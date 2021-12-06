News
Faces of the Front Range: Who’s that riding an old-timey bike in north Denver? It’s Paul Brekus, and he wants you to wave.
Paul Brekus is used to the gazes, the waves, the heads tilting in wonderment, eyes bulging out of people’s heads like in a cartoon, as he rides through the neighborhood on his strange, wonderful contraption.
“Look! Look at that!” a mother said to her daughter on one November day, grabbing the young girl’s attention on a nearby park bench.
“Man, that looks dangerous as (expletive),” a teen said aloud as Brekus cruised past.
A police officer gave a giant thumbs-up out his cruiser window. An older woman waved enthusiastically from a bus stop outside a senior living facility. Children and adults mouthed the same phrase: “What… is that thing?”
If you live in north Denver, you probably already know Brekus — or at least have smiled and waved as he biked merrily past you, perched atop his replica of an 1885 Victor penny-farthing bicycle. It’s from up there, high above traffic, pedestrians and the rest of humanity, that Brekus observes the world turn.
“There’s an old saying,” Brekus said on a warm November afternoon. “The world smiles when you’re on a penny-farthing.”
It’s hard not to grin when you see Brekus ease past on his vintage ride — the giant 60-inch front wheel leading the way, the 20-inch back wheel trailing obediently like a younger sibling following his older brother wherever he goes.
The 67-year-old retired IT professional first got into penny-farthings in 2000, “because I’m nuts,” he said with a smile. It was a match made in two-wheeled heaven for the antique enthusiast, who also collects phonographs and telegraph machines and runs a record-cutting business on the side.
These bikes were commonplace in the late 1800s, which explains why they’re called “standard” bikes (at least in Brekus’s world). That fancy road bike sitting in your garage? “That’s a ‘safety bike,’” Brekus said, adding that he doesn’t appreciate when people call penny-farthings “big-wheel bikes.”
The most common question he gets: “How do you get on (or off) that thing?”
The short answer: It’s a production in motion. Brekus first gets the penny-farthing moving slowly, since he’d fall off if he got on like a normal bike. He pushes the bicycle from behind, moving into a slow jog, before he lifts his foot onto a small step on the back of the bike, catapulting his 6-foot-2 frame onto the seat and into the pedals.
It takes about 15 minutes to learn and roughly an hour to get comfortable riding a penny-farthing, Brekus said. He’s a fan of the “emergency dismount,” which essentially means jumping off the back of the bike like it’s on fire.
“It’s falling with style!” he said, quoting the Buzz Lightyear phrase.
The penny-farthing isn’t for the faint of heart, however. Brekus has gotten into two crashes — including one 20 years ago on Interstate 80 that sent him to the hospital. His two front teeth paid the price, and he still sports a scar under his mustache.
Brekus, though, mostly cruises around town, disappointed if he doesn’t hit 100 miles by week’s end. The Berkeley resident loves the Clear Creek and Cherry Creek bike paths, and often does loops around Washington Park. He’s proud to say he’s gone up Lookout Mountain three times, though the descent made him think, “I’m gonna die.” Brekus once did 116 miles in a day, trekking to and from Palmer Lake.
The old-school bicycle is actually pretty comfortable once you’re up there — that is, “until you fall,” Brekus said with a grin. But it’s the smiles and reactions from people around him that give him the greatest joy.
“You have to check your ego often,” Brekus said. “They’re excited by the bike, not you.”
He remembers riding near the intersection of 15th and Larimer streets in downtown Denver, when a Rastafarian yelled: “Thank you for messing with my fragile sense of reality!”
“I almost fell off my bike,” Brekus said with a laugh.
On a recent ride through Sunnyside, Brekus turned heads at every intersection. He wore a “Popeye the Sailor Man” bike jersey and sports a white handlebar mustache befitting a man who rides a bike popular when Grover Cleveland sat in the Oval Office.
A pair of teens hopped off their scooters to take a video on the Cherry Creek trail as Brekus ducked to avoid hitting his head on a bridge — something that has happened before, he said. A man passing on his bike muttered, “That’s (expletive) sick.”
At 67, Brekus is just hoping to keep riding until he can’t.
“I’ve always joked that the way I want to go out is getting broadsided by a steam engine,” he said, smiling.
Fewer Colorado hospitals hit with Medicare penalties over patients coming back too soon
Colorado hospitals were less likely to be hit by Medicare penalties for having too many patients boomerang back than were all U.S. facilities, though close to one in three will still get less money from the federal government next year.
The penalties, which have been levied for eight years, deduct a certain percentage from the payments a hospital receives from Medicare if their patients are more likely than average to need hospital care again quickly.
In 2022, 31 of the state’s 94 hospitals, or about 62% of Colorado’s facilities that are eligible for a penalty, will take one. Nationwide, about 80% will, said Akin Demehin, director of policy at the American Hospital Association.
Hospitals are exempt if they are critical access facilities, meaning the only hospital serving a rural area; serve a specialized population, such as children or people receiving psychiatric treatment; or treated fewer than 25 people for certain illnesses.
A few factors influence why more hospitals in some states would be penalized, Demehin said. Some hospitals attract patients with more-complex needs, and some are in areas where patients don’t have easy access to primary-care doctors for follow-up appointments, pharmacies to refill their medications or grocery stores to buy healthy foods, he said.
“Readmissions certainly have to do with the care you get in the hospital, but they also have to do with the resources in the community,” he said.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services calculate the expected number of readmissions for a hospital, attempting to control for how sick patients may be. They then determine how large the gap is between the expected readmissions and the number of people actually returning in 30 days. Hospitals are then compared to others that serve a similar percentage of people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid — a particularly complicated group, because the vast majority are over 65 and have serious health problems. Those with bigger gaps, compared to their peer group, are penalized.
The higher a hospital’s readmissions are, compared to their group, the higher the penalty on their payments from Medicare, with a maximum deduction of 3%. None of the Colorado hospitals will take the maximum hit, and the median penalty in the state is 0.18% — meaning half will lose more in 2022, and half less.
The idea behind the penalties is to push hospitals to do more to stop patients from coming back with avoidable complications. That could mean having someone assigned to help set follow-up appointments, or talking about resources if they can’t afford medications or healthy food to manage their chronic conditions. Of course, not all rehospitalizations are avoidable, and it would be dangerous to tell patients to just not come back if they develop complications.
The penalties are based on how many patients unexpectedly returned in 30 days after being treated for a heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a knee or hip replacement, or coronary artery bypass graft surgery. Planned readmissions (such as having a heart attack patient come back for surgery after they’ve recovered at home for a few days) don’t count against the hospital.
Readmission penalties are extremely common. Only three Colorado hospitals that aren’t exempt haven’t been dinged at some point: Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Community Hospital in Grand Junction and OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood.
The number of hospitals penalized has increased over the years as CMS expanded its program from three conditions to seven. That meant more facilities were eligible based on at least one measure.
Colorado hospital readmission penalties
- 2015: 57% of eligible hospitals penalized; median penalty 0.1%
- 2016: 55% penalized; median 0.185%
- 2017: 58% penalized; median 0.11%
- 2018: 60% penalized; median 0.12%
- 2019: 76% penalized; median 0.105%
- 2020: 62% penalized; median 0.15%
- 2021: 74% penalized; median 0.13%
- 2022: 62% penalized; median 0.18%
Source: Kaiser Health News data
The information used to calculate the penalties was collected before COVID-19 reached the United States, so that won’t be a factor. CMS is going to remove the first months of 2020 from future calculations, won’t penalize hospitals based on pneumonia readmissions and will try to filter out COVID-19 patients from the data it looks at, but it’s still not clear if that will be enough to remove the effects of the pandemic from decisions about penalties in future years, Demehin said.
“It’s a good place to start,” he said.
Readmission rates dropped modestly after the penalties kicked in, and despite fears, there was no increase in all-cause mortality, suggesting hospitals weren’t refusing to admit people with serious complications, according to a 2019 report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, which advises Congress.
The program may have drawn hospitals’ attention to what they could do to improve patients’ odds of staying healthy in the community, but with so many being penalized, it may not be doing much to separate hospitals that are serious about improving quality from those that aren’t, Demehin said.
“The fact that a hospital gets a readmission penalty doesn’t mean they’re not committed to reducing readmissions,” he said. “They may have made great strides.”
Environmental, trade groups: Xcel Energy’s plan raises concerns about costs, emissions
Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest electric utility, announced the day before Thanksgiving that it had reached a partial agreement on some of the key points in a new electric resource plan. However, environmental and trade organizations are questioning whether the utility can deliver the cuts in greenhouse-gas emissions as promised and are concerned about the financial impacts on customers.
The electric resource plan, submitted every four years to regulators, projects the amount of electricity the utility will need and the sources it will use. A 2019 law requires utilities’ plans to map out a path to meeting the goals of cutting carbon dioxide emissions associated with the power it sells by 80% from 2005 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
Alice Jackson, Xcel Energy-Colorado president, said the partial agreement with several parties involved in the negotiations on the plan will allow the utility to exceed the goals.
“It is achieving a roughly 87% carbon reduction and doing so in an affordable and a reliable way for all of our customers,” Jackson said.
Xcel Energy pledged in 2018 to provide carbon-free electricity across the eight states it serves by 2050.
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will open a hearing Wednesday on the partial agreement. A key part of the proposal is the speeded-up closure of the Comanche 3 coal-fired unit in Pueblo.
Xcel Energy originally proposed closing the plant, long beset by chronic equipment and operations problems, in 2040. The tentative agreement moves the retirement date to Dec. 31, 2034. The plant’s output would be ratcheted down starting in 2025.
The Sierra Club wants to see Comanche 3 closed sooner in light of its ongoing troubles and concerns about reducing climate-changing emissions. The plant functioned for just a few days in 2020 because of mechanical problems, according to a PUC report.
“The Comanche 3 coal plant is Colorado’s single largest source of climate pollution and Xcel’s most unreliable power plant,” Ren-Caspar Smith, Sierra Club’s Fossil Free Front Range organizer, said in a statement. “The Comanche 3 coal power plant has been plagued with outages and cost overruns, and it’s unacceptable to force customers to keep paying for it until 2035.”
Several speakers in a Dec. 2 public hearing on Xcel Energy’s plan echoed those concerns. Katherine Goff, a Northglenn City Council member, said the progress Xcel Energy has made on moving to renewable energy is notable.
“However, when you consider the scope of the problem we are facing, it’s not enough. The effects of climate change are ever-present throughout Colorado,” Goff said.
The city of Northglenn has started to buy electric vehicles as part of its environmental sustainability plan, Goff said. “If our town of less than 40,000 people works to power more with electricity, but that electricity is created by burning fossil fuels, it continues to add to the problem.”
The proposed settlement includes several elements that would improve Xcel Energy’s plan, Gwen Farnsworth, a senior policy adviser for the environmental group Western Resource Advocates, said in an interview. One of those is the company’s plan to provide assistance to Comanche 3 employees and the community.
Xcel Energy said it will make payments to Pueblo County to make up property tax revenue lost because of Comanche 3’s early closing.
However, Farnsworth said Western Resource Advocates is concerned the settlement doesn’t provide enough certainty on emissions reductions. Another worry is that it could commit Xcel Energy to long-term investments in fossil-fuel operations, including natural gas plants, when Colorado is striving to meet its climate-change goals.
Parties in the negotiations that agreed to the settlement include the Colorado Energy Office; the PUC staff; the Colorado Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate; trade unions; Boulder, Denver and Pueblo city governments; the Pueblo County commissioners and the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.
Western Resource Advocates and the Sierra Club didn’t sign onto the agreement. Neither did the Colorado Independent Energy Association and Interwest Energy Alliance, trade groups that represent power producers and manufacturers that often bid to develop Xcel Energy projects. The groups said in a statement that while the agreement has important provisions to move the utility from fossil fuels to renewable energy, it puts constraints on the state’s competitive bidding process.
“In the settlement, the ratepayers are committed to paying over $600 million of investment into resources to be owned by the utility. We believe that can increase overall costs due to a limit placed on Colorado’s highly regarded competitive procurement rules,” Rikki Seguin of Interwest said in an interview.
The power source that will replace Comanche 3 should be put out to open bids, Seguin said. And any decision on replacement generation are better suited for the next electric resource plan, she added.
“There are too many technological, societal and political changes that are possible in the next decade to make this decision right now, in the last second of the (planning) process,” Seguin said.
Colorado should regain jobs lost during pandemic by 2022
Colorado should regain the jobs lost during the early months of the pandemic sometime next year, but the state won’t be a leader for its post-pandemic economic recovery, according to the 2022 Colorado Business Economic Outlook.
The detailed annual forecast, released Monday by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, is calling for the state to add 87,600 nonfarm jobs in 2021, a growth rate of 3.3%. Another 73,900 jobs are projected in 2022, which represents a growth rate of 2.7%.
Colorado lost a staggering 376,000 jobs from February to April of 2020 because of the pandemic and as of October had gained back 313,000 jobs. The rest of the shortfall should be recouped next year.
But this rebound will play out differently than the recovery from the Great Recession. Back then Colorado regularly ranked in the top five or 10 for annual job growth, making the Front Range a popular landing spot for young workers looking to launch their careers.
“These numbers don’t indicate we will end up being a top 10 state. Top 15 maybe, more likely somewhere in the 15 to 20 range,” said Richard Wobbekind, senior economist at the Leeds School of Business.
Wobbekind said if he could attribute the lagging performance to one thing, it would be the size of the state’s higher concentration of service jobs, particularly in leisure and hospitality, a sector hard hit by travel restrictions and closures last year.
Leisure and hospitality, which cover hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues, won’t see employment return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 and 2024, despite leading job growth next year with a 10.4% gain, Wobbekind said.
Colorado Springs, which is leading the state with a 4.7% rate of annual job growth through October, is the only metro area in the state back to its pre-recession peak for jobs. Denver and Boulder were close behind at 4.6% and Greeley was at 4.5%. Fort Collins had a job growth rate of 1.6%, followed by Pueblo at 1.3% and Grand Junction at 1.1%.
The state’s unemployment rate, which was at 5.4% in October, is expected to average 4.2% next year, down from an average rate of 5.6% this year and 7.3% in 2020.
Between an aging population and more fatalities linked to COVID-19, deaths are on the rise. The pandemic also appears to have put a damper on births, pushing birth rates to under 1.5 in Colorado and 1.6 in the U.S. last year. Current rates are below the population replacement rate of 2.1.
The state won’t be able to rely as much on in-migration to compensate for a falling birth rate as it has in prior decades. International immigration is down 70% in both 2019 and 2020 compared to the pace between 2010 and 2018, while domestic migration is down by about 35% compared to the 2010 to 2018 period. The outlook calls for the state’s population to reach 5.83 million this year, a gain of 45,400, of which net migration will represent 30,000.
