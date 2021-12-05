News
Zach Wilson, Jets can’t afford to have another slow start vs. Eagles
The Jets’ theme for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is simple: Get more from Zach. The earlier the better.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Zach Wilson looked like a 22-year-old quarterback who hadn’t played in a month in Gang Green’s 21-14 win in Houston last week. Wilson — who returned to action for the first time since suffering a knee sprain — was up and down vs. the Texans. He struggled early, but steadied the ship in the second half throwing for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Wilson is a competitive guy, so naturally he was hard on himself after the game. But he is trying to keep the proper perspective on his development.
“Being in this position, no one expects it to be perfect. Of course, I’m hard on myself. I get frustrated at times, but I understand it’s all part of the process of where we’re trying to get,” Wilson said. “I’ve just got to keep taking it one day at a time and really just one play at a time.”
Head coach Robert Saleh loves that fiery competitiveness about his young quarterback because Wilson never seems content.
“The best individuals are their own worst critic, or greatest critic, if you will. I never look at somebody being too hard on themselves. You’re supposed to be hard on yourself,” Saleh said. “If you can’t expect yourself to be great and be perfect, then who will? He’s internally motivated, and that’s all you can ask for out of these young men, that internal motivation, be the best version of yourself every single day and that’s something he strives for every day.”
This week for Jets (3-8), it’s about the No. 2 overall pick making noticeable improvement against the Eagles (5-7) at MetLife Stadium. It’s a great opportunity because the Eagles defense allows quarterbacks to complete 71% of their passes, highest in the NFL.
We aren’t talking about anything crazy, like throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns, Wilson hasn’t done either in his career, yet.
One day he will.
But on Sunday, Wilson needs to start faster in the first half. That’s one of Saleh’s objectives for the former BYU standout.
“It’s finding ways to get better, get more comfortable, be great with your footwork, be great with your eyes, keep the main thing the main thing, get the ball to the open guy, go through your progressions,” Saleh said. “It seems simple, but getting comfortable earlier in games, but that just comes with time. So, just improve every game and really improve on the simplistic part of it. And he is. He’s got such a great mindset to him, especially for a young man. We know he’s going to get better every time he steps out onto the football field, so we’re looking forward to it.”
It’s an odd phenomenon as he’s only thrown for 75 yards — by far the lowest among NFL starters — with three interceptions in the first quarter of games throughout his seven starts.
It’s impossible to explain because it doesn’t make sense why he struggles early. Is it confidence? Is it defensive game plans? Is it playcalling?
To put in context how lousy his first quarters have been, Wilson threw for 108 yards in the fourth quarter against the Panthers in his first career start.
Wilson doesn’t know why he starts slow, but refuses to overthink the issue.
“I think it’s just getting comfortable and settled in. There’s not one thing to point at or I don’t even really think it needs to be necessarily a huge point of emphasis because I think the more you put on it, I guess the harder it becomes,” Wilson said. “You’ve just got to go out and play ball and I think that’s my mindset is I’ve just got to come out ripping it from the beginning and just playing fast and just getting into a rhythm from the beginning. I don’t think there’s any secret to it, you just got to be able to go out and do it.”
Let’s go beyond the first quarter in examining his slow starts. The second quarter isn’t much better. He’s thrown for more yards (312), but he’s tossed four interceptions with zero touchdowns.
So in the first half, Wilson is completing just 49% of his passes with seven interceptions and no TDs for a dismal passer rating of 28.
It’s mind blogging. In the second half, Wilson is a drastically different quarterback. His passer rating is 88. His completion percentage is 64%. He’s thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions.
It’s two different quarterbacks.
To start faster, Wilson must trust what his eyes are showing him. He’s a smart quarterback. According to LaFleur, Wilson does a good job with his pre-snap execution by getting guys lined up correctly and going through the right reads. But sometimes he hesitates and doesn’t let it rip.
Wilson also needs to show improvement in his fundamentals within the pocket. There have been various times when there’s pressure around him he panics.
Wilson is completing 28% of his passes under pressure. That’s going to be a challenge this week as the Eagles are Top 4 in pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats. Sometimes it leads to happy feet like in the third quarter against the Texans when he rolled left and missed Ryan Griffin in the end zone.
But Wilson left a clean pocket to scramble. If he stayed in the pocket, Griffin was open down the middle. Nothing major because it almost turned into a touchdown. But it’s mundane aspects of his game that must improve.
“The big thing with Zach, and you’ll see it a lot with young quarterbacks, they get to number one in progression and they’re usually waiting because they’re used to having time in the pocket from where they’ve come from. In this league, you’ve got to be able to say “no” faster, which will come in time,” Saleh said. “The second part is just consistency and footwork. In this game, your footwork has to be so consistent. We always talk about reading coverage with your feet and the timing of everything are with your feet.”
Wilson deserves a pass for being rusty in his first start back from a knee injury. But this week it’s time to start seeing improvement.
Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence
Dear Amy: I am a 56-year-old woman. When I was growing up, my father had an affair with “Sarah,” our next-door neighbor. This affair lasted for many years.
Everyone knew about it — at least everyone in my family knew (my mom, my brother, and myself).
My dad died 17 years ago. Sarah has also died.
My mother is 87, has some dementia, and seems to have forgotten everything about this, which is good.
My question is: At the time, I was very close to “Annie,” Sarah’s daughter.
During all of those years, starting from a very young age, I said nothing to her. Now, I see Annie and her sister’s photos on Facebook, and I have a hankering to contact them to ask if they were aware of this affair.
Their father is still alive.
What would be the point of this? I really don’t know.
It was like the unspoken secret for so many years.
And, if they do not know about this, then why would I want to hurt them by telling them about this sordid history between their mother and my father, right?
I’d appreciate your take on this.
— Conflicted
Dear Conflicted: My reaction to this is — if you don’t know “the point” of an action or reaction, then you should wait until the point makes itself evident.
Another way to think about this is to ask yourself: “What good could come of this?”
Maybe “the good” is you unburdening yourself of knowledge you’ve always held onto as a deep secret. However, doing so, you might upend another family.
I tend to believe that the truth is the truth, and we all might as well know the truth.
However, I also feel strongly that some things just aren’t our business.
Is your parents’ marriage and your father’s consensual relationship your news to share? Do you have the right to dive into your next-door neighbors’ marriage?
You could certainly connect with your childhood friend on Facebook and attempt to re-establish a relationship without spilling the beans to see if Annie makes the first move.
Dear Amy: I have been singing my entire life. I started out in the choir at my church and was often asked to lead songs.
It wasn’t until I became an adult that I realized that the racing heart and sweating weren’t just due to nerves, but because I suffered from severe anxiety about singing in front of people.
I am (in my opinion) outgoing, and have no problem speaking in front of people, but singing is something totally different.
Over the past few years, my anxiety has peaked.
I have been asked to sing at several weddings (and funerals).
The first time I just decided to suck it up. It seemed to go well, but I was a total wreck.
The next time, I was vocal about my fears of singing in front of a crowd.
I was told to just “pray about it” and reminded that I have a gift and I should use it. Well, Amy, I drink myself under the table at every wedding I sing at because the anxiety causes so much stress for me.
My husband has told me that he flat-out refused to let me do this again because I am so terrified about singing.
He says that I need to put my foot down.
How do I do it in a way that won’t upset someone asking me to sing for their wedding/funeral, especially when the request is mostly coming from family?
— The Wedding Singer
Dear Wedding Singer: Here’s a tip: The more words you use to explain yourself, the more openings you will create, which people will plow through.
Don’t offer reasons. Be gracious, polite, and consistent.
An example:
They: “Will you sing at your niece’s wedding?
You: “Oh, it’s sweet of you to ask, but I’m retired.”
They: “You can’t! You’re so good at it and this is for family! We’re counting on you.”
You: “How nice. I’ve retired.”
They: “Is it your nerves again? You can get over that!”
You: “Thank you. I’ve retired.”
You could do them a favor and suggest another singer — but this will not be your problem to solve.
Dear Amy: Another thank you for devoting a column to the experiences of Vietnam veterans. I served, too, and reading those letters from fellow vets reminded me of everything we’ve been through. It’s been tough.
— Fellow Veteran
Dear Veteran: Welcome home.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 13 game at Arrowhead Stadium
Joe Nguyen
Digital sports strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: A Christmas bull? That could be Taurus the Bull
Unfortunately, there aren’t any constellations that have a real connection to the Christmas season. It’s hard to make Orion the Hunter into Santa Claus. Pegasus, the Winged Horse, is a poor excuse for a reindeer. However, there is Taurus the Bull. He doesn’t have a red nose like Rudolph but has a red eye. Taurus is also above the horizon most of the evening, not setting until well after midnight.
Taurus the Bull is a small but distinct constellation and is a member of what I lovingly call “Orion and his Gang” hanging in the eastern skies. The best way to find Taurus is first to locate the Pleiades, a very bright star cluster that jumps out at you in the eastern heavens. It almost looks like a tiny Little Dipper. The Pleiades is also known as the “Seven Little Sisters.” Astronomically, the Pleiades are a large cluster of hundreds of young stars over 400 light-years away. Just one light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles.
Once you’ve spotted the Pleiades, look a little below the cluster for a small, fairly dim, but distinct arrow pointing to the right. That little arrow allegedly outlines the snout of Taurus the Bull. The arrow is also referred to as the Hyades, a loose, open cluster of stars. There’s a moderately bright reddish star on the lower rung of the little arrow called Aldebaran that’s supposed to be the ruddy eye of the Bull. You can extend the arrow’s rungs backward to the far left and reach a couple of stars that mark the tip of the bull’s horns. One of the horn tip stars is Elnath, that’s shared by both the constellation Taurus the Bull and the adjacent constellation Auriga the Charioteer.
While “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Scrooge,” and “The Night Before Christmas” are warm, classic Christmas tales, the Greek mythological tale of Taurus is definitely not! Zeus, the king of the gods was quite a ladies man. One of his love interests was Princess Europa, the daughter of a Phoenician king. Zeus had met Europa numerous times at royal parties and banquets and wanted to get better acquainted with the Princess, but she was underwhelmed. Maybe it would have helped if there had been some mistletoe?
Zeus had to get a little more creative. He knew that Princess Europa loved to raise prize bulls. She would spend hours and hours in the pasture with her beautiful beasts. Being the king of the gods, Zeus had a treasure trove of magical powers at his fingertips. In a puff of smoke he changed himself into Taurus, a gorgeous white bull with golden horns, and wandered into Europa’s pasture. The Princess was delighted! The bull was magnificent and well-mannered.
A few days later, Europa felt so at ease with Taurus that she decided to saddle him up and take a short ride. This was the opportunity Zeus was waiting for! After a few gentle loops around the pasture, Taurus kicked into high gear and shot over the fence and across the countryside with Europa clinging to him for dear life! While she was frightened, she was also excited by the high adventure. Even when Taurus reached the sea, he didn’t stop. He charged into the waves with Europa barely hanging on. He swam all the way to the island of Crete and finally stopped in his tracks. Europa was wet, frightened, and sunburned as she rolled off the deceptive bull. It was then that Zeus, in another puff of smoke, revealed his true identity.
Somehow that did it! Europa fell head over heels for Zeus and they carried on for a couple of years. Zeus, though, was still a rover, definitely not into long-term commitments. Zeus was about to dump Europa, but she beat him to the punch. After a long trip away from home doing dastardly deeds, Zeus came home to find the locks on the doors of the house changed and his godly robes scattered across the front yard. Even though he wasn’t disguised as a bull anymore, Europa put Zeus out to pasture!
As I said, the story of Taurus is a long way from “Miracle of 34th Street”!
A Pre-Christmas Comet: Early-morning stargazers have an excellent opportunity to spot a faint comet this week. Comet Leonard will be available in the pre-twilight low eastern sky, in and around the constellation Bootes the Herdsman and the bright star Arcturus. There’s a slight chance you can spot it with the naked eye in the dark countryside but you’ll probably need binoculars or a small telescope. It should have a faint, short tail pointing back to the upper left. This week it will gradually track across Bootes toward the eastern horizon. On Monday, Dec. 6, it will be five degrees to the left of the bright star Arcturus. That’s about half the width of your fist held at arm’s length. Good luck comet hunters!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
