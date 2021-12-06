News
Broncos Briefs: Nose tackle Mike Purcell a healthy scratch against Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell was a healthy scratch for Sunday night’s game at Kansas City, replaced in the rotation by McTelvin Agim.
The Broncos returned defensive end Shelby Harris from an ankle injury and opted to keep Agim active, likely because he can provide a better interior pass rush than Purcell.
Agim had a sack in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Purcell, in the first season of a three-year contract, played 243 defensive snaps in nine games; he missed two games with a broken thumb that required surgery.
Primarily a base defense player, Purcell played 19 snaps against the Chargers even though coach Vic Fangio played only three snaps of “base” out of 71.
The other Broncos inactives were running back Melvin Gordon (ankle, ruled out Saturday), quarterback Brett Rypien, safety Jamar Johnson and cornerback Essang Bassey.
Remembering Mills. One of Fangio’s favorite all-time players is the late Sam Mills, who played for Fangio in Philadelphia of the USFL and New Orleans and Carolina in the NFL. Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at age 45, was inducted into the Saints’ Ring of Fame on Thursday.
“A lot of favorite memories with him,” Fangio said. “We were together in the USFL for two years … part of my duty was the strength coach. Back then, USFL players — this was 1984, mind you — if you weren’t a star, you were making $25,000. In the offseason, Sam had a job at a paper mill and he couldn’t get his workouts in because he had to work so I’d meet him at 5 (p.m.) every night in the weight room at the old Veterans Stadium and he’d get his workout. He never missed.”
Fangio said his office includes pictures of Mills during his playing career.
“Everybody has a vision that he was an overachiever and he wasn’t — he was just short (5-foot-9),” Fangio said. “He was highly talented with an overachiever mentality and just a tremendous football player. He should be in the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame.”
Impressed with Sterns. Rookie safety Caden Sterns was back in a sub-package role Sunday night with the return of veteran Kareem Jackson after missing the Chargers game (neck/shoulder). Sterns, a fifth-round pick, began to impress even before he was drafted.
“It really started in his pre-draft interview,” defensive backs coach Christian Parker said. “You saw a guy who was aware.”
Sterns entered the Chiefs game with two interceptions and sacks apiece.
“You put a cut-up (video) on the iPad, Caden is going to watch it and he comes back with questions,” Parker said. “When he’s playing dime (sixth defensive back), he was still preparing to play safety because he knew he was only one play away. It wasn’t throwing him into the fire (last week). And when you’re back there with 31 (Justin Simmons), Justin makes things a lot easier with the communication. Caden is definitely doing things the right way.”
Proud father. Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II said his father, Patrick, didn’t wear an Alabama jersey during his son’s college career, but there he was last week with a No. 2 Broncos jersey with “Surtain II” on the back.
“That was pretty dope,” Pat said. “Just him showing me the support and love he’s been giving me my whole life. For him to be there with me on that big-time stage and that big-time moment, I’m very appreciative of it.”
After his first interception against the Chargers, Surtain dashed to the west stands to hand his father the football.
Long drive, no points. The Broncos’ marathon-like second-quarter drive started at their 3-yard line and ended with no points.
The drive was a season high in plays (20) and time elapsed (11 minutes, 9 seconds) for the Broncos’ offense, eclipsing 17 plays (touchdown at Cleveland) and 8:55 (field goal at Jacksonville). The 88 yards covered was the second-longest behind 94 at the New York Giants (touchdown).
The Broncos converted a fourth-and-1 (quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sneak) and fourth-and-7 (receiver Courtland Sutton 10-yard catch). On fourth-and-2 from the 8, running back Javonte Williams was stopped for a one-yard loss when it appeared right guard Quinn Meinerz didn’t block linebacker Willie Gay.
Footnotes. Parker on Surtain’s personality within the Broncos’ facility: “He’s reserved, but he’s not quiet. He talks, he jokes, all that kind of stuff. He’s very personable. He’s the same guy every day.” … Running back Damarea Crockett was active after getting promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.
News
Column: How can Chicago Bears players stay energized after another dismal loss? ‘No quit in my blood,’ says David Montgomery, who vows to keep his teammates fighting.
Loss No. 8 for the Chicago Bears ended with such a “Who even cares?” feeling Sunday.
Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by 11 points in the closing seconds, quarterback Andy Dalton found a meaningless 11-yard completion over the middle to running back Khalil Herbert, raced his offense to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball a half-second after time ran out, 5 yards shy of midfield.
With the sky grayer than an elephant’s hide and a cold mist seemingly stuck inside Soldier Field, only a few thousand spectators were still in their seats as time expired on the 33-22 loss. And, well, that was that. Just another predictable but demoralizing defeat for a downcast team that can’t seem to stop losing.
The Bears are losing football games. They’re losing energy. They’re losing focus.
Long ago, they lost the belief of much of their fan base. And it’s likely only a matter of time now before they lose their head coach, much of his staff and quite possibly their general manager too.
Yet almost as soon as Sunday’s result was official, another realization was staring the Bears in the face. They’re miles from the season’s finish line. Five games remain. And the next one is at Lambeau Field — NBC’s Sunday night showcase game for Week 14 — against the championship-contending Green Bay Packers.
Insert the clenched-teeth “Yikes!” emoji here.
During last season’s trip to Green Bay, the Bears fell behind 41-10 in the third quarter and were reminded just how humiliating their existence can be. This season, in games against teams currently inside the NFC playoff picture, the Bears are 0-5 with an average loss of 32-15.
So …
How in the world, amid all this struggle and aggravation, will Bears players find a way to stay locked in? How, in the absence of victories or momentum or general positivity, will the team continue to manufacture the energy needed to succeed?
“That’s a good question,” running back David Montgomery said after Sunday’s loss. “Throughout the entirety of my life, I’ve dreamed of getting to this level. Playing football, I’ve dreamed of getting to a level where I can say I’m a professional athlete in the NFL. And I’m here. As you learn when you get to the NFL, it’s all predicated off wins and losses. But in the midst of it, during the journey, you tend to forget why you do what you do. You forget who you do it for.
“A lot of times, I have to take a step back and understand that I was (once) a little kid playing this game. And you have to get back to the basics of just having fun with it. Regardless of how it looks and even when it’s dark — or as dark as it may seem — you’ve still got to understand that it’s still a game. You’re still meant to have fun. And everybody in the world doesn’t get to do this. So you have to take advantage of it. You have to enjoy it while you’ve got it. Because it’s not forever.”
OK. This was at least a little something, a young and emerging Bears leader vowing to do his part to retain perspective and keep his teammates locked in the grind.
Montgomery spoke to reporters for 8 minutes Sunday. And to be honest, if the Bears want to make every effort they can to retain the investment of their players as indifference pulls at everyone, they should make Montgomery’s question-and-answer session mandatory viewing on the way into the facility this week.
“What you realize and what you learn stepping into a leadership role or a (position) where people watch you is that the things you do happen to carry a lot of weight,” he said. “It becomes infectious. Your mentality. How you practice. How you come into work every day. How you treat everybody else around you. Your character. I take a lot of pride in that.”
There’s only so much you can say about Sunday’s game, the latest dispiriting loss in a Bears season filling with them. Dalton threw four interceptions, each giving the Cardinals possession inside the Bears 30-yard line. Kyler Murray and his offense converted those four short-field gifts into 24 points — more than the Bears have scored in 10 games this season.
On a cold, rainy, altogether dreary day, there was little for a sparse Soldier Field crowd to cheer about. And the anger that seemed to accompany the team’s last home loss — a collapse in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens — seemed to be replaced by apathy and resignation.
Sure, there were a few rounds of boos and a “Fire Nagy!” chant or two. But those were few and far between and didn’t really spread through a stadium that seemed at least half-empty for much of the game.
The Bears trailed for all but 4 minutes, 5 seconds and were behind by at least 10 points for the final three-plus quarters.
That’s exactly how it will feel for the final five weeks, too, with the Bears out of it but obligated to keep playing. All the way through the afternoon of Jan. 9.
Major changes in the organization are almost certainly coming. Over the next month, a justifiable pile-on from fans and analysts will continue.
But for those in uniform, playing through pain and competing through frustration, fuel sources will be needed.
Inspiration may come from a younger player such as Montgomery, who had 141 yards from scrimmage and a 1-yard touchdown run Sunday. It may come from a passionate veteran such as Robert Quinn, who recorded his 11th sack and added a stop of James Conner for a 6-yard loss on third-and-goal from inside the 1 in the fourth quarter.
Others such as Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson must do their part to set a tone and present examples worth following.
“Even when things are bad,” Mongtomery said, “I’m still going to have high character. I’m still going to be that guy who tells everybody, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get it.’ I’m going to be that guy that doesn’t feel sorry for anybody. Including myself. And you understand you just have to keep going.”
Montgomery was obviously aggravated after Sunday’s loss. But he wasn’t seething. His homily was heartfelt, not hollow.
So often, NFL pep talks have less substance than a tuft of cotton candy. And for a team that has lost twice as often as it has won this season, there is no magic cure-all.
But there isn’t an escape hatch for this group either. Thus for another full month, players have to retain purpose and need reliable leaders to provide it with words and action.
“Ain’t gonna be no moping around,” Montgomery said. “I’m not built like that. I been built different my whole life. I’m not going to change now because it gets hard.
“I’m going to go into work, and I’m going to get on everybody’s ass. They’re going to get on mine, too, and we’re going to figure it out. … I ain’t got no quit in my blood. I’m going to make sure nobody else in there ain’t got none in theirs either.”
News
Ravens lose gamble on late 2-point conversion attempt and fall to Steelers, 20-19
When the ball dropped, falling to the field in another AFC North classic, Heinz Field exploded in ecstasy.
The Ravens had led the Pittsburgh Steelers for most of Sunday’s game. And with just 12 seconds remaining, they’d had a chance to put them away again. A hurry-up touchdown drive had put them within an extra point of tying Pittsburgh.
But rather than send on kicker Justin Tucker for a gimme extra-point attempt, the Ravens rolled the dice. And when tight end Mark Andrews couldn’t bring in quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 2-point conversion try, it was all for naught. In a 20-19 loss, they’d given up their advantage in the AFC standings. They’d let Pittsburgh run all over them on a crucial drive the way the Ravens used to do to opponents. They’d finally watched their shortcomings catch up to them.
Rather than seizing on a chance to knock off a reeling Pittsburgh team (6-5-1), the Ravens (8-4) instead fell back on familiar problems: inconsistent offensive execution, defensive breakdowns, questionable decision-making from Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ star quarterback finished 23-for-37 for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception, along with eight carries for 55 yards. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, playing maybe his final game in Pittsburgh against the Ravens, was just a smidge better: 21-for-31 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Pittsburgh took a 20-13 lead, its first of the game, with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that looked like it was inspired by the Ravens’ 2019 and 2020 offenses. Pittsburgh ran and ran, carving up the middle of the Ravens’ run defense. Roethlisberger found wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown, then tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 2-point conversion.
The Ravens made the most of the 108 seconds remaining, covering 60 yards in just eight plays. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins’ 6-yard score cut the deficit to 20-19. But the Ravens wouldn’t get a chance to go ahead in overtime. Jackson was pressured on his drop-back, and his connection with Andrews was just off his fingertips.
The Ravens returned to Pittsburgh on Sunday under far better circumstances than their last visit. In an early-December trip north last year, a Ravens team decimated by a coronavirus outbreak — about a dozen starters were out, including Jackson — gave the then-unbeaten Steelers a scare in a 19-14 loss.
That thrice-delayed game set the tone for the Ravens’ end-of-season kick, a five-game winning streak in which they averaged 37.2 points and 430.4 yards per game. Heading into Sunday, the Steelers’ defense seemed like it would be a good table-setter for Jackson and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Pittsburgh had the NFL’s No. 27 defense, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics. They’d allowed 40-plus points in consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals, plus 16 at home to the then-winless Detroit Lions.
But the Ravens found heavy resistance in Pittsburgh. After averaging just 302 yards per game over their past three games, including a Jackson-less game against the Chicago Bears, the Ravens finished with 326 yards Sunday, including 135 in the second half. They’ve scored just 61 points over their past four games and are 3-3 in their last six games after winning five straight.
Still, they never trailed in the game until the Steelers’ go-ahead drive. Aggressiveness and sound defensive technique kept a lid on Pittsburgh’s attack for much of the afternoon. But both backfired in a two-play span early in the fourth quarter. On third-and-1, the Ravens sold out to stop a run, only to watch Roethlisberger fake a handoff, find time and space, then connect with wide receiver Chase Claypool, running free across the middle from cornerback Anthony Averett on a 40-yard catch-and-run.
Johnson was even more wide open on the next play. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud had lined up in the slot, with Johnson next to him, before breaking outside on his route while Johnson broke inside. The route concept confused Averett and Marlon Humphrey, both of whom followed McCloud. Johnson didn’t have a defender within 5 yards of him as he waltzed into the end zone for a 29-yard score.
With both offenses stuck in the mud, special teams play loomed large. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra-point attempt after Johnson’s score, which would’ve tied the game at 13. On the subsequent Ravens drive, Tucker gave the Ravens a four-point cushion with a 28-yard field goal. Boswell answered on the Steelers’ next possession, atoning for his miss with a 43-yard field goal to narrow the deficit to 13-12 with less than eight minutes remaining.
The Ravens commanded the first half, more than doubling the Steelers in yardage (191-93) and more than tripling them in time of possession (23:30-6:30). Their running game and passing game also seemed to find versions of their early-season forms, if only in spurts. On their lone scoring drive, Jackson found Andrews down the seam for a 29-yard completion on third-and-6. One play later, running back Devonta Freeman punched it in easily from 3 yards out, capping a 16-play, 99-yard drive that chewed up more than 10 minutes in time of possession.
Some bad habits, though, proved hard to kick. The Ravens’ streak of scoreless first quarters reached six games and 95-plus minutes. They should’ve had at least a field goal on their opening possession, moving to Pittsburgh’s 10-yard line with a handful of impressive chunk plays.
But on third-and-6, Jackson threw an end-zone jump ball off his back foot to Andrews. Jackson didn’t seem to see safety Minkah Fitzpatrick waiting; he hardly had to move for the ball to fall to him. It was Jackson’s fifth interception in the past five quarters and the fourth straight game in which he’d been picked off, the longest streak of his career.
Jackson was also sacked four times in the first half, twice by former Ravens teammate Chris Wormley, who had just 2 ½ sacks in three seasons in Baltimore. Jackson scrambled twice for 20 yards in the first half, but too often he held on to the ball for too long, waiting for a play downfield to develop. With star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on the other side of the line, and the Steelers unafraid to blitz on third down, the Ravens struggled with negative plays.
They were fortunate to enter halftime up 7-3. They were also perhaps unfortunate to not enter halftime with at least a touchdown lead. Two plays after Roethlisberger watched a well-placed ball slip between the hands of Johnson, ruining a would-be 35-yard touchdown just before halftime, he was hit on a third-down drop-back by safety Geno Stone. Roethlisberger’s wobbly pass bounced off several Ravens defenders before falling to the ground innocently.
Boswell’s 53-yard field goal ended the Steelers’ scoreless start and stopped the wails of Pittsburgh fans. A couple of hours later, they’d be hollering in joy.
Week 14
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Even
News
Omar Kelly: Five-game win streak puts Dolphins in AFC playoff conversation
Despite all the turmoil during the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in rare company with Sunday’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants.
Only seven teams — one-fourth of the league — have won at least five consecutive games this season.
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers put together seven-game winning streaks earlier this year, and sit at the top of the league’s standings.
The Baltimore Ravens won five in a row in September and October.
The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys won six straight earlier this season.
The New England Patriots are riding a six-game winning streak headed into Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs could win five straight games with a win late Sunday night.
Those teams are all viewed as the NFL’s best, the elites of the 2021 season, and then there’s the Dolphins (6-7), who just extended their winning streak to five games by limiting an injury-depleted Giants (4-8) roster to three field goals.
It was the type of performance that makes you think about the “what if,” and more importantly wonder what’s next?
“A tough victory in a 60-minute ball game, and we just try to take it one day at a time and not think about what’s happened in the past, or talk about the future too much,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores warned after Sunday’s game. “We’re just trying to get better every day.”
Just like the earlier wins during this streak against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, the caliber of opponents Miami has beaten isn’t worth bragging about — unlike Miami’s 22-10 upset win over the Ravens — but anyone who turns their nose up to NFL winning streaks doesn’t get how difficult it is to win games in this sport.
This Dolphins team learned that lesson first-hand earlier this season, during its seven-game losing streak, and is focused on riding the wave so much so they don’t want to press pause on the season during next weekend’s bye.
“I’m ready to play the next game right now,” pass rusher Jaelan Phillips said after recording two sacks and setting a franchise rookie record for 8.5 sacks on the season. “Let’s go!”
The Dolphins can really get back into the AFC playoff conversation if they extend the streak to seven games by beating the Jets on Dec. 19 at home, and defeat the New Orleans Saints on the road on Dec. 27.
Those two wins would produce a winning record (8-7), with a road game against Tennessee on Jan. 2, and the regular-season finale against New England that Miami will host on Jan. 9, likely determining this team’s fate this season.
Continued success could give the postseason talk more life, but to get there Miami needs to find a way to consistently complement its stingy defense, which has allowed four touchdowns during the five-game winning streak.
Miami needs to shift into the next gear on offense and score more than 19.5 points per game (the NFL average is 23.0), and improve on special teams, where the Dolphins return game is non-existent and Jason Sanders has missed six field goals (which included a 52-yard miss against the Giants on Sunday).
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s steadying hand, which helped him produce his fourth straight game with a 100-plus passer rating (104.1), has helped Miami’s offense become more efficient.
But Miami’s offensive line remains the team’s most troublesome unit (two sacks allowed against the Giants), and the Dolphins run game continues to struggle (2.7 yards per carry on 25 attempts Sunday).
A reliable run game is what the Dolphins need to turn up the volume on their run-pass-option offense considering Miami’s 3.3 yards per carry average is nearly a full yard below the NFL average (4.29).
“I’m glad we won, but I think there’s a lot of things that we left out there on the field,” said Tagovailoa, who completed 30-of-41 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. “A lot of plays that we wish we could have back, but then again, it falls down to the execution of us. It starts with me in the center, and then it being communicated out there.”
Receiver DeVante Parker returned Sunday, and his five receptions for 62 yards came in handy against the Giants. But can Miami really count on him being available for the final four games considering his history with injuries?
And it also would be a dream scenario to see Tagovailoa play with receiver Will Fuller, the Dolphins’ big-ticket free-agent addition this past offseason, who has played in only two games this season.
Fuller has been sidelined for 10 weeks because of a broken finger, and at this rate it might be wishful thinking that he’ll put on a Dolphins uniform again. But it is possible.
The return of Parker and Fuller would allow us to see Miami’s offense as intended, with more pieces — playmakers who can open up the field and deliver more than what’s drawn up on the play sheet — and the hope is Miami’s offense would be able to eventually score enough points to help this defense deliver more wins.
Since we’re dreaming about the postseason, why not dream about an offense that can actually score more points getting the Dolphins there.
Broncos Briefs: Nose tackle Mike Purcell a healthy scratch against Kansas City
Column: How can Chicago Bears players stay energized after another dismal loss? ‘No quit in my blood,’ says David Montgomery, who vows to keep his teammates fighting.
Ravens lose gamble on late 2-point conversion attempt and fall to Steelers, 20-19
Omar Kelly: Five-game win streak puts Dolphins in AFC playoff conversation
Dave Hyde: Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips doing somersaults over sacks, but knows there’s work to do
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Beth & Rip Plan To Marry Soon & Jamie Confronts Garrett
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY
Kristin Chenoweth Braves The Cold In Strapless Dress For National Tree Lighting
Defense, special teams let down Jets in lose to Dolphins
Westminster police say officer shot, killed person in exchange of gunfire
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to3 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News4 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub