Celebrities
Did Tristan Thompson’s baby mama STEAL newborn photo?
Internet sleuths claim Tristan Thompson‘s alleged 3rd baby mama, Maralee Nichols, stole her newborn baby photo from a well-known Los Angeles newborn photographer.
Nichols made headlines last week after the DailyMail.com reported she was pregnant with the NBA star’s 3rd child.
Nichols, a personal trainer, moved from Houston, Texas to Los Angeles and filed a paternity suit for child support before the child was even born.
The Mail dropped its exclusive report on the day Nichols allegedly delivered her son in a L.A. hospital on Friday, Dec. 3.
The very same day, Nichols shared a professional studio shot of a newborn baby she claimed was her son.
Nichols captioned the photo: “First came love, then came you Angelou Kash Thompson.”
Nichols turned off the comments under the post after Internet sleuths uncovered a very similar photo taken by Matt Cramer Photography in January 2020. The images are nearly identical.
New parents on Instagram say the Cramers are booked solid. So how did Nichols manage to snag an opening in their busy schedule on the same day she gave birth?
Now Tristan’s fans wonder if Nichols was really pregnant at all — or whether her pregnancy is an elaborate hoax to squeeze money out of a promiscuous athlete.
Was she wearing a prosthetic baby bump?
By the way, Tristan is demanding a paternity test and he asked a judge to move Nichols’ paternity suit from Los Angeles to Texas where the alleged child was conceived in a hotel room.
In text messages obtained by Page Six and Us Weekly, Tristan, who was dating his ex, Khloe Kardashian at the time, allegedly threatened to retire from the NBA next year and offered Nichols $75,000 to get an abortion.
He also allegedly told Nichols he wouldn’t be involved in the child’s life at all.
“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”
Tristan, 30, is already paying child support to ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig for son Prince, 4, and Khloe’s daughter True Thompson, 3.
Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’
Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’
Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
Khloe found the video and responded to the post, “Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.” The photos from W magazine show Kylie, Travis, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, posing together as a family. The TikTok video was in response to a TikTok user’s claim that their “friend worked this shoot and said they didn’t talk to each other the whole time.” HollywoodLife has reached out to W for comment.
Kylie and Travis are currently expecting their second child together. The pair announced they were having another baby in September 2021. Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret for months.
Kylie and Travis’ W magazine spread was scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on November 5. Ten people, including a 9-year-old boy, died during Travis’ Houston concert as fans rushed the stage. Since the horrific night, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Travis, Live Nation, Drake, and the venue that have totaled more than $2 billion.
Khloe took the time to defend Kylie and Travis in the midst of Tristan Thompson’s latest scandal. A personal trainer named Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 3 and claims Tristan is the father. The paternity of the child has not been revealed. Tristan has a son named Prince, 4, with Jordan Craig, and a daughter named True, 3, with Khloe. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe’s friends have been urging her to “walk away once and for all” from Tristan. Khloe has not commented publicly about the latest situation with Tristan.
Celebrities
Jennifer Lawrence Sparkles In Gold Dress While Showing Off Baby Bump At ‘Don’t Look up’ Premiere
While walking her first red carpet in more than two years, Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely dazzling when she stepped out in a gold gown for the ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere on Dec. 5.
Jennifer Lawrence was an absolute vision in Dior for the New York City premiere of her movie, Don’t Look Up, on Dec. 5. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning gold dress, which featured a cape that cascaded down her back. The sparkly ensemble put Jennifer’s growing baby bump on display as she attended the star-studded movie premiere. She completed her look with her hair pulled back into a low updo.
The Netflix movie, which will be in theaters via a limited release on Dec. 10 before hitting the streaming service on Christmas Eve, stars Jennifer and Leonardo DiCaprio. There is an ensemble cast, which also features Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett and more. Filming for the movie was set to begin in April 2020, with a release later that year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is Jennifer’s first movie since 2019’s Dark Phoenix. While taking a break from her professional career, Jennifer has been focusing on her personal life throughout the past two years. In October 2019, she married Cooke Maroney, who she had been with for more than a year at the time. Although the two have always been very private about their relationship, they confirmed in September 2021 that they are expecting their first child together.
When the baby is born, fans can expect Jennifer to keep the little one out of the spotlight, as well. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of our lives, as much as I can,” she admitted in a Nov. 2021 interview. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I just feels like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.” Jennifer and Cooke have yet to confirm whether they are expecting a baby boy or girl.
Despite wanting to keep her baby private, though, Jennifer did add, “If I was at a dinner party and somebody was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby!” I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me you psycho!’” The actress’s due date has not been revealed.
Celebrities
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says She Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Kody In Their ‘Dysfunctional’ Marriage
Kody and Christine Brown continue to ‘struggle’ in their marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’
Things did not get better in Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of Sister Wives. Although the episode started out on a positive note, with the family finally deciding how they would divide up their Coyote Pass property, Christine’s heart still wasn’t in it. She was still set on moving back to Utah, although that did not seem to be in the cards for Kody and the rest of his wives.
“Kody and I are struggling more than ever before,” Christine admitted. “The thought of living here on the property and seeing him in full functioning marriages — do I want that? No. The best I can give today is just to pretend.” Kody could tell that something was off with Christine, so he asked her to meet him on her piece of property to talk things out. Christine explained that she was upset with Kody for originally being “giddy” about the prospect of moving back to Utah, only to then say he didn’t want to when the conversation came up with the other wives.
“We want different things in our relationship,” she said in a confessional. “We want a different kind of relationship. I don’t even want to talk to him right now, to be honest with you.” Kody apologized fo shutting the conversation about Utah down in front of the other wives, and admitted to being “stoic” about it.
Although Christine thanked Kody for his apology, deep down, she wasn’t feeling it. “That’s a stupid word he’s using. Stoic? Bulls***. He was an ass,” she ranted. “Whatever, you wish you were stoic. I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to talk to him. I don’t trust a word that’s coming out of his mouth. I don’t believe him that he’s sorry.”
Christine and Kody continued to go in circles, as she explained that she wanted to be in Utah because she had more family and a sense of “community” there. However, Kody tried to convince her that she could be just as happy in Arizona. “I feel like I’m constantly dealing with a situation with Christine where I can’t make her happy,” he admitted. “She won’t be happy with anything and now I’m starting to wonder what’s going on.”
When Kody pushed Christine to tell him why she really wanted to be back in Utah, she shut down. She broke down in tears and eventually walked off before they could finish the conversation. “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage?” Christine wondered. “Who in her right mind would ever want to live like that? If mine and Kody’s relationship were better and we both wanted the same type of relationship — a full marriage — I could handle staying here a lot easier.”
Due to the procedure, recovery and quarantine rules, Christine, Ysabel and her other children would be away for more than six weeks. Kody opted not to travel to be with them for the surgery due to COVID. Ysabel was upset by his decision, but told him she was okay with it. Meanwhile, Christine was excited for a break from her marriage that was falling apart. “Kody and I are not getting better,” she said. “It’s been bad for a long time. I would love it if Kody could come for Ysabel’s sake, but for me, I don’t care that he’s not going to be there. I think us being separated for this month might be good.”
