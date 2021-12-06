Connect with us

Bitcoin

Crypto Analyst Examines MATIC, ONE and VET Crypto

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Crypto Analyst Examines MATIC, ONE and VET Crypto
Altcoin News
  • Van de Poppe sees a possible buying opportunity around 0.00000210 BTC.
  • Bitcoin’s price movement will define the destiny of altcoins.

The crypto market has remained stable as Bitcoin seeks to build momentum and hang on to the $50K hurdle. While ETH is up 3.1%, most other cryptocurrencies are still down, with SOL down 6.6%, following multiple factors, including the new covid variant that has taken the world by a storm.

Polygon (MATIC)

Following the recent market fall, cryptocurrency expert and trader Michael van de Poppe examines three cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Polygon, Van de Poppe reveals that Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution might hit a new high of $2.70. (MATIC).

MATIC/USDT: Source: TradingView

He claims the currency is reaching higher lows. Consequently, the pressure is building for a breakthrough above the all-time high [$2.62]. A possible entry point would be around $1.80, where it may go all the way down and still be positive before we make a breakthrough, he continued. He forecasts $2.70 for the coin if the green zone holds.

Harmony (ONE)

Next up is Harmony’s native token. Between the 0.00000417 BTC ($0.24) and 0.00000344 BTC ($0.19) support levels, Van de Poppe anticipates buying opportunities.

ONE/USDT: Source: TradingView

The crypto trader forecasts losses of 0.00000090 BTC ($0.005) to 0.00000500 BTC ($0.28). $1.21 and $1.23 are critical support levels for Harmony. ONE Price may go below $0.17.

VeChain (VET)

VET/USDT: Source: TradingView

VeChain, the supply chain blockchains utility coin (VET). If the charts show a higher low for VeChain, Van de Poppe sees a possible buying opportunity around 0.00000210 BTC ($0.12). A higher low typically indicates an upswing. However, Bitcoin’s price movement will define the destiny of altcoins.

Bitcoin

BeMine Review 2021- Everything To Know

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

BeMine Review 2021- Everything To Know
Introduction

The majority of people see crypto mining to produce new coins. On the other hand, Crypto mining entails confirming bitcoin transactions and adding them to a distributed ledger through a blockchain network. Most significantly, crypto mining protects digital money from being double-spent on a decentralized network.

Meanwhile, new currencies are created to compensate miners for their contributions to network security due to the absence of centralized authority in distributed ledgers. As a result, miners are rewarded for securing the network by participating in the transaction validation process, enhancing their odds of earning freshly produced coins.

What is BeMine?

BeMine is a corporation that sells mining equipment to people worldwide. The benefit of their service is that it enables users to purchase “parts” of equipment, effectively allowing them to purchase equipment by sharing ownership. Secondly, it enables users to mine cryptocurrencies immediately after purchasing equipment, eliminating the need for delivery, placement, and configuration.

BeMine connects Russian data centers and associated hotels globally and miners and people interested in bitcoin. Miners may keep their equipment at partnered data centers. At the same time, consumers can buy and store mining equipment without requiring physical presence for the purchase, transfer, installation, setup, and maintenance of ASIC.

Since 2017, the firm has grown to over 100,000 consumers globally. It released the first round of presales of our tokens only a few days ago, enabling users to save more money on mining. BeMine is a relatively new business, but it has lofty intentions in the bitcoin mining space.

BeMine Features

If the consumer does not like to acquire the whole ASIC-miner, they may purchase its shares. BeMine offers up to 1/100th of an identical ASIC at a reasonable price, which may prove to be an extremely handy method to begin coin mining without having to purchase whole pricey equipment. However, if the user purchases the whole unit, they may also order door-to-door delivery of ASIC.

Pros

  • The world’s lowest service charges are lower than China and Mongolia.
  • Low Minimum purchase: $52 dollars
  • Purchase of miner and cloud contracts
  • Opportunity to acquire ASIC-miner shares in bulk and to arrange for miner delivery to your door
  • Numerous hotels owned by partners worldwide
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash are all supported coins.
  • BeMine offers just the relevant machines.
  • Allows purchase of 1/100 or the whole ASIC.
  • Enables to refill the personal account balance in various methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Exmo, and Bitcoin cash.

Cons

  • Only accepts Bitcoin
  • Can only mine Bitcoin
  • Low ROI

Pawa Token

BeMine just launched a brand-new cloud mining service. The organization has achieved great success in the cryptocurrency mining market and breadth of knowledge in this field. As a result, the business introduced Multifunctional Utility Tokens, Pawa.

Pawa is not only a cost-cutting measure for equipment owners; it will eventually form the backbone of HashEX and the BeMine staking protocol. A purchase made using Pawa tokens might result in a 45 percent reduction in the cost of the equipment and its maintenance! This dramatically speeds mining’s payback.

The company’s VIP customers who participated in the token sale’s private round sold the first 165 million Pawa tokens in April 2021. At the private sale, the token price was $0.01. The business intends to perform five further public rounds of Pawa sales before the token’s distribution on controlled and decentralized exchanges.

Tokens will be sold 50/50 in two methods for the following five public rounds through the below-mentioned options;

• Personal BeMine account

• DEX liquidity pools

With the first 165 million Pawa tokens now sold, the business has begun the first round of presales, allowing investors to purchase the Pawa token and get a discount of up to 45 percent on the cost of the machine and maintenance.

How to Register at BeMine?

To begin, choose a piece of equipment. The quantity may be changed by clicking on add or minus symbol. Please keep in mind that you may purchase both the whole ASIC and its portion. The minimum purchase is one-twentieth (0.05). Once done, then add the item to your shopping.

The total amount of purchases will be shown in the cart. An investor needs to refresh the “Billing” balance to pay for items in the cart. If the funds are insufficient, the system will calculate the amount paid and offer to restore the balance. Additionally, investors may utilize the “Top-up balance” button directly in the Basket window.

Funds that have been credited will be reflected in the “Billing” section. BeMine only accepts Bitcoin; all other payment methods will be converted at the current exchange rate. Typically, replenishment takes no more than 90 minutes.

The investor may refill the balance and request a money withdrawal under the “Billing” section. The page includes an Account History, which displays all balance changes, including daily accruals of mined money and power write-offs.

The account has been refreshed and is available for purchases! All that remains is for you to return to the basket and finish the order’s payment. After Investors have placed the order, the ASIC’s capabilities will be transferred. Miners will instantly begin work, and the investor will be charged for the first day of mining.

Conclusion

BeMine joined DeFi and set a new standard for block decryption, giving the cryptocurrency mining industry unparalleled transparency and security. The introduction of the multifunctional PAWA token provides investors with an incredible opportunity to save up to 45% on equipment and maintenance. Thus enticing more and more crypto fanatics with or without technical knowledge and be a part of crypto mining and earn a passive income without the hardships of physically owning it.

Due to the introduction of distributed ledgers and transaction confirmation algorithms. BeMine is at the forefront of these innovations, enabling it to react to rapidly changing circumstances and establish a reputation as a trustworthy partner in the digital financial sector.

As a result, it becomes clear that if BeMine maintains its current growth pace, it will overtake the market leader in 12-18 months.

Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH) Outperforms, Reaches 3-Year High Against Bitcoin (BTC)

Published

60 mins ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

Best 3 Smart Contract Cryptocurrencies to Invest in December 2021
Altcoin News
  • The ETH/BTC chart achieved a three-year high of 0.857 BTC.
  • ETH will face a significant challenge at $4,323.

As Bitcoin and other altcoins have been trying to recover from recent losses, Ethereum has outperformed the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at a three-year high versus Bitcoin (BTC) after falling to a low of $3,400 over the weekend.

On December 5, the ETH/BTC chart achieved a three-year high of 0.857 BTC. Moreover, it is the highest level since May 2018. However, layer one token has recovered most of its losses. While Bitcoin and other altcoins are still unable to rise over their current levels.

Ethereum’s fast recovery versus BTC “it seems that investors are taking ETH as a hedge here,” according to popular crypto researcher Crypto Birb. In November, the ETH/BTC monthly close was the greatest in almost four years, according to Bitpanda’s Lukas Enzerdorfer-Konrad, and the bulls may have “some power left for an additional run.”

Bullish Momentum

Recovery of the $4,000 level indicates that ETH has demonstrated strength and is poised to break through to new heights.

At $4,211, the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level seems to be the first hurdle for Ethereum’s price. ETH will face a significant challenge at $4,323. Where the SMAs of the 21, 50, and 100 twelve-hour periods meet. Bulls may be tempted to go for the November 26 high of $4,511. Only if the token manages to break over this level of resistance.

Ethereum ETH Outperforms Reaches 3 Year High Against Bitcoin BTC
ETH/BTC: Source: TradingView

The $4,868 all-time high and the 127.2 percent Fibonacci extension level at $5,762 are two possible targets for Ethereum’s price. For the positive prognosis to be confirmed. Investors need to watch Ethereum’s price above the $4,000 psychological barrier.

Bitcoin

IDOWall to launch its Token on 1st Quarter of 2022, Token Sales Continues to go full with 70% WALL Tokens Soldout

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

IDOWall to launch its Token on 1st Quarter of 2022, Token sales continues to go full with 70% WALL Tokens Soldout.
IDOWall team is very happy to inform the community about its steady run, with 70% of its WALL Tokens going sold out. Since its announcement, the Idowall Project has proven incredibly valuable to the Cardano blockchain.

The Idowall team has already created a user interface example page. A complete array of analytics tools and monitors will enable WALL holders to locate Cardano’s impending first DEX launchpads. The UI will be released by the end of Q4 2021.

On the IDOWALL launchpad, Cardano Ecosystem blockchain enthusiasts may access multiple IDOs and token pre-sale listings with detailed analytics and comparison tools.

Seed Sale

The WALL token seed sale is already live for those who haven’t heard. On November 1, 2021, the first seed sale started. Users were allowed to purchase the token on the company’s website. To access the IDOWALL pre-sale listing, users must subscribe using WALL, the Cardano utility token that powers the IDOWALL Ecosystem.

WALL holders may utilize their Cardano tokens to generate revenue. Moreover, liquidity providers will earn interest by pooling digital assets. Idowall assists Cardano ADA customers with intuitive price feed transactions, accurate asset price displays, and secure token wallets.

How to Join Seed Sale

The seed sale commenced on November 1st, 2021. This is the first phase of the sale and it’s open to early adopters.

Trading WALL tokens on exchanges will provide revenue for token holders when the project is listed on Cardano. Idowall offers decreased transaction costs to benefit the user further to entice crypto enthusiasts to adopt decentralized finance.

Seed Sale: https://idowall.com/seed-sale.html

Steps to Participate in the Ongoing Sale:

  • Buy ADA on any trading platform such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, etc.
  • Transfer ADA to your Cardano wallets such as Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite, and Nami Wallets.
  • Transfer ADA from your Cardano wallet to the seed sale address on the Sales Portal.

The current seed sale followed the pre-sale and public sales. 1.5 million WALL was sold out for 0.06 ADA apiece during the pre-sale. Then came the current public auction of 1 million WALL tokens at ADA 0.10 apiece. Due to tremendous response and a widespread community, 70% of the seed sale has already been sold out.

Once two million WALL are sold, currently, 70% of the tokens are sold out. Once all are sold, the private seed sale round finishes. The details of the token are mentioned below;

  • Token Sale Price: 1 ADA = 20 WALL
  • Minimum Buy: 100 ADA
  • Maximum Buy: 10000 ADA
  • Available for Token Seed Sale: 2,000,000 (20% WALL)

About Idowall:

Idowall is based on the Cardano ecosystem blockchain to provide fans access to numerous IDO and Pre-Sale listings of Native Cardano Tokens through several launchpads that show extensive analytics and comparison tools in a simple but concise interface.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/idowallprojects

Telegram: https://t.me/idowall

Medium: https://idowall.medium.com/

Company Name: IDOWall

Contact Name: Eddy Wagner

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://idowall.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

