Fewer Colorado hospitals hit with Medicare penalties over patients coming back too soon
Colorado hospitals were less likely to be hit by Medicare penalties for having too many patients boomerang back than were all U.S. facilities, though close to one in three will still get less money from the federal government next year.
The penalties, which have been levied for eight years, deduct a certain percentage from the payments a hospital receives from Medicare if their patients are more likely than average to need hospital care again quickly.
In 2022, 31 of the state’s 94 hospitals, or about 62% of Colorado’s facilities that are eligible for a penalty, will take one. Nationwide, about 80% will, said Akin Demehin, director of policy at the American Hospital Association.
Hospitals are exempt if they are critical access facilities, meaning the only hospital serving a rural area; serve a specialized population, such as children or people receiving psychiatric treatment; or treated fewer than 25 people for certain illnesses.
A few factors influence why more hospitals in some states would be penalized, Demehin said. Some hospitals attract patients with more-complex needs, and some are in areas where patients don’t have easy access to primary-care doctors for follow-up appointments, pharmacies to refill their medications or grocery stores to buy healthy foods, he said.
“Readmissions certainly have to do with the care you get in the hospital, but they also have to do with the resources in the community,” he said.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services calculate the expected number of readmissions for a hospital, attempting to control for how sick patients may be. They then determine how large the gap is between the expected readmissions and the number of people actually returning in 30 days. Hospitals are then compared to others that serve a similar percentage of people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid — a particularly complicated group, because the vast majority are over 65 and have serious health problems. Those with bigger gaps, compared to their peer group, are penalized.
The higher a hospital’s readmissions are, compared to their group, the higher the penalty on their payments from Medicare, with a maximum deduction of 3%. None of the Colorado hospitals will take the maximum hit, and the median penalty in the state is 0.18% — meaning half will lose more in 2022, and half less.
The idea behind the penalties is to push hospitals to do more to stop patients from coming back with avoidable complications. That could mean having someone assigned to help set follow-up appointments, or talking about resources if they can’t afford medications or healthy food to manage their chronic conditions. Of course, not all rehospitalizations are avoidable, and it would be dangerous to tell patients to just not come back if they develop complications.
The penalties are based on how many patients unexpectedly returned in 30 days after being treated for a heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a knee or hip replacement, or coronary artery bypass graft surgery. Planned readmissions (such as having a heart attack patient come back for surgery after they’ve recovered at home for a few days) don’t count against the hospital.
Readmission penalties are extremely common. Only three Colorado hospitals that aren’t exempt haven’t been dinged at some point: Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Community Hospital in Grand Junction and OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood.
The number of hospitals penalized has increased over the years as CMS expanded its program from three conditions to seven. That meant more facilities were eligible based on at least one measure.
Colorado hospital readmission penalties
- 2015: 57% of eligible hospitals penalized; median penalty 0.1%
- 2016: 55% penalized; median 0.185%
- 2017: 58% penalized; median 0.11%
- 2018: 60% penalized; median 0.12%
- 2019: 76% penalized; median 0.105%
- 2020: 62% penalized; median 0.15%
- 2021: 74% penalized; median 0.13%
- 2022: 62% penalized; median 0.18%
Source: Kaiser Health News data
The information used to calculate the penalties was collected before COVID-19 reached the United States, so that won’t be a factor. CMS is going to remove the first months of 2020 from future calculations, won’t penalize hospitals based on pneumonia readmissions and will try to filter out COVID-19 patients from the data it looks at, but it’s still not clear if that will be enough to remove the effects of the pandemic from decisions about penalties in future years, Demehin said.
“It’s a good place to start,” he said.
Readmission rates dropped modestly after the penalties kicked in, and despite fears, there was no increase in all-cause mortality, suggesting hospitals weren’t refusing to admit people with serious complications, according to a 2019 report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, which advises Congress.
The program may have drawn hospitals’ attention to what they could do to improve patients’ odds of staying healthy in the community, but with so many being penalized, it may not be doing much to separate hospitals that are serious about improving quality from those that aren’t, Demehin said.
“The fact that a hospital gets a readmission penalty doesn’t mean they’re not committed to reducing readmissions,” he said. “They may have made great strides.”
Environmental, trade groups: Xcel Energy’s plan raises concerns about costs, emissions
Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest electric utility, announced the day before Thanksgiving that it had reached a partial agreement on some of the key points in a new electric resource plan. However, environmental and trade organizations are questioning whether the utility can deliver the cuts in greenhouse-gas emissions as promised and are concerned about the financial impacts on customers.
The electric resource plan, submitted every four years to regulators, projects the amount of electricity the utility will need and the sources it will use. A 2019 law requires utilities’ plans to map out a path to meeting the goals of cutting carbon dioxide emissions associated with the power it sells by 80% from 2005 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
Alice Jackson, Xcel Energy-Colorado president, said the partial agreement with several parties involved in the negotiations on the plan will allow the utility to exceed the goals.
“It is achieving a roughly 87% carbon reduction and doing so in an affordable and a reliable way for all of our customers,” Jackson said.
Xcel Energy pledged in 2018 to provide carbon-free electricity across the eight states it serves by 2050.
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will open a hearing Wednesday on the partial agreement. A key part of the proposal is the speeded-up closure of the Comanche 3 coal-fired unit in Pueblo.
Xcel Energy originally proposed closing the plant, long beset by chronic equipment and operations problems, in 2040. The tentative agreement moves the retirement date to Dec. 31, 2034. The plant’s output would be ratcheted down starting in 2025.
The Sierra Club wants to see Comanche 3 closed sooner in light of its ongoing troubles and concerns about reducing climate-changing emissions. The plant functioned for just a few days in 2020 because of mechanical problems, according to a PUC report.
“The Comanche 3 coal plant is Colorado’s single largest source of climate pollution and Xcel’s most unreliable power plant,” Ren-Caspar Smith, Sierra Club’s Fossil Free Front Range organizer, said in a statement. “The Comanche 3 coal power plant has been plagued with outages and cost overruns, and it’s unacceptable to force customers to keep paying for it until 2035.”
Several speakers in a Dec. 2 public hearing on Xcel Energy’s plan echoed those concerns. Katherine Goff, a Northglenn City Council member, said the progress Xcel Energy has made on moving to renewable energy is notable.
“However, when you consider the scope of the problem we are facing, it’s not enough. The effects of climate change are ever-present throughout Colorado,” Goff said.
The city of Northglenn has started to buy electric vehicles as part of its environmental sustainability plan, Goff said. “If our town of less than 40,000 people works to power more with electricity, but that electricity is created by burning fossil fuels, it continues to add to the problem.”
The proposed settlement includes several elements that would improve Xcel Energy’s plan, Gwen Farnsworth, a senior policy adviser for the environmental group Western Resource Advocates, said in an interview. One of those is the company’s plan to provide assistance to Comanche 3 employees and the community.
Xcel Energy said it will make payments to Pueblo County to make up property tax revenue lost because of Comanche 3’s early closing.
However, Farnsworth said Western Resource Advocates is concerned the settlement doesn’t provide enough certainty on emissions reductions. Another worry is that it could commit Xcel Energy to long-term investments in fossil-fuel operations, including natural gas plants, when Colorado is striving to meet its climate-change goals.
Parties in the negotiations that agreed to the settlement include the Colorado Energy Office; the PUC staff; the Colorado Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate; trade unions; Boulder, Denver and Pueblo city governments; the Pueblo County commissioners and the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.
Western Resource Advocates and the Sierra Club didn’t sign onto the agreement. Neither did the Colorado Independent Energy Association and Interwest Energy Alliance, trade groups that represent power producers and manufacturers that often bid to develop Xcel Energy projects. The groups said in a statement that while the agreement has important provisions to move the utility from fossil fuels to renewable energy, it puts constraints on the state’s competitive bidding process.
“In the settlement, the ratepayers are committed to paying over $600 million of investment into resources to be owned by the utility. We believe that can increase overall costs due to a limit placed on Colorado’s highly regarded competitive procurement rules,” Rikki Seguin of Interwest said in an interview.
The power source that will replace Comanche 3 should be put out to open bids, Seguin said. And any decision on replacement generation are better suited for the next electric resource plan, she added.
“There are too many technological, societal and political changes that are possible in the next decade to make this decision right now, in the last second of the (planning) process,” Seguin said.
Colorado should regain jobs lost during pandemic by 2022
Colorado should regain the jobs lost during the early months of the pandemic sometime next year, but the state won’t be a leader for its post-pandemic economic recovery, according to the 2022 Colorado Business Economic Outlook.
The detailed annual forecast, released Monday by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, is calling for the state to add 87,600 nonfarm jobs in 2021, a growth rate of 3.3%. Another 73,900 jobs are projected in 2022, which represents a growth rate of 2.7%.
Colorado lost a staggering 376,000 jobs from February to April of 2020 because of the pandemic and as of October had gained back 313,000 jobs. The rest of the shortfall should be recouped next year.
But this rebound will play out differently than the recovery from the Great Recession. Back then Colorado regularly ranked in the top five or 10 for annual job growth, making the Front Range a popular landing spot for young workers looking to launch their careers.
“These numbers don’t indicate we will end up being a top 10 state. Top 15 maybe, more likely somewhere in the 15 to 20 range,” said Richard Wobbekind, senior economist at the Leeds School of Business.
Wobbekind said if he could attribute the lagging performance to one thing, it would be the size of the state’s higher concentration of service jobs, particularly in leisure and hospitality, a sector hard hit by travel restrictions and closures last year.
Leisure and hospitality, which cover hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues, won’t see employment return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 and 2024, despite leading job growth next year with a 10.4% gain, Wobbekind said.
Colorado Springs, which is leading the state with a 4.7% rate of annual job growth through October, is the only metro area in the state back to its pre-recession peak for jobs. Denver and Boulder were close behind at 4.6% and Greeley was at 4.5%. Fort Collins had a job growth rate of 1.6%, followed by Pueblo at 1.3% and Grand Junction at 1.1%.
The state’s unemployment rate, which was at 5.4% in October, is expected to average 4.2% next year, down from an average rate of 5.6% this year and 7.3% in 2020.
Between an aging population and more fatalities linked to COVID-19, deaths are on the rise. The pandemic also appears to have put a damper on births, pushing birth rates to under 1.5 in Colorado and 1.6 in the U.S. last year. Current rates are below the population replacement rate of 2.1.
The state won’t be able to rely as much on in-migration to compensate for a falling birth rate as it has in prior decades. International immigration is down 70% in both 2019 and 2020 compared to the pace between 2010 and 2018, while domestic migration is down by about 35% compared to the 2010 to 2018 period. The outlook calls for the state’s population to reach 5.83 million this year, a gain of 45,400, of which net migration will represent 30,000.
Denver’s Union Station is a hotbed for drug activity, and RTD is calling for backup
Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, RTD transit police Sgt. Andrew Cross got a call on his radio. There were reports of a man outside the Union Station bus terminal threatening to kill people.
“This is a daily occurrence,” Cross said as he and RTD officer Stephen Johnson made their way toward the western end of the Union Station campus, “usually many, many times a day.”
The officers caught up to the man near 17th Street and Chestnut Place. RTD has on-staff mental health clinicians but the man wasn’t interested in speaking with one of them, Cross said. The officers followed him until he headed south in the direction of the 16th Street Mall, off the station grounds.
“It’s not a crime to have a mental health problem,” Cross said. “This is kind of what we end up doing. We kind of play ping pong with them to get them off the property.”
RTD officials, neighborhood residents and area business owners are in agreement: Union Station is in crisis. Open drug use, drug sales and threatening behavior are commonplace and making Denver’s main transit hub — a campus that underwent a more than $450 million upgrade less than a decade ago — unsafe for people who pass through it and work there.
“I have experienced this first-hand,” RTD CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson told The Denver Post. “There’s is just blatant illegal activity and unwelcome activities from underserved individuals.”
Efforts are ramping up to try to stem the tide.
Under Johnson’s guidance, the agency has partnered with Transportation Security Administration to bring in special teams of air marshals to patrol the property. The armed Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response, or VIPR, teams don’t have authority to enforce local laws but are intended to provide extra eyes and support backing up RTD’s own officers, contracted security guards and off-duty Denver police officers working second jobs.
The teams will be deployed around the station at least through the end of the year, Johnson said. RTD and TSA officials declined to say how many of the agents are committed to the effort but a memo sent out by Johnson in November said the teams will consist of three to seven members paired with an RTD officer. The teams are federally funded, officials said, a plus for the cash-strapped transit agency.
RTD is also looking to boost the security presence around the station by bringing in the Guardian Angels, the red-clad volunteer group dedicated to providing extra eyes for public safety. The group was set to start patrolling Union Station and RTD’s free MallRide shuttle last week, Johnson said Wednesday.
“RTD wants to ensure that our customers, the general public and our employees can enjoy clean and safe environments,” Johnson said.
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001, which represents about 2,300 RTD drivers, light rail operators, mechanics and other employees, issued a bulletin last week highlighting members’ rights to refuse unsafe work.
Angie Rivera-Malpiede, RTD’s board chair and the elected director for the district that includes Union Station, said curtailing the public drug use and other safety concerns on the campus is an urgent problem. It doesn’t just impact her district, but RTD’s entire network and the metro area at large.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together to address some real issues to support our most vulnerable population and, at the same time, provide safety and security at the hub of our community,” she said.
Shortly after interacting with the man reported for making threats near the light rail platform Thursday morning, Sgt. Cross and officer Johnson headed downstairs into the Union Station’s underground bus terminal.
They approached two men sitting on the floor, one appearing to be asleep. Between the two sat a burnt piece of foil and a lighter, evidence of recent drug use.
“You’re sitting there using narcotics,” Cross said as the two men rose to their feet and gathered their things to leave. “You can’t do that inside.”
Down the hall, in the public restroom, Johnson caught three men in one stall trying to smoke an unknown substance off of a piece of foil. Johnson has been part of the RTD police for a few years, but he said things have never been this bad at Union Station. He’s preparing for a long winter.
“Cold weather will drive people down into the bus terminal and things will get worse,” he said.
Outside the restroom, Robert Lamer, of Kearney, Neb., shook his head. The 37-year-old was stopping over in Denver before boarding a bus to visit relatives in Kansas, he said. Just after his arrival, he was approached by men who offered to sell him drugs.
“It’s like a zoo, honestly. It seems like they do anything they want,” Lamer said. “It honestly doesn’t look like it would be a bad little bus station if it weren’t for all that.”
Calls for emergency services in the underground bus terminal rose more than 96% in October over September, according to Bob Grado, chief of the RTD transit police. There were 971 incidents in October, up from 495 the month prior. There were 872 calls for service in the bus concourse in September and October 2020 combined, according to Grado. Drug activity was far and away the leading reason for emergency calls this fall.
The chief doesn’t think it’s a coincidence Union Station has seen an increased presence of people experiencing homeless and more public drug use since the city of Denver shut down Civic Center park in September. While his focus is on RTD property, he knows it’s bigger than just Union Station.
“The downtown area is a gathering place for folks with addiction and unhoused people with mental illness, sometimes exacerbated by drugs and intoxication,” Grado said. “But what we’re experiencing right now, I’ve never seen anything like it. RTD is a victim just like the businesses downtown and the people who live there.”
“They need more resources”
Bringing in TSA teams is a step in the right direction because the RTD police force is small, only about 20 officers when excluding secondary employment officers from Denver and Aurora, Grado said. The department is working to grow its ranks but recruitment in Colorado is tough.
Compounding challenges for RTD officers, Grado said, is that the state legislature downgraded possession of small amounts of drugs from felonies to misdemeanors and the Denver Department of Public Safety has not granted the department authority to issue tickets for drug-related offenses.
The depth of the problem has the chief thinking of other possible solutions. He noted that New York City has just opened supervised injection sites in Manhattan.
“Some people are using us for safe injection sites because we’re there to rescue them,” in the event of an overdose, Grado said.
The city’s safety department is discussing options around what can be done to support RTD police and allow them to safely respond to calls, spokeswoman Kelly Jacobs said in an email Friday.
Jacobs’ email arrived shortly after Mayor Michael Hancock put out a statement on social media announcing he had sent his chief of staff and public safety director Murphy Robinson to meet with RTD and union officials about the conditions at the station. Denver police will be taking a more active role there, according to the mayor.
“To commence immediately, Police Chief (Paul) Pazen will increase police presence around Union Station to augment RTD in its effort to address illegal and unsafe behaviors within the terminal,” Hancock said in the statement.
Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, whose district includes Union Station, said she was in the area on Thanksgiving passing out meals to homeless people. People were hard to find on the station campus that day, CdeBaca said, but she did see the trailer that RTD police are using a mobile command center parked outside. The trailer is another visible tool the department hopes will deter drug use and other activity there.
CdeBaca said that she hadn’t heard anything about RTD’s plans to bring in TSA teams and the Guardian Angels until a Denver Post reporter contacted her.
“I don’t currently know how to feel about it,” CdeBaca said. “I’m frustrated that we weren’t contacted. I am unclear on what these entities are going to be able to do and how they are going engage with neighbors.”
One group of neighbors is already expressing optimism about RTD efforts to step up visible enforcement.
The Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association’s Safe, Clean and Compassionate committee formed as an outgrowth of the concerns of people living in the Coloradan condos and other buildings around Union Station, founding member Billy Kurz said.
The group’s aim is to work with RTD, the Downtown Denver Partnership, business owners and other groups to put pressure on elected officials to do more about problems around the station. According to a Change.org petition launched by Kurz, that includes providing more resources for those who are homeless, empowering police to “enforce the law” and “(reinstating) pre-pandemic policies and procedures at the Denver jail regarding inmate retention.”
The goal, Kurz said, is to restore Union Station to the gleaming public gathering place it was when it was first reopened in 2014.
“A perfect storm has taken place to make it not a clean and safe place right now,” Kurz said. “We want to do something about it and we believe we can.”
The Union Station campus is more than a transit hub. The historic station building is also home to retailers, restaurants and the Crawford Hotel. The great hall space is privately leased and operated, utilizing its own security. When contacted about the issues on the campus, Sage Hospitality Group, the company that operates the hotel, wrote in an emailed statement, “We support the ongoing efforts of the Denver Police Department and RTD who manage the security of the public transit areas and outdoor plazas.”
Other business owners have been more pointed in the criticism of the state of the area.
Fast-casual Asian food chain Teriyaki Madness shut down its location across from the station in June. CEO Michael Haith later told BusinessDen, “The homeless issue down in that area was unsafe. We had a terrible time operating the restaurant, and we didn’t see any end in sight. I will not mince words.”
Eva Doyle walked her dog, Gus, along Wewatta Street on Thursday morning, something she does four times a day. The 28-year-old lives in the apartment building atop the Whole Foods Market store there.
“It’s just tough. I feel torn. There is such a huge problem with people experiencing homelessness. They need more resources,” Doyle said of the conditions in her neighborhood. “But I’m a young woman who goes out at night with a dog so it is a little bit alarming.”
She pointed to the fencing surrounding the garden area in the middle of the block, something put in place by the Central Platte Valley Metropolitan District in part to deter drug use, officials say.
“It’s just a bummer if you’re just trying to enjoy the area,” Doyle said. She plans to move out of the neighborhood when her lease is up.
After Cross and Johnson cleared the bathroom in the bus terminal Thursday morning, they went up a stairwell and out onto the Chestnut Street side of the property, sending a group of men gathered there scattering.
“Hey, I told them to pick up their garbage,” River Walker, 20, said to the officers, stooping over to pick some up himself.
Walker said he used to be homeless and a drug user but has since found a job at a fast-food restaurant and place to live in east Denver. He visits Union Station regularly to check in with friends still trapped in the “hellhole of this lifestyle” and provide food and hygiene products when he can. On Thursday, he was handing out ice cream bars.
“I may only be getting paid minimum wage but I’m saving a lot of money not spending it on drugs,” he said.
Walker lost his father to a heroin overdose. He hopes people are compassionate when they see others living on the streets struggling with addiction.
“We’re all just people,” Walker said. “They’re not hurting anybody but themselves, you know?”
