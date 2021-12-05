Zach Wilson, Jets can’t afford to have another slow start vs. Eagles

The Jets’ theme for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is simple: Get more from Zach. The earlier the better.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Zach Wilson looked like a 22-year-old quarterback who hadn’t played in a month in Gang Green’s 21-14 win in Houston last week. Wilson — who returned to action for the first time since suffering a knee sprain — was up and down vs. the Texans. He struggled early, but steadied the ship in the second half throwing for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Wilson is a competitive guy, so naturally he was hard on himself after the game. But he is trying to keep the proper perspective on his development.

“Being in this position, no one expects it to be perfect. Of course, I’m hard on myself. I get frustrated at times, but I understand it’s all part of the process of where we’re trying to get,” Wilson said. “I’ve just got to keep taking it one day at a time and really just one play at a time.”

Head coach Robert Saleh loves that fiery competitiveness about his young quarterback because Wilson never seems content.

“The best individuals are their own worst critic, or greatest critic, if you will. I never look at somebody being too hard on themselves. You’re supposed to be hard on yourself,” Saleh said. “If you can’t expect yourself to be great and be perfect, then who will? He’s internally motivated, and that’s all you can ask for out of these young men, that internal motivation, be the best version of yourself every single day and that’s something he strives for every day.”

This week for Jets (3-8), it’s about the No. 2 overall pick making noticeable improvement against the Eagles (5-7) at MetLife Stadium. It’s a great opportunity because the Eagles defense allows quarterbacks to complete 71% of their passes, highest in the NFL.

We aren’t talking about anything crazy, like throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns, Wilson hasn’t done either in his career, yet.

One day he will.

But on Sunday, Wilson needs to start faster in the first half. That’s one of Saleh’s objectives for the former BYU standout.

“It’s finding ways to get better, get more comfortable, be great with your footwork, be great with your eyes, keep the main thing the main thing, get the ball to the open guy, go through your progressions,” Saleh said. “It seems simple, but getting comfortable earlier in games, but that just comes with time. So, just improve every game and really improve on the simplistic part of it. And he is. He’s got such a great mindset to him, especially for a young man. We know he’s going to get better every time he steps out onto the football field, so we’re looking forward to it.”

It’s an odd phenomenon as he’s only thrown for 75 yards — by far the lowest among NFL starters — with three interceptions in the first quarter of games throughout his seven starts.

It’s impossible to explain because it doesn’t make sense why he struggles early. Is it confidence? Is it defensive game plans? Is it playcalling?

To put in context how lousy his first quarters have been, Wilson threw for 108 yards in the fourth quarter against the Panthers in his first career start.

Wilson doesn’t know why he starts slow, but refuses to overthink the issue.

“I think it’s just getting comfortable and settled in. There’s not one thing to point at or I don’t even really think it needs to be necessarily a huge point of emphasis because I think the more you put on it, I guess the harder it becomes,” Wilson said. “You’ve just got to go out and play ball and I think that’s my mindset is I’ve just got to come out ripping it from the beginning and just playing fast and just getting into a rhythm from the beginning. I don’t think there’s any secret to it, you just got to be able to go out and do it.”

Let’s go beyond the first quarter in examining his slow starts. The second quarter isn’t much better. He’s thrown for more yards (312), but he’s tossed four interceptions with zero touchdowns.

So in the first half, Wilson is completing just 49% of his passes with seven interceptions and no TDs for a dismal passer rating of 28.

It’s mind blogging. In the second half, Wilson is a drastically different quarterback. His passer rating is 88. His completion percentage is 64%. He’s thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions.

It’s two different quarterbacks.

To start faster, Wilson must trust what his eyes are showing him. He’s a smart quarterback. According to LaFleur, Wilson does a good job with his pre-snap execution by getting guys lined up correctly and going through the right reads. But sometimes he hesitates and doesn’t let it rip.

Wilson also needs to show improvement in his fundamentals within the pocket. There have been various times when there’s pressure around him he panics.

Wilson is completing 28% of his passes under pressure. That’s going to be a challenge this week as the Eagles are Top 4 in pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats. Sometimes it leads to happy feet like in the third quarter against the Texans when he rolled left and missed Ryan Griffin in the end zone.

But Wilson left a clean pocket to scramble. If he stayed in the pocket, Griffin was open down the middle. Nothing major because it almost turned into a touchdown. But it’s mundane aspects of his game that must improve.

“The big thing with Zach, and you’ll see it a lot with young quarterbacks, they get to number one in progression and they’re usually waiting because they’re used to having time in the pocket from where they’ve come from. In this league, you’ve got to be able to say “no” faster, which will come in time,” Saleh said. “The second part is just consistency and footwork. In this game, your footwork has to be so consistent. We always talk about reading coverage with your feet and the timing of everything are with your feet.”

Wilson deserves a pass for being rusty in his first start back from a knee injury. But this week it’s time to start seeing improvement.