Denver’s Union Station is a hotbed for drug activity, and RTD is calling for backup

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, RTD transit police Sgt. Andrew Cross got a call on his radio. There were reports of a man outside the Union Station bus terminal threatening to kill people.
“This is a daily occurrence,” Cross said as he and RTD officer Stephen Johnson made their way toward the western end of the Union Station campus, “usually many, many times a day.”
The officers caught up to the man near 17th Street and Chestnut Place. RTD has on-staff mental health clinicians but the man wasn’t interested in speaking with one of them, Cross said. The officers followed him until he headed south in the direction of the 16th Street Mall, off the station grounds.
“It’s not a crime to have a mental health problem,” Cross said. “This is kind of what we end up doing. We kind of play ping pong with them to get them off the property.”
RTD officials, neighborhood residents and area business owners are in agreement: Union Station is in crisis. Open drug use, drug sales and threatening behavior are commonplace and making Denver’s main transit hub — a campus that underwent a more than $450 million upgrade less than a decade ago — unsafe for people who pass through it and work there.
“I have experienced this first-hand,” RTD CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson told The Denver Post. “There’s is just blatant illegal activity and unwelcome activities from underserved individuals.”
Efforts are ramping up to try to stem the tide.
Under Johnson’s guidance, the agency has partnered with Transportation Security Administration to bring in special teams of air marshals to patrol the property. The armed Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response, or VIPR, teams don’t have authority to enforce local laws but are intended to provide extra eyes and support backing up RTD’s own officers, contracted security guards and off-duty Denver police officers working second jobs.
The teams will be deployed around the station at least through the end of the year, Johnson said. RTD and TSA officials declined to say how many of the agents are committed to the effort but a memo sent out by Johnson in November said the teams will consist of three to seven members paired with an RTD officer. The teams are federally funded, officials said, a plus for the cash-strapped transit agency.
RTD is also looking to boost the security presence around the station by bringing in the Guardian Angels, the red-clad volunteer group dedicated to providing extra eyes for public safety. The group was set to start patrolling Union Station and RTD’s free MallRide shuttle last week, Johnson said Wednesday.
“RTD wants to ensure that our customers, the general public and our employees can enjoy clean and safe environments,” Johnson said.
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001, which represents about 2,300 RTD drivers, light rail operators, mechanics and other employees, issued a bulletin last week highlighting members’ rights to refuse unsafe work.
Angie Rivera-Malpiede, RTD’s board chair and the elected director for the district that includes Union Station, said curtailing the public drug use and other safety concerns on the campus is an urgent problem. It doesn’t just impact her district, but RTD’s entire network and the metro area at large.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together to address some real issues to support our most vulnerable population and, at the same time, provide safety and security at the hub of our community,” she said.
Shortly after interacting with the man reported for making threats near the light rail platform Thursday morning, Sgt. Cross and officer Johnson headed downstairs into the Union Station’s underground bus terminal.
They approached two men sitting on the floor, one appearing to be asleep. Between the two sat a burnt piece of foil and a lighter, evidence of recent drug use.
“You’re sitting there using narcotics,” Cross said as the two men rose to their feet and gathered their things to leave. “You can’t do that inside.”
Down the hall, in the public restroom, Johnson caught three men in one stall trying to smoke an unknown substance off of a piece of foil. Johnson has been part of the RTD police for a few years, but he said things have never been this bad at Union Station. He’s preparing for a long winter.
“Cold weather will drive people down into the bus terminal and things will get worse,” he said.
Outside the restroom, Robert Lamer, of Kearney, Neb., shook his head. The 37-year-old was stopping over in Denver before boarding a bus to visit relatives in Kansas, he said. Just after his arrival, he was approached by men who offered to sell him drugs.
“It’s like a zoo, honestly. It seems like they do anything they want,” Lamer said. “It honestly doesn’t look like it would be a bad little bus station if it weren’t for all that.”
Calls for emergency services in the underground bus terminal rose more than 96% in October over September, according to Bob Grado, chief of the RTD transit police. There were 971 incidents in October, up from 495 the month prior. There were 872 calls for service in the bus concourse in September and October 2020 combined, according to Grado. Drug activity was far and away the leading reason for emergency calls this fall.
The chief doesn’t think it’s a coincidence Union Station has seen an increased presence of people experiencing homeless and more public drug use since the city of Denver shut down Civic Center park in September. While his focus is on RTD property, he knows it’s bigger than just Union Station.
“The downtown area is a gathering place for folks with addiction and unhoused people with mental illness, sometimes exacerbated by drugs and intoxication,” Grado said. “But what we’re experiencing right now, I’ve never seen anything like it. RTD is a victim just like the businesses downtown and the people who live there.”
Bringing in TSA teams is a step in the right direction because the RTD police force is small, only about 20 officers when excluding secondary employment officers from Denver and Aurora, Grado said. The department is working to grow its ranks but recruitment in Colorado is tough.
Compounding challenges for RTD officers, Grado said, is that the state legislature downgraded possession of small amounts of drugs from felonies to misdemeanors and the Denver Department of Public Safety has not granted the department authority to issue tickets for drug-related offenses.
The depth of the problem has the chief thinking of other possible solutions. He noted that New York City has just opened supervised injection sites in Manhattan.
“Some people are using us for safe injection sites because we’re there to rescue them,” in the event of an overdose, Grado said.
The city’s safety department is discussing options around what can be done to support RTD police and allow them to safely respond to calls, spokeswoman Kelly Jacobs said in an email Friday.
Jacobs’ email arrived shortly after Mayor Michael Hancock put out a statement on social media announcing he had sent his chief of staff and public safety director Murphy Robinson to meet with RTD and union officials about the conditions at the station. Denver police will be taking a more active role there, according to the mayor.
“To commence immediately, Police Chief (Paul) Pazen will increase police presence around Union Station to augment RTD in its effort to address illegal and unsafe behaviors within the terminal,” Hancock said in the statement.
Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, whose district includes Union Station, said she was in the area on Thanksgiving passing out meals to homeless people. People were hard to find on the station campus that day, CdeBaca said, but she did see the trailer that RTD police are using a mobile command center parked outside. The trailer is another visible tool the department hopes will deter drug use and other activity there.
CdeBaca said that she hadn’t heard anything about RTD’s plans to bring in TSA teams and the Guardian Angels until a Denver Post reporter contacted her.
“I don’t currently know how to feel about it,” CdeBaca said. “I’m frustrated that we weren’t contacted. I am unclear on what these entities are going to be able to do and how they are going engage with neighbors.”
One group of neighbors is already expressing optimism about RTD efforts to step up visible enforcement.
The Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association’s Safe, Clean and Compassionate committee formed as an outgrowth of the concerns of people living in the Coloradan condos and other buildings around Union Station, founding member Billy Kurz said.
The group’s aim is to work with RTD, the Downtown Denver Partnership, business owners and other groups to put pressure on elected officials to do more about problems around the station. According to a Change.org petition launched by Kurz, that includes providing more resources for those who are homeless, empowering police to “enforce the law” and “(reinstating) pre-pandemic policies and procedures at the Denver jail regarding inmate retention.”
The goal, Kurz said, is to restore Union Station to the gleaming public gathering place it was when it was first reopened in 2014.
“A perfect storm has taken place to make it not a clean and safe place right now,” Kurz said. “We want to do something about it and we believe we can.”
The Union Station campus is more than a transit hub. The historic station building is also home to retailers, restaurants and the Crawford Hotel. The great hall space is privately leased and operated, utilizing its own security. When contacted about the issues on the campus, Sage Hospitality Group, the company that operates the hotel, wrote in an emailed statement, “We support the ongoing efforts of the Denver Police Department and RTD who manage the security of the public transit areas and outdoor plazas.”
Other business owners have been more pointed in the criticism of the state of the area.
Fast-casual Asian food chain Teriyaki Madness shut down its location across from the station in June. CEO Michael Haith later told BusinessDen, “The homeless issue down in that area was unsafe. We had a terrible time operating the restaurant, and we didn’t see any end in sight. I will not mince words.”
Eva Doyle walked her dog, Gus, along Wewatta Street on Thursday morning, something she does four times a day. The 28-year-old lives in the apartment building atop the Whole Foods Market store there.
“It’s just tough. I feel torn. There is such a huge problem with people experiencing homelessness. They need more resources,” Doyle said of the conditions in her neighborhood. “But I’m a young woman who goes out at night with a dog so it is a little bit alarming.”
She pointed to the fencing surrounding the garden area in the middle of the block, something put in place by the Central Platte Valley Metropolitan District in part to deter drug use, officials say.
“It’s just a bummer if you’re just trying to enjoy the area,” Doyle said. She plans to move out of the neighborhood when her lease is up.
After Cross and Johnson cleared the bathroom in the bus terminal Thursday morning, they went up a stairwell and out onto the Chestnut Street side of the property, sending a group of men gathered there scattering.
“Hey, I told them to pick up their garbage,” River Walker, 20, said to the officers, stooping over to pick some up himself.
Walker said he used to be homeless and a drug user but has since found a job at a fast-food restaurant and place to live in east Denver. He visits Union Station regularly to check in with friends still trapped in the “hellhole of this lifestyle” and provide food and hygiene products when he can. On Thursday, he was handing out ice cream bars.
“I may only be getting paid minimum wage but I’m saving a lot of money not spending it on drugs,” he said.
Walker lost his father to a heroin overdose. He hopes people are compassionate when they see others living on the streets struggling with addiction.
“We’re all just people,” Walker said. “They’re not hurting anybody but themselves, you know?”
ST. LOUIS – The westbound I-64 ramp to 3000 Market Street will permanently close on Monday, December 6 at 9 a.m.
MoDOT crews will begin removing it that same day. MoDOT said, “Until the new ramp from westbound I-64 to 22nd Street opens before the end of the year, drivers will need to use the Forest Park Avenue exit (Exit 38A), turn right on Grand Boulevard and turn right on Lindell Boulevard. Drivers can follow Lindell until it becomes Olive Street and it intersects with Jefferson Avenue. Turning right on Jefferson will lead back to Market Street.”
This will allow “traffic from Jefferson to flow more smoothly to westbound I-64, while also simplifying traffic flow from westbound I-64 to Forest Park Avenue.”
Click here for more information on the project.
Loss No. 8 for the Chicago Bears ended with such a “Who even cares?” feeling Sunday.
Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by 11 points in the closing seconds, quarterback Andy Dalton found a meaningless 11-yard completion over the middle to running back Khalil Herbert, raced his offense to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball a half-second after time ran out, 5 yards shy of midfield.
With the sky grayer than an elephant’s hide and a cold mist seemingly stuck inside Soldier Field, only a few thousand spectators were still in their seats as time expired on the 33-22 loss. And, well, that was that. Just another predictable but demoralizing defeat for a downcast team that can’t seem to stop losing.
The Bears are losing football games. They’re losing energy. They’re losing focus.
Long ago, they lost the belief of much of their fan base. And it’s likely only a matter of time now before they lose their head coach, much of his staff and quite possibly their general manager too.
Yet almost as soon as Sunday’s result was official, another realization was staring the Bears in the face. They’re miles from the season’s finish line. Five games remain. And the next one is at Lambeau Field — NBC’s Sunday night showcase game for Week 14 — against the championship-contending Green Bay Packers.
Insert the clenched-teeth “Yikes!” emoji here.
During last season’s trip to Green Bay, the Bears fell behind 41-10 in the third quarter and were reminded just how humiliating their existence can be. This season, in games against teams currently inside the NFC playoff picture, the Bears are 0-5 with an average loss of 32-15.
So …
How in the world, amid all this struggle and aggravation, will Bears players find a way to stay locked in? How, in the absence of victories or momentum or general positivity, will the team continue to manufacture the energy needed to succeed?
“That’s a good question,” running back David Montgomery said after Sunday’s loss. “Throughout the entirety of my life, I’ve dreamed of getting to this level. Playing football, I’ve dreamed of getting to a level where I can say I’m a professional athlete in the NFL. And I’m here. As you learn when you get to the NFL, it’s all predicated off wins and losses. But in the midst of it, during the journey, you tend to forget why you do what you do. You forget who you do it for.
“A lot of times, I have to take a step back and understand that I was (once) a little kid playing this game. And you have to get back to the basics of just having fun with it. Regardless of how it looks and even when it’s dark — or as dark as it may seem — you’ve still got to understand that it’s still a game. You’re still meant to have fun. And everybody in the world doesn’t get to do this. So you have to take advantage of it. You have to enjoy it while you’ve got it. Because it’s not forever.”
OK. This was at least a little something, a young and emerging Bears leader vowing to do his part to retain perspective and keep his teammates locked in the grind.
Montgomery spoke to reporters for 8 minutes Sunday. And to be honest, if the Bears want to make every effort they can to retain the investment of their players as indifference pulls at everyone, they should make Montgomery’s question-and-answer session mandatory viewing on the way into the facility this week.
“What you realize and what you learn stepping into a leadership role or a (position) where people watch you is that the things you do happen to carry a lot of weight,” he said. “It becomes infectious. Your mentality. How you practice. How you come into work every day. How you treat everybody else around you. Your character. I take a lot of pride in that.”
There’s only so much you can say about Sunday’s game, the latest dispiriting loss in a Bears season filling with them. Dalton threw four interceptions, each giving the Cardinals possession inside the Bears 30-yard line. Kyler Murray and his offense converted those four short-field gifts into 23 points — more than the Bears have scored in 10 games this season.
On a cold, rainy, altogether dreary day, there was little for a sparse Soldier Field crowd to cheer about. And the anger that seemed to accompany the team’s last home loss — a collapse in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens — seemed to be replaced by apathy and resignation.
Sure, there were a few rounds of boos and a “Fire Nagy!” chant or two. But those were few and far between and didn’t really spread through a stadium that seemed at least half-empty for much of the game.
The Bears trailed for all but 4 minutes, 5 seconds and were behind by at least 10 points for the final three-plus quarters.
That’s exactly how it will feel for the final five weeks, too, with the Bears out of it but obligated to keep playing. All the way through the afternoon of Jan. 9.
Major changes in the organization are almost certainly coming. Over the next month, a justifiable pile-on from fans and analysts will continue.
But for those in uniform, playing through pain and competing through frustration, fuel sources will be needed.
Inspiration may come from a younger player such as Montgomery, who had 141 yards from scrimmage and a 1-yard touchdown run Sunday. It may come from a passionate veteran such as Robert Quinn, who recorded his 11th sack and added a stop of James Conner for a 6-yard loss on third-and-goal from inside the 1 in the fourth quarter.
Others such as Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson must do their part to set a tone and present examples worth following.
“Even when things are bad,” Montgomery said, “I’m still going to have high character. I’m still going to be that guy who tells everybody, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get it.’ I’m going to be that guy that doesn’t feel sorry for anybody. Including myself. And you understand you just have to keep going.”
Montgomery was obviously aggravated after Sunday’s loss. But he wasn’t seething. His homily was heartfelt, not hollow.
So often, NFL pep talks have less substance than a tuft of cotton candy. And for a team that has lost twice as often as it has won this season, there is no magic cure-all.
But there isn’t an escape hatch for this group either. Thus for another full month, players have to retain purpose and need reliable leaders to provide it with words and action.
“Ain’t gonna be no moping around,” Montgomery said. “I’m not built like that. I been built different my whole life. I’m not going to change now because it gets hard.
“I’m going to go into work, and I’m going to get on everybody’s ass. They’re going to get on mine, too, and we’re going to figure it out. … I ain’t got no quit in my blood. I’m going to make sure nobody else in there ain’t got none in theirs either.”
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems.)
Coffeeshops often flaunt their high morals with humanely sourced products, donations and feel-good jargon. And they should. But less common are cafes that make solid coffee and a measurable difference in their communities.
I’m lucky to live near Prodigy, which has been open since 2016 and teaches real-world job skills to its staff. It’s not just about learning to run a register but developing the mindset and skills to forge a career and real economic mobility. “Young adults disconnected from school and/or work are invited into a year-long apprenticeship as humble learners of life, self, and craft, within a high standards enterprise,” as Prodigy’s website puts it.
That’s not immediately clear from visiting. From open to close, the tastefully spare, airy space gives the impression of yet another crisply curated coffee shop chasing Denver’s new money. Botanical mural accents and an attached bike library only reinforce the feeling.
Prodigy floats in a lake of concrete just west of Colorado Boulevard at 40th Avenue, and across from a Starbucks with a drive-thru that is often packed. And yet Prodigy, which also has a drive-thru, hums along with its loyal clientele. In a Northeast Denver area that’s both a food desert and a historically redlined housing sector, it’s a magnet for quiet laptop jockeys and smiling co-workers. Maybe they know that Prodigy’s goal is similar to Englewood’s Purple Door Coffee, which offers programs for unhoused teens to get back on their feet.
Even if they don’t, it’s the coffee that keeps them coming back. At Prodigy in particular, the delicious global roasts (they do fruity and nutty quite well) and a modest selection of pastries, muffins and cookies — usually snapped up by lunch — are my foggy-morning milestones. There’s kombucha on tap and housemade chai and all those now-standard things, but also fresh waffles and breakfast burritos. Did I mention the atmosphere is improbably lovely and calm, almost without fail?
Prodigy is a quiet powerhouse, but the testimonials of past employees (in its regularly printed house publication) and churn of new faces is a constant reminder of its mission. Next time you’re near 3801 E. 40th Ave. and jonesing for caffeine or sweets, consider donating with your breakfast dollars. It’s so tasty you won’t even realize how much good you’re doing. prodigyventures.org
