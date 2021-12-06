News
Danny V’s final 2021 high school football Sweet 16
Catholic Memorial opened the season as the team to beat. They ended it as the team no one was able to beat.
The Knights steamrolled through the competition to capture the school’s first Super Bowl title since 1978 with a 42-18 victory over King Philip. Many were less than pleased that Catholic Memorial chose to display its vast talents in Division 2 instead of Div. 1, but no one in their right mind can question their ability.
For those who didn’t notice, the Knights played four Div. 1 teams during the regular season as well as Rhode Island Super Bowl champion Bishop Hendricken and runner-up LaSalle, None of the games were in doubt by the start of the fourth quarter.
People have asked my opinion and the fan in me would have loved to see Catholic Memorial in Div. 1 (it’s a position I’ve maintained from the moment the MIAA released the two-year alignments) and a potential Super Bowl with Springfield Central. But those decisions were made by people at a higher pay scale than I.
Div. 1 finalist Central Catholic ends the season holding down the second spot, The Raiders exorcised some recent demons by defeating St. John’s Prep to advance to the championship game. Central Catholic is going to lose some serious talent, but the cupboard is hardly bare.
The highest ranked Eastern Mass. Football team in the final evaluation was Franklin. The Panthers won the Hockomock Kelley-Rex title, no small feat, and reached the Div. 1 semifinals before bowing to eventual champion Springfield Central. The same fate happened to No. 4 Xaverian a round earlier.
Rounding out the top five is Marblehead. Jim Rudloff has done a great job in turning a once-struggling program into a perennial contender. This year, the Magicians finally kicked that proverbial door in, defeating North Attleboro to win the school’s first-ever Super Bowl title.
FINAL SWEET 16
1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (13-0): Knights proved they were the best and they are not going anywhere any time soon.
2. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (11-2): No one expected the Raiders’ offense would have trouble getting going in the Super Bowl.
3. FRANKLIN (10-1): Panthers proved their mettle from the start of the season and maintained that level of excellence.
4. XAVERIAN (8-3): Hawks have some good talent returning to the fold next season.
5. MARBLEHEAD (12-0): The Magicians finally got over the hump and brought home the school’s first Super Bowl title.
6. KING PHILIP (9-3): Warriors did themselves proud by going toe to toe with No. 1 Catholic Memorial for the better part of three quarters.
7. READING (10-1): With one season remaining, quarterback James Murphy could make a run at 8,000-plus career passing yards. Don’t bet against him.
8. METHUEN (8-3): Good to see head coach Tom Ryan get rewarded by the MVC for the job he did this season.
9. EVERETT (9-1): You are going to see a lot of new faces on the Crimson Tide roster next fall.
10. SCITUATE (11-2): Talk about a reversal of fortune. Sailors get it done against Duxbury this time by cashing in on a winning two-point conversion attempt in the final moments.
11. DUXBURY (10-2): There is no good way to lose, but the manner by which the Dragons lost in the Div. 4 Super Bowl was pretty tough.
12. ST. JOHN’S PREP (8-4): Hawks had some tough losses this season and you can expect Brian St. Pierre and his staff is already working on that as we speak.
13. MARSHFIELD (9-3): The three losses came to teams ahead of the Rams in the Sweet 16.
14. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (9-1): Dynamic 1-2 punch of Nolan O’Brien and Riley O’Connell will be missed as well as a host of others.
15. MILFORD (9-3): Scarlet Hawks have established themselves as another player in a loaded Hockomock League.
16. NATICK (9-2): Jake Adelmann with a richly deserved MVP award from the Bay State Conference.
SWEET 16 HISTORY
1993 – Wellesley (11-0)
1994 – New Bedford (11-0)
1995 – Barnstable (11-0)
1996 – Mansfield (12-0)
1997 – St. John’s Prep (11-0)
1998 – Xaverian (10-0)
1999 – North Attleboro (11-0)
2000 – Norwood (12-0)
2001 – Everett (11-1)
2002 – Everett (12-0)
2003 – Everett (11-0)
2004 – Brockton (11-2)
2005 – Brockton (13-0)
2006 – Everett (12-0)
2007 – Everett (13-0)
2008 – BC High (11-1)
2009 – Xaverian (13-0)
2010 – Everett (12-0)
2011 – Everett (13-0)
2012 – Everett (11-1)
2013 – Mansfield (13-0)
2014 – Xaverian (12-0)
2015 – Xaverian (12-0)
2016 – Everett (10-2)
2017 – Everett (11-0)
2018 – North Andover (12-0)
2019 – St. John’s Prep (11-1)
2020 – Catholic Memorial (4-0)
2021 – Catholic Memorial (13-0)
NFL Notes: Patriots’ throwback style brings enjoyment to former players
Players from the Patriots’ early championship teams are getting a kick out of watching the 2021 edition.
Even though it’s been 20 years since that first championship season, much about how this Patriots team plays and performs is recognizable to those who were part of those early championship teams in particular.
Their throwback style brings retired Patriots back to their playing days.
Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison said he’s been inspired to jump up and shout when he sees Bill Belichick‘s current defense executing similar coverage schemes from the past that also allowed him to make plays all those years ago.
“I can tell when they’re playing soft coverage, I can tell when they’re going to blitz at times, or double-team guys, or when they’re going to call certain plays. Yeah, I see it,” Harrison said when reached last week.
“It’s hilarious because I’m yelling and screaming at the TV: ‘That’s the same coverage we played in the Super Bowl!’ … it’s just awesome to see.”
Harrison wasn’t kidding. His voice rose up a few decibels when he described the excitement he gets watching something so familiar.
He giddily brought up a play from the past, where he got an interception after he and linebacker Roman Phifer double-teamed Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, then with the Chiefs, by the goal line. The 2021 Patriots have made similar plays, using the same strategy.
The similarities were noticeable to Mike Vrabel, too.
The Titans head coach, in town last week, told the Herald he could definitely draw some parallels to the 2001 team and the early championship versions of the Patriots while watching film to prepare for last week’s game.
Said Vrabel: “You’re starting to see some of those plays start to look like they looked in the past.”
The throwback style of the 2021 Patriots brings a smile to the faces of those from past teams who also rode a great defense, with a punishing ground game and stout offensive line.
Heath Evans, who played against those early Patriot teams before arriving in New England in 2005, said he has enjoyed tuning in every week from his Texas home.
“It’s really been fun to watch. They just play a brand of football that’s very frustrating for opposing teams,” said Evans, the former fullback. “It’s not that people can’t beat it, it’s just that no one has the patience.”
It’s a passing league. Teams want to throw the football. Teams also want to defend the passing game, because that’s what they’re built to defend.
In 2021, it’s tougher for smaller and speedier defenders to handle a ground-and-pound, bully-ball attack, with an accompanying passing game predicated on short, quick throws.
That was the Patriot Way in the early 2000s, and after a changeup in 2007 with the arrival of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte Stallworth, it’s been slowly turning back.
“Having smart, tough team guys that can morph into any type of offense, or any type of defense is just a beautiful thing,” said Evans. “Modern day football is played very different. I don’t want to say it’s not strategic, but the patience factor of letting this young quarterback do what he’s doing is special, and the defense, it just overwhelms (opposing) coaches and quarterbacks.”
Judging by the performances of Justin Herbert, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Ryan Tannehill, just to name a few, it’s overwhelming, much like the unit that took down the Greatest Show on Turf in that first Super Bowl.
Harrison, however, had one bone to pick, pointing out a difference between then and now.
In his day, he said there was a certain pride at being able to stop the run. He didn’t like what he saw both during and after the game against the Titans from a few Patriot defenders who didn’t seem overly bothered by getting gashed by the run game.
“I’m not letting no team run no 270 yards. Are you kidding me?” he said. “If that would have happened to our team, we wouldn’t have given a damn about the win. That run game would have haunted us the entire week until we got a chance to play again.”
After the game, a few Patriots suggested that it was more important allowing just 13 points and getting the win. That bugged Harrison.
But, all in all, he’s still enjoying the ride from week to week.
“I am enjoying watching, because, to me, it’s kind of like the transition,” Harrison said, referring to a transition from the Tom Brady era. “Now you got Mac Jones, it’s the start of an era, and it’s exciting. And it’s really exciting to see a guy like Matthew Judon come in and just dominate, and be that guy, and shoulder that pressure, and make those plays. And seeing J.C. Jackson grow, and how much he’s improved.
“It’s just been so much fun to watch, and I’ll tell you, these guys are really starting to understand what Patriot pride is about.”
A Matt Judon minute
It’s always interesting and entertaining listening to Judon, whether he’s talking about his dislike for macaroni & cheese or football. On Thursday, he gave a terrific answer to ESPN’s Mike Reiss when asked how he’d describe what defines the Patriots defense in terms of style of play.
“I think, honestly, whatever we need to do, just to get the job done,” Judon began. “Whether we gotta stop the run this week because they’re coming out heavy, or they’re coming out empty and trying to throw the ball all over the field.
“Whatever we gotta do that week, to stop that team that play, we can transform into that. I think that’s kind of our style.”
That’s another way of saying bend-but-don’t break, which has been the Patriots style since Belichick arrived.
Injured Patriot staying active
The Patriots lost slot corner Jonathan Jones for the season after he suffered a shoulder injury Week 6 against Dallas, but he’s managed to remain active with the team. He’s also stayed involved with other local endeavors, which we’ll get to in a bit.
First up, his providing a helping hand in Foxboro.
In between coming in for his rehab, Jones has been a sounding board for members of the secondary, namely Myles Bryant.
He’s provided whatever pointers he can give the second-year defensive back, who has taken over for Jones in the slot. Those should come in handy this week when Bryant takes on Buffalo’s Cole Beasley.
“I’ve been able to talk with him, tell him things I’ve seen, and let him know that the game will come to him,” Jones told the Herald when reached last week. “He’s doing a great job and he’s just going to continue to get better and better.”
On Thursday, during his session with the media, Bryant also mentioned keeping connected with Jones.
“Jon, he helps a lot,” Bryant said of Jones. “He’s still in and out of the building. I mean, that star position (slot corner) is a very cerebral position. You have to be on your toes in terms of thinking. If I have a question, I’ll go to him, whether it’s a text, or if I see him in person, just ask him about his insight, or his perspective on a certain thing we’re trying to iron out.”
Jones is happy to do it.
At the same time, it’s hard to be done for the season at any time, much less when the team’s put together a lengthy win streak and seems poised to make the postseason.
“It’s been tough,” said Jones. “I’ve reached out to some of the older guys who’ve gone through the same thing, anyone who’s been in a similar situation.”
Dont’a Hightower has been a good sounding board. Ditto Devin McCourty.
“Being around the team, trying to support them in any way I can keeps me focused,” said Jones. “Those guys are working hard. It’s a certain focus and a certain chemistry you see being around the guys. I feel their energy. Like coach (Belichick) says, you can’t fake chemistry.”
Game of Codes
Outside of Gillette, Jones has done work for his foundation, and also entered a partnership with a Boston-based education startup — Unruly Studios — that will connect sports and active play to computer science education in schools across the country.
“It’s been a great shift of focus. Usually, during this time, it’s football, football, football,” said Jones, the Pats injured corner. “So I’m using this time to have a little bit more family time, friends and redirect my attention to my foundation.
“This has given me the opportunity to devote more attention to other places I wouldn’t usually have time for during this season.”
Jones and his six-year old daughter Skylar are learning how to code, and recently put out a video that shows how computer science in K-8 education can be fun and physically active.
In the video, the Patriots star and Skylar are hopping up and down on Unruly Splats, which are programmable floor buttons that students code to light up and make different sounds depending on the game that’s been created.
Jones’ “Next Step Foundation” is also offering a $20,000 scholarship, split among three schools, to expand access to cross-curricular computer science and STEM education in K-8 schools.
“It’s combining coding with exercise, two big aspects of my life and also my daughter’s life,” said Jones, who was involved with coding in high school. “She loves education and athletics, so she’s always functioning and moving. After meeting with Unruly, and their team, it just fit well.”
Perfect November
The Patriots weren’t the only team to go 4-0 in November. AFC East mate Miami also swept the month.
After starting out 1-7, Brian Flores‘ team is playing a much more respectable brand of football.
What’s behind them producing four straight wins?
Mack Hollins, a wide receiver and offensive captain, pointed to practice.
“I think we talked about (improving) more than we did it,” Hollins said via the Miami Herald. “We said we practiced hard but we weren’t really practicing hard. We said we were studying extra film; we weren’t studying extra film. We said we were coming into a meeting and we weren’t. I think when guys realized we can win if we do it, we started doing it. And now it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s second nature. It’s what we do.’ We come in and get extra work in. We come in and we lift hard. We come in and we practice hard. And now we’re getting the results.”
The Dolphins, who beat the Patriots in the season opener, will host New England in Miami the final week of the season.
Dolphins’ Brandon Jones misses second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
One of the Miami Dolphins that entered Sunday’s game against the New York Giants questionable played and the other did not.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones was held out for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, his second consecutive game missed. Meanwhile, rookie outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was available for Miami and rotated in defensively.
Jones entered Sunday questionable with ankle and elbow injuries, according to the team’s injury report, but he said this past week it was the elbow ailment that was keeping him off the field. Phillips is playing through a hip injury.
With Jones out, veteran Eric Rowe started again as the safety alongside rookie starter Jevon Holland against the Giants.
The three Dolphins that entered Sunday doubtful — running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) — all did not play. The other Dolphins inactives were defensive tackle John Jenkins and outside linebacker Darius Hodge.
Miami got two offensive starters it had on injured reserve — wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter — back after activating them on Saturday. Receiver Will Fuller is among those that remain on IR.
Deiter was the Dolphins’ starting center against New York in his first game action since Sept. 26 at the Las Vegas Raiders.
For the Giants, the two receivers that entered Sunday doubtful, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, did not play. The four players that were questionable — tackle Nate Solder, tight end Kyle Rudolph, receiver John Ross and fullback Cullen Gillaspia — are all active.
Other Giants inactives were quarterback Daniel Jones, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, guard Wes Martin and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines. Jones and Jackson were already deemed out as of Friday.
Laird injured
Dolphins running back Patrick Laird left Sunday’s game with a knee injury late in the first quarter.
Laird was able to walk to the sideline under his own power, but he was deemed out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter.
With Lindsay already out and Duke Johnson not elevated from the practice squad like he was against the Jets two weeks earlier, the Dolphins are down to Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed at running back.
This story will be updated.
Business People: Make-A-Wish finds new leader in Kari Davis
OF NOTE – NONPROFITS
Make-A-Wish Minnesota, a St. Paul-based organization that offers life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses, announced Kari Davis as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer, effective Nov. 29. Previously, Davis served as the director of diversity and inclusion at the Twin Cities United Way, executive director of The Mentoring Partnership of Minnesota and in leadership roles at Bolder Options and The Sanneh Foundation.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Braun Intertec, a Minneapolis-based engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm, announced that Scott Poellinger has joined the company as chief financial officer and senior vice president.
CONSTRUCTION
Housing First Minnesota, a trade organization representing the state’s housing industry, announced the following 2021 award winners: Builder of the Year: Mark D. Williams Custom Homes; Remodeler of the Year: Alma Homes; Associate of the Year: Dakota County Lumber Co.; 2021 Bennie Award: Ron Clark Construction; Green Path Leadership Award: GreenHalo Builds; Legislators of the Year: Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake; Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron; Housing Industry Leader of the Year: Gary Kraemer, John Kraemer & Sons; Robert L. Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award: Curtis Christensen, Lee Lyn Construction.
FOOD
Hormel Foods Corp., an Austin, Minn.-based branded food company, announced that Luis Marconi will retire as group vice president, Grocery Products, and that Jeff Frank, vice president of Grocery Products will succeed Marconi; the company also announced the advancement of Wendy A. Watkins to the new post of senior vice president and chief communications officer for the company’s worldwide operations.
GOVERNMENT
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Lauren Bennett McGinty as director of Explore Minnesota Tourism. Previously, McGinty served as executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.
HEALTH CARE
Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, a St. Paul-based organization treating specialized pediatric health disorders, announced that Stephen Bariteau has been named executive vice president and chief development officer, taking the helm of the Gillette Children’s Foundation on Dec. 1. … Health Dimensions Group, a Minnetonka-based senior living consulting and management firm, announce that Scott Vanevenhoven has been named regional director of sales and marketing.
HONORS
The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation announced its 2021 Outstanding Disability Employer Award winners: Annandale Art and Textile Center; Crest Healthcare, Dassel; Healthy for Life Meals, New Hope; Holiday Stationstores, Two Harbors; Mackenthun’s, Waconia; Medtronic, Fridley; Park Rapids School District 309; PCs for People, St. Paul; Ruan/Bobcat, Otsego; Sunflower Communities, Elmore, and Superior Nets, Superior, Wis. … WomenVenture, a St. Paul-based women’s entrepreneurship financial support organization, announced the following awards: Resilience Award: Karina Elze, Academia Elze Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center; Social Enterprise Award: Anna Tsantir, Two Bettys Green Cleaning Service, and Expanding Business award: Kyle Oglesby, Daddy Sam’s BBQ Sawces. … Radisson Blu Mall of America, Bloomington, announced it received three the 2021 Stella Awards: gold medal, Best Sustainability Initiative; silver medals, Best Onsite Support Staff and Best Décor/Design. Stella Awards are presented by Northstar Meetings Group, a support organization for the event and meeting hospitality industry.
LAW
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, St. Paul, announced the following staff additions: Lara Otsuka, director of Business Development; Francisco Baldarrama, intake interviewer; paralegals: Isaiah Stieg, Lauren Behnke, Stephanie Tice, Martha Cardenas-Navarro and Jessica Velasz; staff attorneys: Iman Hassan and Ben Kaufman; Joshua Molstre, grants manager. … Patterson Thuente, Minneapolis, announced the addition of intellectual property litigators Ariel Howe and Nick Kuhlmann. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorneys Terrence J. Fleming and Todd A. Wind were included in Minnesota Lawyer’s POWER 30 in Business Litigation. … Dorsey & Whitney, Minneapolis, announced that it had 25 practice areas ranked nationally in the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers rankings of the “Best Law Firms,” a collaboration between Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
