How to
Chicago Hotel Deals: Recommendations on Where to Stay and What to Do During Your Trip
Since it’s the third largest city in the US, Chicago is filled with tons of inexpensive hotels. Whether you’re visiting the Windy City for business or entertainment, you have a variety of rooms and suites to choose from. Thanks to the impressive public transportation system, you might not even have to rent a car. Just look for Chicago hotel deals online and compare the rates.
A lot of experts recommend staying in “The Loop”, or downtown area, as it is close to much of the action in the city. Some of the affordable hotels in downtown include Central Loop Hotel, River Hotel, Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront, and Hotel Felix.
You’ll definitely want to visit the “Magnificent Mile”, which is the best place to shop in IL. There is no shortage of name brand shops, luxury boutiques, discount stores, and more. If you are interested in the Chicago Blues scene, consider staying south of the Loop. During June, the Chicago blues Festival fills Grand Park.
You might want to look into Chicago hotel deals at historic buildings like the Whitehall Hotel, Staypineapple at The Alise, The Drake, and Warwick Allerton. These hotels have been around for at least 100 years and offer the perfect mix of historic Chicago with modern amenities. The Palmer House (Hilton) also has a romantic touch and features two popular restaurants, a health club, and spa. It’s also very close to other restaurants and shopping.
A stay near Grand Park might be worth your while if you want to visit sites like the Museum Campus, the Art Institute, Buckingham Fountain, Soldier Field, Shedd Awuarium and Adler Planetarium. A few budget hotels to consider include Chicago’s Essex Inn, Virgin Hotel, Jaslin Hotel, and Holiday Inn Chicago. There are literally 100+ accommodation options within a 2-mile radius around Grand Park, so you shouldn’t have any problems finding Chicago hotel deals in this part of the city.
Recommendations for Chicago Hotel Deals
No Chicago accommodation guide would be complete without mentioning Wrigley Field. If you want to see the Cubs play, a few suggestions include Hotel Versey – Days Inn, Villa D’ Citta, Hotel Lincoln, or The Majestic Hotel. While there are others, these are the ones that offer budget accommodation.
Baseball season isn’t the cheapest time to visit Windy City. If you’re flexible with your dates and don’t mind missing out on seeing the Cubs play, you might want to wait until winter to visit, unless there is a convention in town. The months of January – March tend to be the best times to find Chicago hotel deals. Whenever you decide to book your trip, consider opting for a vacation package that also includes airfare.
Interested in online discount codes? Don’t turn your chance to save a ton of money on your trip. You can find Chicago hotel deals by browsing the site or using the search engine. You can narrow down the results and just look for accommodation in certain areas of the city, or view the options by price.
How to
How Much Does It Cost To Start a Snow Cone Business?
The snow cart business might sound great, but any smart person’s going to ask the same question whether it’s snow cones or any other business: how much does it cost to start? This is a big question since not many of us have a ton of cash on the side…if we did we wouldn’t be looking for an awesome cash business like snow cone stands!
Licenses
In most states, and even in some counties and cities, you will need to make sure you have all the business licenses available to operate. In some states these cost as little as $50 total, while in many others it may run up to a couple hundred, but it shouldn’t run any more than that. The cost also varies if you have a lawyer draw up business papers for you, or if you choose to do it yourself and hand the application into the courthouse personally. These fees can usually be made up with one or two good days.
The Snow Cone Cart
Prices can vary greatly depending on what type of a cart you buy to get started with. In fact, this expense is the single biggest factor in determining start up costs. Snow carts range anywhere from $400 to $4,000 for brand new shaved ice carts. There is also a ton of variety between these two extremes, but many people decide to start out with snow cone carts that are well under $1,000 starting out, and many make their money back in short time with just a few really good cash days.
While many people will do very well starting out with a small cart, don’t rely on price alone. There’s nothing wrong with starting cheap and working your way up (especially with how often the shaved ice business doesn’t even feel like work), but what if the early demand for your snow cones is three or four times what you can provide? Not only do all those profits walk away, but you will end up having to buy a larger and more expensive snow cone stand anyway. Take the time to make sure you’re making the right decision on this one.
The Shaved Ice Machine
The next most expensive piece of equipment is the shaved ice machine itself. The machine, along with your stand, is one of the cornerstones of your business starting out, and entry level machines are most commonly found in the $400-$600 range. The best place to find a good shaved ice machine is from an actual vendor or online website that specializes in them. Many of these sites will actually have several machines for easy comparison, making it easier for you to look at the deals available and decide on the best one for you.
Buy Supplies Wholesale
While prices can vary for the supplies you need to run the snow cone business, most of these will at least be in the same price range. For materials like paper cups, plastic spoons, or Styrofoam cups, never be afraid to look around locally for a Sam’s Club, Costco, or other wholesale store that might give you the best deal. These types of overhead materials are cheap, and when bought wholesale they often cost only pennies per snow cone sold.
Snow Cone Syrup
Out of the actual overhead supplies, the concentrate syrup for mixing ingredients will cost the most, and a gallon of this can run anywhere from $30-50 depending on flavor and vendor. The good news is that one gallon of concentrate can make 8 gallons of syrup, or anywhere from 640-800 snow cones, leaving tons of room to make a boatload of profit. Look around for sales, especially when buying in bulk as some places offer steep discounts for bulk orders.
What’s This All Mean?
The up-front costs do add up, but a snow cone business has some really amazing profit margins, and it doesn’t take that many little league games, flea markets, or big days to make up a good chunk of that initial investment. It only takes a few good days to bring in enough cash to make up for all your investment, and after that it’s pure profit.
How to
How to Make Professional Presentations
It has always been frustrating when a teacher announces a project that needs to be done within a week. Moreover, it isn’t as simple as writing a 500 word essay about the previous summer but a public presentation in front of the entire class. For students who are not so comfortable when it comes to public relations, projects and presentations like these mark the highest worries of the week. Is it possible to prepare a professional-like presentation? The answer is an absolute yes. Preparing a professional presentation is more than possible for anyone. Preparation and repetition of practices are highly recommended as they will aid in confidence and will make sure an individual is ready to begin the presentation on the d-day.
Catch the News
The news report available both in the television and in the radio will greatly become a positive influence when preparing for a public presentation. A news reporter or even a news anchor practices their lines to master the news content within a limited on-air time. The ability to master the content and communicate within a limited period of time makes the presentation formal and professional. In order to prepare and present well to the entire class, watching or listening to how the reporters communicate will make a big difference in further presentations.
Grab a Mirror
A mirror is always a big help for students during public presentations and performances that require the presence of an audience. Looking into the mirror and practice how to make appropriate facial expressions can improve the overall mood as well as the atmosphere of the presentation. Repetition of practices will gradually master the content of the topic and will highly increase the confidence level of an individual without building up stress. It is also preferable to look into the mirror and practice how words or sentences are correctly pronounced to earn additional points.
The Visuals
The visuals or the objects displayed within a presentation needs to be neat and clean. The visuals might include something similar to: boards, power point presentations, word documents, bar graphs, and so much more. In order to communicate like a professional, the visuals and accessories needed to aid the presentation itself should be neatly done and arranged. For instance, a bar graph is depicted as it shows the interest high school students have on five major subjects. It is important to clearly show the numerical amounts, the bars, and the detailed information explaining the graph. If a power point presentation is needed in any case, make sure the background and the text colors match well and that they are not going to hurt the eyes of the viewers.
How to
The Law of Attraction – When I Reach For Joy, All Else Follows
Joy is the vibration of source energy. It is the energy frequency that creates worlds. When we are in joy, everything else comes forth into our experience that we have been asking for. This is the nature of the law of attraction.
To find a way to each and every day reach for the high feeling emotion of joy would be a way to have the most abundant life you could ever imagine. The universe is abundant in all ways. All that we ask for is given, when we are in the vibrational frequency of joy.
People often think that it takes hard work and struggle to get what one wants in life. Nothing is farther from the truth. Life is suppose to be fun and effortless. When it feels like a struggle, that is a clue to us that we are going in the wrong direction to what we are wanting. There are so many people out there working so hard, never relaxing, never taking a break or feeling like they can play.
This is not the way towards what you want. Imagine your way to whatever you want. FEEL your way to what you want. Live each day with your emotions front and center as your guide. Oh this feels good and this feels good and this is what feels good now. Always reaching for that which feels good.
For many people this would feel so strange at first because it is not their usual practice but it could be. Wouldn’t it be nice to have more fun? Wouldn’t it be nice to just be able to relax? Wouldn’t it be nice to feel so worthy of a joyful life that you just expected it and it was?
Take some time each and every day to increase those things that bring you joy. Do not wait for when you retire or when the weekend comes, do it today. And then tomorrow increase that time, give yourself more time to do joyful things. And then the next day continue increasing your joyful experience. Within 30 days you will find a life experience that is very different than you are living right now.
Trust me on this. This feeling universe that is governed by the law of attraction responds to how you feel and when you feel happy and joyful, it is a glorious ride.
Using Inspirational Quotes for High School Homeroom Projects
Chicago Hotel Deals: Recommendations on Where to Stay and What to Do During Your Trip
Gophers flip Wisconsin offensive lineman from North Dakota State commitment
Colon Cancer: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
How to Choose a Prefab Pergola Kit?
How Much Does It Cost To Start a Snow Cone Business?
After nearly two months, still no sign of missing Hillsdale man
A Healthy Diet For Pregnant Women Following 9 Important Nutrients to Consume
The Difference Between Data Backup And Archives
How to Make Professional Presentations
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to3 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News4 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub