We want to be able to help our communities,” she said. “I don’t know how pharmacies are going to manage it.”
Sherri Brown, a city employee in Omaha, Nebraska, was searching for a vaccine booster dose, but two nearby pharmacies didn’t have appointments available and a third didn’t have the brand she wanted. She wound up getting a shot at a county-run clinic on Friday.
“I just wanted to protect myself,” said Brown, who suffered through two weeks of coughing, headaches and fatigue when she caught the virus in January, before she was vaccinated. “I guess I’m encouraged to see that people are taking this more seriously.”
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — Donald Trump’s new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors.
The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to rival Twitter and the other social media platforms that banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.
The institutional investors were not identified in a press release issued Saturday by Trump Media and Digital World. The money would come from “a diverse group” of investors after the two companies are combined, it said.
Digital World said in the release that the $1 billion is above the $293 million (minus expenses) that it may invest.
“I am confident that TMTG can effectively deploy this capital to accelerate and strengthen the execution of its business, including by continuing to attract top talent, hire top technology providers, and roll out significant advertising and business development campaigns,” Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando said in the release.
Trump is listed as chair of TMTG. He will get tens of millions in special bonus shares if the combined company performs well, handing the former president possibly billions of dollars in paper wealth.
Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
MILAN — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.
A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.
“When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light,’ Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
She said she initially thought the 57-year-old man was an amputee and had mistakenly offered the wrong arm. She lifted his shirt and saw a silicone arm.
“I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug, unaware, Bua said.
The nurse said the man acknowledged he did not want a vaccine but to obtain a “super” health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other venues in Italy.
He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated, which Italy requires for medical personnel.
The nurse said the man was courteous and left the vaccination center after the failed attempt.
“We stopped and reflected, and we understood that this wasn’t just a surreal situation, but a real attempt at fraud,’ Bua said. She and others at the vaccination site turned paperwork over to superiors so they could report the case, which has been given to prosecutors.
While Italy’s vaccination rate is relatively high at 85% of the currently eligible population ages 12 and over, people in the the age range from 30 to 59 have proven the most resistant to vaccinations, with nearly 3.5 million still not having received their first doses.
Bruins notebook: Taylor Hall comfortable on top line
For the previous two games going into Saturday’s tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, there has been a noticeable jump in Taylor Hall’s step as he’s utilized his speed up and down the left wing.
It’s pretty obvious what’s brought that out.
With Brad Marchand serving a three-game suspension, Hall has filled in for the B’s best forward and, though he’s got just one assist to show for it, he’s enjoying his chance to play on the B’s marquee unit with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.
“I think we’ve had two good games, not much to show for it on the scoresheet. Hopefully we can do a couple things (Saturday) to make that change but I think we’ve played well and controlled play to a certain extent,” said Hall on Saturday morning. “It’s frustrating, especially in that Detroit game (a 2-1 loss) for us to play those minutes and come up shorthanded and lose a game like that because we weren’t able to produce, but those are great players and I’m relishing the opportunity for sure.”
Hall said the key to playing better has been playing sound hockey no matter which way the play is going.
“Just support all over, reloading out of the O-zone and making sure that we try to cut off the other team by the red line. We haven’t played in our end a whole lot and when we do, we seem to be able to move pucks and get pucks out of our end, quickly. That’s the name of the game,” said Hall. “With Bergy, he’s so good defensively, he’ so easy to read off as a winger. And Pasta, I feel over the past couple of years we’ve had a limited number of shifts together, but we seem to read off each other well on the rush and create speed coming over the blue line, which is something that I love to do and kind of what my game’s based around, so that’s been fun.”
Hall said Bergeron’s two-way game that has won him four Selkes (and should have won him a couple of more) allows him to think offense a split second quicker.
“If the puck’s in his vicinity, he’s coming up with it. If there’s battle that he looks like he’s going to win, he wins that battle. That affords you the ability to get on your horse and get moving and react a little but quicker than say a guy that has a lot of 50-50 battles around the ice,” said Hall. “Bergy puts himself in really good spots. He doesn’t take a lot of penalties in doing that. And faceoffs, too. You start with the puck a lot, which is huge and allows you to play with the puck and feel good about your game right off the bat. I think his career speaks for itself and it’s been a lot of fun playing with him.”
Whether Hall’s work on that line has been interesting enough to cause the coaching staff to examine the unthinkable – splitting up Marchand and Bergeron – remains to be seen. But even before Marchand’s suspension, head coach Bruce Cassidy had tried Pastrnak with Hall and Charlie Coyle for a few shifts to see if that could jump start his offense.
Assistant coach Joe Sacco, filling in for Cassidy (COVID protocol), has liked Hall’s game – and not just the way he has been using his speed.
“And in the offensive zone, when Marchie’s in there, they do like to play down low, they like to cycle the puck, they like to protect. And I think that’s been a better part of his game the last couple, as far as protecting the puck, being able to cycle it with those two plays, being able to hang on to it a little longer than maybe normal and he’s been effective in that role,” said Sacco.
McAvoy sidelined with illness
The B’s were without top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for Saturday’s game with what Sacco described as a non-COVID illness and he was a game-time decision. Brought up to fill in for McAvoy was undersized offensive defenseman Jack Ahcan, who has been playing well for Providence (2-8-10 in 17 games).
“He’s just going to have to be solid defensively and then obviously on the offensive side, make the plays when they’re there, because that’s what he does well,” said Sacco. “He moves the puck well, he transitions it well and he should be able to join the rush for us at the appropriate time and maybe create some opportunities there for us.”
Sacco said that Ahcan and Oskar Steen, who was also recalled, had been separated from the group in Providence, where they’ve had a COVID outbreak, and undergone daily testing so they could be eligible for recall.
This and that
Despite the spike in COVID with the Omicron variant, Hall said he didn’t sense there was any hesitance from players wanting to go to the Olympics in Beijing in February. McAvoy (U.S.), Pastrnak (Czech), Bergeron, Marchand and Hall (Canada) would all be under consideration to from their respective countries.
“I haven’t heard anyone being tepid about it,” said Hall. “With the new variants…Covid’s not going away. And that’s why you get vaccinated. I haven’t heard anyone. We’ve got a lot of guys on our team that are going to be on the Olympic teams and they’re excited to go and play and do whatever they can to represent their country. I’m no different. It’s a great opportunity. If you have to go and stay in a bubble for a couple of weeks and get an Olympic medal out of it, I think guys are willing to do that.”…
There was no update on Jakub Zboril, who suffered what looked like a knee injury on Thursday in Nashville. Sacco said that Zboril, he needed help off the ice, will be re-evaluated in a couple of days.
Anton Blidh, out with an apparent shoulder injury he suffered when he was boarded by Oliver Ekman-Larsson last Sunday, skated prior to the morning skate but was not available for Saturday.
